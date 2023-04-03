Restaurant header imageView gallery

Akita Ramen

review star

No reviews yet

209 N Main St Ste 3

Andover, MA 01810

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Ramen

Spicy Tonkotsu Shio Ramen

Spicy Tonkotsu Shio Ramen

$15.95+

Salt based, pork bone broth, thin noodle, pork chashu, ajitama* (seasoned soft-boiled egg), bean sprouts, green onion, menma (seasoned bamboo shoot), kikurage (wood ear mushrooms), spicy chili oil, chili paste.

Yuzu Shio Ramen

Yuzu Shio Ramen

$14.95+

Salt based, clear chicken broth, yuzu oil, pork chashu, thin noodle, ajitama* (seasoned soft boiled egg), menma (seasoned bamboo shoot), green onions.

Black Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen

Black Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.95+

Salt based pork bone broth, fragrance black garlic oil, thin noodle, pork chashu, ajitama* (seasoned soft-boiled egg), bean sprouts, green onion, menma (seasoned bamboo shoot), kikurage (wood ear mushrooms).

Tonkotsu Shio Ramen

Tonkotsu Shio Ramen

$14.95+

Salt based, pork bone broth, thin noodle, pork chashu, ajitama* (seasoned soft-boiled egg), bean sprouts, green onion, menma (seasoned bamboo shoot), kikurage (wood ear mushrooms), chili paste.

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$15.95+

Miso based, pork bone broth, wavy noodle, pork chashu, ajitama* (seasoned soft-boiled egg), corn, green onions, chili paste

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$16.95+

Miso based, pork bone broth, wavy noodle, spicy oil, spicy paste, pork chashu, ajitama* (seasoned soft-boiled egg), corn, green onion, chili threads.

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$14.95+

Soy based, clear chicken broth, pork chashu, wavy noodle, ajitama* (seasoned soft boiled egg), menma (seasoned bamboo shoot), naruto (fish cake), nori (seaweed), green onions, red onions.

Veggie Shio Ramen

Veggie Shio Ramen

$15.95

Salt based, veggie broth, white truffle oil, tofu, wavy noodle, bean sprouts, menma (seasoned bamboo shoot), corn, kikurage (wood ear mushrooms), nori (seaweed), brussels sprouts, green onions, red onions, shiitake mushroom.

Appetizers

Chicken Karaage

$9.50

Deep-fried marinated boneless chicken, served with Akita's ponzu sauce.

Kani Croquette

Kani Croquette

$8.25

Fried creamy crab croquette.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.25

Octopus takoyaki balls with bonito powder, aonori seaweed flakes, takoyaki sauce, and mayo.

Kurobuta Sausage

$7.95

Pan-fried Kurobuta sausage, served with honey mustard sauce.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Rice Bowls

Chashu Don

Chashu Don

$6.95+

Chashu pork, green onions, shredded seaweed, on top of a bowl of white rice.

Karaage Don

$14.95

Drinks

Soda

Soda

$2.75

Hot green tea

$2.95
Calpico

Calpico

$3.95
Ramune original

Ramune original

$3.95

The original purpose of marble soda was to fight cholera. It was a sweet, lemon-lime medical beverage. This name pays homage to the marble-filled Codd-neck bottle. It eventually gained the name Ramune, which is lemonade in Japanese.

Ramune lychee

$3.95Out of stock

Ramune melon

$3.95Out of stock

Ramune strawberry

$3.95

Desserts

Sweet Potato Cheese cake

Sweet Potato Cheese cake

$6.95

Sweet Potato cheese cake with black sesame seeds, strawberry sauce, cherry on top.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Where 'soup-er' is an understatement.

Website

Location

209 N Main St Ste 3, Andover, MA 01810

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Thai Sweet Basil
orange star4.5 • 1,219
209 N Main st Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
Sauce
orange starNo Reviews
19 Essex Street Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
34 Park
orange star4.1 • 809
34 Park St Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
Gati Thai Bistro
orange star4.6 • 105
12 POST OFFICE AVE Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
Pazzo - Andover
orange starNo Reviews
10 Main Street Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
LaRosa's Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 366
7 BARNARD ST Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Andover

Thai Sweet Basil
orange star4.5 • 1,219
209 N Main st Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
34 Park
orange star4.1 • 809
34 Park St Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
LaRosa's Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 366
7 BARNARD ST Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
BuenoMalo
orange star4.7 • 294
93 Main Street Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
Gati Thai Bistro
orange star4.6 • 105
12 POST OFFICE AVE Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Andover
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
North Andover
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Methuen
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Tewksbury
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
North Reading
review star
No reviews yet
Middleton
review star
No reviews yet
Dracut
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Reading
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston