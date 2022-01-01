Varsol By Akashi 3423 Main Hwy
3423 Main Hwy
Miami, FL 33133
Popular Items
Appetizers
Miso Soup
Miso broth with scallions, tofu and dehydrated seaweed
Miso Egg Drop Soup
Miso broth with egg
Edamame
Truffle Edamame
Steamed soy bean
Chicken Katsu
Fried breaded chicken with katsu sauce on the side
Pork Gyoza
Five (5) deep fried or steamed seasoned pork in a thin pastry.
Shrimp Shumai
Six (6) seasoned shrimp dumplings in a thin pastry dough. Served steam or fired.
Salmon Teriyaki
Lightly fried salmon fillet with teriyaki sauce
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon fillet
Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried soft shell crab with a side of ponzu sauce
Udon Soup
Miso based soup with Udon noodles and vegetables
Vegetable Soup
Miso based soup with vegetables
Age Tofu
Deep fried tofu paired with scallions and tempura sauce
Pork Harumaki
Thin phyllo crust filled with seasoned pork and vegetables
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce on the side
Grill Chicken
Grilled seasoned chicken breast
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar served with a side of ponzu sauce
Side Shrimp Tempura
Side Veggies
Side Of French Fries
Appetizers From Sushi Chef
Sashimi Appetizer
A selection of fresh fillets of tuna, salmon and white fish
Usuzukuri
Thin slices of yellowtail, tuna and salmon served with ponzu sauce
Tuna Tataki
Lightly grilled tuna with ponzu sauce
Tuna Tartare
Akashi’s famous tuna tartare tossed with avocado and a little kick
Tara's Tuna
Spicy tuna on a bed of crispy rice (6 pcs)
Salmon Toro Sashimi
Seasoned seared salmon belly
Crab Salad Appetizer
Crabmeat mixed with spicy mayo, masago, avocado and sesame seeds
Spicy Conch
Tender gold label conch served in spicy tangy and sweet vinegar and sesame seeds
Spicy Octopus
Thinly sliced octopus served in a spicy tangy and sweet vinegar and sesame seeds
Tuna Steak
Lightly seared tuna seasoned to perfection and served with Akashi’s homemade sauce
Salmon Toro Sushi
Exotic Sushi Rolls
Akashi
Eel, crabstick, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce, cream cheese, masago and sesame seeds
Alex Roll
Rolled with tuna and tempura flakes mix, masago, spicy mayo, topped with crunch
Alex #2 Roll
Rolled with shrimp tempura, crab salad, masago, cream cheese, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch
Avocado Roll
Avocado (8pcs)
Bagel
Salmon, cream cheese and sesame seeds
Boston Roll
Roll with steam shrimp, lettuce, spicy mayo and cucumber
California Roll
Crab stick, avocado and cucumber, topped with sesame seeds.
California Eel
Lots of BBQ eel on top of a California roll with spicy mayo
Caliente Roll
Roll with tempura white fish, spicy mayo, lettuce, cucumber and avocado
Chicken Katzu Roll
Roll with katsu chicken, avocado and cream cheese
Curious George
Rolled with shrimp tempura, crab salad, masago, cream cheese, avocado, topped with plantain, spicy mayo, eel sauce and tempura flakes
Dane #2
Rolled with tuna and tempura flakes mix, masago and crab salad with cream cheese inside, topped with seasoned tuna, eel sauce and crunch
Dragon
Roll with tempura shrimp, crabmeat, masago, asparagus and spicy mayo topped with avocado and eel sauce
Dynamite Roll
Seaweed outside, raw scallops, masago, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo
Ebi Ten
Shrimp tempura, crabstick, avocado, spicy mayo, sesame seeds and masago with eel sauce
Eel Roll
BBQ eel (8pcs)
Hannya Roll
Roll with salmon, avocado, spicy tuna mix, white fish, jalapeño, masago topped with seared scallops
Jalapeño Roll
Yellowtail roll and jalapeño topped with sesame seeds
Jennifer Roll
Crab salad roll with cream cheese topped with salmon and sesame seeds
Kappa Roll (Cucumber)
Cucumber roll (8pcs)
Mariano
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, masago and cream cheese, topped with baked salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo and crunch
Mermaid Roll
Rolled with spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber, topped with masago and seaweed salad
Night & Day
A roll served with half tuna and half eel, avocado, asparagus, masago and sesame seeds
Part Time Roll
Rolled with fried white fish, avocado, spicy mayo and cream cheese topped with “Alex mixed tuna”, masago, eel sauce and crunch
Rainbow
A selection of sashimi and avocado on top of a California Roll
Ricky Roll
Seared tuna steak, avocado and cream cheese
Rob Roll
Roll with eel, crabmeat, masago, asparagus and spicy mayo topped with avocado and eel sauce
Salmon Roll
Raw salmon (8pcs)
Sexy Mama
Rolled with tempura salmon, crab salad, cream cheese, masago, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura and sesame seeds
South Miami
Salmon, crabstick, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, cucumber, masago and sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Roll Seaweed Outside
Tuna mixed with masago, sesame oil and kimchi sauce (8pcs)
Spider Roll
Fried soft-shell crab, asparagus, avocado, eel sauce, masago and seaweed outside
Sunset
Tuna, salmon, white fillet, crabstick, masago, avocado and sesame seeds
Tuna Roll Seaweed Outside
Raw tuna (8pcs)
Tuna Steak Roll
Rolled with seared Tuna steak, avocado and scallions served with special spicy sauce
Vegetable Roll Seaweed Outside
Carrots, cucumber, asparagus, kampyo, and avocado.
Yellowtail Roll
Raw white fish (8pcs)
Sashimi and Sushi
Sashimi Mori
A variety of raw fish and shellfish
Tuna Sashimi
Raw tuna sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Raw salmon sashimi
Lady's Finger
Rainbow roll and five (5) pieces of nigiri
Chirashi
Sushi rice artistically topped with a variety of raw fish and shellfish
Tekka-don
Sushi rice topped with fresh thin slices of fresh tender tuna
Mori-Awase
Nine (9) pieces of nigiri and a tekka roll
Riceless Sushi Roll
Kani-Su
Crabstick, avocado and masago wrapped in cucumber, topped with rice vinegar and sesame
Jojo Roll
Salmon, tuna, whitefish, masago and avocado wrapped in cucumber served with a special sauce
Cuke Salmon
Salmon, avocado and masago wrapped in cucumber served with ponzu sauce
Cuke Eel
Eel, crabmeat, avocado and masago rolled in cucumber topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
Holt Roll
Riceless roll with tuna, salmon, crab salad and avocado
Salads
Green Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and carrots with your choice of Ginger or Honey Miso Dressing
Hiyashi Wakame
Cold seasoned seaweed.
Salmon's Dream Salad
Bed of wakame , salmon, and avocados.
Tuna's Dream Salad
Bed of wakame , tuna steak, and avocados.
Akashi Salad
Tuna steak, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, wakame, avocado, asparagus and tuna steak sauce
Rices
White Rice
Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, carrots and snow peas
Brown Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, carrots, snow peas and chicken
Shrimp Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, carrots, snow peas and shrimp
Chicken and Shrimp Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, carrots, snow peas, chicken and shrimp
Brown Fried Rice
Brown Chicken Fried Rice
Brown Shrimp Fried Rice
Brown Chicken and Shrimp Fried Rice
Sushi Rice
Temaki Cone Hand Rolls
Salmon & Cream Cheese Temaki
Seaweed wrapped handroll with salmon and cream cheese
Eel Temaki
Seaweed wrapped handroll with eel
Tuna Temaki
Seaweed wrapped handroll with tuna
Spicy Tuna Temaki
Seaweed wrapped handroll with spicy tuna
Krab Salad Temaki
Seaweed wrapped handroll with crab salad
Yellowtail Tamaki
Seaweed wrapped handroll with yellowtail
Sushi A-La Carte
Sashimi A-La Carte
Akashi Specials
Chicken Teriyaki
Stir-fried chicken with onions, mushrooms and teriyaki sauce with a side of rice
Grilled Salmon
Two (2) grilled salmon fillets with a side of rice
Salmon Teriyaki
Two (2) lightly fried salmon fillets with a side of rice and teriyaki sauce
Chicken-Katsu
Two (2) fried breaded chicken breasts with katsu sauce and a side of rice
Grill Chicken Dinner
Noodles
Stir Fried Udon With Vegetables
Stir-fried wheat noodles on a high temperature wok with mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas and broccoli
Vegetable Yakisoba
Stir-fried thin egg noodles on a high temperature wok with mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas and broccoli
Chicken Yakisoba
Stir-fried thin egg noodles on a high temperature wok with mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, broccoli and chicken
Shrimp Yakisoba
Stir-fried thin egg noodles on a high temperature wok with mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, broccoli and shrimp
Chicken And Shrimp Yakisoba
Chicken Stir Fried Udon
Stir-fried wheat noodles on a high temperature wok with mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, broccoli and chicken
Shrimp Stir Fried Udon
Stir-fried wheat noodles on a high temperature wok with mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, broccoli and shrimp
Chicken and Shrimp Stir Fried Udon
Stir-fried wheat noodles on a high temperature wok with mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, broccoli chicken and shrimp
Yasai-Itame Chicken
Mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, broccoli and chicken sautéed on a high temperature wok.
Yasai-Itame Shrimp
Mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, broccoli and shrimp sautéed on a high temperature wok.
Yasai-Itame
Mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas and broccoli sautéed on a high temperature wok.
Additions/ Sides
Rolls with Brown Rice
Rolls Inside/ Out
Rolls Without Rice
Side Asparagus
Side Jalapeno
Side Masago
Extra Fish (In Roll)
Extra Fish (On top of Roll)
Rolls with Soy Paper
Rolls with no Seaweed
Cucumber
Scallions
Lettuce
Cream Cheese
Side Avocado
Eel Sauce (side)
Spicy Mayo (Side)
Ponzu Sauce
Sweet Vinegar
Sesame Oil
Kimchi
Sriracha
Ginger Dressing
Miso Dressing
Jojo Sauce
Katsu Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Tuna Steak Sauce
Gyoza Sauce
Shrimp Shumai Sauce
Chocolate Sauce
Condensed Milk Side
Truffle Oil
Side Of Chips
Beverages
Desserts
Thai Donuts
Six (6) pieces of fried donuts paired with chocolate sauce and condensed milk, sprinkled with powder sugar
Passion Delight
Creamy passion fruit mousse with cookie crust, topped with passion fruit reduction and a touch of whipped cream
Homemade Flan
Vanilla bean custard, topped with honey caviar and caramel sauce
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
