Akai Lounge - Scarsdale

Soups & Salads

Miso Soup

$2.95

Miso soup with tofu, seaweed and scallions

Miso Soup - Quart

$12.00

One quart of our miso soup

Clam Soup

$9.95

Littleneck clams served with dashi broth

Garden Salad

$5.95

Garden salad served with our ginger carrot dressing

Seaweed Salad

$7.50

Classic Japanese seaweed salad

Crab Salad with Dressing

$14.95

Sushi crab stick on a bed of lettuce served with ginger soy vinaigrette

Spicy Crab Salad (Regular)

$10.00

Sushi crab stick, cucumbers and crunch served with spicy mayo

Mesclun Salad - Chicken

$18.95

Large mesclun salad with grilled chicken and a side of ginger soy vinaigrette

Mesclun Salad - Salmon

$18.95

Large mesclun salad with grilled chicken and a side of ginger soy vinaigrette

Seared Tuna Salad

$22.50

Large mesclun salad with seared tuna and a side of ginger soy vinaigrette

Akai Special Seaweed Salad (Regular)

$10.95

Seaweed salad topped with sushi crab stick, crunch, and spicy mayo

Akai Tuna Salad (Regular)

$11.50

Seaweed salad with chopped tuna (raw), cucumbers, crunch served with a lightly spicy sauce

Caribbean Tuna Salad (Regular)

$11.95

Sliced cucumber, apple, sushi crabstick and chopped tuna served with a spicy sweet sauce

Raw Bar & Sushi Bar Apps

Today's Clams (6 pc)

$14.95

6 pieces of today's clams (RAW)

Fire Ball App

$16.50

Avocado stuffed with spicy kani, tempura-fried and served with sweet soy and spicy mayo

Bonzai Tree App

$15.50

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado wrapped in cucumber naruto-style, served with ponzu sauce

Tuna Tar Tar

$15.50

Chopped tuna served with a side of spicy mayo and wasabi mayo

Salmon Tar Tar

$15.50

Chopped salmon served with a side of spicy mayo and wasabi mayo

Tuna Guacamole

$17.95

Chopped tuna and our homemade guac, served with our sweet wasabi soy sauce and homemade chips

Tar Tar Sampler

$25.95

Tuna, salmon, white tuna - chopped and served with a side of spicy mayo and wasabi mayo

Lobster Pizza

$17.50

Crispy sushi rice pizza topped with lobster salad and a side of sweet soy sauce and spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Pizza

$17.50

Crispy sushi rice pizza topped with spicy tuna and a side of sweet soy and spicy mayo

Tuna Pizza

Crispy sushi rice pizza topped with tuna, salmon OR yellowtail with guacamole, chopped mango, peppers, spicy mayo, sweet soy and wasabi sauce

Seared Tuna App

$16.50

Sliced seared tuna served with ginger soy vinagrette

Yellowtail Jalapeno App

$16.95

Sliced yellowtail sashimi served with our jalapeno vinaigrette and black tobiko

Chef John App Special

$17.95

Grilled Chilean sea bass topped with a slice of seared tuna and special sauces

Alaska Coral

$16.95

Spicy salmon served on crispy seaweed tempura (5pcs)

Seared Salmon Special App

$16.95

Spicy crab wrapped in seared salmon, served with honey wasabi sauce and sweet soy sauce

Special Toro App

$31.00

Usuzukuri (Fluke) App

$21.50

Tonights Kampachi Ap

$31.50

Citrus King Salmon Ap

$23.60

Rosey Seabass Ap

$27.95

Sashimi Ap

$16.00

Seared Salmon Special - Piece

$6.00

Shima Aji Special Ap

$21.50

Tako Su Ap

$16.95

Yuzu Scallop With Uni App

$30.00

Crispy Rice Plain Pizza

$10.00

Kitchen Apps

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed edamame

Truffled Edamame

$10.00

Steamed edamame with a hint of truffles

Gyoza - Pork

$10.00

Japanese potstickers with pork

Gyoza - Vegetable

$9.00

Japanese potstickers with vegetable

Ebi Shumai

$8.00

Japanese shrimp dumplings

Wasabi Pork Shumai

$10.00

Steamed spicy pork dumplings

Agedashi Tofu

$10.50

Fried soft tofu served with dash broth and traditional Japanese garnishes

Beef Negimaki App

$15.95

Scallions wrapped in thin slices of beef served with our special teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Wings

$10.50

Chicken wings served with our special teriyaki sauce

Yakitori Chicken

$9.50

2 skewers of chicken served with our special teriyaki sauce

Yakitori Beef

$10.95

2 skewers of beef served with our special teriyaki sauce

Tempura Appetizer

Soft Shelled Crab App

$13.95

Tempura-fried soft-shelled crab

Soup Dumpling

$12.50

Steamed pork dumplings served with ponzu dipping sauce

Miso Eggplant

$11.95

Lightly fried eggplant served with sweet miso glaze

PEI Mussels

$15.95

PEI mussels sauteed with our sake butter sauce

Shrimp & Scallop Appetizer

$16.95

Shrimps and scallops sauteed with our sake butter sauce

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$15.95

Shrimp tempura bites tossed with creamy spicy mayo

Grilled Chilean Seabass Ap

$17.50

Grilled filet of Chilean sea bass marinated with sake and miso

Fried Wontons

$11.50

Fried wontons (2 spicy crab, 2 cream cheese/tobiko), served with sweet soy sauce and spicy mayo

Akai Beef Tacos

$18.50

Thinly-sliced marinated rib-eye, pickled radish and scallions served on a pillow-soft bun (3pcs)

New Zealand Mussels

$16.50

Entrees - Kitchen

Teriyaki Chicken Entree

$26.50

Our signature teriyaki entree with chicken

Teriyaki Tofu Entree

$21.95

Our signature teriyaki entree with soft tofu

Teriyaki Pork Entree

$26.50

Our signature teriyaki entree with pork

Teriyaki Salmon Entree

$26.50

Our signature teriyaki entree with salmon

Teriyaki Red Snapper Entree

$26.50

Our signature teriyaki entree with red snapper filet

Teriyaki Beef Entree

$28.50

Our signature teriyaki entree with beef

Teriyaki Shrimp Entree

$28.50

Our signature teriyaki entree with shrimp

Teriyaki Combination Entree

$28.50

Our signature teriyaki entree with choice of two proteins

Teriyaki Vegetable Entree

$19.00

Our signature teriyaki entree with assorted vegetables

Tempura Vegetable Entree

$22.50

Tempura Chicken Entree

$27.50

Tempura Shrimp Entree

$27.50

Tempura Combination Entree

$27.50

Beef Negimaki Entree

$28.50

Dinner portion of our most popular appetizer

Miso Teriyaki Steak Special

$29.95

Sliced skirt steak wish our miso teriyaki sauce and wasabi mashed potatoes

Akai BBQ Short Ribs

$29.95

Short rib marinated in a light citrus soy sauce and grilled, served with a side of our fried rice

Akai BBQ Chicken

$26.50

Chicken (white or dark meat) marinated in a light cirtrus soy sauce and grilled, served with a side of fried rice

Chilean Seabass Entree

$32.50

Dinner portion of our signature girlled Chilean sea bass

Katsu Dinner - Chicken

$26.50

Panko-breaded chicken cutlet served with katsu sauce and shredded lettuce salad

Katsu Dinner - Pork

$26.50

Panko-breaded pork cutlet served with katsu sauce and shredded lettuce salad

Katsu Don Dinner - Chicken

$25.95

Katsu Don Dinner - Pork

$25.95

Akai Shrimp & Rice

$27.50

Pan-seared shrimps served with a sake-butter sauce and a side of our fried rice

Cajun Miso Black Cod

$29.95

Filet of black cod marinated in sake and miso, grilled, and served with Cajun spices

D.E. Warrior Roll

$33.50

Large roll with fresh lobster, shrimp, crunch inside topped with sliced avocado and miso black cod. Also served with a side portion of grilled miso black cod

Baby Bok Choy

$12.00

Sauteed baby bok choy with shiitake mushrooms

Sauteed String Beans

$12.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$12.00

Assorted mushrooms sauteed with our sake butter sauce

Side Broccoli

$11.00

Steamed side broccoli

Noodles

Tempura Udon

$18.50

Noodles in bonito broth with shiitake mushrooms and tempura shrimp

Sansai Udon

$17.00

Noodles in bonito broth with traditional blend of Japanese seaweed and vegetables

Nabeyaki Udon

$21.95

Noodles in bonito broth with tempura shrimp, chicken, mushrooms, spinach and an egg

Ten-Zaru Soba

$18.50

Cold buckwheat noodles served with traditional garnishes and side of tempura shrimps and vegetables

Yaki Udon Entrees

Noodles with your choice of protein, sautéed with ginger-oyster sauce

Teriyaki Udon Entree

Sushi Bar Entrees

California Dinner

$17.95

3 California rolls

Maki Combo

$21.95

Tuna roll, eel avocado roll, California Roll

Sushi Regular

$27.95

7 pcs of assorted sushi and a California roll

Chef’s Special Sushi Dinner

$56.50

9 pcs of today's best fish and a tuna roll

Sashimi Regular

$33.95

12 pcs of assorted sashimi

Sashimi Deluxe

$51.95

18 pcs of assorted sashimi

Omakase

$125.00

3 small appetizers, 12 pcs of our best sushi and a handroll

Sushi Only Omakase

$83.95

12 pcs of our best sushi

10 pcs Sushi Dinner Plates

$32.95

10 pcs of sushi, 5 pcs of each fish

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$44.95

6 pcs sushi, 9 pcs sashimi, spicy tuna roll

Sushi for Two

$66.95

16 pcs sushi, spicy tuna roll, California roll

Sashimi for Two

$71.95

28 pcs sashimi

Sushi & Sashimi Special for 2

$85.95

10 pcs sushi, 18 pcs sashimi, Fantasy roll

James’s Favorite Handrolls

$26.50

A trio of our favorite handrolls

Unadon

$29.95

Sushi rice bowl topped with 8 pcs of eel and sweet eel sauce

Chirashi

$31.95

Sushi rice bowl topped with assorted sashimi

Salmon Don

$30.95

Tekka Don

$31.95

Tekka Maki Dinner

$24.95

Sushi a la Carte

Tuna (Maguro)

$4.00

Bluefin Toro

$10.00

White Tuna

$3.50

Salmon (Sake)

$3.50

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$3.75

Baby Yellowtail

$4.75

Fluke (Hirame)

$4.00

Striped Bass (Suzuki)

$3.25

Mackerel (Saba)

$3.50

Smoked Salmon

$3.50

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$4.50

Yellowtail Belly

$4.75

Rainbow Trout

$5.00

Sweet Shrimp Ama Ebi

$9.00

Quail Egg

$2.25

Octopus (Tako)

$3.50

Squid (Ika)

$3.50

Scallop (Hotategai)

$4.75

Spicy Scallop

$4.75

Red Clam (Hokkigai)

$3.50

Shrimp (Ebi)

$3.50

Crab Stick (Kani)

$3.25

Eel (Unagi)

$4.25

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)

$4.50

Egg (Tamago)

$2.75

Madai

$5.50

Salmon Belly

$4.25

Shima Aji

$8.25

King Salmon

$5.25

Black Cod (Sushi Per Piece)

$8.00

Bluefin Tuna

$6.00

Bronzino

$5.00

Japanese Seabass

$9.00

Japanese Uni

$15.00

Lobster

$10.00

Red Snapper

$3.75

Rosy Seabass

$10.00

Salmon Trout

$4.75

Spanish Mackerel

$4.50

White Salmon

$5.25

Yuzu Scallops

$5.00

Sea Eel

$6.50

Kinmadai

$9.25

Japanese Fluke

$7.00

Baby Barracuda

$9.00

Rolls & Handrolls

California Roll

$6.50

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Toro Scallion Roll

$12.50

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.00

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Roll

$7.50

Salmon Roll

$7.50

Futo Maki Roll

$8.50

Egg omelet, crab stick, cucumber, oshinko, and avocado

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Oshinko Roll

$4.00

Cucumber & Avocado Roll

$5.50

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$6.50

Sweet potato tempura with sweet soy sauce

Eel Cucumber Roll

$10.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, sweet soy sauce

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.50

Boston Roll

$7.50

Philadelphia Roll

$7.50

Alaska Roll

$8.00

Cooked salmon, avocado and cucumber

Mexican Roll

$9.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, crunch, and tobiko

Crab Roll

$7.50

Mushroom Roll

$6.00

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Roll

$7.50

Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00

Eel Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$8.00

White Tuna Roll

$7.50

Spicy Octopus Roll

$9.50

Rice Roll

$4.50

Ikura Roll

$14.50

Cooked Salmon Roll

$8.00

Brown Rice Roll

$4.50

Mango Roll

$6.50

Masago Roll

$11.00

Salmon Tempura Roll

$9.50

Smoked Salmon Roll

$8.00

Tamago Roll

$7.00

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$8.50

Vegetable Roll

$7.00

King Salmon Roll

$14.00

Special Rolls

A.M. Roll

$18.50

Toasted eel, smoked salmon, shrimp and avocado in a soy bean wrap with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Bassterd Roll

$19.00

Spicy tuna and crunch topped with avocado and grilled Chilean sea bass and eel sauce

Bonsai Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura and sweet potato topped with spicy tuna

Butterfly Roll

$17.25

Eel and avocado topped with shrimp tempura, red tobiko and eel sauce

Chicken Tempura Roll

$12.50

Chicken Tempura + cucumbers inside Avocado and eel sauce on top

Crazy California Roll

$16.50

Crab stick tempura with avocado and cucumber, topped with shrimp and black tobiko

Crazy Tuna Roll

$16.50

Shrimp, cucumber & avocado, topped with spicy tuna

December Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna and crunch topped with salmon and avocado

Devil’s Advocate Roll

$18.00

Spicy yellowtail, shrimp cucumber topped with red and white tuna, chili sauce and black tobiko

EZ Ryder Roll

$19.00

Fantasy Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna and crunch topped with avocado and seaweed flakes

Fiesta Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber topped with yellowtail and thinly sliced jalapeño

Fresh Lobster Roll

$19.50

Steamed Maine lobster with cucumber, topped with avocado and seaweed flakes

Goodfellas Roll

$23.50

Spicy yellowtail and crunch topped with bluefin toro and thinly sliced lemon

Green Monster Roll

$20.00

Chilean sea bass, cucumber & crunch topped with layer of spicy crab stick, avocado and sweet & spicy sauce

Jersey Roll

$16.50

Shrimp tempura topped with avocado, smoked salmon, and eel sauce

Jets Roll

$17.25

Smoked salmon, toasted eel and cream cheese roll, tempura-fried and served with sweet & spicy sauce

Jingle 2 Roll

$17.25

Spicy tuna topped with toasted ee

King Crab 2 Roll

$20.00

Steamed lobster or king crab and avocado topped with spicy tuna

Koi Roll

$18.50

Spicy yellowtail and avocado topped with seared scallop and tobiko

Latin Roll

$17.00

Skirt steak and tempura plantain topped with avocado and eel sauce

Mario Roll

$16.50

Sweet potato tempura and crab stick topped with shrimp, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Maryland Crab Cake Roll

$16.50

Crab cake, cucumbers, spicy mayo topped with avocado and eel sauce

Mets Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna, avocado and crunch topped with salmon and white tun

New Year’s Roll

$18.50

New York Roll

$19.00

Spicy crabstick, chopped shrimp and lobster, avocado, crunch, with green tobiko and eel sauce

NY Knicks Roll

$18.50

Chilean seabass and crunch topped with seared salmon, eel sauce and honey wasabi sauce

O.M.G. Roll

$21.50

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, lobster salad and shrimp tempura wrapped in a “tiger soy wrap”. Served with eel sauce, honey wasabi and spicy mayo

Pacific Roll

$17.25

Spicy tuna and mango topped with avocado and seaweed flakes

Pac-Man Roll

$19.50

Shrimp tempura, crabstick topped with seared tuna, seared yellowtail, chili sauce, eel sauce and orange tobiko

Pain in the A** Roll

$18.50

Spicy tuna and lobster salad topped with shrimp tempura, red tobiko and eel sauce

Paradise Roll

$19.00

Chilean seabass, crunch, lettuce in a soy wrap topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Red Dragon Roll

$17.00

Spicy salmon tempura, cucumber, avocado topped with shrimp tempura, red tobiko, and eel sauce

Spider Roll

$13.95

Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, eel sauce

Sunrise Roll

$17.00

Spicy salmon topped with tuna and black tobiko

Super California Roll

$16.50

Tempura crabstick, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy tuna

Super Rainbow Roll

$17.50

Eel and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado and eel sauce

Super Spider Roll

$19.50

Soft shell crab, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy crabstick, jalapenos and eel sauce

Super Tuna Roll

$17.00

Spicy white tuna, avocado topped with tuna and black tobiko

Surf & Turf Roll

$20.00

Tako Roll

$18.50

Viper Roll

$16.50

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with spicy tuna

Yankee (Bob) Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna, avocado and crunch topped with lobster salad

Mount Fuji Roll

$17.00

Rainbow Roll

$15.50

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Super Koi Roll

$19.00

Black Diamond Roll

$29.95

Chicken Katsu Roll

$17.00

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$10.00

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Lady Dragon Roll

$18.00

Dynamite Roll

$17.00

Godzilla Roll

$16.50

Lange's Roll

$18.00

Uni Ikura Roll

$23.00

Uni Roll

$34.00

Shoyu Roll

$21.50

Lobster Sp Roll

$25.95

Marsha Roll

$13.00

Futomaki NO CRAB add yellowtail and scallions

Sauces and Sides

French Fries

$7.50

Sauce - Eel Sauce

$1.00

Sauce - Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sauce - Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Sauce - Ponzu

$1.00

Sauce - Rice Vinegar

$0.50

Sauce - Sriracha

$1.00

Sauce - Tempura Sauce

$1.50

Sauce - Teriyaki

$2.00

Wasabi

$0.50

Ginger

$0.50

Wasabi Mashed Potato

$5.00

White Rice

$2.50

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Brown Rice

$3.50

Fried Rice

$7.50

Fried rice with diced chicken and egg (no substitutions, pls)

Add Mango

$2.00

Large Ginger Dressing

$10.00

Sauce - Wasabi Mayo

$1.00

Sauteed Vegetable Ap

Side of Scallions

$0.50

Side Lemon

$2.00

Side Of Lychee

$3.00

Side of Seasame seeds

$1.00

Dessert

Mochi - Regular

$5.00

Fried Ice Cream

$9.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Mochi - Combination

$10.00

Kids Menu

Plain Udon No Soup

$8.95

Plain Udon Butter

$7.95

Plain Udon Soup (Dashi)

$9.95

Plain Udon Soup (miso)

$9.95

Teriyaki Udon (Kids)

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$13.95

Kids Beef Teriyaki

$14.95

Kids Chicken Tempura With Sweet Potato

$12.50

Kids Butter Udon

$7.95

Kids Plain Udon in Miso Soup

$9.95

Lunch Menu

Beef Negimaki Lunch Box

$15.95

Chicken Katsu Lunch Box

$14.95

Chirashi Lunch

$17.50

Grilled Chilean Seabass Lunch Box

$19.00

Katsu Don Lunch Box

$15.95

Maki Rolls Special - 2 Rolls

$15.00

Maki Rolls Special - 3 Rolls

$19.00

Rock Shrimp Lunch Box

$14.95

Salad W/Grilled Chicken Lunch Box

$14.95

Salad W/Salmon Lunch Box

$14.95

Shrimp & Scallop Special Lunch Box

$16.95

Special Maki Lunch

$15.50

Tempura Lunch Box

Tempura Udon Lunch Box

$14.50

Teriyaki Lunch Box

Tuna and Salmon Sushi Lunch Box

$19.50

Unadon Lunch

$18.50

NA Beverages

Soda

$4.00

Juices

$4.50

Japanese Soda Ramune

$4.50

Water

Green Tea (Hot)

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Akai Lounge is a modern Japanese restaurant serving a wide variety of traditional and innovative Japanese cuisine with a full bar offering martinis, wines and sakes.

Website

Location

57 Spencer Place, Scarsdale, NY 10583

Directions

