Al Dente University Heights

review star

No reviews yet

4207 Park Blvd

San Diego, CA 92103

Popular Items

Bison Tartare

Food

Appetizers

Bison Tartare

Bison Tartare

$18.95

Capers, onions, lemon zest, olive oil, quail egg.

Trio Di Arancini

Trio Di Arancini

$15.95

Arborio rice (ham, bechamel) (truffle & porcini) (short rib & mascarpone).

Involtini Di Melanzane

Involtini Di Melanzane

$14.95

Stuffed eggplant, with bread crumb, cheese, fresh herbs and marinara sauce.

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$23.95

Chef's selection of cured meat and cheese.

Frittura Di Calamari E Gamberi

Frittura Di Calamari E Gamberi

$17.95

Fried calamari, shrimp, served with marinara sauce and fresh lemon.

Burrata Vegetariana

Burrata Vegetariana

$16.95

Burrata, grilled zucchine and eggplant, heirloom tomato, pesto sauce.

Dueling Jars

Dueling Jars

$9.95

Artichoke spread & caponata vegana with artisan bread.

Soup and Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons.

Insalata Siciliana

Insalata Siciliana

$12.95

Green beans, heriloom tomato, olives, onions, basil, EVOO.

Zuppa Contadina

Zuppa Contadina

$12.95

Cannellini, garbanzo, lentils.

Insalata Di Spinaci

Insalata Di Spinaci

$12.95

Baby spinach, onions, cheery tomato, caramelized walnuts, heart of palm, goat cheese, raspberry vinagrette.

Pasta

Cavatelli Al Cinghiale

Cavatelli Al Cinghiale

$22.95

Wild boar sausage, garlic, shiitake mushroom, cherry tomatoes and white wine sauce.

Duck Pappardelle

Duck Pappardelle

$23.95

Homemade Pappardelle with braised duck in light red wine sauce, Parmesan cheese.

Fettuccine Pistacchio E Burrata

Fettuccine Pistacchio E Burrata

$19.95

Homemade Fettuccine in creamy pistacchio basil pesto, topped with burrata cheese and Parmesan.

Linguine Vongole

Linguine Vongole

$24.95

Homemade Linguine with Clams, garlic, white wine and parsley.

Carbonara Al Dente

Carbonara Al Dente

$21.95

Homemade Spaghetti with creamy egg yolk, Parmesan cheese, pancetta.

Paccheri Norma

Paccheri Norma

$19.95

Homemade large tube pasta in fresh marinara sauce, eggplant, pecorino cheese.

Ravioli Alle Melanzane

Ravioli Alle Melanzane

$19.95

Homemade Eggplant Ravioli in light tomato creamy mascarpone cheese.

Oxtail Ravioli

Oxtail Ravioli

$24.95

Homemade Oxtail ravioli in wild mushroom sauce with cream.

Ravioli All Aragosta

Ravioli All Aragosta

$28.95

Homemade Lobster ravioli in roasted cherry tomato sauce.

Truffle Gnocchi

$21.95

Homemade gnocchi filled with ricotta cheese in creamy parmigiano, black pepper and truffle butter sauce.

Carne e Pesce

Filetto Alla Griglia

Filetto Alla Griglia

$38.95

8Oz filet mignon, potato puree, spinach, cabernet wine reduction.

Pollo Ai Funghi

Pollo Ai Funghi

$24.95

Chicken breast with wild mushroom sauce with mashed potato.

Brasato Di Manzo

Brasato Di Manzo

$29.95

Slowly braised boneless short ribs served with parmigiano risotto.

Zuppa Di Pesce

Zuppa Di Pesce

$32.95

Sautéed mix seafood, clams and shrimp, marinara sauce served with toasted bread.

Salmone

Salmone

$27.95

Pan seared salmon, spinach, white wine cherry tomato sauce.

Sides

Sautéed Mushrooms

$10.00

Potato Puree

$8.00

Sautéed Spinach

$9.00

Eggplant Caponata

$9.00

Desserts

Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$11.00

Cannoli

$11.00
tiramisu

tiramisu

$11.00

Special of the Day

Special of the Day

$35.95

Beverage

Whites by BTL

House White Btl

$30.00

N/A White Btl

$39.00

PG Purato Btl

$36.00

PG Aqua Venus

$45.00

SB Oyster Bay Btl

$38.00

SB Markham

$50.00

Gavi di Gavi Btl

$46.00

Etna Bianco

$52.00

Chard Dark Harvest Btl

$37.00

Rosé Fleurs Btl

$42.00

Reds by BTL

House Red BTL

$30.00

N/A Red Btl

$41.00

PN Sartori Btl

$38.00

PN Dough Btl

$49.00

Supertuscan Remole Btl

$35.00

Supertuscan Frassinello Btl

$58.00

Barbera Btl

$50.00

Nero D'Avola Btl

$37.00

Chianti Quesrceto Btl

$33.00

Chianti Classico Ruffino

$78.00

Syrah-Nero Benuara

$55.00

Valpolicella Nicolis

$69.00

Nebbiolo Prunotto

$70.00

Barolo Cordero

$105.00

Montep. Carletto Btl

$48.00

Aglianico Terredora

$46.00

Brunello Nannetti

$120.00

Supertuscan Bruciato

$68.00

Cab Serial Btl

$45.00

Cab Stags Leap

$80.00

Beers

Delicious IPA

$9.00

Peroni

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Corona

$9.00

Red Trolley

$9.00

Guinness

$10.00

N/A Bev

Sparkling water

$6.50

Panna Water

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Juice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We are a team of Sicilian and Neapolitan friends who are dedicated to bringing new flavors to the table with a mix of traditional Italian dishes and reimagined ones. Al Dente offers an authentic Italian experience. Chef Antonio will delight you with homemade pasta, wild game meat and Sicilian specialties.

Website

Location

4207 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

