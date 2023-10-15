- Home
AJ's Pizza & Hoagies
3565 Harts Run Road
Fox Chapel, PA 15238
Appetizers & Sauces
App Combo
Onion rings, hot pepperjack cheese balls, 3 mozzarella sticks, & 3 jalapeño poppers. Comes with marinara, ranch, & O-ring sauce.
Bacon Cheese Fries
Fries topped with bacon with a side of cheddar cheese sauce & ketchup
Breadsticks
Dough twisted into 8 sticks, topped with butter & garlic parm & served with a side of marinara.
Cheese Fries
Fries with a side of cheddar cheese sauce & ketchup
Cheesy Breadsticks
Dough with a butter drizzle, topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, & finished with garlic parm; 12 pieces, comes with marinara
Chicken Tenders
Four chicken tenders with your choice of side sauce
Fries
Seasoned with our house blend & served with ketchup
Hot Pepperjack Cheeseballs
Deep fried cheeseballs. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside.
Jalapeño Poppers
Plump jalapeños breaded and stuffed with cheddar cheese; served with a side of ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Six breaded mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara
Onion Rings
Beer-battered thick-cut onion slices fried to golden brown; served with a side of our house O-ring sauce
Wing Dings
Breaded wings & drumsticks rolled in your choice of sauce
Wings
Wings & drumsticks rolled in your choice of sauce
BBQ Sauce
A sweet & smooth Texas-style barbecue sauce
Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
Dry Rub
Chef's own secret blend of spices perfect for jazzing up any food item!
Garlic Parmesan
Our house blend of garlic, oregano, & Parmesan cheese
Honey BBQ
Honey Cream Sauce
Our sweet & smooth honey cream sauce, made in-house & used on our Chicken Cordon Bleu pizzas
Honey Mustard
Hot Honey BBQ
Hot Sauce
Ketchup
Marinara
Our in-house recipe, sweet yet savory
Mayonnaise
Mild Sauce
Our house recipe, smooth with a gentle zing
Mustard
O-Sauce
Chef's own zesty onion ring sauce
Pesto
Chef's own pesto, made in house, as used on our Chicken Bacon Pesto pizzas. MADE WITHOUT ANY NUTS.
Ranch
Remoulade
A mild tangy sauce, made in house, as used on our Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger pizzas.
SFW Sauce
A slow-burn hot sauce, made in house, & named after its secret ingredients.
Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto
Chef's own pesto blend, made in house, as used on our Mediterranean pizzas. MADE WITHOUT ANY NUTS.
Salads
Sm House Salad
Greenleaf lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, & croutons
Sm Antipasto Salad
House salad plus black olives, banana peppers, ham, salami, capicola, & mozzarella
Sm Roma Salad
House salad plus black olives, banana peppers, mushrooms, & mozzarella
Sm Chef Salad
House salad plus black olives, banana peppers, turkey, ham, & Swiss
Sm Steak Salad
House salad plus black olives, mushrooms, steak, & mozzarella
Sm Grilled Chicken Salad
House salad plus grilled chicken and mozzarella
Sm Breaded Chicken Salad
House salad plus breaded chicken and mozzarella
Sm Buffalo Chicken Salad
House salad plus banana peppers, breaded chicken rolled in mild sauce, & mozzarella
Lg House Salad
Greenleaf lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, & croutons
Lg Antipasto Salad
House salad plus black olives, banana peppers, ham, salami, capicola, & mozzarella
Lg Roma Salad
House salad plus black olives, banana peppers, mushrooms, & mozzarella
Lg Chef Salad
House salad plus black olives, banana peppers, turkey, ham, & Swiss
Lg Steak Salad
House salad plus black olives, mushrooms, steak, & mozzarella
Lg Grilled Chicken Salad
House salad plus grilled chicken and mozzarella
Lg Breaded Chicken Salad
House salad plus breaded chicken and mozzarella
Lg Buffalo Chicken Salad
House salad plus banana peppers, breaded chicken rolled in mild sauce, & mozzarella
Hoagies
6" Breaded Chicken
Breaded chicken & cheese
6" Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken rolled in mild sauce & cheese
6" Chicken Parm
Breaded chicken topped with marinara, mozzarella, & garlic parmesan
6" Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken & cheese
6" Italian
Ham, salami, & capicola topped with cheese
6" Meatball Parm
Meatballs topped with marinara, mozzarella, & garlic parmesan
6" Philly Steak
Steak grilled with mushroom, onion, & green pepper, topped with cheddar cheese sauce
6" Sausage Parm
House-cooked hot rope sausage topped with marinara, mozzarella, & garlic parmesan
6" Steak
Steak & cheese
6" Turkey
Turkey & cheese
6" Veggie
Spinach, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom, black olives, onion, & tomato, grill-roasted and topped with mozzarella & lettuce
12" Breaded Chicken
Breaded chicken & cheese
12" Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken rolled in mild sauce & topped with cheese
12" Chicken Parm
Breaded chicken topped with marinara, mozzarella, & garlic parmesan
12" Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken & cheese
12" Italian
Ham, salami, & capicola topped with cheese
12" Meatball Parm
Meatballs topped with marinara, mozzarella, & garlic parmesan
12" Philly Steak
Steak grilled with mushroom, onion, & green pepper, topped with cheddar cheese sauce
12" Sausage Parm
House-cooked hot rope sausage topped with marinara, mozzarella, & garlic parmesan
12" Steak
Steak & cheese
12" Turkey
Turkey & cheese
12" Veggie
Spinach, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom, black olives, onion, & tomato, grill-roasted and topped with mozzarella & lettuce
Pizza & Calzones
Regular 14"
NYC style, thin & delicious. 8 slices
Large 18"
NYC style, thin & delicious. 12 slices
½ Sicilian 4×2
Thick & fluffy, made in house. 8 slices
Sicilian 4×4
Thick & fluffy, made in house. 16 slices
Ginormous 30"
Our standard NYC style thin pizza writ large—the perfect party fare! Comes as a 5×6 grid-cut (32-36 pieces), or optional 16 radial slices.
BBQ Chicken Regular 14"
Grilled chicken with our Texas-style barbecue sauce & mozzarella, topped with smoked Gouda, roasted red peppers, & caramelized onions
BBQ Chicken Large 18"
BBQ Chicken ½ Sicilian 4×2
BBQ Chicken Sicilian 4×4
Buffalo Chicken Regular 14"
Breaded chicken with our special SFW sauce, mozzarella, red onions, & gorgonzola cheese
Buffalo Chicken Large 18"
Buffalo Chicken ½ Sicilian 4×2
Buffalo Chicken Sicilian 4×4
Hawaiian Regular 14"
Ham, bacon, & pineapple on mozzarella topped with cheddar
Hawaiian Large 18"
Hawaiian ½ Sicilian 4×2
Hawaiian Sicilian 4×4
Margherita Regular 14"
The queen of classics. Fresh mozzarella on red sauce topped with fresh basil leaves after cooking
Margherita Large 18"
Margherita ½ Sicilian 4×2
Margherita Sicilian 4×4
Meat Lovers Regular 14"
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, steak, & bacon
Meat Lovers Large 18"
Meat Lovers ½ Sicilian 4×2
Meat Lovers Sicilian 4×4
The Works Regular 14"
AKA "deluxe", "supreme", or "everything pizza". Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom, & black olives
The Works Large 18"
The Works ½ Sicilian 4×2
The Works Sicilian 4×4
Veggie Lovers Regular 14"
Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom, & black olives
Veggie Lovers Large 18"
Veggie Lovers ½ Sicilian 4×2
Veggie Lovers Sicilian 4×4
White Regular 14"
Mozzarella & cheddar on our unique sweet garlic ricotta base, accented with garlic parmesan & a spiced oil drizzle
White Large 18"
White ½ Sicilian 4×2
White Sicilian 4×4
Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Regular 14"
Seasoned ground beef, bacon, & caramelized onions with mozzarella on a tangy remoulade sauce & topped with cheddar
Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Large 18"
Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger ½ Sicilian 4×2
Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Sicilian 4×4
Breakfast Pizza Regular 14"
Ham, sausage, bacon, & seasoned scrambled eggs on mozzarella & topped with American & cheddar cheeses
Breakfast Pizza Large 18"
Breakfast Pizza ½ Sicilian 4×2
Breakfast Pizza Sicilian 4×4
Chicken Bacon Pesto Regular 14"
Grilled chicken, bacon, red onion & fresh mozzarella on housemade pesto (NO NUTS) & light cheese
Chicken Bacon Pesto Large 18"
Chicken Bacon Pesto ½ Sicilian 4×2
Chicken Bacon Pesto Sicilian 4×4
Chicken Cordon Bleu Regular 14"
Grilled chicken, ham, red onion, & broccoli florets & Swiss, on mozzarella & our housemade sweet honey cream sauce
Chicken Cordon Bleu Large 18"
Chicken Cordon Bleu ½ Sicilian 4×2
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sicilian 4×4
Honey Jalapeño Chicken Regular 14"
Grilled chicken & fresh jalapeños on mozzarella with a light butter sauce, & drizzled with honey
Honey Jalapeño Chicken Large 18"
Honey Jalapeño Chicken ½ Sicilian 4×2
Honey Jalapeño Chicken Sicilian 4×4
Mediterranean Regular 14"
Seasoned artichoke hearts, red onion, roasted red pepper, fresh basil, & black olives on a sun-dried tomato pesto (NO NUTS) & topped with feta
Mediterranean Large 18"
Mediterranean ½ Sicilian 4×2
Mediterranean Sicilian 4×4
Philly Cheesesteak Regular 14"
Seasoned steak grilled with mushroom, onion, & green pepper on mozzarella & topped with cheddar cheese sauce
Philly Cheesesteak Large 18"
Philly Cheesesteak ½ Sicilian 4×2
Philly Cheesesteak Sicilian 4×4
Spinach Florentine Regular 14"
Spinach & tomatoes, topped with gorgonzola, garlic parmesan, & drizzled with olive oil
Spinach Florentine Large 18"
Spinach Florentine ½ Sicilian 4×2
Spinach Florentine Sicilian 4×4
BYO Calzone
Fresh pizza dough stretched into a half-moon shape & filled with toppings, mozzarella, & ricotta with fresh basil; served with 2 sides of marinara
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken with barbecue sauce, smoked Gouda, roasted red peppers, & caramelized onions
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Breaded chicken with our SFW sauce, red onions, & gorgonzola
Italian Calzone
Ham, salami, & capicola
Meat Lovers Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, steak, & bacon
Philly Steak Calzone
Steak grilled with mushroom, onion, & green pepper, & cheddar cheese sauce
Veggie Lovers Calzone
Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom, & black olives
Fresh Burgers
Desserts
Drinks
Aquafina Water 20 oz.
Cherry Coke 20 oz.
Cherry Pepsi 20 oz.
Coke 20 oz.
Coke Zero 20 oz.
Diet Coke 20 oz.
Diet Dr. Pepper 20 oz.
Diet Mountain Dew 20 oz.
Diet Pepsi 20 oz.
Dr. Pepper 20 oz.
Ginger Ale 20 oz.
Grape Crush 20 oz.
Mountain Dew 20 oz.
Orange Crush 20 oz.
Pepsi 20 oz.
Root Beer 20 oz.
Sprite 20 oz.
Starry 20 oz.
Cherry Pepsi 2-Liter
Coke 2-Liter
Coke Zero 2-Liter
Diet Coke 2-Liter
Diet Mountain Dew 2-Liter
Dr. Pepper 2-Liter
Ginger Ale 2-Liter
Mountain Dew 2-Liter
Orange Crush 2-Liter
Pepsi 2-Liter
Root Beer 2-Liter
Sprite 2-Liter
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Making the Fox Chapel area's night better with delicious & unique food!
3565 Harts Run Road, Fox Chapel, PA 15238