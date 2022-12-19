Restaurant header imageView gallery

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill Clarkston

review star

No reviews yet

6898 Sashabaw Rd

Village of Clarkston, MI 48348

Appetizers

A perfect start - enjoy one of our Shareable Appetizers
Crispy Tenders W/Fries

Crispy Tenders W/Fries

$13.95

5 Hand-Dipped Fresh Chicken Tenders // Served with Fries

Dozen Boneless Wings

Dozen Boneless Wings

$15.95

Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!

Dozen Breaded Wings

Dozen Breaded Wings

$16.95Out of stock

Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!

Dozen Naked Wings

Dozen Naked Wings

$16.95

Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!

Half Dozen Boneless Wings

Half Dozen Boneless Wings

$9.95

Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!

Half Dozen Breaded Wings

Half Dozen Breaded Wings

$10.95Out of stock

Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!

Half Dozen Naked Wings

Half Dozen Naked Wings

$10.95

Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!

Jakes Nacho Supreme

Jakes Nacho Supreme

$14.95

Crisp Corn Tortillas // Seasoned Beef or Grilled Chicken // Cheddar Jack // Queso // Jalapenos // Black Olives // Lettuce // Pico De Gallo

Spud Nacho

Spud Nacho

$13.95

Waffle Fries // Queso // Sweet 'N' Tangy BBQ Sauce // Chipotle Aioli // Pico De Gallo // Cheddar Jack // Fresh Jalapenos

Saganaki

Saganaki

$11.95

Kasseri // Warm Pita Bread

Asian Pot Stickers

Asian Pot Stickers

$11.95

Fried Asian Dumplings // Seasoned Chicken // Sesame Bourbon Sauce // Fried Won Tons

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.95

Flash-Fried Shrimp // Bang Bang Sauce

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$10.95

Soft Pretzel Sticks // Kosher Salt // Queso

Bistro Filet Tips

Bistro Filet Tips

$17.95

Filet Tips // Wild Mushrooms // House Zip Sauce // Garlic Toast Points

Calamari

Calamari

$14.95

Flash Fried // Italian Bread Crumbs // Banana Pepper Rings // Capers // Amogue Sauce

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.95

Breaded Pickle Chips // Ranch

Memphis Burnt Ends

Memphis Burnt Ends

$13.95

Smoked Pork Belly Burnt Ends // Flash Fried // House Sweet Heat Seasoning // Honey BBQ Sauce // Pickled Red Onion // Garlic Toast

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Six Fried Mozzarella Sticks // Ranch // Marinara Sauce

NY Steak Bites

NY Steak Bites

$14.95

New York Strip // French Bread // Provolone // Au Jus

Southwest Eggrolls

Southwest Eggrolls

$11.95

Spicy Blend of Chicken // Cheddar // Corn // Beans // Southwest Dressing

Spinch & Artichoke Dip

Spinch & Artichoke Dip

$13.95

Artichoke Hearts // Chopped Spinach // Parmesan // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Sour Cream // Crisp Corn Tortilla Chips

Sweet Heat Cheese Curds

Sweet Heat Cheese Curds

$11.95

Tossed // Sweet Heat Dry Rub

Tuna Tiki

Tuna Tiki

$14.95

Seared Ahi Tuna // Asian Slaw // Avocado // Sweet Chili Glaze // Wontons

Salads

Garden Fresh Hand-made Salads
A&J Classic Maurice

A&J Classic Maurice

$14.95

Shredded Lettuce // Maurice // Julienne Ham // Turkey // Swiss Cheese // Hard-Boiled Eggs // Cucumber // Gherkin Pickle

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine Hearts // Caesar Dressing // Parmesan Cheese // Croutons

Fire Grilled Cobb

Fire Grilled Cobb

$14.95

Mixed Greens // Grilled Chicken Breast // Diced Tomato // Crispy Bacon // Bleu Cheese Crumbles // |Hard-Boiled Egg

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.95

Mixed Greens // Kalamata Olives // Beets // Red Onions // Pepperoncini’s // Hard-Boiled Egg // Feta Cheese // Greek Dressing // Pita Bread

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$20.95

Mixed Greens // Atlantic Salmon // Cherry Tomatoes // Roasted Red Peppers // Red Onions // Cucumbers // Feta Cheese // Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Kicking Buffalo

Kicking Buffalo

$14.95

Mixed Greens // Breaded Buffalo Chicken // Ranch // Diced Tomato // Cucumber // Bleu Cheese Crumbles // Crisp Tortilla Strips // Cheddar Jack Cheese

Orchard Harvest

Orchard Harvest

$11.95

Mixed Greens // Sliced Apples // Dried Cranberries // Fresh Strawberries // Bleu Cheese Crumbles // Candied Pecans // Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

Pecan Chicken

Pecan Chicken

$16.95

Mixed Greens // Pecan-Encrusted Chicken // Feta Cheese // Dried Cranberries // Mandarin Oranges // Cherry Tomato // Diced Red Onion // Raspberry Vinaigrette

Roasted Kale Salad

Roasted Kale Salad

$11.95

Roasted Kale // Dried Cranberries // Cherry Tomato // Roasted Red Pepper // Cucumber // Red Onion // Feta // Balsamic Vinaigrette

Tuxedo Ahi Tuna

Tuxedo Ahi Tuna

$20.95

Roasted Kale // Sesame Seared Tuna // Mandarin Oranges // Roasted Almonds // Cherry Tomatoes // Red Onions // Chow Mein Noodles // Asian Vinaigrette Dressing

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$4.95

Romaine Hearts // Caesar Dressing // Parmesan Cheese // Croutons

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.95

Mixed Greens // Cucumbers // Cherry Tomatoes // Cheddar Cheese

Paninis

Below items are served with regular French Fries.
Baja Beach Club

Baja Beach Club

$14.95

Ham // Turkey // Fresh Greens // Avocado // Tomatoes // Swiss // Chipotle Aioli

Firecracker Chicken

Firecracker Chicken

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Breast // Sweet Heat Dry Rub // Sautéed Peppers & Onions // Pepper Jack Cheese // Firecracker Sauce

Godfather

Godfather

$14.95

Genoa Salami // Ham // Provolone // Lettuce // Tomatoes // Onions // Banana Peppers // Italian Dressing

Russian Reuben

Russian Reuben

$14.95

Corn Beef // Swiss // Tangy Coleslaw // 1000 Island

Wraps

Below items are served with regular French Fries.
Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$12.95

Fried Chicken // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Lettuce // Tomato // Bleu Cheese Dressing // Medium Buffalo Sauce

Cajun Caesar

Cajun Caesar

$11.95

Crisp Romaine Lettuce // Ca Jun Grilled Chicken // Caesar Dressing // Shaved Parmesan

El Paso Steak

El Paso Steak

$13.95

Tender Grilled Prime Rib // Grilled Onions // Peppers // Chipotle Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese

Fiesta Chicken

Fiesta Chicken

$12.95

Grilled Chicken // Cheddar Jack // Peppers // Onions // Spanish Rice // Pico De Gallo

Whisky River

Whisky River

$12.95

Grilled Chicken // Whiskey River BBQ Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Lettuce // Tomato // Tortilla Strips // Ranch Dressing

Specialty Hand-Helds

Below items are served with regular French Fries.
A&J Reuben

A&J Reuben

$13.95

Grilled Rye // Swiss // Sauerkraut // Corned Beef // Thousand Island

Baked Italian Grinder

Baked Italian Grinder

$14.95

Fresh baguette // Ham // Salami // Pepperoni // Mozzarella // Red Onion // Tomato // Lettuce // Banana Peppers // Italian dressing // French Fries

Bronx Bomber

Bronx Bomber

$14.95

Grilled Pastrami // Swiss // 1,000 Island // Mango Apple Slaw // Lettuce // Tomato // Onion Roll

Cali Chicken Club

Cali Chicken Club

$14.95

Grilled Chicken // Swiss // Bacon // Avocado // Chipotle Mayo // Tomato // Lettuce // Herb Ciabatta

Caribbean Jerk Sandwich

Caribbean Jerk Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Breast // 27 Spices // Bacon // Pepper Jack // Lettuce // Tomato // Chipotle Mayo // Brioche Bun

Cubano

Cubano

$14.95

Ham // Pulled Pork // Pepper Jack // Spicy Pickles // Dijon Mustard // Italian Hoagie

Detroit Steak & Cheese

Detroit Steak & Cheese

$13.95

Shaved Angus Prime Rib // Sautéed Onions // Peppers // Provolone // Italian Hoagie

Dirty Bird

Dirty Bird

$12.95

Golden Fried Chicken Breast // Sweet Heat Seasoning // Pepper Jack // Sweet ‘N’ Spicy Pickles // Chipotle Aioli // Brioche Bun

Gaucho Steak Frit Sandwich

Gaucho Steak Frit Sandwich

$14.95

Strip Steak // Chimmichuri // Crunchy Frites // Pickled Red Onions // Crispy Onion Strings // Greens // Herb Baguette

Lobster BLT

Lobster BLT

$16.95

Coldwater Lobster Tail // Applewood Smoked Bacon // Lettuce // Tomato // Chives // Garlic Mayo // Ciabatta Roll

Ultimate Club

Ultimate Club

$13.95

Grilled White Bread // Mayo // American // Ham // Turkey // Bacon // Lettuce // Tomato

Street Tacos 'n' More

Three Tacos in flour tortillas served with Spanish Rice & Street Corn Salsa. Substitute Rocket Fries, Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries for an additional 1.50
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

$16.95

Flash-Fried Shrimp // Bang Bang Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Pico De Gallo // Lettuce // Chipotle Mayo

Brisket Street Quesadilla

Brisket Street Quesadilla

$15.95

Chopped Beef Brisket // Caramelized Onions // Cheddar Jack Cheese // BBQ Sauce // Chipotle Aioli // Served with Spanish Rice & Street Corn Salsa

Cantina Bowl

Cantina Bowl

$18.95+

Cilantro Lime Rice // Pico de Gallo // Queso Cheese // Tri-Colored Tortilla Strips // Corn Salsa // Avocado // Chipotle Drizzle

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.95

Flour Tortilla // Cheddar Jack // Grilled Peppers & Onions // Char-Grilled Chicken // Served with Spanish Rice, Street Corn Salsa & Sour Cream

Cilantro Lime Chicken Taco

Cilantro Lime Chicken Taco

$15.95

Marinated Chicken Breast // Queso Fresco // Cilantro Corn Salsa // Pico De Gallo // Cilantro Cream Sauce

Smokey Pork Belly Taco

Smokey Pork Belly Taco

$15.95

Smoked Pork Belly // Tangy BBQ // Queso Fresco // Chipotle // Crunchy Mango Apple Slaw // Spanish Rice // Street Corn Salsa

Burgers

AJ's "proprietary Blend" 1/2lb Angus Prime Beef Burgers, on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Below items are served with regular French Fries.
Bomb Brisket Burger

Bomb Brisket Burger

$15.95

½Lb Prime Burger // Cheddar Jack // Smoked Beef Brisket // Sweet n Tangy BBQ Sauce // Thick Cut Onion Rings // Spicy Aioli // Shredded Lettuce // Tomatoes // Red Onions // Brioche Bun // Fries

Double Down

Double Down

$12.95

Two Quarter Pound Patties // American // Thousand Island // Lettuce // Tomato // Onion

Duke

Duke

$11.95

Traditional Burger

Maple Bacon Bourbon Street

Maple Bacon Bourbon Street

$13.95

Cajun Spices // Maple Bourbon Glaze // Applewood Smoked Bacon // Caramelized Onions // Pepper Jack

Original Blue Jay

Original Blue Jay

$14.95

Grilled Onions // Bacon // American // Sunny-Side Up Egg

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.95

Caramelized Onion // Swiss Cheese // 1,000 Island // Marble Rye

Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain

$14.95

Crisp Bacon // Spicy Aioli // Smoked Gouda // Fried Jalapeños

Smokey River BBQ

Smokey River BBQ

$13.95

Sweet ‘N’ Tangy BBQ // American // Bacon // Onion Straws

The Proper

The Proper

$14.95

Smoked Gouda Cheese // Caramelized Onions // Crisp Bacon // Avocado // Garlic Aioli

Wild Mushroom Truffle

Wild Mushroom Truffle

$13.95

Angus Patty // Wild Mushroom // Caramelized Onions // Roasted Garlic Truffle Aioli // Swiss

Entrees

Soup/Salads are not included & are not available as a substitution, but are available for an upcharge.
A&J's Power Bowl

A&J's Power Bowl

Asian Stir Fry Vegetable Blend // Sweet Chili Teriyaki Sauce // Rice // Choice of Protein

Beef Wellington

Beef Wellington

$34.95

Beef Tenderloin // Puff Pastry // Mushroom Beef Demi Glaze // Yukon Mashed Potatoes // Seasonal Vegetable

Cevapi

Cevapi

$18.95

Six pieces of authentic Balkan style sausages made from ground pork, beef, and spices, char-grilled to perfection, and served on a Euro Flat bread with Onions, Avjar, Tzatziki Sauce, Seasoned Salt & House-Cut Fries

Chicken Bella

Chicken Bella

$18.95

Sauteed Chicken Medallions // Sun-Dried Tomatoes // Wild Mushrooms // Fresh Spinach // Artichokes // White Wine Herb Butter // Garlic Mashed Potato // Herb-Grilled Asparagus

Chicken Kabobs

Chicken Kabobs

$18.95

Chicken // Red & Green Bell Peppers // Onions // Rice // Seasonal Vegetable // Pita Bread

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$17.95

Four Beer-Battered Cod // French Fries // Coleslaw

Island Chicken

Island Chicken

$18.95

Coconut Chicken Breast // Pineapple Salsa // Mango Glaze // Teriyaki Stir Fry Vegetables // Rice

Mediterranean Salmon

Mediterranean Salmon

$22.95

Fresh Atlantic Salmon // Sauteed Spinach // Feta Cheese // Roasted Red Pepper // Kalamata Olives // Balsamic // Rice // Herb-Grilled Asparagus

Shawarma Chicken Bowl

Shawarma Chicken Bowl

$18.95

Chicken Breast // Marinated // Mediterranean Spices // Rice // Pickled Red Onions // Garlic Aioli // Grape Tomatoes // Baby Pickles // Hummus // Grilled Pita

Sizzling Fajitas

Sizzling Fajitas

Sauteed Red & Green Peppers // Onions // Warm Flour Tortillas // Cheddar Jack // Lettuce // Pico De Gallo

Spicy Cashew Chicken N' Shrimp

Spicy Cashew Chicken N' Shrimp

$19.95

Crispy Breaded Chicken // Shrimp // Spicy Asian Ginger Glaze // Rice // Stir Fry // Vegetables // Cashews

STK House Meatloaf

STK House Meatloaf

$18.95

Scratch Made Meatloaf // Onion Straws // Yukon Gold Mashed // Wild Mushroom Demi-Glaze // Seasonal Vegetables

Classic Alfredo

Classic Alfredo

$13.95+

Signature Alfredo // Fettuccine Pasta // Grilled Chicken // Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Detroit Mac 'n' Cheese

Detroit Mac 'n' Cheese

$20.95

Burnt Ends // Cavatapi // Smoked Cheddar Cheese // AJ's BBQ Sauce // Scallions // Panko Bread Crumbs

Prime Time Pasta

Prime Time Pasta

$22.95

Filet Tips // Wild Mushrooms // Spinach // Sun Dried Tomatoes // Cajun Cream Sauce // Gorgonzola // Fettuccine // Garlic Toast Points

Rattlesnake

Rattlesnake

$18.95

Cajun Chicken Breast // Onionis // Peppers // Jalapenos // Cajun Cream Sauce // Penne Pasta // Cheddar Jack

Traverse City Chicken Pasta

Traverse City Chicken Pasta

$17.95

Sauteed Chicken Breast // Alfredo // Penne Pasta // Spinach // Michigan Dried Cherries

Vodoo Pasta

Vodoo Pasta

$20.95

Grilled Chicken // Shrimp // Sausage // Spicy Vodoo Cream Sauce // Penne Pasta // Bell Peppers //Baked Mozzarella

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$28.95+

Baby Back Ribs // Housemade BBQ Sauce // Coleslaw // Onion Rings

Bistro Lamb Chops

Bistro Lamb Chops

$39.95Out of stock

4 Lollipop Lamb Chops // Rosemary & Herb // Zip Sauce // Tri-Colored Potatoes // Herb-Grilled Asparagus

NY Strip

NY Strip

$29.95

14oz Cut // House Spices // Zip Sauce // Tri-Colored Potatoes // Herb-Grilled Asparagus

The Executive

The Executive

$39.95

20oz Bone-In Rib-Eye // Zip Sauce // Tri-Colored Potatoes // Herb Grilled Asparagus

Pizza's & Flatbread's

Fresh, House-Made Dough prepared daily!
BBQ Chicken + Small Square

BBQ Chicken + Small Square

$14.95

Sweet ‘N’ Tangy BBQ Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Grilled Chicken // Crisp Bacon // Red Onion

Build Your Own + Small Square

Build Your Own + Small Square

$12.95

Topped with our three-cheese blend // Toppings 1.00 each

Meatlovers + Small Square

Meatlovers + Small Square

$14.95

Pepperoni // Italian Sausage // Ham // Crisp Bacon

The Pub + Small Square

The Pub + Small Square

$14.95

Pepperoni // Italian Sausage // Ham // Green Peppers // Onions

Three Cheese Bread + Small

Three Cheese Bread + Small

$12.95

Detroit-Style Deep-Dish // Three-Cheese Blend // Mozzarella // Provolone // Parmesan

Veggie + Small Square

Veggie + Small Square

$14.95

Tomato // Black Olives // Green Peppers // Red Onions // Fresh Spinach

BBQ Chicken + Large Square

BBQ Chicken + Large Square

$20.95

Sweet ‘N’ Tangy BBQ Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Grilled Chicken // Crisp Bacon // Red Onion

Build Your Own + Large Square

Build Your Own + Large Square

$18.95

Topped with our three-cheese blend // Toppings 1.00 each

Meatlovers + Large Square

Meatlovers + Large Square

$20.95

Pepperoni // Italian Sausage // Ham // Crisp Bacon

The Pub + Large Square

The Pub + Large Square

$20.95

Pepperoni // Italian Sausage // Ham // Green Peppers // Onions

Three Cheese Bread + Large

Three Cheese Bread + Large

$14.95

Detroit-Style Deep-Dish // Three-Cheese Blend // Mozzarella // Provolone // Parmesan

Veggie + Large Square

Veggie + Large Square

$20.95

Tomato // Black Olives // Green Peppers // Red Onions // Fresh Spinach

CBR Flatbread

CBR Flatbread

$14.95

Chicken // Bacon // Ranch // Mozzarella

Margarita Flatbread

Margarita Flatbread

$14.95

Italian Herb Flatbread // Fresh Mozzarella // Basil Pesto // Roma Tomatoes // Red Onions // Balsamic Glaze

Shawarma Flatbread

Shawarma Flatbread

$14.95

House-made Flat Bread // Hummus // Garlic Sauce // Mozzarella // Feta // Mediterranean Seasoned Chicken Breast // Tomatoes // Sweet & Spicy Pickles // Pickled Red Onions

Sicilian Flatbread

Sicilian Flatbread

$14.95

Pepperoni // Salami // Red Onion // Kalamata Olives // Fresh Mozzarella

Kids

Kid's Soft Drinks are only included for dine-in only, NOT carry-out orders.
Chillin Chicken Salad

Chillin Chicken Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens // Grilled Chicken // Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses // Grape Tomatoes // Cucumbers // Croutons

Jake Burger

Jake Burger

$7.95

1/4LB all beef burger on a toasted bun.

Kids Butter Noodle

Kids Butter Noodle

$8.95

Penne Pasta // Tossed with Butter.

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Our fresh made pizza with plain cheese.

Kids Mac N Chz

Kids Mac N Chz

$6.95

Every kids favorite cheesiest mac!

Kids Alfredo

Kids Alfredo

$8.95

Penne Pasta // Tossed with Alfredo.

Kids Spaghetti

Kids Spaghetti

$8.95

Penne Pasta // Tossed with Marinara.

Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$7.95

3pcs golden fried tenders, with choice of side.

Lil' Jaker Chicken Dinner

Lil' Jaker Chicken Dinner

$9.95

Tender char-grilled chicken breast.

Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.95

Honey flavored battered bite size corn dogs.

Soup 2.0

French Onion

French Onion

$4.95

AJ's home-made French Onion Soup - fan favorite!

Bowl Soup

Bowl Soup

$3.95

Enjoy a bowl of our home-made soup of the day!

Desserts

A perfect end to any meal - fresh baked cookies & delicious desserts!
Double Chocolate Bliss

Double Chocolate Bliss

$11.95Out of stock

Made-from-scratch double chocolate chip cookie, stuffed with graham crackers, Oreo crumbles and marshmallows. Fresh baked to a warm delight, then topped with vanilla ice cream, Hershey's Chocolate Syrup and Oreo and mini Reese's cups.

Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.95

Our New York style cheesecake on a layer of fudge, topped with caramel sauce and garnished with chopped pecans all on a graham cracker crust.

Fudge Brownie A La Mode

Fudge Brownie A La Mode

$6.95

Decadent chocolate brownie served warm and topped with vanilla ice cream, Hershey's Chocolate Syrup and whipped cream.

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.95

GLUTEN FREE // A warm, rich chocolate cake filled with molten chocolate, served with vanilla bean ice cream.

Caramel Sugar Cookie

Caramel Sugar Cookie

$10.95

Homemade sugar cookie baked to a warm delight, then topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and drizzle of caramel.

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$9.95

Four big layers of chocolate cake, iced and layered with a rich chocolate icing and finished with chocolate cookie crumbs on the sides.

Towering Carrot Cake

Towering Carrot Cake

$10.95

Four big layers of moist carrot cake, iced and layered with a cream cheese icing. Finihsed with chopped walnuts on the sides.

Sides

Applesauce

$1.95

Extra Dressings

Extra Sauces/Rubs

Fruit Cup

$1.95

Garlic Bread (ea)

$1.00

Queso And Chips

$6.95

Seasoned Fries

$2.95

Side 1pc Ahi Tuna

$10.95

Side 1pc Pecan Chicken

$4.95

Side Asparagus

$2.95

Side Broccoli

$2.95

Side Carrots

$1.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Cevapi Bread (Panini Bread)

$2.00

Side Chips

$2.99

Side Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Side Chips Guac

$6.95

Side Chx Breast

$3.95

Side Coleslaw

$1.95

Side Feta Dip

$3.95

Side Fries

$2.95

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Side Guac

$1.95

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Side O-Rings

$3.95

Side Pita

$1.00

Side Redskins

$3.95

Side Rice

$2.95

Side Rocket Fries

$3.95

Side Sautee Shrimp

$6.95

Side Shawarma Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Side Spanish Rice

$2.95

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Side Tortilla Shells

$1.00

Side Tzatziki Sauce

$0.50

Side Vegetable

$2.95

Side Waffle Fries

$3.95

Side Wedge Fries

$3.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

At Art & Jakes, we strive to give our customers the best dining experience. We have many dishes in our menu from all over the world. Everyone will surely find something they like from the variety of food we offer. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch, drinks and appetizers, cold beers and watching the game, we have all you are looking for and more! Our specialty is upscale casual in a sports bar environment.

Website

Location

6898 Sashabaw Rd, Village of Clarkston, MI 48348

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

