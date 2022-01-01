Restaurant header imageView gallery

AJ's Kitchen 1808 N Pine Street

review star

No reviews yet

1809 N Pine Street

Lumberton, NC 28358

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Aj steak burger
Medterranean Wrap
10 Piece Wings

Subs & Paninis

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.99

Grilled steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms topped with melted mozzarella served on an Italian roll

Jerk Chicken Philly

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast, onions, peppers, topped with melted mozzarella served on an Italian roll.

Roast Beef

$8.99

All-natural Angus beef under a blanket of provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with a Au Jus gravy

Pastrami Reuben

$8.99

All-natural pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese melted on marble Rye bread

Veggie Sub

$7.99

Grilled roasted red, yellow, zucchini, eggplant topped with melted mozzarella cheese blend

Club

$8.99

Turkey, bacon, Swiss, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce & tomato.

Italian Sub

$8.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, onions topped with Italian dressing served on an Italian roll.

Beef & Cheddar Brisket

$9.99

Pit smoked beef brisket served with cheddar cheese and AJ's zesty BBQ sauce served on an Italian Hoagie roll.

Cold cuts

$8.99

Chicken & Seafood

10 Piece Wings

$9.99

Sauces: Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Spicy Honey, Sweet Teriyaki, Parmesan Garlic. Dry Rubs: Jerk, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Ranch.

20 Piece Wings

$19.99

Sauces: Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Spicy Honey, Sweet Teriyaki, Parmesan Garlic. Dry Rubs: Jerk, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Ranch.

6 Piece Wings

$6.99

Sauces: Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Spicy Honey, Sweet Teriyaki, Parmesan Garlic. Dry Rubs: Jerk, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Ranch.

AJ's Po Boy

$8.99

Chicken Nuggets

$2.99

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$7.99

Can be dipped into your favorite sauce.

Fish Combo

$9.99

Choice of (2) PCs Tilapia or (2) PCs Catfish or (4) PCs Grouper Tenders

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$6.99

Choice of Chicken or Fish prepared your way

Quesadilla

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

A fried tortilla stuffed with and fire-roasted chicken

Triple Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

A flour tortilla with a blended Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes

Steak & Cheddar Quesadilla

$8.99

Fire-roasted steak and cheddar filled in a fried tortilla shell

Burgers Etc...

AJ's Brisket Burger

$8.99

All-natural ground from the whole brisket with a bit of sirloin to make it leaner. Seasoned with coarse black pepper and hickory smoked sea salt for a unique delicious flavor. Served with fries

AJ's Burger

$4.50

Served with mustard, ketchup, chili, onions, and coleslaw.

Burnt Ends

$9.95

Tenders pieces of pork seared and caramelized with Sweet & Zesty BBQ sauce served on a soft bun.

Mama's Burger

$8.99

Fresh beef patty, cajun seasoning, chopped peppers and onions, sharp cheddar cheese drizzle of habañero sauce topped with a stuffed jalapeno

Medterranean Wrap

$6.99

Seasoned beef and lamb strips, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, spinach, feta cheese, and Greek dressing.

Pastrami Burger

$8.99

Oh yeah!! This burger is topped with Pastrami beef, sauerkraut, 1000 dressing, and Swiss cheese

Pulled Chicken BBQ

$4.99

Slow-cooked chicken seasoned just right with hint of our own special spices. Served on our Garlic roll

Shrimp Burger

$8.99

Jumbo beer-battered shrimp piled high served with or without coleslaw topped with capers tarter sauce

Southwestern Buger

$7.50

Fresh Angus beef topped with Pimento cheese, bacon, onion ring, and BBQ sauce.

Aj steak burger

$10.99

Hamburger

Hamburger

$4.50

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add Bacon

$1.00

Add Chili

$0.50

Double Patty

$2.00

Add Coleslaw

$0.50

Ketchup

Mustard

Onions

Tomatoes

Mayo

Lettuce

All the way

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.50

Add Cheese

$0.50

Ketchup

Mustard

Onions

Mayo

All The Way

Chili

Coleslaw

Kids meals

Kids chicken tenders

$4.99

Three pieces of breaded chicken served with choice of french fries or fruit cup with 12 oz of drink

Kids hot dog

$4.99

Choice of french fries or fruit cup served with 12oz drink.

Kids catfish

$5.99

Choice of french fries or fruit cup served with 12oz drink.

Kids small quesadilla

$4.99

Choice of french fries or fruit cup served with 12oz drink.

Kids sliders

$4.99

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$8.99

Healthy Bowls

Burger In A Bowl

$7.99

Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice cauliflower, fire-roasted corn, and peppers.

Fajita Bowl

$8.99

A bed of rice cauliflower covered in fajita seasoned roasted chicken, peppers, and onions. Served with beans and fire-roasted corn.

Veggie Sensation

$7.99

A delicious combination of broccoli, cauliflower, cranberries, sunflower seeds, rainbow carrots, kale, red cabbage with a lemon herb vinaigrette dressing

Salads

Sm. Chef Salad

$4.99

Ham, turkey, Provolone cheese, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, hard-boiled egg & onion

Lg Chef Salad

$5.99

Ham, turkey, Provolone cheese, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, hard-boiled egg & onion

Greek Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, tomatoes, onions and topped with Greek dressing.

Sides

French Fries

$2.50

Hot Chips

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$4.50

Nacho Cheese Fries

$6.95

Extra sauce

$0.50

Pimento cheese ff

$6.95

Large ff

$5.00

Hand Dip Ice Cream

Single scoop cone

$2.49

Waffle cone

$3.49

each topping

$0.75

Butter Pecan

Salted Caramel

Cookies & Cream

Coconut Pineapple

Chocolate Chip Mint

Brown Sugar Cinnamon

16oz shake

$2.99

Fountain drinks

CokeCola

$1.99

Can Drinks

$0.99

Sprite

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Mtn Dew

$1.99

Fanta

$1.49

MinuteMaid Juice

$1.50

MinuteMaid Real Juice

$1.79

Peak Tea

$1.79

PowerAde

$1.25

Vitamin Water

$1.69

Peace Tea

$1.09

Body Armor Juice

$2.19

Body Armor Water

$1.79

Smart Water

$2.19

Dasani Water

$1.29

Powerade Water

$1.59

Dunkin Coffee

$2.69

Core Power Milk

$2.19

Yup Milk

$1.99

Monster

$2.89

2 Monsters Deal

$5.50

Reign

$2.69

Nos

$2.69

RB 8.4OZ

$2.39

RB 12 OZ

$3.19

RB 20OZ

$5.69

Nestle Water

$1.25

Juices &coffee

20 oz juice

$1.99

12 oz coffee

$0.99

16oz coffee

$1.29

20 oz coffe

$1.39

12 oz Sweet/unsweet tea

$0.99

16 oz sweet/unsweet tea

$1.39

32 oz sweet/unsweet tea

$2.50

Can drinks

Can drinks

$0.99

Deli Meat

Turkey Breast

$8.99

Chicken Breast

$8.99

Corn Beef

$8.99

Pastrami

$8.99

Roast Beef

$8.99

Ham

$8.99

Turkey Ham

$8.99

Pepperoni

$8.99

Salami

$8.99

Deli Cheese

Provolone

$5.99

Swiss

$5.99

American

$5.99

American White

$5.99

American Yellow

$5.99

Pepper Jack

$5.99

Cheddar

$5.99

Ice cream

Cone

$1.89

Waffle cone

$2.59

Dbl scoop

$1.29

Topping

$0.75

Shake 16oz

Oreo shake

$2.99

Snickers shake

$2.99

Reese's shake

$2.99

Kit kat shake

$2.99

M&m shake

$2.99

Heath shake

$2.99

Fudge Brownie

$2.99

Butter fingers shake

$2.99

Extra shake topping

$1.00

Hot fudge

$0.50

Chips

Metro chips

$0.99

Nachos &cheese

Nachos

$2.99

Extra cheese

$0.50

Extra chilli

$0.50

Cake

jelly in a jar

$13.99

Cake in a jar

$5.89

Cakes

$1.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1809 N Pine Street, Lumberton, NC 28358

Directions

Gallery
AJ's Kitchen image
AJ's Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

ZENOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT - 1925 N Roberts Ave
orange star4.3 • 686
1925 N Roberts Ave Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurantnext
Miyabi Jr. Express - Lumberton, NC
orange starNo Reviews
3101 Fayetteville Rd., Suite A Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurantnext
Island Special Vibez Caribbean Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2739 W.5TH ST Suite A Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurantnext
La Patrona Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2950 West 5th St Lumberton, NC 28360
View restaurantnext
Zeno's Italian Grill
orange star4.0 • 217
938 E 3rd Street Pembroke, NC 28372
View restaurantnext
Flipped Sandwich Shoppe LLC - 209 Vance St
orange starNo Reviews
209 Vance St Pembroke, NC 28372
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lumberton

The Wing Company Lumberton
orange star4.5 • 1,158
4880 Kahn Dr Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurantnext
ZENOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT - 1925 N Roberts Ave
orange star4.3 • 686
1925 N Roberts Ave Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lumberton
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Southern Pines
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Pinehurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Cameron
review star
Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston