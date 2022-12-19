Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill Clarkston
6898 Sashabaw Rd
Village of Clarkston, MI 48348
Appetizers
Crispy Tenders W/Fries
5 Hand-Dipped Fresh Chicken Tenders // Served with Fries
Dozen Boneless Wings
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
Dozen Breaded Wings
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
Dozen Naked Wings
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
Half Dozen Boneless Wings
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
Half Dozen Breaded Wings
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
Half Dozen Naked Wings
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
Jakes Nacho Supreme
Crisp Corn Tortillas // Seasoned Beef or Grilled Chicken // Cheddar Jack // Queso // Jalapenos // Black Olives // Lettuce // Pico De Gallo
Spud Nacho
Waffle Fries // Queso // Sweet 'N' Tangy BBQ Sauce // Chipotle Aioli // Pico De Gallo // Cheddar Jack // Fresh Jalapenos
Saganaki
Kasseri // Warm Pita Bread
Asian Pot Stickers
Fried Asian Dumplings // Seasoned Chicken // Sesame Bourbon Sauce // Fried Won Tons
Bang Bang Shrimp
Flash-Fried Shrimp // Bang Bang Sauce
Bavarian Pretzels
Soft Pretzel Sticks // Kosher Salt // Queso
Bistro Filet Tips
Filet Tips // Wild Mushrooms // House Zip Sauce // Garlic Toast Points
Calamari
Flash Fried // Italian Bread Crumbs // Banana Pepper Rings // Capers // Amogue Sauce
Fried Pickles
Breaded Pickle Chips // Ranch
Memphis Burnt Ends
Smoked Pork Belly Burnt Ends // Flash Fried // House Sweet Heat Seasoning // Honey BBQ Sauce // Pickled Red Onion // Garlic Toast
Mozzarella Sticks
Six Fried Mozzarella Sticks // Ranch // Marinara Sauce
NY Steak Bites
New York Strip // French Bread // Provolone // Au Jus
Southwest Eggrolls
Spicy Blend of Chicken // Cheddar // Corn // Beans // Southwest Dressing
Spinch & Artichoke Dip
Artichoke Hearts // Chopped Spinach // Parmesan // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Sour Cream // Crisp Corn Tortilla Chips
Sweet Heat Cheese Curds
Tossed // Sweet Heat Dry Rub
Tuna Tiki
Seared Ahi Tuna // Asian Slaw // Avocado // Sweet Chili Glaze // Wontons
Salads
A&J Classic Maurice
Shredded Lettuce // Maurice // Julienne Ham // Turkey // Swiss Cheese // Hard-Boiled Eggs // Cucumber // Gherkin Pickle
Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts // Caesar Dressing // Parmesan Cheese // Croutons
Fire Grilled Cobb
Mixed Greens // Grilled Chicken Breast // Diced Tomato // Crispy Bacon // Bleu Cheese Crumbles // |Hard-Boiled Egg
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens // Kalamata Olives // Beets // Red Onions // Pepperoncini’s // Hard-Boiled Egg // Feta Cheese // Greek Dressing // Pita Bread
Grilled Salmon
Mixed Greens // Atlantic Salmon // Cherry Tomatoes // Roasted Red Peppers // Red Onions // Cucumbers // Feta Cheese // Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Kicking Buffalo
Mixed Greens // Breaded Buffalo Chicken // Ranch // Diced Tomato // Cucumber // Bleu Cheese Crumbles // Crisp Tortilla Strips // Cheddar Jack Cheese
Orchard Harvest
Mixed Greens // Sliced Apples // Dried Cranberries // Fresh Strawberries // Bleu Cheese Crumbles // Candied Pecans // Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
Pecan Chicken
Mixed Greens // Pecan-Encrusted Chicken // Feta Cheese // Dried Cranberries // Mandarin Oranges // Cherry Tomato // Diced Red Onion // Raspberry Vinaigrette
Roasted Kale Salad
Roasted Kale // Dried Cranberries // Cherry Tomato // Roasted Red Pepper // Cucumber // Red Onion // Feta // Balsamic Vinaigrette
Tuxedo Ahi Tuna
Roasted Kale // Sesame Seared Tuna // Mandarin Oranges // Roasted Almonds // Cherry Tomatoes // Red Onions // Chow Mein Noodles // Asian Vinaigrette Dressing
Side Caesar
Romaine Hearts // Caesar Dressing // Parmesan Cheese // Croutons
Side Salad
Mixed Greens // Cucumbers // Cherry Tomatoes // Cheddar Cheese
Paninis
Baja Beach Club
Ham // Turkey // Fresh Greens // Avocado // Tomatoes // Swiss // Chipotle Aioli
Firecracker Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast // Sweet Heat Dry Rub // Sautéed Peppers & Onions // Pepper Jack Cheese // Firecracker Sauce
Godfather
Genoa Salami // Ham // Provolone // Lettuce // Tomatoes // Onions // Banana Peppers // Italian Dressing
Russian Reuben
Corn Beef // Swiss // Tangy Coleslaw // 1000 Island
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken
Fried Chicken // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Lettuce // Tomato // Bleu Cheese Dressing // Medium Buffalo Sauce
Cajun Caesar
Crisp Romaine Lettuce // Ca Jun Grilled Chicken // Caesar Dressing // Shaved Parmesan
El Paso Steak
Tender Grilled Prime Rib // Grilled Onions // Peppers // Chipotle Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese
Fiesta Chicken
Grilled Chicken // Cheddar Jack // Peppers // Onions // Spanish Rice // Pico De Gallo
Whisky River
Grilled Chicken // Whiskey River BBQ Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Lettuce // Tomato // Tortilla Strips // Ranch Dressing
Specialty Hand-Helds
A&J Reuben
Grilled Rye // Swiss // Sauerkraut // Corned Beef // Thousand Island
Baked Italian Grinder
Fresh baguette // Ham // Salami // Pepperoni // Mozzarella // Red Onion // Tomato // Lettuce // Banana Peppers // Italian dressing // French Fries
Bronx Bomber
Grilled Pastrami // Swiss // 1,000 Island // Mango Apple Slaw // Lettuce // Tomato // Onion Roll
Cali Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken // Swiss // Bacon // Avocado // Chipotle Mayo // Tomato // Lettuce // Herb Ciabatta
Caribbean Jerk Sandwich
Chicken Breast // 27 Spices // Bacon // Pepper Jack // Lettuce // Tomato // Chipotle Mayo // Brioche Bun
Cubano
Ham // Pulled Pork // Pepper Jack // Spicy Pickles // Dijon Mustard // Italian Hoagie
Detroit Steak & Cheese
Shaved Angus Prime Rib // Sautéed Onions // Peppers // Provolone // Italian Hoagie
Dirty Bird
Golden Fried Chicken Breast // Sweet Heat Seasoning // Pepper Jack // Sweet ‘N’ Spicy Pickles // Chipotle Aioli // Brioche Bun
Gaucho Steak Frit Sandwich
Strip Steak // Chimmichuri // Crunchy Frites // Pickled Red Onions // Crispy Onion Strings // Greens // Herb Baguette
Lobster BLT
Coldwater Lobster Tail // Applewood Smoked Bacon // Lettuce // Tomato // Chives // Garlic Mayo // Ciabatta Roll
Ultimate Club
Grilled White Bread // Mayo // American // Ham // Turkey // Bacon // Lettuce // Tomato
Street Tacos 'n' More
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco
Flash-Fried Shrimp // Bang Bang Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Pico De Gallo // Lettuce // Chipotle Mayo
Brisket Street Quesadilla
Chopped Beef Brisket // Caramelized Onions // Cheddar Jack Cheese // BBQ Sauce // Chipotle Aioli // Served with Spanish Rice & Street Corn Salsa
Cantina Bowl
Cilantro Lime Rice // Pico de Gallo // Queso Cheese // Tri-Colored Tortilla Strips // Corn Salsa // Avocado // Chipotle Drizzle
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla // Cheddar Jack // Grilled Peppers & Onions // Char-Grilled Chicken // Served with Spanish Rice, Street Corn Salsa & Sour Cream
Cilantro Lime Chicken Taco
Marinated Chicken Breast // Queso Fresco // Cilantro Corn Salsa // Pico De Gallo // Cilantro Cream Sauce
Smokey Pork Belly Taco
Smoked Pork Belly // Tangy BBQ // Queso Fresco // Chipotle // Crunchy Mango Apple Slaw // Spanish Rice // Street Corn Salsa
Burgers
Bomb Brisket Burger
½Lb Prime Burger // Cheddar Jack // Smoked Beef Brisket // Sweet n Tangy BBQ Sauce // Thick Cut Onion Rings // Spicy Aioli // Shredded Lettuce // Tomatoes // Red Onions // Brioche Bun // Fries
Double Down
Two Quarter Pound Patties // American // Thousand Island // Lettuce // Tomato // Onion
Duke
Traditional Burger
Maple Bacon Bourbon Street
Cajun Spices // Maple Bourbon Glaze // Applewood Smoked Bacon // Caramelized Onions // Pepper Jack
Original Blue Jay
Grilled Onions // Bacon // American // Sunny-Side Up Egg
Patty Melt
Caramelized Onion // Swiss Cheese // 1,000 Island // Marble Rye
Rocky Mountain
Crisp Bacon // Spicy Aioli // Smoked Gouda // Fried Jalapeños
Smokey River BBQ
Sweet ‘N’ Tangy BBQ // American // Bacon // Onion Straws
The Proper
Smoked Gouda Cheese // Caramelized Onions // Crisp Bacon // Avocado // Garlic Aioli
Wild Mushroom Truffle
Angus Patty // Wild Mushroom // Caramelized Onions // Roasted Garlic Truffle Aioli // Swiss
Entrees
A&J's Power Bowl
Asian Stir Fry Vegetable Blend // Sweet Chili Teriyaki Sauce // Rice // Choice of Protein
Beef Wellington
Beef Tenderloin // Puff Pastry // Mushroom Beef Demi Glaze // Yukon Mashed Potatoes // Seasonal Vegetable
Cevapi
Six pieces of authentic Balkan style sausages made from ground pork, beef, and spices, char-grilled to perfection, and served on a Euro Flat bread with Onions, Avjar, Tzatziki Sauce, Seasoned Salt & House-Cut Fries
Chicken Bella
Sauteed Chicken Medallions // Sun-Dried Tomatoes // Wild Mushrooms // Fresh Spinach // Artichokes // White Wine Herb Butter // Garlic Mashed Potato // Herb-Grilled Asparagus
Chicken Kabobs
Chicken // Red & Green Bell Peppers // Onions // Rice // Seasonal Vegetable // Pita Bread
Fish N Chips
Four Beer-Battered Cod // French Fries // Coleslaw
Island Chicken
Coconut Chicken Breast // Pineapple Salsa // Mango Glaze // Teriyaki Stir Fry Vegetables // Rice
Mediterranean Salmon
Fresh Atlantic Salmon // Sauteed Spinach // Feta Cheese // Roasted Red Pepper // Kalamata Olives // Balsamic // Rice // Herb-Grilled Asparagus
Shawarma Chicken Bowl
Chicken Breast // Marinated // Mediterranean Spices // Rice // Pickled Red Onions // Garlic Aioli // Grape Tomatoes // Baby Pickles // Hummus // Grilled Pita
Sizzling Fajitas
Sauteed Red & Green Peppers // Onions // Warm Flour Tortillas // Cheddar Jack // Lettuce // Pico De Gallo
Spicy Cashew Chicken N' Shrimp
Crispy Breaded Chicken // Shrimp // Spicy Asian Ginger Glaze // Rice // Stir Fry // Vegetables // Cashews
STK House Meatloaf
Scratch Made Meatloaf // Onion Straws // Yukon Gold Mashed // Wild Mushroom Demi-Glaze // Seasonal Vegetables
Classic Alfredo
Signature Alfredo // Fettuccine Pasta // Grilled Chicken // Shaved Parmesan Cheese
Detroit Mac 'n' Cheese
Burnt Ends // Cavatapi // Smoked Cheddar Cheese // AJ's BBQ Sauce // Scallions // Panko Bread Crumbs
Prime Time Pasta
Filet Tips // Wild Mushrooms // Spinach // Sun Dried Tomatoes // Cajun Cream Sauce // Gorgonzola // Fettuccine // Garlic Toast Points
Rattlesnake
Cajun Chicken Breast // Onionis // Peppers // Jalapenos // Cajun Cream Sauce // Penne Pasta // Cheddar Jack
Traverse City Chicken Pasta
Sauteed Chicken Breast // Alfredo // Penne Pasta // Spinach // Michigan Dried Cherries
Vodoo Pasta
Grilled Chicken // Shrimp // Sausage // Spicy Vodoo Cream Sauce // Penne Pasta // Bell Peppers //Baked Mozzarella
Baby Back Ribs
Baby Back Ribs // Housemade BBQ Sauce // Coleslaw // Onion Rings
Bistro Lamb Chops
4 Lollipop Lamb Chops // Rosemary & Herb // Zip Sauce // Tri-Colored Potatoes // Herb-Grilled Asparagus
NY Strip
14oz Cut // House Spices // Zip Sauce // Tri-Colored Potatoes // Herb-Grilled Asparagus
The Executive
20oz Bone-In Rib-Eye // Zip Sauce // Tri-Colored Potatoes // Herb Grilled Asparagus
Pizza's & Flatbread's
BBQ Chicken + Small Square
Sweet ‘N’ Tangy BBQ Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Grilled Chicken // Crisp Bacon // Red Onion
Build Your Own + Small Square
Topped with our three-cheese blend // Toppings 1.00 each
Meatlovers + Small Square
Pepperoni // Italian Sausage // Ham // Crisp Bacon
The Pub + Small Square
Pepperoni // Italian Sausage // Ham // Green Peppers // Onions
Three Cheese Bread + Small
Detroit-Style Deep-Dish // Three-Cheese Blend // Mozzarella // Provolone // Parmesan
Veggie + Small Square
Tomato // Black Olives // Green Peppers // Red Onions // Fresh Spinach
BBQ Chicken + Large Square
Sweet ‘N’ Tangy BBQ Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Grilled Chicken // Crisp Bacon // Red Onion
Build Your Own + Large Square
Topped with our three-cheese blend // Toppings 1.00 each
Meatlovers + Large Square
Pepperoni // Italian Sausage // Ham // Crisp Bacon
The Pub + Large Square
Pepperoni // Italian Sausage // Ham // Green Peppers // Onions
Three Cheese Bread + Large
Detroit-Style Deep-Dish // Three-Cheese Blend // Mozzarella // Provolone // Parmesan
Veggie + Large Square
Tomato // Black Olives // Green Peppers // Red Onions // Fresh Spinach
CBR Flatbread
Chicken // Bacon // Ranch // Mozzarella
Margarita Flatbread
Italian Herb Flatbread // Fresh Mozzarella // Basil Pesto // Roma Tomatoes // Red Onions // Balsamic Glaze
Shawarma Flatbread
House-made Flat Bread // Hummus // Garlic Sauce // Mozzarella // Feta // Mediterranean Seasoned Chicken Breast // Tomatoes // Sweet & Spicy Pickles // Pickled Red Onions
Sicilian Flatbread
Pepperoni // Salami // Red Onion // Kalamata Olives // Fresh Mozzarella
Kids
Chillin Chicken Salad
Mixed greens // Grilled Chicken // Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses // Grape Tomatoes // Cucumbers // Croutons
Jake Burger
1/4LB all beef burger on a toasted bun.
Kids Butter Noodle
Penne Pasta // Tossed with Butter.
Kids Cheese Pizza
Our fresh made pizza with plain cheese.
Kids Mac N Chz
Every kids favorite cheesiest mac!
Kids Alfredo
Penne Pasta // Tossed with Alfredo.
Kids Spaghetti
Penne Pasta // Tossed with Marinara.
Kids Tenders
3pcs golden fried tenders, with choice of side.
Lil' Jaker Chicken Dinner
Tender char-grilled chicken breast.
Mini Corn Dogs
Honey flavored battered bite size corn dogs.
Soup 2.0
Desserts
Double Chocolate Bliss
Made-from-scratch double chocolate chip cookie, stuffed with graham crackers, Oreo crumbles and marshmallows. Fresh baked to a warm delight, then topped with vanilla ice cream, Hershey's Chocolate Syrup and Oreo and mini Reese's cups.
Turtle Cheesecake
Our New York style cheesecake on a layer of fudge, topped with caramel sauce and garnished with chopped pecans all on a graham cracker crust.
Fudge Brownie A La Mode
Decadent chocolate brownie served warm and topped with vanilla ice cream, Hershey's Chocolate Syrup and whipped cream.
Chocolate Lava Cake
GLUTEN FREE // A warm, rich chocolate cake filled with molten chocolate, served with vanilla bean ice cream.
Caramel Sugar Cookie
Homemade sugar cookie baked to a warm delight, then topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and drizzle of caramel.
Ultimate Chocolate Cake
Four big layers of chocolate cake, iced and layered with a rich chocolate icing and finished with chocolate cookie crumbs on the sides.
Towering Carrot Cake
Four big layers of moist carrot cake, iced and layered with a cream cheese icing. Finihsed with chopped walnuts on the sides.
Sides
Applesauce
Extra Dressings
Extra Sauces/Rubs
Fruit Cup
Garlic Bread (ea)
Queso And Chips
Seasoned Fries
Side 1pc Ahi Tuna
Side 1pc Pecan Chicken
Side Asparagus
Side Broccoli
Side Carrots
Side Celery
Side Cevapi Bread (Panini Bread)
Side Chips
Side Chips & Salsa
Side Chips Guac
Side Chx Breast
Side Coleslaw
Side Feta Dip
Side Fries
Side Garlic Aioli
Side Guac
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side O-Rings
Side Pita
Side Redskins
Side Rice
Side Rocket Fries
Side Sautee Shrimp
Side Shawarma Garlic Sauce
Side Spanish Rice
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tortilla Shells
Side Tzatziki Sauce
Side Vegetable
Side Waffle Fries
Side Wedge Fries
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
At Art & Jakes, we strive to give our customers the best dining experience. We have many dishes in our menu from all over the world. Everyone will surely find something they like from the variety of food we offer. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch, drinks and appetizers, cold beers and watching the game, we have all you are looking for and more! Our specialty is upscale casual in a sports bar environment.
