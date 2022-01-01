Restaurant header imageView gallery
MAKI by AKIMORI 250 Norwood Ave

review star

No reviews yet

250 Norwood Ave

Oakhurst, NJ 07755

Popular Items

Cucumber Avocado
Akami Crispy Rice
Sake Avocado

Favorites

Trust the Chef

Trust the Chef

$70.00

Chef's choice of seasonal sashimi (8pcs), nigiri (8pcs) , and maki roll (8pcs)

Trust the Chef Lite

Trust the Chef Lite

$40.00

Chef's choice of seasonal sashimi (4pcs), nigiri (4pcs), and a maki roll (5pcs).

Trust Five

Trust Five

$50.00

Chef's Choice of five maki rolls.

Bluefin Tuna Flight

Bluefin Tuna Flight

$45.00

All 3 parts of the Bluefin Tuna. Otoro Nigiri (2pc), Chutoro Nigiri (2pc), Akami Nigiri (2pc) & a Negi Toro Roll.

Hamachi Jalapeno Sashimi (6pc)

$18.00Out of stock

Yellowtail Jalapeno Sashimi with Yuzu Soy

Miso Marinated Black Cod Sashimi (2pc)

$14.00Out of stock

Limited Availability

Akami Crispy Rice

Akami Crispy Rice

$20.00

Flash fried to create a crispy golden brown shell & fluffy inside. Lean Bluefin Tuna with guacamole and scallions.

Sake Crispy Rice

Sake Crispy Rice

$20.00

Flash fried to create a crispy golden brown shell & fluffy inside. Salmon with guacamole.

HAND ROLL KIT

HAND ROLL KIT

$95.00

This kit contains all you need to make handrolls at home. Includes Nori (seaweed), rice, and fish- Toro, Akami, Sake and Hamachi. Complete with instructions, this kit is perfect for date night, family dinner, a night with friends, or just for an indulgent sushi experience at home. Makes 10-14 handrolls.

Maki Rolls (5pc)

Negi Toro

Negi Toro

$22.00

Fatty Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Scallions

Akami

Akami

$12.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with White Truffle Oil

Akami Avocado

Akami Avocado

$12.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with freshly Sliced Avocado & White Truffle Oil

Akami Cucumber

Akami Cucumber

$12.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Cucumber & White Truffle Oil

Akami Jalapeno (Spicy Tuna)

$12.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna with Jalapeno & Truffle Oil

Sake

Sake

$12.00

Salmon (Norway)

Sake Avocado

Sake Avocado

$12.00

Salmon (Norway) with Avocado

Sake Cucumber

Sake Cucumber

$12.00

Salmon (Norway) with Cucumber

Sake Jalapeno (Spicy Salmon)

Sake Jalapeno (Spicy Salmon)

$12.00
Hamachi w/ Jalapeño Salsa

Hamachi w/ Jalapeño Salsa

$12.00

Yellowtail (Japan) with fresh house-made Jalapeño Salsa

Hamachi w/ Fresh Jalapeno

Hamachi w/ Fresh Jalapeno

$12.00

Yellowtail (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Jalapeno.

Cucumber

Cucumber

$8.00
Avocado

Avocado

$8.00
Cucumber Avocado

Cucumber Avocado

$8.00
Shiitake Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

$8.00

Avo Toast Roll

$10.00Out of stock

Avocado, Beets, and Carrots.

Carrot

$10.00

Cucumber Avocado Carrot

$8.00

Nigiri & Sashimi

Chef's Choice Nigiri (8pc)

Chef's Choice Nigiri (8pc)

$28.00

Chef's Choice of Nigiri

Akami Nigiri (8pc)

Akami Nigiri (8pc)

$28.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) over Rice

Sake Nigiri (8pc)

Sake Nigiri (8pc)

$28.00

Salmon (Norway) over Rice

Hamachi Nigiri (8pc)

Hamachi Nigiri (8pc)

$28.00

Yellowtail (Japan) over Rice

Toro Nigiri (8pc)

Toro Nigiri (8pc)

$64.00

Fatty Bluefin Tuna (Japan) over Rice

Chef's Choice Sashimi (12pc)

Chef's Choice Sashimi (12pc)

$32.00

Chef's Choice of Sashimi (12pc)

Akami Sashimi (12pc)

Akami Sashimi (12pc)

$32.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna Sashimi (12pc)

Sake Sashimi (12pc)

Sake Sashimi (12pc)

$32.00

Salmon Sashimi (12pc)

Hamachi Sashimi (12pc)

Hamachi Sashimi (12pc)

$32.00

Yellowtail Sashimi (12pc)

Toro Sashimi (12pc)

$72.00

Fatty Bluefin Tuna Sashimi (12pc)

Sides & Salads

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00Out of stock
Bowl of Rice

Bowl of Rice

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Sliced Cucumbers in Ponzu Sesame Dressing.

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Naruto Maki Rolls (5pc)

Negi Toro Naruto

$24.00

Fatty Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Scallions

Akami Naruto

$14.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with White Truffle Oil

Akami Avocado Naruto

Akami Avocado Naruto

$14.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with freshly Sliced Avocado & White Truffle Oil

Akami Cucumber Naruto

$14.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Cucumber & White Truffle Oil

Akami Jalapeno Naruto (Spicy Tuna)

$14.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with White Truffle Oil

Sake Naruto

Sake Naruto

$14.00

Salmon (Norway) with Torched Tomato

Sake Avocado Naruto

$14.00

Salmon (Norway) with Avocado & Torched Tomato

Sake Cucumber Naruto

$14.00

Salmon (Norway) with Cucumber & Torched Tomato

Hamachi w/ Jalapeño Salsa Naruto

Hamachi w/ Jalapeño Salsa Naruto

$14.00

Yellowtail (Japan) with fresh house-made Jalapeño Salsa

Hamachi w/ Fresh Jalapeno Naruto

$14.00

Yellowtail (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Jalapeno.

Avocado Naruto

$10.00

Cucumber Avocado Naruto

$10.00
Shiitake Mushroom Naruto

Shiitake Mushroom Naruto

$10.00

Avo Toast Naruto

$12.00Out of stock

Carrot Naruto

$12.00

Maki Party

Maki Party

Maki Party

$100.00

Platter of fish & vegetable rolls, 10 rolls

Maki Party (Vegetable only)

$75.00

Platter of vegetable rolls only, 10 rolls

Maki Nigiri Party

Maki Nigiri Party

$150.00

Platter of 6 fish rolls & 25 Nigiri pieces

Nigiri Party

$175.00

Chef's Choice Nigiri (50 pcs)

Drinks

Water

Water

$2.00
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$2.00

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Snapple

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

AKIMORI Hospitality Group was founded on an obsession for serving the highest quality sushi experience, consistently for people who really love sushi. We demand perfection and commitment to sushi prepared in the traditional japanese style. MAKI by AKIMORI is the result of hand selected fish, with a traditional rice recipe that we've spent years mastering, and quality ingredients.

Location

250 Norwood Ave, Oakhurst, NJ 07755

Directions

