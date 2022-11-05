Akti Bao - Miami
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
AKTI BAO is an urban restaurant with an Asian twist that brings Asian street food to a new elevated concept and relaxed environment. Using fresh ingredients, unique combination of flavors, we have created a perfect balance between Asian cousine with a Panamanian/Latin/Caribbean overall and international mix of flavors. This, combined with the restaurant's entertaining and relaxed atmosphere, AKTI BAO not only captures the palate of its hipster audience, but also of those who crave for innovative flavors and an explosion of tastes.
Location
2749 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33127
Gallery
