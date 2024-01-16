Ajuuas Mexican Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Best Food Truck Ever!
Location
11452 Highway 62, Front parking lot, Charlestown, IN 47111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen Highway 62 - River Ridge
No Reviews
5580 Indiana Highway 62 Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurant
Mazerella's Upper Crust Pizza & Pasta
4.6 • 419
949 S Indiana Ave Sellersburg, IN 47172
View restaurant
Hunter Station Pizza - Sellersburg
No Reviews
Hunter Station Road Sellersburg, IN 47172
View restaurant
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
4.5 • 1,167
5700 Captains Quarters Rd Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurant