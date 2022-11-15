Restaurant header imageView gallery

Al Dente

review star

No reviews yet

491 N Palm Canyon Dr

Palm Springs, CA 92262

Specials

Appetizer/Salad of the Day

$16.00

Call us for today's specials

Fish of the Day

$32.00

Call us for today's specials

Entrée of the Day

$28.00

Call us for today's specials

Pasta of the Day

$28.00

Call us for today's specials

Zuppe

Bowl Minestrone

$10.00

Bowl Pasta e Fagioli

$11.00

Bowl Zuppa del Giorno

$8.00

Cacciucco

$19.00

Mussels, clams, shrimp and calamari in a garlic tomato broth

Cozze e Vongole

$17.00

Mussels and Manila clams in a red or white broth

Cup Minestrone

$7.00

"Tuscan Style" garden vegetables in light tomato broth

Cup Pasta e Fagioli

$7.00

"Seasonal" small pasta, pancetta and cannellini bean soup

Cup Zuppa del Giorno

$6.00

Our chef's house made soup of the day

Antipasti

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, croutons and Parmesan

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$17.00

Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, tomato, and fresh basil

Gamberoni Griglia Appetizer

$19.00

Perfectly grilled jumbo shrimp brushed with garlic and extra virgin olive oil

Mista Italiana

$10.00

Assorted baby field greens lightly dressed in house-made balsamic dressing

Pepperoni Arrostiti

$15.00

Polpette di Pomodoro Appetizer

$15.00

All beef meatballs in a tomato basil sauce

Tricolore

$13.00

Baby arugula, radicchio and Belgium endive with our house-made balsamic dressing

Pasta

Aglio e Olio

$14.00

Fresh fragrant garlic and olive oil

Al Salmone

$20.00

Smoked salmon in a creamy cognac sauce

Alfredo

$20.00

Alle Cozze

$23.00

Fresh mussels, garlic, olive oil with white wine and fragrant herbs

Alle Vongle

$24.00

Fresh manila clams, garlic, olive oil with white wine and fragrant herbs (Red sauce available)

Arrabiata Alla "Angry Style"

$17.00

Tomato, garlic and crushed red pepper sauce

Bolognese

Bolognese

$22.00

Tomato, garlic and crushed red pepper

Buttered Pasta

$11.00
Caprese

Caprese

$20.00

Fresh chopped tomato, garlic, Buffalo Mozzarella, garlic and basil

Carbonara

$20.00

Pancetta (Italian bacon), creamy egg yolk, finished with Parmesan

Checca

$20.00

Fresh chopped tomato, basil, olive oil and garlic

Frutti di Mare

$32.00

Calamari, shrimp, clams and mussles in tomato garlic sauce

Pesto

$19.00

Fresh basil and herbs, garlic, olive oil, pine nuts, Parmesan and a touch of cream (may be ordered without cream)

Pink Sauce

$21.00

Velvety tomato, cognac & touch of cream

Polpette Marinara

$25.00

All beef meatballs in marinara sauce

Pomodoro e Basilico

$16.00

Fresh tomato and basil sauce

Primavera

$19.00

Fresh garden vegetables in tomato and basil sauce (Red or White Sauce)

Primavera con Pollo

$23.00

Seasonal garden vegetables with chicken in velvety light cream sauce

Quattro Formaggio

$21.00

Gorgonzola, Romano, Fontina, and Parmesan blended in creamy sauce

Ravioli Aragosta

Ravioli Aragosta

$24.00

Lobster-filled in "Our Famous Pink Sauce" (tomato, cognac and cream)

Ravioli Ricotta e Spinaci

$22.00

Pasta enveloping fresh Ricotta cheese and spinach in tomato basil sauce

Risotto

Risotto di Porcini

$24.00

Dry porcini mushrooms in a blend of white wine, garlic and Parmesan

Risotto Gamberoni

$29.00

Jumbo shrimp in "Our Famous Pink Sauce", velvety tomato, cognac & touch of cream

Risotto Primavera

$22.00

Fresh garden vegetables, tomato and basil sauce

Risotto Tres Funghi

$24.00

Mix of three mushrooms in a blend of white wine, garlic, and Parmesan

Risotto Verde

$24.00

Tender chicken, fresh spinach, olive oil & oil

Secondi

Bisteca di Manzo

Bisteca di Manzo

$33.00

Grilled New York Steak seasoned and grilled to perfection

Gamberoni Griglia

$32.00

Jumbo shrimp braised in garlic and olive oil, butterflied and grilled to perfection

Pollo Balsamico

$26.00

Chicken breast in garlic, rosemary, balsamic reduction

Pollo Funghi

$26.00

Chicken breast with fresh mushrooms, splash of white wine and olive oil

Pollo Limone

$26.00

Chicken breast with a vibrant lemon butter reduction

Pollo Marsalla

$28.00

Chicken breast sateed in Marsala wine and mushrooms

Pollo Parmigiana

$28.00

Lightly breaded chicken satueed in tomato, garlic and oregano sauce, topped with Mozzarella

Pollo Piccata

$30.00

Pollo Pizzaiola

$27.00

Chicken breast satueed in Marsala wine and mushroom

Salmon Filet

$31.00

Grilled to perfection

Salmon Piccata

Salmon Piccata

$30.00

Scallopini Marsala

$31.00

Veal medallions satueed in red Marsala wine sauce and mushroom

Scallopini Parmigiana

$33.00

Lightly breaded veal satueed in tomato, garlic and oregono sauce topped with Mozzarella

Scallopini Piccata

$30.00

Veal medallions satueed in lemon, butter and capers

Sides

Side Vegetables

$4.00

Side Potatoes

$4.00

Side portion of roasted rosemary potatoes

Sauces

Alfredo Sauce

$4.75

Arrabiatta Sauce

$4.75

Tomato, garlic and crushed red pepper

Bolognese Sauce

$5.75

Tomato and meat sauce slowly cooked with Chianti

Caprese Sauce

$5.75

Fresh chopped tomato, garlic, buffalo mozzarella and basil

Checca Sauce

$3.75

Fressh chopped tomato, garlic, olive oil

Marinara Sauce

$4.75

Pesto Sauce

$5.75

Fresh basil and herbs, garlic, olive oil, pine nuts, parmesan and a touch of cream

Pink Sauce

$5.75

Velvety tomato, cognac & touch of cream

Pomodoro Sauce

$3.75

Fresh tomato and basil sauce

Quattro Formaggio Sauce

$4.75

Gorgonzola, Romano, Fontina and Parmesan blended in creamy sauce

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$10.00

House made cannoli with sweetened ricotta cheese, orange lemon zest and chocolate chips

Dolce del Giorno

$11.00

Ask your server for today's selection

Gelato Cappuccino

$10.00

Gelato Chocolate

$9.00

Gelato Vanilla

$10.00

Gelato White Chocolate

$9.00Out of stock

Limoncello Tartufo

$11.00

Lemon gelato with a heart of limoncello, covered in meringue sprinkles

New York Cheesecake

$11.00

Made the traditional way, New York style with cream cheese

Sorbetto

$9.00

Ask your server for today's selection

Sorbetto Mango

$9.00

Sorbetto Strawberry

$9.00Out of stock

Spumoni

$10.00

Layered rum, chocolate, hazelnut, strawberry and pistachio ice cream with cherries

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

House made ladyfingers dipped in espresso, layered with mascarpone cheese and cocoa

Coffee

Cappuccino

$8.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Double Espresso

$8.00

Decaf Espresso

$6.00

Double Cappuccino

$9.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Espresso

$6.00

Latte

$7.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Milk

Milk

$4.00

Soda

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Tea

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Water

Italian Still Water

$8.00

Italian Sparkling Water

$8.00
A quaint cucina with a decidedly European atmosphere, has served Palm Springs and international clientele for over 25 years. Presenting an extensive menu of pastas with homemade sauces, beef, veal, and fresh seafood entrées in a casual fine dining atmosphere.

