American

Restaurant - Al & Alma's 5201 Piper Road

review star

No reviews yet

5201 Piper Road

Mound, MN 55364

Order Again

Popular Items

Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls
Ahi Tuna Crisp
Lobster Mac and Cheese

To-go Silverware

PLASTIC SILVERWARE

Anchors Away

Ahi Tuna Crisp

$15.00

Sliced, seared tuna on a crispy wonton, topped with avocado, and a sweet soy sesame glaze

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Choice of island, buffalo, dry rub or teriyaki served with celery - Gluten Free

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Choice of island, buffalo or teriyaki served with celery

Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls

$14.00

Black beans, corn, pepper jack cheese, cilantro and lime served with chipotle ranch dressing

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Lightly breaded and fried, served with sweet chili aioli sauce

Cajun Beef Tips

$14.00

Sirloin and tenderloin medallions, onion strings and bleu cheese steak sauce

Steamed Mussels

$16.00

Bermuda onions, basil, white wine garlic cream sauce

Cajun Shrimp

$16.00

Sauteed and served over honey Dijon

Salads

Sirloin Island Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens, bleu cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and onions tossed with our homemade rosemary vinaigrette

Southwest Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled chipotle chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, black beans, roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, avocado and shredded cheddar served with salsa and Cajun ranch dressing

Cajun Chicken Cobb

$17.00

Diced Cajun chicken, bleu cheese, chopped applewood bacon, colby jack cheese, avocado, diced tomato and hard boiled egg. Your choice of dressing

Tuna Poke Bowl

$20.00

Seared sesame crusted tuna tossed with avocado, green onions, shredded carrots, radishes, cucumbers in a sesame ginger glaze. served over jasmine rice and drizzled with Yum Yum sauce

Half Throttle

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Beer battered haddock, topped with avocado, black bean, and corn salsa served with citrus sour cream

Al's Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Sirloin strips, sautéed mushrooms, onions, swiss cheese on toasted potato hoagie

Walleye Sandwich

$14.00

Hand-breaded and deep fried, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and tartar sauce on a toasted potato hoagie

The Outlaw Burger

$16.00

1/2 pound handmade patty, cheddar, Applewood smoked bacon, spicy onion strings, chipotle BBQ

Tonka Bleu Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound handmade patty, caramelized onion, Applewood smoked bacon, bleu and Swiss cheese

Cooks Bay Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound handmade patty done to perfection with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Served with lettuce, tomato and onion

Chicken Strips

$11.00

5 Strips Served with your choice of sauce

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy fried and tossed in buffalo sauce with pepper jack, pickle and smokey tomato aioli

The Main Haul

BBQ Pork Ribs - Full Rack

$29.00

A full rack of our slow cooked pork ribs in Al’s famous BBQ sauce

BBQ Pork Ribs - 3/4 Rack

$26.00

3/4 rack of our slow cooked pork ribs in Al’s famous BBQ sauce

BBQ Pork Ribs and Fried Chicken

$21.00

Two of the classics

Campstyle Walleye

$28.00

Cracker crumb encrusted and pan fried in a cast iron skillet, just like shore lunch

Broiled Walleye

$28.00

A lighter version of the favorite

Beer Battered Jumbo Shrimp

$22.00

Served with homemade tartar or cocktail sauce

Sautéed Shrimp

$22.00

Sautéed in roasted garlic butter or buffalo style

Buffalo Shrimp

$22.00

Sautéed in buffalo sauce

Liver and Onions

$14.00

Sautéed beef liver, onions and crispy bacon

Fried Half Chicken

$16.00

A classic recipe— Southern, juicy and tender

Full Speed Ahead

Scallop Saltimbocca

$26.00

Seared scallops over angel hair pasta with prosciutto, asparagus, tomatoes, and sage tossed in a light cream sauce

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$24.00

Sautéed lobster and rigatoni pasta in our homemade cheese sauce

Florentine

$23.00

Angel hair pasta tossed in a light garlic cream sauce with spinach and fire roasted tomatoes. Your choice of protein

Spicy Italian Sausage Rigatoni

$20.00

Mushrooms, roma tomatoes, chopped garlic, green onions and cream sauce

Mediterranean Chicken

$18.00

Seared chicken roasted with basil pesto, garlic, spinach, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and topped with Parmesan cheese

Pomodoro

$15.00

Diced roma tomatoes, broccoli, fresh basil, roasted garlic, over angel hair pasta

Flagships

Large Filet Mignon

$46.00

8 oz. hand cut, roasted garlic butter

Small Filet Mignon

$39.00

5 oz. hand cut, roasted garlic butter

New York Strip

$33.00

12–14 oz. hand-cut, roasted garlic butter

Al's Signature New York Strip

$40.00

12–14 oz. hand-cut, pepper crusted, red wine reduction

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips and Fries

$6.00

Kids Popcorn Chicken and Fries

$6.00

Kids Ribs and Fries

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$6.00

Kids Hamburger and Fries

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger and Fries

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla and Fries

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$6.00

Ala Carte

French Fries

$3.95

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Baked Potato

$3.95

Garlic Mashed

$3.95

Brown Potato

$3.95

Vegetables

$3.95

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.95

Dinner Salad

$3.95

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5201 Piper Road, Mound, MN 55364

Directions

