Akafuji Sushi

9346 Corbin Ave

Northridge, CA 91324

Popular Items

5 Hand Roll Combo
Cut Roll Combo
Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna

COMBINATIONS

Nigiri Combo

Nigiri Combo

$24.00

Our classic nigiri sampler for the authentic sushi lovers. 10 pieces of 2 pieces 5 kinds of fish usually Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Shrimp, and the fish of the day. Recommend for the sushi purists.

Deluxe Nigiri Combo

Deluxe Nigiri Combo

$36.00

14 pieces of nigiri sushi 7 kinds 2 pieces of various fresh fish with 3 kinds of special fish of the day.

3 Hand Roll Combo

3 Hand Roll Combo

$15.00

Spicy Tuna, Salmon Avocado, and the California handroll with a small salad

5 Hand Roll Combo

5 Hand Roll Combo

$20.00

Spicy Tuna, Salmon Avocado, California, Yellowtail Jalapeno, Shrimp Tempura handrolls with a small salad.

Cut Roll Combo

Cut Roll Combo

$15.00

8 pieces of the Spicy Tuna Cut Roll and 8 pieces of the California Cut Roll with a bed of mixed green salad and our house soy dressing.

Chirashi

$24.00

Assorted sashimi on a bed of sushi rice with shrimp and baked tamago.

Sashimi Plate

Sashimi Plate

$24.00
Deluxe Sashimi Plate

Deluxe Sashimi Plate

$36.00

SUSHI

Tuna

$6.50

Yellowtail

$6.50

Salmon

$6.00

Albacore

$6.25

Kanpachi Yuzu

$7.50Out of stock

Black Snapper Truffle Salt / Lemon

$8.50

Seared Salmon Yuzu

$8.50

Shrimp

$6.00

Eel

$7.50

Tamago

$5.00

CUT ROLLS

Seared Salmon Philly Roll

Seared Salmon Philly Roll

$19.00

Seared salmon on top of a crunchy creamy Philly special w/cream cheese and asparagus tempura. Recommend for everybody, absolute beast of a roll. Noriko's favorite roll.

Crispy Albacore Onion Roll

Crispy Albacore Onion Roll

$18.00

Our most popular specialty roll. Spicy Tuna Cut Roll covered with Albacore Sashimi and crispy onions. Recommend for those that like albacore or spicy tuna. Served with House Onion Dressing.

Yellowtail Deluxe Roll

Yellowtail Deluxe Roll

$18.00

Spicy yellowtail inside covered with fresh tuna and yellowtail . Topped with sliced onions and jalapeno served with house ponzu sauce. Recommend to those that like spicy and ponzu sauce.

Crunchy Roll

Crunchy Roll

$16.00
Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

California roll topped with tuna, yellowtail, shrimp and salmon with slices of fresh cut avocado

Dragon Roll

$16.00
Salmon Avocado cut roll

Salmon Avocado cut roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura cut roll

$8.00

Baked Crab cut roll

$7.00

Salmon Tempura cut roll

$8.00

Cucumber cut roll

$4.50

Soft Shell Crab cut roll

$13.50

APPETIZER/SALADS

Tuna Poke

$9.00

Freshly cut chunks of tuna simply tossed with onions and seaweed salad in our sesame soy sauce.

Salmon Poke

$9.00

Fresh blocks of salmon simply tossed with onions and seaweed salad in our sesame soy sauce.

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$16.00

Tuna Carpaccio

$12.00

Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna

$8.00

Edamame

$4.00
Assorted Sashimi Salad

Assorted Sashimi Salad

$18.00

Our House Salad with 8 pieces of Assorted Sashimi, Tuna, Yellowtail, Albacore, Salmon on top. Recommend to those want a variety of flavors to go along with your salad. Served with the House Soy Dressing.

Salmon Skin Salad

$16.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$2.50

A side of seaweed salad in a 3oz cup to go with your meal.

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Basic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, micro mix blend, asparagus served with our house soy dressing. Great salad choice to pair up with Maxwell's Chicken. Recommend for those looking for a simple salad to go along your various meals inside the food court.

KITCHEN FOOD

Scallion Pancakes

$4.50

Chicken Karaage

$5.00

Chicken Katsu

$7.50

Assorted Tempura

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura 2pc

$4.00

Calamari Tempura

$7.50

Grilled Yellowtail Collar 1pc

$16.00

Takes extra 20mins to prepare

Grilled Salmon Collar 2pc

$16.00

Takes extra 20mins to prepare

Udon Soup

$11.99

Soft Shell Crab Appetizer

$12.00

DRINKS

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Calpico

$3.00

Cold Green Tea

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Pellegrino Lemon

$3.00

EXTRA

Ginger & Wasabi

$0.50

Soy Dressing

$0.50

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

$2 Modification

$2.00

$3 Modification

$3.00

$4 Modification

$4.00

$5 Modification

$5.00

$6 Modification

$6.00

BEER & SAKE

SMALL JAPANESE BEER

$4.00

MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER FOR PURCHASE. ID WILL BE ASKED WHEN SERVED.

LARGE JAPANESE BEER

$8.00

MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER FOR PURCHASE. ID WILL BE ASKED WHEN SERVED.

HOT SAKE

$4.00

MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER FOR PURCHASE. ID WILL BE ASKED WHEN SERVED.

KIKUSUI 300 ML

$18.00

MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER FOR PURCHASE. ID WILL BE ASKED WHEN SERVED.

KIKUSUI 720 ML

$42.00

MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER FOR PURCHASE. ID WILL BE ASKED WHEN SERVED.

HAKKAISAN 720 ML

$45.00

MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER FOR PURCHASE. ID WILL BE ASKED WHEN SERVED.

Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Great for a healthy takeout and pick up on the GO!!

Location

9346 Corbin Ave, Northridge, CA 91324

Directions

Akafuji Sushi image
Akafuji Sushi image
Akafuji Sushi image

