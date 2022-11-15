Al Dente
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A quaint cucina with a decidedly European atmosphere, has served Palm Springs and international clientele for over 25 years. Presenting an extensive menu of pastas with homemade sauces, beef, veal, and fresh seafood entrées in a casual fine dining atmosphere.
Location
491 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
O'Donnell Golf Club - 301 North Belardo Road
No Reviews
301 North Belardo Road Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurant
Jake's Palm Springs - 664 North Palm Canyon Drive
No Reviews
664 North Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Palm Springs
Stout Burgers & Beers - Palm Springs
4.5 • 475
100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste 130 Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurant
More near Palm Springs