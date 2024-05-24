Al Carbon Pollos Asados 3330 east Florida avenue Suite B
3330 east Florida avenue Suite B
Hemet, CA 92544
ANTOJITOS SINALOENSES
- ASADO ESTILO SINALOA$14.99
Asado Sinaloense, Chicken, potato, topped with a mixture of lettuce & carrots, shredded queso fresco, sour cream, cucumber, red onion, radishes, avocado slices and a small cup of chicken broth
- BARBACOA ESTILO SINALOA$15.99
Barbacoa, tender meat cooked in chilis, potatos, poblano pepper, onion, tomato,all mixed together, served with sopa fria and frijoles puercos
- ORDEN DE 3 TOSTADAS$11.99
Beans, Chicken, Lettuce&carrots mix. cucumber, Radishes, red onions, shredded queso fresco, avocado slices, Served With Consome (broth)
- ORDEN DE 3 GORDITAS$11.99
Beans, Chicken, Lettuce&Carrots mixed, Cucumber, Radishes, red onions, shredded queso fresco, avocado Slices, Served With Consome(broth)
- TACOS DORADOS$9.99
Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumber, Radishes, Onions, Cheese, Avocado Slices, Served With Consome.
- NACHOS COCHINITA PIBIL$15.99
Chips, frijoles puercos, nacho cheese, shredded queso fresco, jalapenos & cochinita pibil
- NACHOS POLLO$14.99
- MOLE DE POLLO$14.99
Traditional chicken mole with rice
POLLOS ASADOS AL CARBON
- 1/2 POLLO ALCARBON SALSA & TORTILLAS$8.99
1/2 alcarbon chicken (5 pieces) tortillas & salsa
- 1 POLLO ALCARBON SALSA & TORTILLAS$14.99
Whole alcarbon chicken (10 pieces) tortillas & salsa
- 2 POLLOS ALCARBON SALSA & TORTILLAS$26.99
2 alcarbon whole chickens, (20) pieces tortillas & salsa
- SMALL FAMILY MEAL 1/2 POLLO ALCARBON$15.99
1/2 alcarbon chicken, (5 pieces) 2 small sides, tortillas & salsa
- 1 POLLO ALCARBON FAMILY MEAL$29.99
1 alcarbon whole chicken (10 pieces) 3 small sides, tortillas & salsa
- 2 POLLOS ALCARBON FAMILY MEAL$55.99
2 alcarbon whole chickens (20 pieces) 3 medium sides, tortillas & salsa
- 3 POLLOS ALCARBON FAMILY MEAL$79.99
3 alcarbon whole chickens (30 pieces) 4 large sides, tortillas & salsa
- 5 POLLOS AL CARBON JUMBO MEAL$129.99
5 alcarbon whole chickens (50) feeds 25 @ 2 pcs per person includes: 6 large sides, tortillas, salsa &churros for 25 people. SCHEDULE ORDER 3 HOURS MINIMUM BEFORE PICK UP
BREAKFAST
- AL VAQUERO (MACHACA)$14.99
Carne Machaca, Tomatoes, Onions Serrano Chile; avocado slices, Served With Beans, queso fresco & Corn Tamal flour or corn tortillas SERVED 7AM TO 12PM AFTER 12 WE ADD $2 more
- AL CAPORAL (MACHACA CON PAPA)$14.99
Machaca meat, Potato, Tomatoes, onions & Serrano Chile served with avocados slices,Beans and corn tortilla (Served 7-12 After 12 $2.00 Extra)
- LA HERRADURA (BISTEC CON PAPA)$14.99
Bisctec con papas is a very traditional Sinaloan breakfast
- LA MONTURA (HUEVOS RANCHEROS)$14.99
2 Crispy corn tortillas with Beans, topped with 2 eggs & Salsa Ranchera, served with queso fresco, avocado, beans & Corn Tamal
- CHILAQUILES RELLENOS$14.99
Hand made Corn tortillas filled with cheese topped with chicken. Served with Beans And 1 Corn Tamale.( $2.00 Extra After 12pm)
- OMELETTE$14.99
Chorizo Or Machaca And Mexican Potatoes. Served With Beans And Corn Tamale.
- MACHACA BURRITO$11.25
Machaca, meat, slices of Serranos peppers, slices of red onions, slices of tomatoes, breakfast potatoes and two eggs
TORTAS
SOUPS
- ALBONDIGAS$14.99
Chiken meat balls, Corn, Potato, Green Beans, Mexican Squash, Carrots. Served With Rice, green beans, Cilantro, Onions And Limes.
- SOPA AZTECA$14.99
Chicken, mexican Squash, carrots, panela cheese, avocado & cilantro
- CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$14.99
tortilla strips, avocado, panela cheese, & shredded chicken breast
- CALDO DE POLLO$14.99
Chicken. green beans, mexican squash, carrots, potato, side of rice & tortillas
- CALDO DE BIRRIA$14.99
Birria Sinaloan Style
- MENUDO BLANCO$14.99
Sinaloan style Menudo, pata , hominy & pancita, served with oregano and chili flakes. Served with tortillas. WHITE MENUDO
ENSALADAS
TAMALES
SIDES
DESSERT
DRINKS
GRAB & GO
BURRITOS
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Sinaloa style food Pollos al carbon y antojitos sinaloenses prueba el sabor de mi tierra
