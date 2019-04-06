Akai Lounge - Englewood 11 North Dean Street
11 North Dean Street
Englewood, NJ 07631
Soups & Salads
Miso Soup
Miso soup with tofu, seaweed and scallions
Miso Soup - Quart
One quart of our miso soup
Clam Soup
Littleneck clams served with dashi broth
Garden Salad
Garden salad served with our ginger carrot dressing
Seaweed Salad
Classic Japanese seaweed salad
Crab Salad with Dressing
Sushi crab stick on a bed of lettuce served with ginger soy vinaigrette
Spicy Crab Salad
Sushi crab stick, cucumbers and crunch served with spicy mayo
Mesclun Salad - Chicken
Large mesclun salad with grilled chicken and a side of ginger soy vinaigrette
Mesclun Salad - Salmon
Large mesclun salad with grilled chicken and a side of ginger soy vinaigrette
Seared Tuna Salad
Large mesclun salad with seared tuna and a side of ginger soy vinaigrette
Akai Special Seaweed Salad (Small)
Seaweed salad topped with sushi crab stick, crunch, and spicy mayo
Akai Tuna Salad (Small)
Seaweed salad with chopped tuna (raw), cucumbers, crunch served with a lightly spicy sauce
Caribbean Tuna Salad (Small)
Sliced cucumber, apple, sushi crabstick and chopped tuna served with a spicy sweet sauce
Spicy Crab Salad (Large)
Dumpling Soup
Raw Bar & Sushi Bar Apps
Blue Point Oysters
Blue Point oysters (RAW)
Today's Clams (6 pc)
6 pieces of today's clams (RAW)
Fire Ball App
Avocado stuffed with spicy kani, tempura-fried and served with sweet soy and spicy mayo
Bonzai Tree App
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado wrapped in cucumber naruto-style, served with ponzu sauce
Tuna Tar Tar
Chopped tuna served with a side of spicy mayo and wasabi mayo
Salmon Tar Tar
Chopped salmon served with a side of spicy mayo and wasabi mayo
Tuna Guacamole
Chopped tuna and our homemade guac, served with our sweet wasabi soy sauce and homemade chips
Tar Tar Sampler
Tuna, salmon, white tuna - chopped and served with a side of spicy mayo and wasabi mayo
Lobster Pizza
Crispy sushi rice pizza topped with lobster salad and a side of sweet soy sauce and spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Pizza
Crispy sushi rice pizza topped with spicy tuna and a side of sweet soy and spicy mayo
Tuna Pizza
Crispy sushi rice pizza topped with tuna, salmon OR yellowtail with guacamole, chopped mango, peppers, spicy mayo, sweet soy and wasabi sauce
Seared Tuna App
Sliced seared tuna served with ginger soy vinagrette
Yellowtail Jalapeno App
Sliced yellowtail sashimi served with our jalapeno vinaigrette and black tobiko
Chef John App Special
Grilled Chilean sea bass topped with a slice of seared tuna and special sauces
Alaska Coral
Spicy salmon served on crispy seaweed tempura (5pcs)
Seared Salmon Special App
Spicy crab wrapped in seared salmon, served with honey wasabi sauce and sweet soy sauce
Toro Tar Tar
Chopped toro appetizer served with black tobiko and Japanese milk bread
Chef John App - Piece
Special Toro App
Usuzukuri (Fluke) App
Akai Special Seaweed Salad (Large)
Akai Tuna Salad Large
Baby Yellowtail Ap
Eel Guacamole
Hawaiian Tuna Ap
Ika Ap
King Salmon Ap
Rosy Seabass Ap
Sashimi Ap
Seabass Pizza Ap
Seared Salmon Special - Piece
Shima Aji Special Ap
Sushi Ap
Tako Su Ap
Yuzu Scallop With Uni App
Crispy Rice
Baby yellowtail sp
Bobbie Tar Tar
Plain Pizza
Kitchen Apps
Edamame
Steamed edamame
Truffled Edamame
Steamed edamame with a hint of truffles
Gyoza - Pork
Japanese potstickers with pork
Gyoza - Vegetable
Japanese potstickers with vegetable
Ebi Shumai
Japanese shrimp dumplings
Wasabi Pork Shumai
Steamed spicy pork dumplings
Agedashi Tofu
Fried soft tofu served with dash broth and traditional Japanese garnishes
Teriyaki Wings
Chicken wings served with our special teriyaki sauce
Beef Negimaki App
Yakitori Chicken
2 skewers of chicken served with our special teriyaki sauce
Yakitori Beef
2 skewers of beef served with our special teriyaki sauce
Tempura Appetizer
Soft Shelled Crab App
Tempura-fried soft-shelled crab
Soup Dumpling
Steamed pork dumplings served with ponzu dipping sauce
Miso Eggplant
Lightly fried eggplant served with sweet miso glaze
PEI Mussels
PEI mussels sauteed with our sake butter sauce
Shrimp & Scallop Appetizer
Shrimps and scallops sauteed with our sake butter sauce
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp tempura bites tossed with creamy spicy mayo
Grilled Chilean Seabass Ap
Grilled filet of Chilean sea bass marinated with sake and miso
Fried Wontons
Fried wontons (2 spicy crab, 2 cream cheese/tobiko), served with sweet soy sauce and spicy mayo
Akai Beef Tacos
Thinly-sliced marinated rib-eye, pickled radish and scallions served on a pillow-soft bun (3pcs)
Cajun Black Cod App
Hamachi Kama
Squid Ink Uni Pasta
Fried Oyster (per pc)
Akai Beef Taco 1 Pic
Angels Grilled Shrimp
Fried Oyster 6pc
Scallop Special
Seafood Pockets
Entrees - Kitchen
Teriyaki Chicken Entree
Our signature teriyaki entree with chicken
Teriyaki Tofu Entree
Our signature teriyaki entree with soft tofu
Teriyaki Pork Entree
Our signature teriyaki entree with pork
Teriyaki Salmon Entree
Our signature teriyaki entree with salmon
Teriyaki Red Snapper Entree
Our signature teriyaki entree with red snapper filet
Teriyaki Beef Entree
Our signature teriyaki entree with beef
Teriyaki Shrimp Entree
Our signature teriyaki entree with shrimp
Teriyaki Combination Entree
Our signature teriyaki entree with choice of two proteins
Teriyaki Vegetable Entree
Our signature teriyaki entree with assorted vegetables
Tempura Vegetable Entree
Tempura Chicken Entree
Tempura Shrimp Entree
Tempura Combination Entree
Beef Negimaki Entree
Dinner portion of our most popular appetizer
Miso Teriyaki Steak Special
Sliced skirt steak wish our miso teriyaki sauce and wasabi mashed potatoes
Akai BBQ Short Ribs
Short rib marinated in a light citrus soy sauce and grilled, served with a side of our fried rice
Akai BBQ Chicken
Chicken (white or dark meat) marinated in a light cirtrus soy sauce and grilled, served with a side of fried rice
Lobster Tempura
Chilean Seabass Entree
Dinner portion of our signature girlled Chilean sea bass
Katsu Dinner - Chicken
Panko-breaded chicken cutlet served with katsu sauce and shredded lettuce salad
Katsu Dinner - Pork
Panko-breaded pork cutlet served with katsu sauce and shredded lettuce salad
Akai Shrimp & Rice
Pan-seared shrimps served with a sake-butter sauce and a side of our fried rice
Cajun Miso Black Cod
Filet of black cod marinated in sake and miso, grilled, and served with Cajun spices
D.E. Warrior Roll
Large roll with fresh lobster, shrimp, crunch inside topped with sliced avocado and miso black cod. Also served with a side portion of grilled miso black cod
Side Broccoli
Steamed side broccoli
Fish Of The Day
Katsu Don
New Year Lobster Special
Rack Of Lamb
Skirt Steak Special
Tuna Teriyaki
Noodles
Tempura Udon
Noodles in bonito broth with shiitake mushrooms and tempura shrimp
Sansai Udon
Noodles in bonito broth with traditional blend of Japanese seaweed and vegetables
Nabeyaki Udon
Noodles in bonito broth with tempura shrimp, chicken, mushrooms, spinach and an egg
Zaru Soba
Cold buckwheat noodles served w dipping sauce and traditional garnishes
Ten-Zaru Soba
Cold buckwheat noodles served with traditional garnishes and side of tempura shrimps and vegetables
Yaki Udon Entrees
Noodles with your choice of protein, sautéed with ginger-oyster sauce
Teriyaki Udon Entree
Yosenabe udon
Sushi Bar Entrees
California Dinner
3 California rolls
Maki Combo
Tuna roll, eel avocado roll, California Roll
Sushi Regular
7 pcs of assorted sushi and a California roll
Chef’s Special Sushi Dinner
9 pcs of today's best fish and a tuna roll
Sashimi Regular
12 pcs of assorted sashimi
Sashimi Deluxe
18 pcs of assorted sashimi
Omakase
3 small appetizers, 12 pcs of our best sushi and a handroll
Sushi Only Omakase
12 pcs of our best sushi
10 pcs Sushi Dinner Plates
10 pcs of sushi, 5 pcs of each fish
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
6 pcs sushi, 9 pcs sashimi, spicy tuna roll
Sushi for Two
16 pcs sushi, spicy tuna roll, California roll
Sashimi for Two
28 pcs sashimi
Sushi & Sashimi Special for 2
10 pcs sushi, 18 pcs sashimi, Fantasy roll
James’s Favorite Handrolls
A trio of our favorite handrolls
Unadon
Sushi rice bowl topped with 8 pcs of eel and sweet eel sauce
Chirashi
Sushi rice bowl topped with assorted sashimi
Poke Bowl
Salmon Don
Sushi Deluxe
Tekka Don
Tekka Maki Dinner
Sushi a la Carte
Tuna (Maguro)
Bluefin Toro
White Tuna
Salmon (Sake)
Yellowtail (Hamachi)
Baby Yellowtail
Fluke (Hirame)
Striped Bass (Suzuki)
Mackerel (Saba)
Smoked Salmon
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
California Sea Urchin (Uni)
Yellowtail Belly
Rainbow Trout
Sweet Shrimp Ama Ebi
Quail Egg
Octopus (Tako)
Squid (Ika)
Scallop (Hotategai)
Spicy Scallop
Red Clam (Hokkigai)
Shrimp (Ebi)
Crab Stick (Kani)
Eel (Unagi)
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)
Egg (Tamago)
Madai
Salmon Belly
Shima Aji
King Salmon
Black Cod (Sushi Per Piece)
Bluefin Tuna
Bronzino
Japanese Seabass
Japanese Uni
Lobster
Red Snapper
Rosy Seabass
Salmon Trout
Spanish Mackerel
White Salmon
Yuzu Scallops
Kinmedai
Barracuda
Rolls & Handrolls
California Roll
Tuna Roll
Toro Scallion Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spcy Yellowtal Roll
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Salmon Roll
Futo Maki Roll
Egg omelet, crab stick, cucumber, oshinko, and avocado
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Oshinko Roll
Cucumber & Avocado Roll
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
Sweet potato tempura with sweet soy sauce
Eel Cucumber Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, sweet soy sauce
Salmon Skin Roll
Boston Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Alaska Roll
Cooked salmon, avocado and cucumber
Mexican Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, crunch, and tobiko
Crab Roll
Mushroom Roll
Salmon Cucumber Roll
Shrimp Avocado Roll
Shrimp Roll
Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Eel Roll
Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll
White Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Sandwich
Spicy Octopus Roll
Rice Roll
Ikura Roll
Cooked Salmon Roll
Mango Roll
Masago Roll
Salmon Tempura Roll
Smoked Salmon Roll
Tamago Roll
Tuna Cucumber Roll
Tuna Tempura Roll
Vegetable Roll
Spicy yellowtail roll
Special Rolls
A.M. Roll
Toasted eel, smoked salmon, shrimp and avocado in a soy bean wrap with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Bassterd Roll
Spicy tuna and crunch topped with avocado and grilled Chilean sea bass and eel sauce
Bonsai Roll
Shrimp tempura and sweet potato topped with spicy tuna
Butterfly Roll
Eel and avocado topped with shrimp tempura, red tobiko and eel sauce
Cancun Roll
Chicken Tempura Roll
Crazy California Roll
Crab stick tempura with avocado and cucumber, topped with shrimp and black tobiko
Crazy Tuna Roll
Shrimp, cucumber & avocado, topped with spicy tuna
December Roll
Spicy tuna and crunch topped with salmon and avocado
Devil’s Advocate Roll
Spicy yellowtail, shrimp cucumber topped with red and white tuna, chili sauce and black tobiko
Diamond Roll
EZ Ryder Roll
Fantasy Roll
Spicy tuna and crunch topped with avocado and seaweed flakes
Fiesta Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber topped with yellowtail and thinly sliced jalapeño
Fresh Lobster Roll
Steamed Maine lobster with cucumber, topped with avocado and seaweed flakes
Goodfellas Roll
Spicy yellowtail and crunch topped with bluefin toro and thinly sliced lemon
Green Monster Roll
Chilean sea bass, cucumber & crunch topped with layer of spicy crab stick, avocado and sweet & spicy sauce
Green River Roll
Jersey Roll
Shrimp tempura topped with avocado, smoked salmon, and eel sauce
Jets Roll
Smoked salmon, toasted eel and cream cheese roll, tempura-fried and served with sweet & spicy sauce
Jingle 2 Roll
Spicy tuna topped with toasted ee
Jingle Roll
King Crab 2 Roll
Steamed lobster or king crab and avocado topped with spicy tuna
Koi Roll
Spicy yellowtail and avocado topped with seared scallop and tobiko
Latin Roll
Skirt steak and tempura plantain topped with avocado and eel sauce
Mario Roll
Sweet potato tempura and crab stick topped with shrimp, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Maryland Crab Cake Roll
Crab cake, cucumbers, spicy mayo topped with avocado and eel sauce
Mets Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado and crunch topped with salmon and white tun
New Year’s Roll
New York Roll
Spicy crabstick, chopped shrimp and lobster, avocado, crunch, with green tobiko and eel sauce
NY Knicks Roll
Chilean seabass and crunch topped with seared salmon, eel sauce and honey wasabi sauce
O.M.G. Roll
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, lobster salad and shrimp tempura wrapped in a “tiger soy wrap”. Served with eel sauce, honey wasabi and spicy mayo
Pacific Roll
Spicy tuna and mango topped with avocado and seaweed flakes
Pac-Man Roll
Shrimp tempura, crabstick topped with seared tuna, seared yellowtail, chili sauce, eel sauce and orange tobiko
Pain in the A** Roll
Spicy tuna and lobster salad topped with shrimp tempura, red tobiko and eel sauce
Paradise Roll
Chilean seabass, crunch, lettuce in a soy wrap topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy salmon tempura, cucumber, avocado topped with shrimp tempura and red tobiko
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, eel sauce
Sunrise Roll
Spicy salmon topped with tuna and black tobiko
Super California Roll
Tempura crabstick, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy tuna
Super Rainbow Roll
Eel and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado and eel sauce
Super Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy crabstick, jalapenos and eel sauce
Super Tuna Roll
Spicy white tuna, avocado topped with tuna and black tobiko
Surf & Turf Roll
Tako Roll
Viper Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with spicy tuna
Yankee (Bob) Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado and crunch topped with lobster salad
Cayman Roll
Harry Potter Roll
King Salmon Special Roll
Kingpin Handroll (2 pcs)
Laura Roll
Mount Fuji Roll
Rainbow Roll
Volcano Roll
Annie Roll
Fire Dragon Roll
Red Pearl Roll
Imperial Roll
Super Koi Roll
Brooklyn Roll
Black Diamond Roll
Bobbie California Roll
Bobbie Mexican Roll
Bobbie Sunrise Roll
Carmen Special Roll
Chicken Katsu Roll
Chicken Teriyaki Roll
Crazy Dragon Roll
Dragon Roll
Dynamite Roll
Fried California Roll
Godzilla Roll
Grand Slam Roll
Green Kiwi Roll
Halloween Roll
Jets Mo Roll
Lady Dragon
Lange's Roll
Lisa Roll
Ralby Roll
Spicy King Crab Handroll
Uni Ikura Roll
Uni Roll
Lava roll
Elm st roll
Snow white roll
Fried Oyster Roll
Sauces and Sides
French Fries
Sauce - Eel Sauce
Sauce - Spicy Mayo
Sauce - Ginger Dressing
Sauce - Ponzu
Sauce - Rice Vinegar
Sauce - Sriracha
Sauce - Tempura Sauce
Sauce - Teriyaki
Wasabi
Ginger
Wasabi Mashed Potato
White Rice
Sushi Rice
Brown Rice
Fried Rice
Fried rice with diced chicken and egg (no substitutions, pls)
Add Mango
Large Ginger Dressing
Sauce - Wasabi Mayo
Sauteed Vegetable Ap
Scallion
Side Lemon
Side Of Lychee
Soy Paper
Teriyaki Sauce
Crunch
Kids Menu
Lunch Menu
Beef Negimaki Lunch Box
Chicken Katsu Lunch Box
Chirashi Lunch
Grilled Chilean Seabass Lunch Box
Katsu Don Lunch Box
Maki Rolls Special - 2 Rolls
Maki Rolls Special - 3 Rolls
Rock Shrimp Lunch Box
Salad W/Grilled Chicken Lunch Box
Salad W/Salmon Lunch Box
Seafood Pockets Lunch Box
Shrimp & Scallop Special Lunch Box
Special Maki Lunch
Tempura Lunch Box
Tempura Soba Lunch Box
Tempura Udon Lunch Box
Teriyaki Lunch Box
Tuna and Salmon Sushi Lunch Box
Unadon Lunch
Yellowtail and Salmon Sushi Lunch Box
Yellowtail and Tuna Sushi Lunch Box
SODAS
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea - Sweet
Iced Tea - Unsweetened
Club Soda
Ramune Japanese Soda
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Sparkling - Small
Sparkling - Large
Flat Water - Sm
Flat Water - Lg
Green Tea (Hot)
Shirley Temple
Lychee Juice
virgen lychee mojito
Lemonade
Orange juice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Akai Lounge is a modern Japanese restaurant serving a wide variety of traditional and innovative Japanese cuisine with a full bar offering martinis, wines and sakes. We offer the freshest sushi delivered daily from the finest seafood purveyors on the East Coast. We also have a great variety of rolls and entrees, including our signature Chilean Sea Bass and skirt steak that allow our menu to please a wide variety of tastes and palates. Our large menu offerings, together with our modern decor, is here to bring a unique dining experience to our customers.
11 North Dean Street, Englewood, NJ 07631