Appetizers & Sauces

Palate teasers & complementary sides

App Combo

$12.99

Onion rings, hot pepperjack cheese balls, 3 mozzarella sticks, & 3 jalapeño poppers. Comes with marinara, ranch, & O-ring sauce.

Bacon Cheese Fries

$4.49

Fries topped with bacon with a side of cheddar cheese sauce & ketchup

Breadsticks

$4.99

Dough twisted into 8 sticks, topped with butter & garlic parm & served with a side of marinara.

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Fries with a side of cheddar cheese sauce & ketchup

Cheesy Breadsticks

$5.99

Dough with a butter drizzle, topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, & finished with garlic parm; 12 pieces, comes with marinara

Chicken Tenders

$5.15

Four chicken tenders with your choice of side sauce

Fries

$3.49

Seasoned with our house blend & served with ketchup

Hot Pepperjack Cheeseballs

$4.49

Deep fried cheeseballs. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside.

Jalapeño Poppers

$4.29

Plump jalapeños breaded and stuffed with cheddar cheese; served with a side of ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.49

Six breaded mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara

Onion Rings

$3.99+

Beer-battered thick-cut onion slices fried to golden brown; served with a side of our house O-ring sauce

Wing Dings

$5.15+

Breaded wings & drumsticks rolled in your choice of sauce

Wings

$7.99+

Wings & drumsticks rolled in your choice of sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

A sweet & smooth Texas-style barbecue sauce

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

$0.25

Dry Rub

$0.25

Chef's own secret blend of spices perfect for jazzing up any food item!

Garlic Parmesan

$0.25

Our house blend of garlic, oregano, & Parmesan cheese

Honey BBQ

$0.50

Honey Cream Sauce

$0.50

Our sweet & smooth honey cream sauce, made in-house & used on our Chicken Cordon Bleu pizzas

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Honey BBQ

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.25

Marinara

$0.50

Our in-house recipe, sweet yet savory

Mayonnaise

$0.25

Mild Sauce

$0.50

Our house recipe, smooth with a gentle zing

Mustard

$0.25

O-Sauce

$0.50

Chef's own zesty onion ring sauce

Pesto

$0.50

Chef's own pesto, made in house, as used on our Chicken Bacon Pesto pizzas. MADE WITHOUT ANY NUTS.

Ranch

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

A mild tangy sauce, made in house, as used on our Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger pizzas.

SFW Sauce

$0.50

A slow-burn hot sauce, made in house, & named after its secret ingredients.

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

$0.50

Chef's own pesto blend, made in house, as used on our Mediterranean pizzas. MADE WITHOUT ANY NUTS.

Salads

Made fresh to order
Sm House Salad

$3.50

Greenleaf lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, & croutons

Sm Antipasto Salad

$5.50

House salad plus black olives, banana peppers, ham, salami, capicola, & mozzarella

Sm Roma Salad

$5.50

House salad plus black olives, banana peppers, mushrooms, & mozzarella

Sm Chef Salad

$5.50

House salad plus black olives, banana peppers, turkey, ham, & Swiss

Sm Steak Salad

$7.50

House salad plus black olives, mushrooms, steak, & mozzarella

Sm Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.50

House salad plus grilled chicken and mozzarella

Sm Breaded Chicken Salad

$7.50

House salad plus breaded chicken and mozzarella

Sm Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.50

House salad plus banana peppers, breaded chicken rolled in mild sauce, & mozzarella

Lg House Salad

$5.50

Greenleaf lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, & croutons

Lg Antipasto Salad

$7.95

House salad plus black olives, banana peppers, ham, salami, capicola, & mozzarella

Lg Roma Salad

$7.95

House salad plus black olives, banana peppers, mushrooms, & mozzarella

Lg Chef Salad

$7.95

House salad plus black olives, banana peppers, turkey, ham, & Swiss

Lg Steak Salad

$9.95

House salad plus black olives, mushrooms, steak, & mozzarella

Lg Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

House salad plus grilled chicken and mozzarella

Lg Breaded Chicken Salad

$9.95

House salad plus breaded chicken and mozzarella

Lg Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.95

House salad plus banana peppers, breaded chicken rolled in mild sauce, & mozzarella

Hoagies

Flavor-filled sandwiches designed to excite the palate. All hoagies EXCEPT PARMS come with lettuce, tomato, & onion standard

6" Breaded Chicken

$5.99

Breaded chicken & cheese

6" Buffalo Chicken

$5.99

Breaded chicken rolled in mild sauce & cheese

6" Chicken Parm

$5.99

Breaded chicken topped with marinara, mozzarella, & garlic parmesan

6" Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Grilled chicken & cheese

6" Italian

$5.99

Ham, salami, & capicola topped with cheese

6" Meatball Parm

$5.99

Meatballs topped with marinara, mozzarella, & garlic parmesan

6" Philly Steak

$5.99

Steak grilled with mushroom, onion, & green pepper, topped with cheddar cheese sauce

6" Sausage Parm

$5.99

House-cooked hot rope sausage topped with marinara, mozzarella, & garlic parmesan

6" Steak

$5.99

Steak & cheese

6" Turkey

$5.99

Turkey & cheese

6" Veggie

$5.99

Spinach, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom, black olives, onion, & tomato, grill-roasted and topped with mozzarella & lettuce

12" Breaded Chicken

$10.99

Breaded chicken & cheese

12" Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Breaded chicken rolled in mild sauce & topped with cheese

12" Chicken Parm

$10.99

Breaded chicken topped with marinara, mozzarella, & garlic parmesan

12" Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken & cheese

12" Italian

$10.99

Ham, salami, & capicola topped with cheese

12" Meatball Parm

$10.99

Meatballs topped with marinara, mozzarella, & garlic parmesan

12" Philly Steak

$10.99

Steak grilled with mushroom, onion, & green pepper, topped with cheddar cheese sauce

12" Sausage Parm

$10.99

House-cooked hot rope sausage topped with marinara, mozzarella, & garlic parmesan

12" Steak

$10.99

Steak & cheese

12" Turkey

$10.99

Turkey & cheese

12" Veggie

$10.99

Spinach, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom, black olives, onion, & tomato, grill-roasted and topped with mozzarella & lettuce

Pizza & Calzones

Light & fluffy dough with house-made sauce; made fresh to order.

Regular 14"

$10.99

NYC style, thin & delicious. 8 slices

Large 18"

$13.99

NYC style, thin & delicious. 12 slices

½ Sicilian 4×2

$9.99

Thick & fluffy, made in house. 8 slices

Sicilian 4×4

$15.99

Thick & fluffy, made in house. 16 slices

Ginormous 30"

$34.99

Our standard NYC style thin pizza writ large—the perfect party fare! Comes as a 5×6 grid-cut (32-36 pieces), or optional 16 radial slices.

BBQ Chicken Regular 14"

$13.99

Grilled chicken with our Texas-style barbecue sauce & mozzarella, topped with smoked Gouda, roasted red peppers, & caramelized onions

BBQ Chicken Large 18"

$17.99

BBQ Chicken ½ Sicilian 4×2

$13.99

BBQ Chicken Sicilian 4×4

$19.99
Buffalo Chicken Regular 14"

$13.99

Breaded chicken with our special SFW sauce, mozzarella, red onions, & gorgonzola cheese

Buffalo Chicken Large 18"

$17.99

Buffalo Chicken ½ Sicilian 4×2

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Sicilian 4×4

$19.99
Hawaiian Regular 14"

$13.99

Ham, bacon, & pineapple on mozzarella topped with cheddar

Hawaiian Large 18"

$17.99

Hawaiian ½ Sicilian 4×2

$13.99

Hawaiian Sicilian 4×4

$19.99
Margherita Regular 14"

$13.99

The queen of classics. Fresh mozzarella on red sauce topped with fresh basil leaves after cooking

Margherita Large 18"

$17.99

Margherita ½ Sicilian 4×2

$13.99

Margherita Sicilian 4×4

$19.99
Meat Lovers Regular 14"

$13.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, steak, & bacon

Meat Lovers Large 18"

$17.99

Meat Lovers ½ Sicilian 4×2

$13.99

Meat Lovers Sicilian 4×4

$19.99
The Works Regular 14"

$13.99

AKA "deluxe", "supreme", or "everything pizza". Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom, & black olives

The Works Large 18"

$17.99

The Works ½ Sicilian 4×2

$13.99

The Works Sicilian 4×4

$19.99
Veggie Lovers Regular 14"

$13.99

Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom, & black olives

Veggie Lovers Large 18"

$17.99

Veggie Lovers ½ Sicilian 4×2

$13.99

Veggie Lovers Sicilian 4×4

$19.99
White Regular 14"

$13.99

Mozzarella & cheddar on our unique sweet garlic ricotta base, accented with garlic parmesan & a spiced oil drizzle

White Large 18"

$17.99

White ½ Sicilian 4×2

$13.99

White Sicilian 4×4

$19.99
Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Regular 14"

$17.99

Seasoned ground beef, bacon, & caramelized onions with mozzarella on a tangy remoulade sauce & topped with cheddar

Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Large 18"

$21.99

Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger ½ Sicilian 4×2

$15.99

Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Sicilian 4×4

$21.99
Breakfast Pizza Regular 14"

$17.99

Ham, sausage, bacon, & seasoned scrambled eggs on mozzarella & topped with American & cheddar cheeses

Breakfast Pizza Large 18"

$21.99

Breakfast Pizza ½ Sicilian 4×2

$15.99

Breakfast Pizza Sicilian 4×4

$21.99
Chicken Bacon Pesto Regular 14"

$17.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, red onion & fresh mozzarella on housemade pesto (NO NUTS) & light cheese

Chicken Bacon Pesto Large 18"

$21.99

Chicken Bacon Pesto ½ Sicilian 4×2

$15.99

Chicken Bacon Pesto Sicilian 4×4

$21.99
Chicken Cordon Bleu Regular 14"

$17.99

Grilled chicken, ham, red onion, & broccoli florets & Swiss, on mozzarella & our housemade sweet honey cream sauce

Chicken Cordon Bleu Large 18"

$21.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu ½ Sicilian 4×2

$15.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sicilian 4×4

$21.99
Honey Jalapeño Chicken Regular 14"

$17.99

Grilled chicken & fresh jalapeños on mozzarella with a light butter sauce, & drizzled with honey

Honey Jalapeño Chicken Large 18"

$21.99

Honey Jalapeño Chicken ½ Sicilian 4×2

$15.99

Honey Jalapeño Chicken Sicilian 4×4

$21.99
Mediterranean Regular 14"

$17.99

Seasoned artichoke hearts, red onion, roasted red pepper, fresh basil, & black olives on a sun-dried tomato pesto (NO NUTS) & topped with feta

Mediterranean Large 18"

$21.99

Mediterranean ½ Sicilian 4×2

$15.99

Mediterranean Sicilian 4×4

$21.99
Philly Cheesesteak Regular 14"

$17.99

Seasoned steak grilled with mushroom, onion, & green pepper on mozzarella & topped with cheddar cheese sauce

Philly Cheesesteak Large 18"

$21.99

Philly Cheesesteak ½ Sicilian 4×2

$15.99

Philly Cheesesteak Sicilian 4×4

$21.99
Spinach Florentine Regular 14"

$17.99

Spinach & tomatoes, topped with gorgonzola, garlic parmesan, & drizzled with olive oil

Spinach Florentine Large 18"

$21.99

Spinach Florentine ½ Sicilian 4×2

$15.99

Spinach Florentine Sicilian 4×4

$21.99
BYO Calzone

$12.99

Fresh pizza dough stretched into a half-moon shape & filled with toppings, mozzarella, & ricotta with fresh basil; served with 2 sides of marinara

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$12.99

Grilled chicken with barbecue sauce, smoked Gouda, roasted red peppers, & caramelized onions

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.99

Breaded chicken with our SFW sauce, red onions, & gorgonzola

Italian Calzone

$12.99

Ham, salami, & capicola

Meat Lovers Calzone

$12.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, steak, & bacon

Philly Steak Calzone

$12.99

Steak grilled with mushroom, onion, & green pepper, & cheddar cheese sauce

Veggie Lovers Calzone

$12.99

Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom, & black olives

Fresh Burgers

Fresh 6-ounce patties rolled fresh in-house, seasoned with our house blend of spices, & served on a mayo-toasted bun

BYO Burger

$5.99

6-ounce patties rolled fresh in-house, seasoned with our house blend of spices & served on a mayo-toasted bun

Desserts

Deliciously sweet endings for your meal!
Maple Chocolate Cheese Stix

$5.99

Dough topped with cheese, sprinkled with ground chocolate, & drizzled with maple syrup; 12 pieces

Dough Balls

$6.99

Fresh dough cut into bite-sized pieces, flash fried, & coated with flavored powdered sugar. Comes with side of icing.

Drinks

Aquafina Water 20 oz.

$2.39

Cherry Coke 20 oz.

$2.39

Cherry Pepsi 20 oz.

$2.39

Coke 20 oz.

$2.39

Coke Zero 20 oz.

$2.39

Diet Coke 20 oz.

$2.39

Diet Dr. Pepper 20 oz.

$2.39

Diet Mountain Dew 20 oz.

$2.39

Diet Pepsi 20 oz.

$2.39

Dr. Pepper 20 oz.

$2.39

Ginger Ale 20 oz.

$2.39

Grape Crush 20 oz.

$2.39

Mountain Dew 20 oz.

$2.39

Orange Crush 20 oz.

$2.39

Pepsi 20 oz.

$2.39

Root Beer 20 oz.

$2.39

Sprite 20 oz.

$2.39

Starry 20 oz.

$2.39

Cherry Pepsi 2-Liter

$3.19

Coke 2-Liter

$3.19

Coke Zero 2-Liter

$3.19

Diet Coke 2-Liter

$3.19

Diet Mountain Dew 2-Liter

$3.19

Dr. Pepper 2-Liter

$3.19

Ginger Ale 2-Liter

$3.19

Mountain Dew 2-Liter

$3.19

Orange Crush 2-Liter

$3.19

Pepsi 2-Liter

$3.19

Root Beer 2-Liter

$3.19

Sprite 2-Liter

$3.19