A map showing the location of Al Dente Pasta and Pizza 808 Marietta St NW Suite BView gallery

Al Dente Pasta and Pizza 808 Marietta St NW Suite B

No reviews yet

808 Marietta St NW Suite B

Atlanta, GA 30318

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Mamas Baked Meatballs

$12.00

House-made Sicilian meatballs, San Marzano marinara sauce, and parmesan

Four Cheese Fried Ravioli's

$9.00

Flash fried with our san marzano marinara dipping sauce

10 Crispy Fried Wings

$14.00

Oven baked, flash fried

Eggplant Bruschetta

$10.00

Fried Spaghetti Balls

$11.00

Platter

$15.00

Salads

Caprese Ensalata

$12.00

Tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, and EVOO

Al Dente Broccoli Caesar Salad

$14.00

Blanch broccoli, croutons, parmesan, tossed in a traditional caesar dressing

Amalfi

$13.00

Romaine, feta, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, and banana peppers

Panini Sandwich

Baba Potato Panini

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Pesto Panini

$14.00

Fire roasted, pesto, buffalo mozzarella, and basil

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwhich

$14.00

Mama's house made meatballs, marinara, house cheese blend

Burger

$16.00

1/4 lb chuck, short rib, brisket on roll with American cheese

Salom BLT

$16.00

Pasta Entree

Carbonara Roma

$15.00

Spaghetti, bacon, egg, parmesan, ricotta, and EVOO

Shrimp Pesto Spaghetti

$19.00

Chicken Pesto Spaghetti

$17.00

Penna Meatballs

$16.00

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfedo

$19.00

Chicken Fettuceine Alfredo

$17.00

Salmon Fettucine

$19.00

Salmon Pesto Spaghetti

$19.00

Dolce

Tiramisu

$7.00

Layered with espresso infused lady fingers, layered with a sweet mascarpone cream

New York Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Creamy individual baked creamy vanilla bean cheesecake

Calzones

Traditional Calzone

$12.00

Ricotta, house cheese mix

Pepperoni Calzone

$13.00

Lobster Calzone

$30.00

Hand Stretched Pizza

10" Small House Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Our hand blended sauce and house cheese

10" Small Luau Pizza

$14.00

Ham, pineapple, and house cheese

10" Small Meat Lovers

$17.00

Sliced meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ham, and house cheese

10" Small Mount Etna

$15.00

Olives, onions, peppers, mushrooms, garlic, tomatoes, spinach, and house cheese

10" Small Mount Vesuvio

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, our hand blended sauce and house cheese

10" Small Jerk Pesto Pizza

$17.00

10" Small Pepperoni

$14.00

10" Small Lobster Pizza

$30.00

10 " Small Margarita Fresca

$14.00

10" Small Greco Pizza

$15.00

16" Large House Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Our hand blended sauce and house cheese

16" Large Luau Pizza

$24.00

Ham, pineapple, and house cheese

16" Large Meat Lovers

$27.00

Sliced meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ham, and house cheese

16" Large Mount Etna

$22.00

Olives, onions, peppers, mushrooms, garlic, tomatoes, spinach, and house cheese

16" Large Mount Vesuvio

$28.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, our hand blended sauce and house cheese

16" Large Jerk Pesto Pizza

$27.00

16" Large House Pepperoni

$24.00

16" Large Lobster Pizza

$57.00

16" Large Magarita Fresca

$22.00

16" Large Greco Pizza

$23.00

Sides

Garlic Parm Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Plain Fries

$4.00

Al a Carte

Lobster

$16.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Chicken

$9.00

Drinks

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$2.50

Minute Maid Fruit Puch

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.75

Beauty Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Express

$2.50

Coffe

$3.00

Beer

Sweetwater 420

$6.00

Liquor

Cuervo

$9.00

Wine

test1

$7.00

white1

$8.00

Bubbly1

$8.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

808 Marietta St NW Suite B, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

