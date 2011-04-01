Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Al-Ameer Ford Rd

4,621 Reviews

$$

27346 Ford rd

Dearborn heights, MI 48127

Fresh Raw Juice

Lemon Crush

$4.99

Energizer

$4.99

Fruit Cocktail

$4.99

Mambo Mango

$4.99

Hawaiian Smoothie

$4.99

Vitality

$4.99

Strawberry Crush

$4.99

Pomegranate Juice

$5.99

Carrot Smoothie

$4.99

Milk Cocktail

$4.99

Al-Ameer Specialty

$6.99

Create Your Own Juice

$4.99

Smoothie Pitcher

$15.00

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Cup Tea

$2.25

Cup Coffee

$2.25

Pitcher of Soda

$10.00

Pot Of Tea

$6.00

Pot Of Coffee

$6.00

Turkish Coffee

$1.99

Orange Juice

$4.99

Carrot Juice

$4.99

Yogurt Drink

$1.99

Nes Café

$3.00

CARRY OUT SODA

$2.50

Appetizers

Hummus

Hummus

$7.99+
Baba Gahnouge

Baba Gahnouge

$7.99+

Sampler

$16.99

Appetizer Combo

$16.99

Al-Ameer Mazza

$30.00+

Beirut Hummus

$8.95+
Labneh

Labneh

$8.99
Roasted Baby Potatoes

Roasted Baby Potatoes

$9.99
Sujuk Sampler

Sujuk Sampler

$9.99
Cheese Rolls

Cheese Rolls

$8.99
Sambousek

Sambousek

$8.99

Vegetarian Plates

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$10.99

Tomato Kebbie

$9.99+
V.G. Ghalaba

V.G. Ghalaba

$15.99
Vegetarian Grape Leaves

Vegetarian Grape Leaves

$14.99
Spicy Potatoes

Spicy Potatoes

$11.99

White Cheese With Olives

$9.99
Moujadara

Moujadara

$16.99

Bowl of Yogurt

$3.99

Main Entrees

Chicken Kafta

Chicken Kafta

$22.00
Shish Kabob

Shish Kabob

$22.00
Shish Tawook

Shish Tawook

$22.00
Shish Kafta

Shish Kafta

$22.00

Mediterranean Kafta

$23.00
Sujuk Sausage

Sujuk Sausage

$22.00
Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$35.99

Shawarma

$22.00
Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$22.00

Shawarma Combo

$23.00
Gahllaba

Gahllaba

$22.00
Stew

Stew

$22.00

Chicken Liver

$20.00Out of stock

Lamb Liver

$20.00Out of stock
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$18.00
Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$15.00
Chicken Chops

Chicken Chops

$24.00

Vegetarian Salads

Rice Almond Salad

$9.95
Tabbouli

Tabbouli

$6.99+

Lebanese Salad

$6.99+
Arabic Salad

Arabic Salad

$6.99+
Fattoush

Fattoush

$6.99+

Greek Salad

$6.99+
Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$6.99+

Cabbage Salad

$6.99+

Cucumber W/ Yogurt Salad

$6.95
Al-Ameer Salad

Al-Ameer Salad

$8.99+
Spinach & Cabbage Salad

Spinach & Cabbage Salad

$6.99+

Non-Vegetarian Salads

Shawarma Salad

$10.99+

Shawarma Tabbouli

$10.99+

Shawarma Spinach

$10.99+

Shawarma Greek

$10.99+

Shawarma Cabbage

$10.99+

Shawarma Spin & Cabb

$10.99+

Shawatma Fattoush

$10.99+

House Favorites

Stuffed Lamb

Stuffed Lamb

$24.00
Hummus With Meat

Hummus With Meat

$10.99+
Arayes

Arayes

$16.00

Eggs With Meat

$12.99
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00
Raw Kebbie

Raw Kebbie

$13.99+
Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$16.00

Special House Favorites

Grilled Chicken (BONE-IN)

$17.99+
Boneless Chicken

Boneless Chicken

$18.99+

Combo Platter

$25.99
Fried Fish

Fried Fish

$29.99
Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$18.99
Baked Fish

Baked Fish

$29.99
FAMILY TRAY #1

FAMILY TRAY #1

$150.00
Al-Ameer Platter

Al-Ameer Platter

$37.00

Chicken Combo

$25.99

Sandwiches

Tawook Sandwich

$6.99

Kabob Sandwich

$6.99

Kafta Sandwich

$6.99

Shawarma Sandwich

$6.99

Sujuk Sandwich

$6.99

Sausage Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$6.99

Falafel Sandwich

$6.99

Grape Leaves Sandwich

$6.99

Chick Shawarma & Tabbouli Sandwich

$6.99

Baba Ghannouge Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Hummus Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Hummus & Tabbouli Sandwich

$6.99

Hummus & Fattoush Sandwich

$6.99

Moujara & Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Mixed Shawarma Sandwich

$6.99

Super Deluxe Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Burger

$10.99+

BURGER

$10.99+

A La Carte

Fries

$5.00+

White Rice

$3.99+

Oriental Rice

$3.99+

Single Lamb Chop

$8.00Out of stock

Skewer Vegtables

$3.99

Skewer Kabob

$6.00

Skewer Tawook

$6.00

Skewer Kafta

$6.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00+

Bnls Sauce

$5.00+

Carrot Mushroom Sauce

$5.00+

Mediterranean Sauce

$5.00+

Salsa

$1.00+
Lentil

Lentil

$4.99+

Chicken Soup

$4.99+
1/2 Veggie Grape Leaves

1/2 Veggie Grape Leaves

$6.99
1/2 Meat Grape Leaves

1/2 Meat Grape Leaves

$6.99
Fresh Bread

Fresh Bread

$2.00+

Kid Tenders

$7.99
Fried Kibbie

Fried Kibbie

$2.00+

Side Olives

$2.99

Vegtable Plate

$4.99

BREAKFAST

Foul Mudamas

Foul Mudamas

$8.95+

Msabaha

$8.95+

Fatteh

$10.99

Fatteh With Meat

$11.99

Eggs W/ Chunk Meat

$13.99

Eggs Scrambled

$5.99

Eggs With Ground Meat

$13.99

Eggs With Sujuk

$13.99

Eggs With Vegetables

$13.99

Eggs W/ Potatoes

$13.99

Cheese Plate With Olives

$9.99
Spicy Potatoes

Spicy Potatoes

$11.99
Cheese Rolls

Cheese Rolls

$8.99
Falafel

Falafel

$10.95

Fresh From The Oven

Zaatar

Zaatar

$6.00
Meat

Meat

$6.00

Meat & Cheese

$6.00

Vegetables

$6.00

Vegetables & Zaatar

$6.00

Vegetables & Cheese

$6.00

Kishik

$6.00
Cheese

Cheese

$6.00

Kafta

$6.00

Kafta & Cheese

$6.00

Sujuk

$6.00

Sujuk & Cheese

$6.00

Akawi

$6.00

Akawi & Cheese

$6.00
Mini Zaartar

Mini Zaartar

$6.00+
Mini Cheese

Mini Cheese

$6.00+
Mini Meat

Mini Meat

$6.00+

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse cake

$6.00

Pistachio mousse cake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

Baklava (3pc)

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Mousse Cake

$6.00

Lotus Mousse Cake

$6.99

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
