Akira sushi 11830 W. Ventura Blvd.

11830 W. Ventura Blvd.

Studio City, CA 91604

Food

APPETIZER

AGE DASHI TOFU

$7.00

AKIRA SIGNATURE TOFU

$10.80

CRISPY RICE

$11.80

EDAMAME (SEASALT)

$5.80

EDAMAME (SPICY GARLIC)

$6.50

EDAMAME (TRUFFLE)

$7.00

EGGPLANT W/ PONZU

$6.00

GARLIC PUMPKIN

$6.00

GRILLED SCALLOP

$22.80

MISO COD

$14.80

MIXED TEMPURA

$11.50

OKRA TEMPURA

$7.00

OSHIKO

$6.00

POPCORN SHRIMP

$11.80

RENKON CHIPS WITH YUZU MAYO

$7.00

SAUTE SHISHITO PEPPER

$7.00

SAUTEED GREEN BEAN

$6.80

SESAME CUCUMBER

$6.50

SOFT SHELL CRAB

$12.80

STEAM ASPARAGUS WITH MISO

$8.50

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$10.80

SOUP

ASARI CLAM COUP

$5.00

MISO SOUP

$3.50

MIXED MUSHROOM SOUP

$5.80

NABEYAKI UDON SOUP

$13.80

SEAFOOD UDON SOUP

$16.80

SALAD

AKIRA SALD

$14.80

AVOCADO SALAD

$7.50

CABBAGE SALAD

$4.50

CUCUMBER SUNOMONO

$5.00

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$4.00

SALMON SKIN SALAD

$8.50

SASHIMI SALAD

$16.50

SEAWEED SALAD

$5.50

SPICY TUNA SALAD

$14.80

SUSHI

ABURI SALMON (SUSHI)

$7.50

AJI (SUSHI)

$9.00

AKAMI (SUSHI)

$10.00

ALBACORE (SUSHI)

$6.80

ALBACORE BELLY (SUSHI)

$7.50

AMAEBI (SUSHI)

$8.80

ANAGO (SUSHI)

$8.00

AOYAGI (SUSHI)

BIG EYE TUNA (SUSHI)

$8.00

BLUE FIN TUNA (SUSHI)

$12.00

BURI (SUSHI)

$10.00

EBI (SUSHI)

$5.80

HAMACHI (SUSHI)

$6.50

HAMACHI BELLY (SUSHI)

$7.50

IKA (SUSHI)

$6.50

IKURA (SUSHI)

$9.00

INARI (SUSHI)

$4.00

ISAKI (SUSHI)

$9.00

ISHI-DAI/ISHIGAKI (SUSHI)

$9.00

IWASHI (SUSHI)

$7.50

JPN TAI/CHI-DAI (SUSHI)

$10.00

JUMBO SCALLOP (SUSHI)

$10.00

KANPACHI (SUSHI)

$8.00

KATSURO (SUSHI)

$9.00

KINME-DAI (SUSHI)

$9.00

KOHADA (SUSHI)

$7.50

KURO-DAI (SUSHI)

$6.50

LIVE AMAEBI / AMAEBI (SUSHI)

$14.00

LIVE HALIBUT / ENGAWA (SUSHI)

$9.00

MASAGO (SUSHI)

$5.80

MIRUGAI (SUSHI)

$10.00

NODOKURO (SUSHI)

$10.00

OCTOPUS (SUSHI)

$6.50

OOTOR0 / KAMA TORO (SUSHI)

$15.00

OYSTER (SUSHI)

SABA (SUSHI)

$6.00

SALMON (SUSHI)

$6.50

SALMON BELLY (SUSHI)

$7.50

SALMON SPECIAL (SUSHI)

$7.50

SANMA (SUSHI)

$7.80

SAWARA (SUSHI)

$8.00

SHIMA-AJI (SUSHI)

$8.00

SMELT EGG (SUSHI)

$5.80

SNOW CRAB (SUSHI)

$6.50

SOYORI (SUSHI)

$9.00

SUZUKI (SUSHI)

$10.00

TAKO (SUSHI)

$6.50

TAMAGO (SUSHI)

$5.80

TORO/ CHU TORO (SUSHI)

$14.00

UNAGI (SUSHI)

$8.00

UNI (SUSHI)

$15.00

YELLOWTAIL (SUSHI)

$7.00

YELLOWTAIL BELLY (SUSHI)

$8.50

ZUKE TUNA (SUSHI)

$11.00

SASHIMI

ABURI SALMON (SASHIMI)

$18.50

AJI (SASHIMI)

$21.00

AKAMI (SASHIMI)

$21.00

ALBACORE (SASHIMI)

$18.00

ALBACORE BELLY (SASHIMI)

$20.00

ANAGO (SASHIMI)

$18.80

AOYAGI (SASHIMI)

BIG EYE TUNA (SASHIMI)

$19.00

BLUE FIN TUNA (SASHIMI)

$25.00

BURI (SASHIMI)

$30.00

EBI (SASHIMI)

$15.80

HAMACHI (SASHIMI)

$16.00

HAMACHI BELLY (SASHIMI)

$20.00

IKA (SASHIMI)

$17.50

IKURA (SASHIMI)

$18.00

INARI (SASHIMI)

$15.80

ISAKI (SASHIMI)

$21.80

ISHI-DAI/ISHIGAKI (SASHIMI)

$21.80

IWASHI (SASHIMI)

$16.00

JPN TAI/CHI-DAI (SASHIMI)

$22.00

JUMBO SCALLOP (SASHIMI)

$22.00

KANPACHI (SASHIMI)

$22.00

KATSURO (SASHIMI)

$21.80

KINME-DAI (SASHIMI)

$21.80

KOHADA (SASHIMI)

$18.00

KURO-DAI (SASHIMI)

$18.00

LIVE AMAEBI / AMAEBI (SASHIMI)

$14.00

LIVE HALIBUT / ENGAWA (SASHIMI)

$21.80

MASAGO (SASHIMI)

$12.00

MIRUGAI (SASHIMI)

$30.00

NODOKURO (SASHIMI)

$30.80

OCTOPUS (SASHIMI)

$15.80

OOTORO / KAMA TORO (SASHIMI)

$40.00

OYSTER (SASHIMI)

SABA (SASHIMI)

$16.80

SALMON (SASHIMI)

$18.00

SALMON BELLY (SASHIMI)

$18.50

SALMON SPECIAL (SASHIMI)

$16.80

SANMA (SASHIMI)

$16.80

SAWARA (SASHIMI)

$18.00

SHIMA-AJI (SASHIMI)

$20.00

SMELT EGG (SASHIMI)

$15.00

SNOW CRAB (SASHIMI)

$18.00

SOYORI (SASHIMI)

$18.00

SUZUKI (SASHIMI)

$25.80

TAKO (SASHIMI)

$15.80

TAKO WASA (SASHIMI)

$18.00

TAMAGO (SASHIMI)

$15.80

TORO/ CHU TORO (SASHIMI)

$30.00

UNAGI (SASHIMI)

$16.00

UNI (SASHIMI)

$35.00

YELLOWTAIL (SASHIMI)

$19.00

YELLOWTAIL BELLY (SASHIMI)

$22.00

AKIRA CREATION SASHIMI

AIKAR SIGNATURE TOFU

$10.80

AMEBI TARTAR

$26.00

BLUE FIN TARUTO

$30.00

BLUE FIN TUNA CARPACCIO

$26.00

GARLIC ALBACORE

$18.00

HOTATE CAVIAR

$21.00

LAVENDER KANPACHI

$21.00

MISO ALBACORE

$18.00

SALMON ABURI

$17.80

SALMON W/ ORANGE SALSA

$18.50

SHIROMI CARPACCIO

$18.00

TAKO WASA

$18.00

TUNA TATAKI

$18.00

YELLOW TAIL JALAPENO

$18.00

AKIRA SPECIAL ROLL

AKIRA ROLL

$18.00

CATERPILLA ROLL

$16.80

DRAGON ROLL

$22.00

FUTO-MAKI

$13.80

GARLIC ALBACORE ROLL

$16.80

SUNRISE ROLL

$16.00

VEGETABLE ROLL

$13.80

VELVETY ROLL

$17.80

CUT ROLL

ALBACORE (CR)

$8.00

AVOCADO (CR)

$7.00

AVOCADO CUCUMBER (CR)

$7.00

BAKED CRAB (CR)

$7.00

BAKED SALMON (CR)

$8.00

BLUE CRAB (CR)

$7.80

CALIFORNIA (CR)

$7.00

CREAMY SALMON (CR)

$9.00

KANPYO MAKI (CR)

$6.00

KAPPA MAKI (CR)

$6.00

NEGI HAMA (CR)

$9.00

NEGI TORO (CR)

$15.00

SALMON (CR)

$8.00

SALMON SKIN (CR)

$8.00

SCALLOP (CR)

$8.00

SHRIMP (CR)

$8.00

SHRIMP CRAB (CR)

$8.50

SNOW CRAB LEG (CR)

$7.50

SPICY ALBACORE (CR)

$9.00

SPICY SALMON (CR)

$9.00

SPICY SCALLOP (CR)

$9.00

SPICY SHRIMP (CR)

$9.00

SPICY SHRIMP CRAB (CR)

$9.00

SPICY TUNA (CR)

$9.00

SPICY YELLOWTAIL (CR)

$9.00

TEKKA MAKI (CR)

$9.00

UME SHISO (CR)

$6.50

UNAGI (CR)

$9.00

UNI (CR)

$15.00

YELLOWTAIL (CR)

$8.00

HAND ROLL

ALBACORE (HR)

$6.50

AVOCADO (HR)

$5.00

AVOCADO CUCUMBER (HR)

$6.50

BAKED CRAB (HR)

$6.80

BAKED SALMON (HR)

$7.00

BLUE CRAB (HR)

$6.80

CALIFORNIA (HR)

$6.00

CREAMY SALMON (HR)

$7.50

KANPYO MAKI (HR)

$5.00

KAPPA MAKI (HR)

$5.00

NEGI HAMA (HR)

$7.00

NEGI TORO (HR)

$10.00

SALMON (HR)

$6.50

SALMON SKIN (HR)

$7.00

SCALLOP (HR)

$6.50

SHRIMP (HR)

$6.50

SHRIMP CRAB (HR)

$7.00

SNOW CRAB LEG (HR)

$6.50

SPICY ALBACORE (HR)

$7.50

SPICY SALMON (HR)

$7.50

SPICY SCALLOP (HR)

$7.50

SPICY SHRIMP (HR)

$7.50

SPICY SHRIMP CRAB (HR)

$7.50

SPICY TUNA (HR)

$7.50

SPICY YELLOWTAIL (HR)

$7.50

TEKKA MAKI (HR)

$7.50

UME SHISO (HR)

$5.00

UNAGI (HR)

$8.00

UNI (HR)

$15.00

YELLOWTAIL (HR)

$6.50

ENTREES

BEEF TERIYAKI

$18.80

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$16.80

CHIRASHI

$18.80

GRILLED SABA

$16.80

MISO COD

$18.80

MIXED SASHIMI

$20.80

SALMON TERIYAKI

$18.80

UNAJU

$20.80

Beverage

N/A Beverage

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

FIJI WATER 500ML

$4.50

ICED GREEN TEA

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER

$5.50

SPRITE

$3.00

VOSS ARTESIAN WATER 800ML

$9.00

HOT WATER

HOT GREEN TEA

ICED WATER

Beer

ASAHI SUPER DRY (S) 12OZ

$6.00

ASAHI SUPER DRY (L) 21.04OZ

$8.00

CHOYA DENTO UMESHU 750ML

$33.00

ECHIGO KOSHIHIKARI 170Z

$11.00

ECHIGO PREMIUM RED ALE 11.30Z

$7.00

KINUSHIRO JUNMAI NIGORI 500ML

$22.00

KIRIN DRAFT

$8.00

KIRIN LIGHT 12OZ

$8.00

ORION 21.4OZ

$9.00

PALE ALE

$11.00

SAPPORO PREMIUM (S) 12OZ

$6.00

SAPPORO PREMIUM (L) 20.3OZ

$8.00

Sake

BORN NIHON NO TSBASA

$220.00

BORN TOKUSEN

$100.00

CHOYA DENTO UMESHU W/ FRUIT 750ML

$33.00

CHOYA PLUM WINE W/ FRUIT (PER CUP)

$6.00

GASSAN 720ML

$58.00

HAKKAISAN 300ML

$30.00

HAKKAISAN SNOW AGE 3 YEAR 720 ML

$85.00

KATSUYAMA AKATSUKI 720ML

$420.00

KATSUYAMA DEN 720ML

$150.00

KATSUYAMA KEN 720ML

$90.00

KIKU DRY SAKE CUP 180ML

$9.00

KIKUMASA KIMOTO 720ML

$36.00

KIKUSUI PERFECT SNOW NIGORI SAKE 300ML

$18.00

KIKUSUI SPARKING SAKE 270ML

$18.00

KINUSHIRO JUNMAI NIGORI SAKE 500ML

$22.00

KURAMOTO NO NIGORI UMESHU 750ML

$56.00

MICHINOKU ONIKOROSHI (HOT SAKE)

$10.00

MUROMACHI BIZEN 300ML

$20.00

MUROMACHI BIZEN 720ML

$58.00

SUIGEI TOKU JUMMAI 720ML

$35.00

TAMANO HIKARI 300ML

$26.00

TAMANO HIKARI 720ML

$60.00

YAMAHAI TAMANO HIKARI 300ML

$18.00

TAMAJIMAN 300ML

$22.00

SNOW AGE HAKKAISAN 720ML

$85.00

Wine

Red Wine 1

Red Wine 2

White Wine 1

White Wine 2

Sparkling 1

Sparkling 2

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11830 W. Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

