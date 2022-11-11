  • Home
Al Dente Restaurant Italian & Mediterranean

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

3099 Breckinridge rd

Duluth, GA 30096

Order Again

Slices

Slice Pepperoni Pizza

$2.99

Pizza 14"

Cheese Pizza 14"

Cheese Pizza 14"

$11.75

Mozzarella cheese 14" pizza

Ham Pizza 14"

Ham Pizza 14"

$13.75

Mozzarella cheese and ham 14" pizza

Pepperoni Pizza 14"

$13.75
Spring Pizza 14"

Spring Pizza 14"

$16.75

Mozzarella cheese, ham, bacon and corn 14" pizza

Hawaian Pizza 14"

Hawaian Pizza 14"

$16.75

Mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple 14" pizza

Aldente Pizza 14"

Aldente Pizza 14"

$17.75

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, meat, bacon and sausage 14" pizza

Vegetarian Pizza 14"

Vegetarian Pizza 14"

$16.75

Mozzarella cheese, mushroom, onion, green pepper and black olives 14" pizza

Pizza 16"

Cheese Pizza 16"

Cheese Pizza 16"

$14.75

Mozzarella cheese 16"

Ham Pizza 16"

Ham Pizza 16"

$17.50

Mozzarella cheese 16" pizza

Pepperoni Pizza 16"

$17.75
Spring Pizza 16"

Spring Pizza 16"

$19.50

Mozzarella cheese, ham, bacon and corn 16" pizza

Hawaian Pizza 16"

Hawaian Pizza 16"

$19.50

Mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple 16" pizza

Aldente Pizza 16"

Aldente Pizza 16"

$19.50

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, meat, bacon and sausage 16" pizza

Vegetarian Pizza 16"

Vegetarian Pizza 16"

$19.50

Mozzarella cheese, mushroom, onion, green pepper and black olives 16" pizza

Pasta

Lasagna

Lasagna

$11.96

Lasagna pasta, mozzarella cheese, meat sauce, comes with avocado salad and garlic bread

Alfredo Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$11.99

Spaghettis with alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese with garlic bread

Carbonara Pasta

Carbonara Pasta

$11.99

Spaghettis with white sauce, bacon, parmesan cheese

Napolitan Pasta

$11.99

Spaghettis with tomato sauce, parmesan cheese and garlic bread

Meatball Pasta

$12.99

Spaghettis with tomato sauce, meatball, parmesan cheese and garlic bread

Bolognese Pasta

Bolognese Pasta

$11.99

Spaghettis with Bolognese sauce, parmesan cheese and garlic bread

Seafood sauce Pasta

Seafood sauce Pasta

$22.50

Spaghettis with tomato sauce, shrimp, mussel, squid, parmesan cheese and garlic bread

Chicken Cartoccio

$22.50

Spaghettis wrapped and baked in foil paper with alfredo sauce, chicken, onion, green pepper, parmesan cheese and garlic bread

Tenderloin Cartoccio

$23.75

Spaghettis wrapped and baked in foil paper with alfredo sauce, tenderloin, onion, green pepper, parmesan cheese and garlic bread

Shrimp Cartoccio

Shrimp Cartoccio

$22.50

Spaghettis wrapped and baked in foil paper with alfredo sauce, shrimp, onion, green pepper, parmesan cheese and garlic bread

Meat Cartoccio

$22.50

Mixed Cartoccio

$25.00

Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$12.75

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, radish, falafel and cream of chickpeas wrapped in pita bread , comes with French fries

Beef Shawarma

Beef Shawarma

$12.75

Meat, lettuce, tomatoes, radish, falafel and cream of chickpeas wrapped in pita bread , comes with French fries

Mixed Shawarma

Mixed Shawarma

$12.75

Chicken and meat, lettuce, tomatoes, radish, falafel and cream of chickpeas wrapped in pita bread , comes with French fries

Falafel Shawarma

$12.75

Falafel Service

$6.25

Parrilla

Parrilla Con Tostones Y Queso

$35.00
Parrilla Mar y Tierra

Parrilla Mar y Tierra

$29.50

Meat, chicken, sausage, squid, shrimp, French fries and avocado salad

Chicken Milanese

$16.50
Grilled steak

Grilled steak

$16.50

Grilled Beef Steak served with rice, French fries and avocado salad

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$16.50

Grilled Chicken served with rice, French fries and avocado salad

Seafood

Paella de Mariscos

Paella de Mariscos

$24.50

Squid, shrimp, mussel, seafood mix, fried green plantain, lemon and rice

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$16.99

Garlic shrimp served with rice, French fries and avocado salad

Devil Shrimp

$16.99

seafood soup

$17.50

Sandwiches

Chicken Panini

Chicken Panini

$11.75

Grilled bread with chicken, mozzarella cheese, ham, lettuce, tomatoes and French fries

Meat Panini

Meat Panini

$16.50

Grilled bread with meat, mozzarella cheese, ham, lettuce, tomatoes and French fries

Mixed Panini

Mixed Panini

$16.50

Grilled bread with chicken and meat, mozzarella cheese, ham, lettuce, tomatoes and French fries

Tuna Club Sandwich

Tuna Club Sandwich

$15.50

Tuna sandwich with bacon, egg, mozzarella cheese, ham, lettuce, tomatoes and French fries

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.50

Grilled Chicken sandwich with bacon, egg, mozzarella cheese, ham, lettuce, tomatoes and French fries

Sheredded meat Club Sandwich

Sheredded meat Club Sandwich

$15.50

Shredded meat sandwich with bacon, egg, mozzarella cheese, ham, lettuce, tomatoes and French fries

Tenderloin Club Sandwich

Tenderloin Club Sandwich

$19.50

Tenderloin sandwich with bacon, egg, mozzarella cheese, ham, lettuce, tomatoes and French fries

Shredded Chicken Club Sandwich

Shredded Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.50

Shredded Chicken sandwich with bacon, egg, mozzarella cheese, ham, lettuce, tomatoes and French fries

Mixed Club Sandwich

$18.00

Meat Club Sandwich

$15.50

Arepas

Chicken Cabimera

$16.50

Steak Cabimera

$16.50

Tenderloin Cabimera

$18.00

Mixed Cabimera

$16.50

Shrimp Cabimera

$16.50

Chorizo Cabimera

$16.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romain lettuce, bacon, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar sauce.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Romain lettuce, bacon, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar sauce.

Shrimp Caesar Salad

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$15.50

Grilled Shrimp, Romain lettuce, bacon, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar sauce.

Chicken and Shrimp Caesar Salad

Chicken and Shrimp Caesar Salad

$18.99

Grilled Shrimp and Chicken, Romain lettuce, tomatoes, onion, black olives, parmesan cheese.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$10.25

Tuna, Romain lettuce, tomatoes, onion, black olives and parmesan cheese.

Kids

Nuggets

$4.75

Mini Burger

$5.80

Fries

Small French Fries

$3.50

Large French Fries

$6.25

Small Bacon French Fries

$4.50

Small Chillis French Fries

$4.50

Large Bacon French Fries

$7.50

Large Chillis French Fries

$7.50

Burgers

Chicken Burger

$13.00

La Maracucha Burger

$13.00

Only Bacon

$15.00

Patacon

Patacon

N/A Drinks

Coca-cola Bottle 500ml

$2.65

Coca-cola Bottle 500ml

$2.65

Coca-cola Can

$1.32

Coca-cola Zero Can

$1.32

Fanta Bottle 500ml

$2.65

Fanta Orange Can

$1.32

Frescolita Bottle

$2.65

Frica Juice Apple

$3.50

Frica Juice Orange

$3.50

Frica Juice Peach

$3.50

Frica Juice Pear

$3.50

Lipton

$2.50

Malta Polar

$2.65

Nesquik

$1.50

Nestea Lemon Large

$5.25

Nestea Lemon Small

$2.99

Nestea Peach Large

$5.25

Nestea Peach Small

$2.99

Postobon Apple

$2.50

Sangria Bottle

$2.50

Sprite Bottle 500ml

$2.65

Sprite Can

$1.32

Sunny Juice

$1.50

Tum'e Yummies Berry Blast

$1.76

Tum'e Yummies Orange

$1.76

Water Bottle

$1.50

Lunch of the Day

Lunch of the Day

$9.25

Wings

Wings 10 pieces

$14.50

Desserts

Quesillo

$4.00

Tres Leches

$6.00

Pie De Limon

$6.00

Red Velvet Or Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Appetizers

Tequeños

$6.50

N/A Beverage

Coca-cola Bottle 20oz

Coca-cola Bottle 20oz

$2.99

Fanta Grape Bottle 20oz

$2.99

Coca-cola Zero 20oz

$2.99

Fanta Pineapple 473ml

$2.95

Fanta Orange Can

$1.85

Sprite Bottle 20oz

$2.99

Malta Polar

$2.65

Nestea Lemon Large

$5.25

Nestea Lemon Small

$2.99

Nestea Peach Large

$5.25

Nestea Peach Small

$2.99

Water Bottle 20oz

$2.99

Frescolita Can

$2.65

Fanta Strawberry

$1.32

Malta Polar Can

$2.65

Pineapple Can

$1.85

Beer

Beer1 (test)

$6.50

Beer2 (test)

$7.00

Wine

Red Wine1

$9.00

White Wine2

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3099 Breckinridge rd, Duluth, GA 30096

Directions

