Akins BBQ & Grill 1159 South Main Street

No reviews yet

1159 South Main Street

Bell, FL 32619

Beverages

Tea: Sweet

$2.49

Tea: Half & Half

$2.49

Tea: Unsweet

$2.49

Pink Tea

$2.49

Small Coffee: Regular

$1.99

Small Coffee: Decaf

$1.99

Large Coffee: Regular

$2.99

Large Coffee: Decaf

$2.99

Hot tea

$1.99

Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Pibb

$2.49

Pink Lemonade

$2.49

Powerade

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Takeout Water

$0.50

Water

K: Sweet Tea

$1.59

K: Half Half Tea

$1.59

K: Unsweet Tea

$1.59

K: Pink Tea

$1.59

K: Coke

$1.59

K: Coke Zero

$1.59

K: Diet Coke

$1.59

K: Pibb

$1.59

K: Pink Lemonade

$1.59

K: Powerade

$1.59

K: Root Beer

$1.59

K: Sprite

$1.59

K: Milk

$1.59

K: Orange Juice

$1.59

K: Water

$0.50

Cup Ice

$0.50

Refill

$0.99

Appetizers

Fried Green Beans App

$10.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.75

Fried Jalepeño Appetizer

$8.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.75

Fried Okra App

$8.75

Fried Onion Straws App

$7.75

Fried Pickles

$7.75

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.99

BBQ Cheese Fries

$9.99

Cheese Fries

$7.75

Chicken Tenders App

$7.99

Buffalo Tenders App

$8.50

Hawaiian Tenders App

$8.50

6pc Wings

$6.99Out of stock

12pc Wings

$12.99Out of stock

20pc Wings

$16.99Out of stock

10pc Firecracker Shrimp App

$9.99

Clam Chowder

$5.99Out of stock

Bowl Chicken & Dumplings

$5.99Out of stock

BBQ/ Seafood Dinners

Sliced Pork Dinner

$10.99

Jumbo Pork Dinner

$12.99

Pork Loin Dinner

$12.99

Sliced Turkey Dinner

$12.50

Sliced Beef Dinner

$13.50

Smoked Rib Dinner (Half)

$18.50

(Full Slab) Smoked Rib Dinner

$32.99

(COMBO) Pork n Rib Combo Dinner

$17.50

(COMBO) Pork - Beef Combo

$13.50

(COMBO) Pork - Beef - Rib Combo

$17.50

15pc Fried Shrimp Dinner

$16.50

25pc Fried Shrimp Dinner

$20.99

Small Fried Fish Dinner

$11.99

Large Fried Fish Dinner

$17.50

Small Fish Fingers Dinner

$11.99

Large Fish Fingers Dinner

$17.50

15pc Firecracker Shrimp Dinner

$16.50

25pc Firecracker Shrimp Dinner

$20.99

Small Grilled Fish Dinner

$11.99

Large Grilled Fish Dinner

$17.50

(COMBO) Fish n Shrimp Combo Dinner

$18.99

Chicken/ Steak Dinners

Fried Chick Tenders Dinner

$10.99

Fried Buffalo Tenders Dinner

$11.99

Hawaiian Heat Tenders Dinner

$11.99

Small CF Chicken

$10.99

Large CF Chicken Dinner

$15.50

Small Grilled Chick Dinner

$10.99

Large Grilled Chick Dinner

$15.50

Small CF Steak Dinner

$11.99

Large CF Steak Dinner

$16.50

Small Hamburger Steak Dinner

$10.99

Large Hamburger Steak Dinner

$14.25

10oz Ribeye Dinner

$21.99

14oz Ribeye Dinner

$25.99

Delmonico 12 oz

$21.99

Delmonico 16 oz

$25.99

(COMBO) Steak n Shrimp Dinner

$27.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad w Fried Chicken

$10.99

Caesar Salad w Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Caesar Salad w Fried Shrimp (10)

$12.99

Chef Salad

$7.99

Chef Salad w Fried Chicken

$10.99

Chef Salad w Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Chef Salad w Buffalo Fried Chicken

$10.99

Chef Salad w Pork

$10.99

Chef Salad w Beef

$10.99

Chef Salad w Turkey

$10.99

Chef Salad w Ham

$10.99

Chef Salad w Ham & Turkey

$10.99

Chef Salad w Cheeseburger

$11.99

Chef Salad w Steak (6oz Sliced)

$16.99

Chef Salad w Grilled Fish

$12.99

Chef Salad w Fried Shrimp (10)

$12.99

Sandwiches

Pork SW

$5.75

Beef SW

$6.25

Turkey SW

$5.99

Hot Ham Cheese SW

$6.25

Fried Chicken SW

$6.50

Fried Buff Chick SW

$6.75

Grilled Chicken SW

$6.50

Grilled Buff Chick SW

$6.75

Fried Fish SW

$7.50

Grilled Fish SW

$7.50

Pork Melt

$6.50

Beef Melt

$6.99

Turkey Melt

$6.99

Chicken Tender Melt

$6.99

Sub - Fried Fish

$9.99

Sub - Grilled Fish

$9.99

Sub - Steak Philly

$8.75

Sub - Chicken Philly

$8.75

Sub - Ham

$8.75

Sub - Turkey (Cold)

$8.75

Sub - Turkey (Hot)

$8.75

Wrap - Fried Chicken

$7.50

Wrap - Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Wrap - Buffalo Fried Chicken

$7.50

Wrap - Caesar Fried Chicken

$7.50

Wrap - Caesar Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Wrap - Turkey Bacon Swiss

$7.50

Wrap - Philly Steak

$8.75

Wrap - Philly Chicken

$8.75

Wrap - Sliced Pork

$7.50

BLT SW

$4.75

Club SW - Turkey

$7.75

Club SW - Ham

$7.75

Club SW - Ham & Turkey

$7.75

Grilled Cheese SW

$3.99

Hot Dog

$4.25

Pork Smokehouse SW

$6.99

Pork Carolina SW

$6.99

Smokehouse Grilled Chicken SW

$7.50

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.50

Dbl Hamburger

$7.50

Cheese Burger

$5.99

Dbl Cheese Burger

$7.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$6.50

Dbl Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.50

Smokehouse Burger

$6.50

Dbl Smokehouse Burger

$8.50

Steakhouse Burger

$6.50

Dbl Steakhouse Burger

$8.50

Southwest Burger

$6.50

Dbl Southwest Burger

$8.50

Mushrm Swiss Burger

$6.50

Dbl Mushrm Swiss Burger

$8.50

Patty Melt

$6.50

Dbl Patty Melt

$8.50

Sides

Side: Fries

$2.75

Side: Baked Beans

$2.75

Side: Baked Potato

$2.75

Side: Cheese Grits

$2.75

Side: Cole Slaw

$2.75

Side: Fried Green Beans

$3.25

Side: Fried Jalepeños

$2.75

Side: Fried Okra

$2.75

Side: Green Beans

$2.75

Side: Grits

$2.75

Side: Mac N Cheese

$2.75

Side: Mashed Potatoes

$2.75

Side: Onion Straws

$2.75

Side: Tossed Salad

$3.25

Side: Baked Sweet Potato

$2.75

Side: Black Eyed Peas

$2.75Out of stock

Side: Collards

$2.75Out of stock

Side: Dry Lima Beans

$2.75Out of stock

Side: Green Lima Beans

$2.75Out of stock

Side: Plain Rice

$2.75Out of stock

Side: Rice & Tomatoes

$2.75Out of stock

Side: Zipper Peas

$2.75Out of stock

Side: Bun

$0.99

Side: Cornbread

$0.75Out of stock

Side: Garlic Bread

$0.50

Side: Hush Puppies (3)

$0.75

Side: Hush Puppies (12)

$2.75

Side: Grilled Onions & Mushrooms

$2.75

Side: Grilled Onions

$2.75

Side: Grilled Mushrooms

$2.75

Side: Brown Gravy

$1.00

Side: White Gravy

$1.00

Side: One Boiled Egg

$1.00

Side: One Pork Chop

$3.50Out of stock

Side: Quarter Chicken

$4.50

Side: 4pc Bacon

$4.35

Side: 1pc Fried Fish

$6.00

Side: 1pc Fried Chicken

$1.99

Side: 1pc Chicken Strip

$1.75

Side: Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.99

1/2 Order Shrimp

$8.99

1/2 Order Scallops

$8.99

1/2 Order Oysters

$9.99Out of stock

Extra Sauce

Ranch

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

1000 Island

$0.25

Italian

$0.25

French

$0.25

Caesar Dressing

$0.25

Sweet BBQ

$0.25

Mild BBQ

$0.25

Hot BBQ

$0.25

Gold BBQ

$0.25

Babyback Sauce

$0.25

Butter

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Butter And Sour Cream

$0.50

Cinnamon Butter

$0.25

Tartar

$0.25

Cocktail

$0.25

Firecracker Sauce

Buffalo

$0.25

Red Hot

$0.25

Hawaiian Heat

$0.25

A1 Steak Sauce

$0.25

Heinz 57

$0.25

Horseradish Sauce

$0.25

Auju

$0.50

Side: Brown Gravy

$1.00

Side: White Gravy

$1.00

Side Of Mayo

$0.25

Tiger Sauce

$0.25

Tabasco

Pepper Sauce

Crackers

Ketchup Packets

Plastic Ware

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$3.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$2.75

Peanut Brittle

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids: Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids: Hamburger

$6.99

Kids: Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kids: Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids: Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids: Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Kids: Pork Plate

$6.99

Kids: Turkey Plate.

$8.50

Kids: Smoked Ribs

$11.99

Kids: Fish Fingers

$9.99

Kids: Fried Shrimp

$11.99

Kids: 6oz Steak

$12.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Steaks, Seafood, Southern. Established 1991.

1159 South Main Street, Bell, FL 32619

