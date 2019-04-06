Akai Lounge - Englewood 11 North Dean Street

Restaurant info

Akai Lounge is a modern Japanese restaurant serving a wide variety of traditional and innovative Japanese cuisine with a full bar offering martinis, wines and sakes. We offer the freshest sushi delivered daily from the finest seafood purveyors on the East Coast. We also have a great variety of rolls and entrees, including our signature Chilean Sea Bass and skirt steak that allow our menu to please a wide variety of tastes and palates. Our large menu offerings, together with our modern decor, is here to bring a unique dining experience to our customers.