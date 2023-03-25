Restaurant header imageView gallery

AK ROLL AND BOWL

39 West 100 North

Moab, UT 84532

Lunch special

Lunch

Bento teriyaki chicken

$12.99

Bento teriyaki tofu

$12.99

Bento Yakisoba chicken

$12.99

Bento yakisoba tofu

$12.99

Bento yakisoba vegetable

$12.99

Bento fried rice chicken

$12.99

Bento fried rice tofu

$12.99

Starter

Appetizers

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.00

Fried Octopus Balls

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

Fried Dumplings Mix chicken, pork and vegetables

Soup

Miso soup

$3.99

Salad

Chicken salad

$14.00

Tofu salad

$14.00

Green salad

$14.00

Roll

Cook Rolls

California Roll

California Roll

$10.00

Imitation crab salad, cucumber, and avocado, sesame seed

Crunchy Roll

Crunchy Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber, topped with crunchy flakes and eel sauce.

Rock Crawler 🌶

Rock Crawler 🌶

$15.00

Deep fried roll Shrimp tempura , avocado jalapeño, cream cheese topping with crab salad, eel sauce ,creamy sauce ,chili oil and chili powder.

Supreme Crunchy Roll

Supreme Crunchy Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura , imitation crab salad topped with crunchy flakes and eel sauce

Taki 🌶

Taki 🌶

$14.00

Cucumber shrimp tempura top with avocado,spicy mayo , sesame creamy .

Zuper 🌶

Zuper 🌶

$14.00

Avocado, shrimp tempura, topped with spicy crab salad, crunchy , eel sauce and chili oil.

Cali tempura

Cali tempura

$13.00

Deep fried Avocado , cucumber crab salad with eel sauce on top

Veg Rolls

Garden roll

$10.00

Cucumber , avocado , carrot , alfalfa sprouts , sesame seed

Bowl

House fried rice

Fried riceChicken ( Gluten Free)

$14.00

Chicken fried rice with homemade sauce and egg . ( all bowl come with salad dressing salad contain egg)

Add egg

$2.00

Fried rice vegetables

$14.00

No egg

Fried rice tofu

$14.00

Tofu fried rice with homemade sauce and egg . ( all bowl come with salad dressing salad contain egg)

Teriyaki

Chicken teriyaki

$14.00

Chicken with homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with steamed rice. ( all bowl come with salad dressing salad contain egg)

Teriyaki tofu

$14.00

Tofu with homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with steamed rice. ( all bowl come with salad dressing salad contain egg)

Add chicken

$4.00

Add tofu

$3.00

Add rice

$2.75

Less sauce

Extra sauce

$0.75

Yakisoba

Chicken Yakisoba

$14.00

Stir fried Japanese noodles ,cabbage , carrots with homemade sauce. ( all bowl come with salad dressing salad contain egg)

Vegetable Yakisoba

$14.00

Stir fried Japanese noodles ,cabbage , carrots with homemade sauce. ( all bowl come with salad dressing salad contain egg)

Yakisoba tofu

$14.00

Stir fried Japanese noodles ,cabbage , carrots with homemade sauce. ( all bowl come with salad dressing salad contain egg)

Dessert

Sweet

Fried banana

$7.00

Banana spring roll with honey sesame seed on top

Funnel cake fries

$7.00

Deep -fried dough stick top with sugar powder.

Drink

Soda

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta strawberry

$2.00

Fanta orange

$2.00

Cup of ice

$0.50

Fanta grape

$2.00

Water

Bottle water

$1.50

Organic coconut water

$4.00

Tea

Peach green tea

$6.00

Strawberry green tea

$6.00

Yuzu ginger tea

$6.00

Add boba

$0.75

Green tea

$4.00

Kiwi green tea

$6.00

Mango green tea

$6.00

Passion fruit green tea

$6.00

Add rainbow jelly

$0.75

Add popping boba

$0.75

Milk tea

Taro brown sugar milk tea

$6.75

Matcha brown sugar boba milk tea

$6.75

Okinawa brown sugar milk tea

$6.75

Add boba

$0.75

Add rainbow jelly

$0.75

Add popping boba

$0.75

Fresh milk brown sugar boba

$6.75

Ade

Kiwi sparkling ade

$6.00

Strawberry sparkling ade

$6.00

Mango sparkling ade

$6.00

Peach sparkling ade

$6.00

Passion fruit sparkling ade

$6.00

Yuzu ginger sparkling ade

$6.00

Organic tea

Honey Bush organic tea

$6.00

Moroccan mint organic tea

$6.00

Chamomile Lemon organic tea

$6.00

Ginger Lemon organic tea

$6.00

Jasmine green organic tea

$6.00

Matcha toast rice organic tea

$6.00

Golden chai organic tea

$6.00

Breakfast blend organic tea

$6.00

Side

Side order

White Rice

$2.75

Sushi rice

$3.00

Teriyaki sauce

$0.50

Eel sauce

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Dressing salad

$0.50

Sesami Creamy Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sushi, Rice and noodle bowl, Boba drink

Location

39 West 100 North, , Moab, UT 84532

Directions

