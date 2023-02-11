Restaurant header imageView gallery

Akadi PDX 1001 SE DIVISION ST,

review star

No reviews yet

1001 SE DIVISION ST,

Portland, OR 97202

Popular Items

Egusi stew
Goat Suya
Peanut butter stew

appetizer

Pastel

$10.00

Smoked tuna, peppers, spicy sweet potatoes, onion

Vegan pastel

$10.00

Spicy sweet potato, onions, peppers

Suya wings

$12.00

Roasted peanut, African spices

Alloco

$9.00

Fried Sweet plantains

Manioc frie

$9.00

Crispy fried yucca/cassava

entree

Chukouya Poulet

$20.00

Grilled chicken street style, onion/tomato relish, mustard sauce, akadi sauce

Goat Suya

$26.00

Street style grilled goat, peppers, onions, mustard served with fries or plantains

Pepper fish

$20.00

creamy spicy peanut sauce, spicy Akadi sauce, peppers, onions, served with white rice

Poisson frie

$20.00

Ginger marinated fish, deep fried served with akadi sauce, mustard sauce and onion/tomato relish

Tchieboudjen

$20.00

Flavorful rice, veggies, Bissap sauce(spinach and okra) tamarin paste

Yassa

$20.00

French mustard and onion sauce, veggies, white rice

stews

Palm butter stew crustacé

$29.00

Shrimp, gambas, crab, fish, creamy palm nut butter, Akadi spices

Egusi stew

$21.00

choice of meat cooked with, peppers, creamy Egusi, palm oil and akadi spices blend

Peanut butter stew

$19.00

Roasted creamy peanut butter, Akadi spices, Akadi sauce, veggies

Pepper soup

$19.00

Light spicy broth, veggies, Akadi spices

vegan

Tchieboudjen mushroom

$20.00

Flavorful rice, veggies, Bissap sauce(spinach and okra) tamarin paste

Sautéed veggies yassa

$18.00

French mustard and onion sauce, veggies, white rice

Peppered mushroom

$19.00

Grilled assorted mushrooms, peppers, onions, peanut dry rub

Smoked mushroom Egusi stew

$19.00

Pepper, creamy Egusi, palm oil, smoked mushrooms,

Pumpkin and veggies Peanut stew

$18.00

Roast creamy peanut butter, Akadi spices, Akadi sauce, pumpkins

Dessert

Gâteau

$11.00Out of stock

Plantain bread pudding served with warm caramel and habanero whipped coconut cream

cheesecake soursop

$12.00Out of stock

Mango Cheesecake vegan, Gluten free

$12.00Out of stock

Plantain Pudding

$12.00

Cheesecake Mango

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Guava Cheesecake

$12.00

sides

Foutou Banane

$3.00

Violet Fufu

$3.00

Riz Blanc

$3.00

Tchieboudjen Rice

$3.00

Corn Fufu

$3.00

Akadi Sauce

Akadi Sauce

$7.00

African soda

VIMTO

$4.00

sweet, fruity and grape flavour notes

VITAMALT CLASSIC

$3.00

unfermented beer, with a hint of maple-like sweet layer on top

VITAMALT GINGER

$3.00

unfermented beer, with a hint of ginger maple-like sweet layer on top

MALTEX

$3.00

classic taste of rich malt, with the goodness of vitamins and minerals

soda

COKE

$3.00

coke

SPRITE

$3.00

sprite

Traditional drinks

TOMIDJI LEMONADE

$6.00

Tamarin lemonade

Bissap

$6.00

Hibiscus lemonade

Beer

STAR BEER

$5.00

A very mild and sweet after taste beer from Nigeria. Number one West African beer. Star Beer is made of simple ingredients that provide a bright, high-quality taste.

HEINEKEN

$5.00

a balance of bitter and sweet tastes, with a biscuit and malt flavor

CORONA

$5.00

light and crisp pale lager

GUINNESS

$5.00

Perfect balance of bitter and sweet with malt and roast character. Smooth and creamy

Red Wine by the BTL

BTL WOLFTRAP

$25.00

BTL EXCELSIOR

$22.00

BTL GLENELLY ESTATE

$25.00

BTL KANONKOP

$37.00

BTL JAM JAR SWEET SHIRAZ

$22.00

BTL RIB SHACK RED

$27.00

BTL INDABA RED BLEND

$22.00

BTL INDABA MERLOT

$22.00

BTL JAM JAR SWEET RED

$22.00

White Wine by the BTL

BTL BOCSCHENDAL ROSE

$22.00

BTL DE MORGENZON ROSE

$27.00

BTL THE BEACH HOUSE ROSE

$27.00

BTL EXCELSIOR CHARD

$22.00

BTL INDABA CHENIN BLANC

$22.00

BTL BAYTEN SAV BLANC

$42.00

BTL JAM JAR SWEET WHITE

$22.00

BTL WOLFTRAP WHITE BLEND

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Akadi was established in 2017 to represent the side of Africa that have been missing in the diverse food scene of Portland. West African food is unique and deserve to be celebrated fully in all aspects. Akadi offers various dishes from different parts of West Africa such as Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Burkina Faso to name a few

Location

1001 SE DIVISION ST,, Portland, OR 97202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
