Akadi PDX 1001 SE DIVISION ST,
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Akadi was established in 2017 to represent the side of Africa that have been missing in the diverse food scene of Portland. West African food is unique and deserve to be celebrated fully in all aspects. Akadi offers various dishes from different parts of West Africa such as Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Burkina Faso to name a few
Location
1001 SE DIVISION ST,, Portland, OR 97202
Gallery
