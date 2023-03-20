Al Dente University Heights
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy! We are a team of Sicilian and Neapolitan friends who are dedicated to bringing new flavors to the table with a mix of traditional Italian dishes and reimagined ones. Al Dente offers an authentic Italian experience. Chef Antonio will delight you with homemade pasta, wild game meat and Sicilian specialties.
4207 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92103
