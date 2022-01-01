Main picView gallery

Varsol By Akashi 3423 Main Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

3423 Main Hwy

Miami, FL 33133

Salmon
Dragon
Alex #2 Roll

Appetizers

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

Miso broth with scallions, tofu and dehydrated seaweed

Miso Egg Drop Soup

Miso Egg Drop Soup

$7.00

Miso broth with egg

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00
Truffle Edamame

Truffle Edamame

$9.00

Steamed soy bean

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$12.00

Fried breaded chicken with katsu sauce on the side

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$9.00

Five (5) deep fried or steamed seasoned pork in a thin pastry.

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$9.00

Six (6) seasoned shrimp dumplings in a thin pastry dough. Served steam or fired.

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$14.00

Lightly fried salmon fillet with teriyaki sauce

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$14.00

Grilled salmon fillet

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$17.00

Deep fried soft shell crab with a side of ponzu sauce

Udon Soup

$15.00

Miso based soup with Udon noodles and vegetables

Vegetable Soup

$10.00

Miso based soup with vegetables

Age Tofu

$9.00

Deep fried tofu paired with scallions and tempura sauce

Pork Harumaki

$9.00

Thin phyllo crust filled with seasoned pork and vegetables

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce on the side

Grill Chicken

$11.00

Grilled seasoned chicken breast

Hamachi Kama

Hamachi Kama

$15.00

Grilled yellowtail collar served with a side of ponzu sauce

Side Shrimp Tempura

$13.00Out of stock

Side Veggies

$6.00

Side Of French Fries

$6.00

Appetizers From Sushi Chef

Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$21.00

A selection of fresh fillets of tuna, salmon and white fish

Usuzukuri

Usuzukuri

$19.00

Thin slices of yellowtail, tuna and salmon served with ponzu sauce

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Lightly grilled tuna with ponzu sauce

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Akashi’s famous tuna tartare tossed with avocado and a little kick

Tara's Tuna

Tara's Tuna

$15.00

Spicy tuna on a bed of crispy rice (6 pcs)

Salmon Toro Sashimi

Salmon Toro Sashimi

$25.00

Seasoned seared salmon belly

Crab Salad Appetizer

Crab Salad Appetizer

$15.00

Crabmeat mixed with spicy mayo, masago, avocado and sesame seeds

Spicy Conch

Spicy Conch

$15.00

Tender gold label conch served in spicy tangy and sweet vinegar and sesame seeds

Spicy Octopus

Spicy Octopus

$17.00

Thinly sliced octopus served in a spicy tangy and sweet vinegar and sesame seeds

Tuna Steak

Tuna Steak

$22.00

Lightly seared tuna seasoned to perfection and served with Akashi’s homemade sauce

Salmon Toro Sushi

Salmon Toro Sushi

$19.00

Exotic Sushi Rolls

Akashi

Akashi

$15.00

Eel, crabstick, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce, cream cheese, masago and sesame seeds

Alex Roll

Alex Roll

$13.00

Rolled with tuna and tempura flakes mix, masago, spicy mayo, topped with crunch

Alex #2 Roll

Alex #2 Roll

$16.00

Rolled with shrimp tempura, crab salad, masago, cream cheese, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch

Avocado Roll

$8.50

Avocado (8pcs)

Bagel

Bagel

$14.00

Salmon, cream cheese and sesame seeds

Boston Roll

$15.00

Roll with steam shrimp, lettuce, spicy mayo and cucumber

California Roll

$11.00

Crab stick, avocado and cucumber, topped with sesame seeds.

California Eel

California Eel

$16.00

Lots of BBQ eel on top of a California roll with spicy mayo

Caliente Roll

$16.00

Roll with tempura white fish, spicy mayo, lettuce, cucumber and avocado

Chicken Katzu Roll

$14.00

Roll with katsu chicken, avocado and cream cheese

Curious George

Curious George

$16.00

Rolled with shrimp tempura, crab salad, masago, cream cheese, avocado, topped with plantain, spicy mayo, eel sauce and tempura flakes

Dane #2

Dane #2

$16.00

Rolled with tuna and tempura flakes mix, masago and crab salad with cream cheese inside, topped with seasoned tuna, eel sauce and crunch

Dragon

Dragon

$16.00

Roll with tempura shrimp, crabmeat, masago, asparagus and spicy mayo topped with avocado and eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$15.00

Seaweed outside, raw scallops, masago, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo

Ebi Ten

Ebi Ten

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, crabstick, avocado, spicy mayo, sesame seeds and masago with eel sauce

Eel Roll

$12.00

BBQ eel (8pcs)

Hannya Roll

$20.00Out of stock

Roll with salmon, avocado, spicy tuna mix, white fish, jalapeño, masago topped with seared scallops

Jalapeño Roll

Jalapeño Roll

$14.00

Yellowtail roll and jalapeño topped with sesame seeds

Jennifer Roll

Jennifer Roll

$14.00

Crab salad roll with cream cheese topped with salmon and sesame seeds

Kappa Roll (Cucumber)

$10.00

Cucumber roll (8pcs)

Mariano

Mariano

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, crab salad, masago and cream cheese, topped with baked salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo and crunch

Mermaid Roll

Mermaid Roll

$16.00

Rolled with spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber, topped with masago and seaweed salad

Night & Day

Night & Day

$15.00

A roll served with half tuna and half eel, avocado, asparagus, masago and sesame seeds

Part Time Roll

Part Time Roll

$16.00

Rolled with fried white fish, avocado, spicy mayo and cream cheese topped with “Alex mixed tuna”, masago, eel sauce and crunch

Rainbow

Rainbow

$16.00

A selection of sashimi and avocado on top of a California Roll

Ricky Roll

Ricky Roll

$16.00

Seared tuna steak, avocado and cream cheese

Rob Roll

$16.00

Roll with eel, crabmeat, masago, asparagus and spicy mayo topped with avocado and eel sauce

Salmon Roll

$9.50

Raw salmon (8pcs)

Sexy Mama

Sexy Mama

$16.00

Rolled with tempura salmon, crab salad, cream cheese, masago, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura and sesame seeds

South Miami

South Miami

$15.00

Salmon, crabstick, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, cucumber, masago and sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Roll Seaweed Outside

$11.00

Tuna mixed with masago, sesame oil and kimchi sauce (8pcs)

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$17.00

Fried soft-shell crab, asparagus, avocado, eel sauce, masago and seaweed outside

Sunset

Sunset

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, white fillet, crabstick, masago, avocado and sesame seeds

Tuna Roll Seaweed Outside

$11.00

Raw tuna (8pcs)

Tuna Steak Roll

Tuna Steak Roll

$16.00

Rolled with seared Tuna steak, avocado and scallions served with special spicy sauce

Vegetable Roll Seaweed Outside

Vegetable Roll Seaweed Outside

$11.00

Carrots, cucumber, asparagus, kampyo, and avocado.

Yellowtail Roll

$13.00

Raw white fish (8pcs)

Sashimi and Sushi

Sashimi Mori

$30.00

A variety of raw fish and shellfish

Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$32.00

Raw tuna sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$32.00

Raw salmon sashimi

Lady's Finger

Lady's Finger

$28.00

Rainbow roll and five (5) pieces of nigiri

Chirashi

Chirashi

$28.00

Sushi rice artistically topped with a variety of raw fish and shellfish

Tekka-don

Tekka-don

$28.00

Sushi rice topped with fresh thin slices of fresh tender tuna

Mori-Awase

Mori-Awase

$27.00

Nine (9) pieces of nigiri and a tekka roll

Riceless Sushi Roll

Kani-Su

Kani-Su

$17.00

Crabstick, avocado and masago wrapped in cucumber, topped with rice vinegar and sesame

Jojo Roll

Jojo Roll

$19.00

Salmon, tuna, whitefish, masago and avocado wrapped in cucumber served with a special sauce

Cuke Salmon

Cuke Salmon

$18.00

Salmon, avocado and masago wrapped in cucumber served with ponzu sauce

Cuke Eel

Cuke Eel

$18.00

Eel, crabmeat, avocado and masago rolled in cucumber topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds

Holt Roll

Holt Roll

$16.00

Riceless roll with tuna, salmon, crab salad and avocado

Salads

Green Salad

Green Salad

$5.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and carrots with your choice of Ginger or Honey Miso Dressing

Hiyashi Wakame

Hiyashi Wakame

$7.00

Cold seasoned seaweed.

Salmon's Dream Salad

Salmon's Dream Salad

$17.00

Bed of wakame , salmon, and avocados.

Tuna's Dream Salad

Tuna's Dream Salad

$17.00

Bed of wakame , tuna steak, and avocados.

Akashi Salad

Akashi Salad

$18.00

Tuna steak, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, wakame, avocado, asparagus and tuna steak sauce

Rices

White Rice

White Rice

$3.00
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$5.00

Fried rice with egg, carrots and snow peas

Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.00
Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$7.00

Fried rice with egg, carrots, snow peas and chicken

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.00

Fried rice with egg, carrots, snow peas and shrimp

Chicken and Shrimp Fried Rice

Chicken and Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.00

Fried rice with egg, carrots, snow peas, chicken and shrimp

Brown Fried Rice

$5.50

Brown Chicken Fried Rice

$7.50

Brown Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.50

Brown Chicken and Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.50

Sushi Rice

$5.50

Temaki Cone Hand Rolls

Salmon & Cream Cheese Temaki

Salmon & Cream Cheese Temaki

$6.50

Seaweed wrapped handroll with salmon and cream cheese

Eel Temaki

Eel Temaki

$6.50

Seaweed wrapped handroll with eel

Tuna Temaki

Tuna Temaki

$6.00

Seaweed wrapped handroll with tuna

Spicy Tuna Temaki

Spicy Tuna Temaki

$6.50

Seaweed wrapped handroll with spicy tuna

Krab Salad Temaki

Krab Salad Temaki

$6.00

Seaweed wrapped handroll with crab salad

Yellowtail Tamaki

Yellowtail Tamaki

$6.50

Seaweed wrapped handroll with yellowtail

Sushi A-La Carte

Tamago

Tamago

$2.50

Omelette

Krabmeat

Krabmeat

$2.50

Imitation crabmeat

Conch

Conch

$3.50

Seashell

Octopus

Octopus

$3.50

Octopus

Salmon

Salmon

$3.50

Salmon

Tuna

Tuna

$3.50

Tuna

Shrimp

Shrimp

$3.50

Shrimp

Eel

Eel

$4.00

Eel

Hamachi

Hamachi

$4.00

Yellowtail.

Ikura

Ikura

$4.50

Salmon roe.

Ama Ebi

Ama Ebi

$4.50

Sweet shrimp.

Scallop

$4.50

Scallop

Sashimi A-La Carte

Tamago

$2.50

Krabmeat

$2.50

Crab meat

Conch

$3.50

Octopus

$3.50

Salmon

$3.50

Tuna

$3.50

Shrimp

$3.50

Eel

$4.00

Hamachi

$4.00

Yellowtail

Ikura

$4.50

Ama Ebi

$4.50

Sweet Shrimp

Scallop

$4.50

Akashi Specials

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$20.00

Stir-fried chicken with onions, mushrooms and teriyaki sauce with a side of rice

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Two (2) grilled salmon fillets with a side of rice

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$22.00

Two (2) lightly fried salmon fillets with a side of rice and teriyaki sauce

Chicken-Katsu

Chicken-Katsu

$20.00

Two (2) fried breaded chicken breasts with katsu sauce and a side of rice

Grill Chicken Dinner

$20.00

Noodles

Stir Fried Udon With Vegetables

Stir Fried Udon With Vegetables

$19.00

Stir-fried wheat noodles on a high temperature wok with mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas and broccoli

Vegetable Yakisoba

Vegetable Yakisoba

$19.00

Stir-fried thin egg noodles on a high temperature wok with mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas and broccoli

Chicken Yakisoba

Chicken Yakisoba

$20.00

Stir-fried thin egg noodles on a high temperature wok with mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, broccoli and chicken

Shrimp Yakisoba

Shrimp Yakisoba

$21.00

Stir-fried thin egg noodles on a high temperature wok with mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, broccoli and shrimp

Chicken And Shrimp Yakisoba

$24.00
Chicken Stir Fried Udon

Chicken Stir Fried Udon

$20.00

Stir-fried wheat noodles on a high temperature wok with mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, broccoli and chicken

Shrimp Stir Fried Udon

Shrimp Stir Fried Udon

$22.00

Stir-fried wheat noodles on a high temperature wok with mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, broccoli and shrimp

Chicken and Shrimp Stir Fried Udon

$24.00

Stir-fried wheat noodles on a high temperature wok with mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, broccoli chicken and shrimp

Yasai-Itame Chicken

$20.00

Mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, broccoli and chicken sautéed on a high temperature wok.

Yasai-Itame Shrimp

$22.00

Mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, broccoli and shrimp sautéed on a high temperature wok.

Yasai-Itame

$17.00

Mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas and broccoli sautéed on a high temperature wok.

Additions/ Sides

Rolls with Brown Rice

$1.00

Rolls Inside/ Out

$1.00

Rolls Without Rice

$2.50

Side Asparagus

$4.50

Side Jalapeno

$1.50

Side Masago

$2.50

Extra Fish (In Roll)

$4.00

Extra Fish (On top of Roll)

$6.00

Rolls with Soy Paper

$2.50

Rolls with no Seaweed

$6.00

Cucumber

$1.00

Scallions

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$1.50

Side Avocado

$3.00

Eel Sauce (side)

$1.00

Spicy Mayo (Side)

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Vinegar

$1.00

Sesame Oil

$1.00

Kimchi

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Miso Dressing

$1.00

Jojo Sauce

$1.00

Katsu Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Tuna Steak Sauce

$1.00

Gyoza Sauce

$1.00

Shrimp Shumai Sauce

$1.00

Chocolate Sauce

$1.00

Condensed Milk Side

$1.00

Truffle Oil

$4.00

Side Of Chips

$1.00

Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Pellegrino 1L

$8.00

Acqua Panna 1L

$8.00

Tealy Cucumber Melon Iced Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Desserts

Thai Donuts

Thai Donuts

$9.00

Six (6) pieces of fried donuts paired with chocolate sauce and condensed milk, sprinkled with powder sugar

Passion Delight

Passion Delight

$11.00

Creamy passion fruit mousse with cookie crust, topped with passion fruit reduction and a touch of whipped cream

Homemade Flan

Homemade Flan

$9.00

Vanilla bean custard, topped with honey caviar and caramel sauce

VARSOL Specials

Varsol Ceviche

Varsol Ceviche

$14.00

White fish, cilantro, red onion, celery, garlic, lemon juice and milky sauce

Akashi Burger

Akashi Burger

$13.00

Deep fried homemade salmon patty, potato bread, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño mayo sauce and french fries

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
3423 Main Hwy, Miami, FL 33133

