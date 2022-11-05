Restaurant header imageView gallery

Akti Bao - Miami

2749 Northwest 3rd Avenue

Miami, FL 33127

Order Again

Baos

Chicken Tender on Dam Son Sauce, asian slaw, smoked cheese, fried onion and coconut sauce.

Aguebao

$8.97

Fresh yellow fin tuna, avocado, sesame seeds, touch of lemon, maksabi sauce, crispy rice noodles on top

Red Head

$6.97

Pulled chicken, buffalo sauce with a secret twist, pickled cilantro, cucumber, onions and cabbage. Maksabi sauce on top.

Kikiribao

$6.97

Pulled chicken in oyster sauce, cream cheese, homemade red pepper jam, and fried rice noodles on top

Dutogi

$6.97

Rib Eye, secret Korean sauce, cilantro, scallions, crunchy fried wanton strips, and kimchi mayo sauce. (vegan option with soy meat).

Chisto Bao

$6.97

Chistorra (Spanish Chorizo), a pinch of cinnamon, scallions, fried onion on top and pickled manzapallo maneki (green apple and pumpkin squash).

Baoduken

$6.97

Chistorra and ground beef patty, kale, fried onion, cheedar cheese sauce with a reduction of artisan beer and kimchi mayo sauce.

Phillybao

$8.97

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, wild chive and roasted sesame. Ponzu sauce on side

Kame Hame

$6.97

CharSiu style pork loin cubes, Asian style red and green cabbage salad with a touch of ginger, sesame and tangerine.

Despelucated

$6.97

Pulled pork, secret BBQ Sauce with a hint of sriracha, fried wanton strips, pickled red onion on top. Kimchi Mayo Sauce

Genkibao

$6.97

Asian style red and green cabbage salad with a touch of ginger, sesame and tangerine with half a slice of smoked cheese. (Vegetarian). Vegan option order without cheese.

Alibabao

$6.97

Chickpea, carrot and jasmine rice patty, pickled onion, cabbage and cucumber. (Vegan)

Da Phuk

$6.97

Bao Burgers

Jaduken

$15.95

Chistorra and ground beef patty, kale, fried onion, cheddar cheese sauce with a reduction of artisan beer and kimchi mayo sauce. Side of fries

Genkidama

$16.95

Chistorra and ground beef patty, soaked in Korean sauce, crunchy wanton strips, fried onion, baozha maksabi sauce (sweet/sour honey) and Nippon coleslaw.

Dim Sum Bao Kung Fu Style

Cheese Bomb Wantons

$6.00

Fried wanton filled with cream cheese and wild chives. Sweet chili dipping sauce on side

Xiu Mae

$6.00

A mix of pork and vegetables. Chef Lee recommends them fried.

Hakao

$6.50

Steamed shrimp wrapped in rice dough. Soy Sauce on side

Xu Chong Bao (Jampao)

$6.75

Filled with pork in Korean sauce.

Hou Lee Chit

$5.50

Panamanian style stewed sausages with a touch of sweet soy sauce, paprika, mustard seeds, scallion and smoked cheese.

Spring Rolls

$6.00

Vegetables wrapped in oriental dough.

Gyosas

$6.00

Filled with vegetables, pork and ginger. Soy sauce on side

Rice/Noodles & Soups

Chow Suk

$11.95

Asian noodles mixed in soy sauce with a sweet touch sesame oil, sauted onions, carrots and bell peppers. Dutogi Rib Eye cubes or Aculillao Pork Loin. 2 spring rolls as sides.

Pad Bang

$11.95

Sauted jasmine rice with bell peppers, onions, carrots, wild chive; mixed with soy sauce. Dutogi Rib Eye cubes or Aculillao Pork Loin Cubes. 2 spring rolls as sides.

Aktipoke

$14.95

Fresh yellow fin tuna, avocado, sesame seeds, maksabi sauce, and crispy rice noodles on top of a fried jasmine rice with red and yellow red pepper and scallions. 2 spring rolls sides

Wings/Nachos/Fries

Dam Son Wings

$14.99

Chicken Wings bathed in our ketiel oriental sauce, garlic cayenne pepper, touch of sriracha, sesame seeds and house spices. Comes with our special Coco sour, lemon, mint and honey dipping sauce.

Dutogui Fries

$11.99

French fries, Rib Eye cubes in a Korean sauce, onions, coriander, scallions and kimchi mayo sauce.

Wantorra Asian Nachos

$11.95

Fried wanton chips, Chistorra (Spanish Chorizo), onions, scallions, cilantro, cheddar cheese sauce with a reduction of artisan beer on top.

Fries

$3.95

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Dr. Brown

$3.99

Water

$2.50

Kimchi Mayo

Kimchi Mayo

$2.50

Maksabi Mayo

Maksabi Mayo

$2.50

Coconut/Mint

Coconut/Mint

$2.50

Cheddar Cheese

Cheddar Cheese

$2.50

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
AKTI BAO is an urban restaurant with an Asian twist that brings Asian street food to a new elevated concept and relaxed environment. Using fresh ingredients, unique combination of flavors, we have created a perfect balance between Asian cousine with a Panamanian/Latin/Caribbean overall and international mix of flavors. This, combined with the restaurant's entertaining and relaxed atmosphere, AKTI BAO not only captures the palate of its hipster audience, but also of those who crave for innovative flavors and an explosion of tastes.

2749 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33127

