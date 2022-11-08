Restaurant header imageView gallery

Al Chu's Sushi

61 Reviews

$$

111 W 10th St Store #7

Wilmington, DE 19801

Appetizers

Al Chu's Crab Salad

$12.00

Bun- Steam Pork Bun stuffed with pork ( 6 pcs )

$10.00

Crabby Edamame

$9.00
Dumpling - Pan Fried Dumpling stuffed with pork ( 8 pcs )

$12.00

Dumpling - Steam Dumpling stuffed with pork ( 8 pcs )

$12.00
Edamame

$8.00

Fried Veggie Spring Rolls - 4 pcs

$6.00
Fry Shrimp Dumpling ( 8 pcs )

$8.00
Fry Shrimp Dumpling ( 12 pcs )

$12.00

Rice - Brown

$3.00

Rice - White

$3.00

Sauce - Dumpling Soy Sauce

$1.00

Sauce - Eel Sauce

$1.00

Sauce - Yum Yum Sauce

$1.00
Seaweed Salad

$6.00
Steamed Shrimp Dumpling ( 8 pcs )

$8.00

Steamed Shrimp Shumai ( 10 pcs )

$10.00
Steamed Vegetable Gyoza ( 8 pcs )

$8.00

Tempura Shrimp - 6 pcs.

$10.00

Tempura Salmon - 6 pcs.

$10.00

Fresh Cut Fruit

Cantaloupe

$5.00

Cantaloupe / Pineapple Gold

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Pineapple Gold

$5.00

Poke Bowl

Deco Poke - Fry Salmon, Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeda & Poke Sauce On Top

$14.00

Lump Crab Poke - Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Sesame Seeds & Poke Sauce on Top

$18.00

Poached Shrimp Poke - Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeds & Poke Sauce On Top

$14.00

Salmon Poke - Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeds & Poke Sauce On Top

$14.00

Super Poke - Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeds & Poke Sauce On Top

$16.00

Tofu Poke - Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeds & Poke Sauce On Top

$13.00

Tuna Poke - Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeds & Poke Sauce On Top

$14.00

Sashimi

Cajun White Tuna Sashimi ( 3 pcs )

$9.00

Eel Sashimi ( 3 pcs )

$8.00

Escolar Sashimi ( 3 pcs )

$9.00

Salmon Sashimi ( 3 pcs )

$8.00

Seared Pepper Tuna Sashimi ( 3 pcs )

$9.00

Tuna Sashimi ( 3 pcs )

$9.00

Yellow Tail Sashimi ( 3 pcs )

$10.00

Sushi

Tuna Sushi ( 2 pcs )

$9.00

Salmon Sushi ( 2 pcs )

$8.00

Yellow Tail Sushi ( 2 pcs )

$10.00

Escolar Sushi ( 2 pcs )

$9.00

Eel Sushi ( 2 pcs )

$8.00

Cajun White Tuna Sushi ( 2 pcs )

$9.00

Seared Pepper Tuna Sushi ( 2 pcs )

$9.00

Sushi Roll

Al’s Signature Roll - Fried Shrimp, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Crab Stick, Eel Sauce

$13.00

Bomb Shell - Tempura Roll w Crab Stick, Avocado, Cucumber inside Topping w Warm Fresh Shrimp and Crab w Spicy Sauce Dazzling w Tempura Flake, Yum Yum Sauce n Green Scallions.

$15.00

California Roll - Crab Stick, Avocado, Cucumber & Sesame Seeds

$7.00
California Sweet Dream - California Roll Topped with baked shrimp & Crab Stick with Spice Mayo

$13.00

Caterpillar Roll - Eel, Cream Cheese, Topped with Avocado & Eel Sauce

$15.00

Crunch Tuna Roll - Fresh Tuna, Spice Mayo & Tempura Flake

$10.00

Dark Knight - Steamed Shrimp, Avocado, Topped with Seared Pepper Tuna

$16.00

Deco Combo - Fried Salmon, Avocado & Spice Mayo, california x 1

$15.00

Deco Roll - Fried Salmon, Avocado & Spice Mayo

$11.00

DM Bridge - Fresh Tuna, Avocado, Hot Sauce, Cajun Seared Escolar Outside

$14.00

Eel Roll - Grilled Freshwater Eel, Avocado & Cucumber

$12.00

Firecracker Roll - Fresh Salmon, Avocado inside, Topped With Fresh Salmon & Hot Sauce

$14.00
Green Green World - Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus & Soy Paper

$8.00

Insane Tuna Roll - Choppe Fresh Tuna, Spice Mayo & Tempura Flakes Inside, Topped With Sliced Tuna & Avocado

$16.00

LOBSTER ON THE RUN - Tempura Lobster with avocado, Maryland crab meat inside, topped with extra crab meat and yum yum sauce

$26.00

Merry Maryland Roll - Maryland Crab Meat, Mango Inside, Topped With Maryland Crab Meat, Fresh Wasabi & Old Bay

$18.00

Miami Heat - Fresh Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Cucumber With Hot Sauce

$12.00

Philly Roll - Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese & Scallions

$12.00

Rainbow Roll - Fresh Salmon, Tuna, White Fish on a California Roll

$15.00

Salmon & Avocado - Salmon & Avocado

$10.00

Special Roll - Select Your Own Ingredient

$4.00

Spice Crab Roll - Crab Stick & Spice mayo

$8.00

Spice Salmon - Fresh Salmon & Spice Mayo

$8.00
Spicy Tuna Roll - Fresh Tuna & Spice Mayo

$8.00

Tempura Shrimp Roll - Tempura Shrimp

$10.00

Vegetable Tempura - Sweet Potato & Asparagus

$11.00

Yellow Tail Roll - Yellow Tail & Scallions

$10.00

Drinks

Canned Soda - Coke

$1.50

Canned Soda - Diet Coke

$1.50

Canned Soda - Sprite

$1.50

Deer Park Natural Spring Water

$1.50

Fiji Natural Artesian Water - 23.7 oz

$3.75

Gatorade 20 oz

$2.00

Ginseng Tea - cup - HOT

$3.00

Ginseng Tea W Honey - cup - HOT

$3.50

Gold Peak Tea 18.5 oz - unsweetened

$2.75

Honest Tea Honey Green 16.9 oz

$2.50

Ito EN Green Tea - cup - HOT

$2.50

Ito EN Green Tea 16.9 oz ( unsweetened )

$2.75

Ito EN Green Tea W Honey - cup - HOT

$3.00

Perrier Water 16.9 oz

$2.50

Pure Leaf Black Tea (sweet or unsweetened)

$2.75

HOT SOUP

MISO ( pint ) - miso, seaweed, tofu, scallions

$5.00

MISO ( quart ) - miso, seaweed, tofu, scallions

$9.00

MISO / SHRIMPS ( pint ) - miso, shrimps, seaweed, tofu, scallions

$8.00

MISO / SHRIMPS ( quart ) - miso, shrimps, seaweed, tofu, scallions

$15.00

PORK DUMPLINGS - chicken broth, seaweed, onion, scallions

$14.00

Sushi Platter

Boku - al's signature x 1, spice tuna x 2, california x 2, salmon sushi x 4 , tuna sushi x 4, eel sushi x 4, shrimp sushi x 4 ,

$119.00

Deco Classic - al's signature x 1, spice tuna x 2, philly x 1, merry maryland x 1, rainbow x 1, dm bridge x 1, california sweet dream x 1, lobster on the run x 1 ( 9 rolls )

$125.00

Deco Super - al's signature x 2, crunchy tuna x 2, california sweet dream x 2, dark knight x 1, firecracker x 1, lobster on the run x 1, vegetable tempura x 1, miami heat x 1, caterpillar ( 12 rolls )

$169.00

Rock N Roll Platter - al's signature x 1, spice tuna x 2, philly x 1, dm bridge x 1, california x 2, green green world x 1, firecracker x 1, miami heat x 1 ( 10 roll )

$109.00

Rookie - al's signature x 1, spice tuna x 2, california x 2, salmon & avocado x 2, b omb shell x 1 ( 8 rolls )

$80.00

Sushi & Sashimi - salmon sushi x 3, salmon sashimi x 6, tuna sushi x 3, tuna sashimi x 6, yellow tail sushi x 3, yellow tail sashimi x 6, escolar sushi x 3, escolar x 6

$119.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
