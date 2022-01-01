Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Akafuji

254 Reviews

$$

1450 S Harbor Blvd.

La Habra, CA 90631

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CUT ROLL/DONBURI COMBO
3 CUT ROLL COMBO
PREMIUM CHIRASHI DON

APPETIZERS

MISO SOUP

$2.00

EDAMAME

$4.00

GARLIC EDAMAME

$5.00

GYOZA

$7.00

KUROBUTA SAUSAGE

$7.00

STRING BEANS

$6.00

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$7.00

CHICKEN BREAST KATSU

$8.00
MIX TEMPURA

MIX TEMPURA

$12.00

ALL SHRIMP TEMPURA

$14.00

SALMON COLLAR

$12.00

YELLOWTAIL COLLAR

$17.00Out of stock

SOFT SHELL CRAB (AP)

$12.00

CHILEAN SEABASS

$16.00

RICE

$2.00

EXTRA UDON NOODLES

$3.00

Yellowtail Collar (Small)

$15.00Out of stock

FROM SUSHI BAR

SUNOMONO

$6.00

SEAWEED SALAD

$6.00

SALMON SKIN SALAD

$11.00

SASHIMI SALAD

$13.00

SEARED ANKIMO

$13.00

SPICY TUNA CRISPY RICE (2PCS)

$8.00

SPICY SALMON CRISPY RICE (2PCS)

$8.00

YELLOWTAIL YUZU JALAPENO CRISPY RICE (2PCS)

$8.00

SCALLOP TASTING

$12.00

UNI TASTING

$12.00

TORO TASTING

$14.00

TRUFFLE SALMON CARPACCIO

$16.50

YELLOWTAIL CARPACCIO

$16.50

ALBACORE CARPACCIO

$16.50

YUZU HALIBUT CARPACCIO

$17.00

TORO TARTARE

$20.00

OMAKASE

Omakase Sashimi (8pcs)

$44.00

Omakase Sashimi (16pcs )

$78.00

Omakase Special (8pcs )

$50.00

-Call for Availability- Chef's choice of 8 pieces of premium Nigiri and 1 Premium Hand Roll, with Miso Soup

Omakase Premium (10pcs)

$58.00Out of stock

NIGIRI SUSHI

JAPANESE UNI

$16.00Out of stock

BLUE FIN TUNA (TORO) NIGIRI

$10.00

DASHI IKURA

$6.00

SPANISH MACKEREL (AJI)

$6.00

HOKKAIDO SCALLOP

$6.00

SEA BREAM

$5.00

YELLOWTAIL

$5.50

ABURI YELLOWTAIL

$5.50

BLUE FIN TUNA

$6.00

SALMON

$5.00

ABURI SALMON

$5.00

ALBACORE

$5.50

UNAGI

$6.00

TAMAGO

$4.00

SEA EEL (ANAGO)

$7.00

HALIBUT

$6.00

SHIMA AJI

$6.00

KANPACHI

$6.00

KIZAMI WASABI

$2.00

NO WASABI

TOBIKO

$4.50

QUAIL EGG

$1.00

SUSHI BOWLS & DINNER

PREMIUM CHIRASHI DON

PREMIUM CHIRASHI DON

$24.00

POKE BOWL

$18.00

SALMON/IKURA AVOCADO DON

$18.00
SPICY TUNA/ AVOCADO DON

SPICY TUNA/ AVOCADO DON

$17.00

SPICY SALMON/ AVOCADO DON

$15.00

UNAGI DON

$20.00

TREASURE BOX

$28.00

SASHIMI DINNER

$60.00

CHICKEN KATSU PLATE

$14.00

CLASSIC CUT ROLLS

TUNA CUT ROLL

$8.00

SPICY TUNA CUT ROLL

$7.50

TUNA AVOCADO CUT ROLL

$8.00
SALMON CUT ROLL

SALMON CUT ROLL

$7.50

SPICY SALMON CUT ROLL

$7.00

SALMON AVOCADO CUT ROLL

$7.00

SALMON SKIN CUT ROLL

$7.00

YELLOWTAIL CUT ROLL

$8.00

SPICY YELLOWTAIL CUT ROLL

$7.50

CALIFORNIA CUT ROLL

$7.00
UNAGI AVOCADO CUT ROLL

UNAGI AVOCADO CUT ROLL

$8.00

SPAM AND TAMAGO CUT ROLL

$7.00

AVOCADO CUT ROLL

$6.50

CUCUMBER CUT ROLL

$6.00

Your choice of 3 cut rolls

BLUE CRAB CUT ROLL

$8.50

TORO CUT ROLL

$10.00

SOY PAPER

$1.00

UNAGI CUT ROLL

$8.00

SIGNATURE ROLLS

RED DRAGON ROLL

$17.00

IN: SPICY TUNA, CUCUMBER OUT: BLUEFIN TUNA, SPICY MAYO, TEMPURA CRUNCH

ALBACORE LOVER'S ROLL

$17.00

IN: SPICY ALBACORE, IMITATION CRAB, CUCUMBER OUT: ALBACORE, SOY MUSTARD DRESSING, FRIED ONIONS

SEXY ROLL

$17.00

IN: YELLOWTAIL, AVOCADO OUT: TUNA, SALMON, SPICY MAYO TOBIKO

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO ROLL

$17.00

IN: SPICY YELLOWTAIL, CUCUMBER OUT: YELLOWTAIL, JALAPENO, HOT SAUCE, YUZU PONZU

RAINBOW ROLL

$17.00

IN: IMITATION CRAB, AVOCADO OUT: TUNA, SALMON, YELLOWTAIL, ALBACORE

TRUFFLE SALMON ROLL

$18.00

IN: SPICY SALMON, AVOCADO OUT: SALMON, RADISH SPROUTS, TRUFFLE PONZU SAUCE

AKAFUJI ROLL

$20.00

IN: SOFT SHELL CRAB, MANGO, AVOCADO OUT: BLUE CRAB, GARLIC MAYO, EEL SAUCE, TOBIKO

FUSION TORO ROLL

$21.00

IN: TUNA, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER OUT: CHOPPED TORO, YUZU MUSTARD SAUCE, GREEN ONIONS, TRUFFLE PASTE

SOFT SHELL CRAB ROLL

$13.00

IN: SOFT SHELL CRAB, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, IMITATION CRAB, EEL SAUCE

CRUNCHY SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$15.00

IN: SHRIMP TEMPURA IMITATION CRAB, CUCUMBER OUT: TEMPURA FLAKES, EEL SAUCE

BAKED SALMON ROLL

$17.00

IN: IMITATION CRAB, AVOCADO OUT: BAKED SALMON, CHEESE, SPICY MAYO, GREEN ONION, EEL SAUCE, TOBIKO

YUZU SCALLOP ROLL

$18.00

BAKED SCALLOP ROLL

$18.00

FANCY ROLL

$18.00

LAKERS ROLL

$20.00

LUNCH AND TAKEOUT (ONLY)

CUT ROLL/DONBURI COMBO

CUT ROLL/DONBURI COMBO

$16.00

Choice of 1 Cuts Roll + Donburi

CUT ROLL/UDON COMBO

$16.00

Choice of 1 cut roll + Udon

3 CUT ROLL COMBO

$18.00

DONBURI/ UDON COMBO

$16.00

RICE BOWLS

BEEF BOWL W/ SOUS VIDE EGG

BEEF BOWL W/ SOUS VIDE EGG

$9.00Out of stock
KATSU BOWL WITH EGG

KATSU BOWL WITH EGG

$9.00
CHICKEN KATSU W/ CURRY BOWL

CHICKEN KATSU W/ CURRY BOWL

$9.00
SPAM & EGG RICE BOWL

SPAM & EGG RICE BOWL

$8.00

CURRY RICE BOWL

$7.00

SIDE CURRY

$2.00

SOUS VIDE EGG

$1.50

Chicken Katsu Plate

$14.00

UDON

UDON

UDON

$8.00

CURRY UDON

$9.00

UDON W/ BEEF

$11.00

UDON W/ BEEF & SOUS VIDE EGG

$13.50

CURRY UDON W/ BEEF

$11.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA UDON

$12.00

NOODLES ONLY

$2.00

Kawaba Beer

Snow Weizen

Snow Weizen

$6.00
Pearl Pilsner

Pearl Pilsner

$6.00
Sun Rise

Sun Rise

$6.00
Twilight Ale

Twilight Ale

$6.00

Coedo Beer

Pilsner

Pilsner

$6.00
IPA

IPA

$6.00
Lager

Lager

$6.00

Sake & Nigori

Kikusui

$15.00

300 ML

Otokoyama

$15.00

300 ML

Hakkaisan SMALL

$20.00

300 ML

Hakkaisan LARGE

$50.00

720 ML

Sayuri

$12.00

300 ML

Matcha Nigori

$9.50

300 ML

Dassai 39 Junami Daiginjo

$60.00

720 ML

Soft Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Calpico

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1450 S Harbor Blvd., La Habra, CA 90631

Directions

Gallery
Akafuji image
Akafuji image
Akafuji image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kabuki - Brea, CA
orange star4.3 • 356
975 E. Birch St. #K Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton
orange starNo Reviews
141 E Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Yoshiharu Ramen - Buena Park
orange star4.2 • 2,654
6970 Beach Blvd F-206 Buena Park, CA 90621
View restaurantnext
Wazabi Sushi
orange star4.5 • 1,570
3107 Colima Rd Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Anaheim
orange star4.4 • 9,318
338 S. Anaheim Blvd. Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Rowland Heights
orange starNo Reviews
19705 E. Colima Rd. Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in La Habra

My Thai Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 664
2417 West Whittier Boulevard La Habra, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0229 - La Habra
orange star4.9 • 612
1351 W Whittier Blvd La Habra, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
Eggbred - La Habra
orange star4.5 • 353
1454 S HARBOR BLVD La Habra, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001043 - Imperial Promenade
orange star4.6 • 184
1040 W. Imperial Hwy La Habra, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
Taco Nazo - La Habra
orange star4.1 • 145
121 S Beach Blvd La Habra, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 2506-La Habra
orange star4.1 • 139
1370 S Beach Blvd C La Habra, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Habra
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
La Puente
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston