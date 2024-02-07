- Home
Al Forno 8610 Dixie Highway
8610 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40258
Pizza
- 14in Cheese Pizza$12.99
- 16in Cheese Pizza$14.99
- 18in Cheese Pizza$16.99
- 14in Pepperoni$14.99
- 16in Pepperoni$16.99
- 18in Pepperoni$18.99
- 14in Combo Pizza$15.99
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, olives, and onions
- 16in Combo Pizza$17.99
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, olives, and onions
- 18in Combo Pizza$20.99
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, olives, and onions
- 14in Garden Pizza$14.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, cheese, and black olives
- 16in Garden Pizza$16.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, cheese, and black olives
- 18in Garden Pizza$18.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, cheese, and black olives
- 14in Mexican Pizza$14.99
Beef, pepperoni, jalapeños, crushed red peppers, and cheese
- 16in Mexican Pizza$16.99
Beef, pepperoni, jalapeños, crushed red peppers, and cheese
- 18in Mexican Pizza$20.99
Beef, pepperoni, jalapeños, crushed red peppers, and cheese
- 14in Feta Cheese$14.99
Pepperoni, ham, onions, feta cheese, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- 16in Feta Cheese$16.99
Pepperoni, ham, onions, feta cheese, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- 18in Feta Cheese$20.99
Pepperoni, ham, onions, feta cheese, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- 14in Spinach Pizza$14.99
Spinach, fresh garlic, ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
- 16in Spinach Pizza$16.99
Spinach, fresh garlic, ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
- 18in Spinach Pizza$18.99
Spinach, fresh garlic, ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
- 14in Margherita Pizza$16.99
Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, and fresh mozzarella
- 16in Margherita Pizza$18.99
Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, and fresh mozzarella
- 18in Margherita Pizza$21.99
Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, and fresh mozzarella
- 14in White Pie$14.99
Tomatoes, garlic, and ricotta
- 16in White Pie$16.99
Tomatoes, garlic, and ricotta
- 18in White Pie$18.99
Tomatoes, garlic, and ricotta
- 14in Hawaiian Pizza$15.99
Ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese
- 16in Hawaiian Pizza$17.99
Ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese
- 18in Hawaiian Pizza$20.00
Ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese
- Sicilian Square$18.99
16" x 16" square with all of the toppings on the combo
Personal Pizza
- PP Cheese Lovers$5.95
- PP Combo$8.50
- PP Hawaiian$7.50
- PP Pepperoni$6.50
- PP Garden$6.50
- PP Feta Cheese$7.99
- PP Sausage$6.50
- PP Mexican$7.99
- PP Sicilian Square*$8.99
Square with all the toppings of the combo
- PP White Pie$7.99
Tomatoes, garlic, and ricotta
- PP Spinach$6.99
Ricotta, spinach, and mozzarella cheese
- PP Margherita Pizza$9.99
Tomato, basil, fresh tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Gluten Free Pizza
Appetizers
- Baked Tomato Slices$6.25
Baked tomato slices smothered in Parmesan, mozzarella cheese, and garlic
- Mozzarella Sticks with Sauce$6.50
- Cheesy Bread$5.99
- Cheesy Bread with Pepperoni$6.50
- Italy Style Cheesy Bread$8.99
- Tuscany Bruschetta$8.99
- Caprese$7.99
- Fried Calamari$12.99
- Spicy Mussels$10.99
- Spinach Dip$8.99
- Cheese Dip$6.99
Fresh Salads
- Steak Garden Salad$14.99
- Steak Caesar Salad$14.99
- Grilled Salmon Garden Salad$14.99
- Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad$14.99
- Grilled Chicken Garden Salad$11.99
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
- Garden Tuna Salad$9.99
- Chef Salad$9.99
Garden salad topped with rolls of ham and cheese
- Antipasto Salad$11.99
Our garden salad, topped with pickled veggies, ham, salami, mozzarella and buffalo mozzarella
- Feta Cheese Salad$5.99
Garden salad, feta cheese, and banana pepper
- Garden Salad$3.99
- Caesar Salad$3.50
Tuscany Favorites
- Marsala$13.95
Mushrooms sautéed in Marsala wine sauce
- Cacciatore$13.95
Sautéed mushrooms, onions, and peas in our wine sauce
- Piccata$13.95
Mushrooms and capers sautéed in white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce
- Saltinboca$13.95
Prosciutto and fresh spinach sautéed in a white wine sauce with a touch of marinara, smothered in a melted mozzarella cheese
- Sorento$13.95
Mushrooms, prosciutto and eggplant sautéed in a white whine sauce and a touch of marinara, smothered in a melted mozzarella cheese
- Vesuvio$13.95
Fresh garlic, tomatoes, and mushrooms in a white wine sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- Zingara$13.95
Sautéed pepper, tomatoes, mushrooms and fresh garlic in olive oil and white wine sauce
- Steak Marsala$16.99
Sautéed onions and mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce
- Carbonara$13.95
Sautéed onions, bacon, fresh herbs and eggs with a touch of cream
- Pizzaiola$13.95
Fresh garlic, olives and capers sautéed with a white wine sauce with a touch of tomato sauce
- Shrimp Diavolo
Soups
Pasta
- Fettucine Alfredo$10.99
Fettucine pasta in creamy alfredo sauce
- Veal Parmigiana$15.99
Breaded veal with homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese served on a hearty portion of spaghetti
- Tri-Color Tortellini$15.99
Cheese tri-colored tortellini pasta, peas, and alfredo sauce
- Chicken Fettucine Alfredo$13.99
Grilled chicken mixed with fettuccine pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce."
- Rack of Lamb$18.99
Sautéed mushrooms in a Marsala wine with choice of pasta
- Puttanesca$9.99
Sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, capers, olives in white wine smothered with fresh tomatoes on a bed of spaghetti noodles
- Fettuccine Da Vinci$14.99
Grilled chicken mixed with fettuccine pasta and broccoli in a cream alfredo sauce
- Pomodoro$9.99
Fresh tomatoes with basil and oregano sautéed in white wine and fresh marinara sauce on a bed of spaghetti noodles
- Spinach Tortellini$13.99
Smothered in taverna sauce
- Sorento*$10.95
Fresh tomatoes basil sautéed in white wine and marinara sauce topped with melted buffalo mozzarella
- Chicken Florentine$13.95
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, pine nuts, tomatoes and penne pasta, served in a homemade pesto and white wine sauce
- Chiken. Francese$13.99
Baked Pasta
- Baked Stuffed Shells$9.95
A pair of pasta shells with three cheeses. On a bed of spaghetti, topped with homemade sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Baked Spaghetti$8.99
Spaghetti and marinara sauce covered with cheese, then baked
- Baked Spaghetti with Meatballs$11.99
- Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$10.99
- Eggplant Parmesan$11.99
Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce on a bed of spaghetti baked with mozzarella cheese
- Baked Lasagna$11.99
A classic dish! Three layers of meat and cheese topped with our homemade tomato sauce!
- Baked Spinach Lasagna$10.99
- Baked Cheese Ravioli$9.95
Three cheese ravioli over a bed of spaghetti smothered in our homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- Baked Spinach Ravioli$11.95
Three spinach ravioli on a bed of spaghetti smothered in our taverna sauce
- Baked Meat Ravioli$9.99
Three meat ravioli over a bed of spaghetti, smothered in our homemade marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Parmesan$12.95
Breaded chicken on a bed of spaghetti smothered in homemade marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Baked Catalina Florentine$11.95
Two manicotti with spinach, ricotta cheese with creamy alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Sampler$16.95
Choice of 3 baked pasta
- Baked Zitti$9.99
Penne rigate mixed with a blend of cheeses, smothered in our home made tomato sauce, baked
Seafood
- Pescatori$20.99
Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, and chopped clams with garlic in white wine sauce with fresh marinara
- Pesca$17.99
A combination of shrimp, mussels, and chopped clams sautéed in white wine sauce with fresh tomatoes
- Fra Diavolo$18.99
Fresh shrimp, mussels and scallops sautéed in a white wine sauce with fresh marinara
- Shrimp Scampi$13.99
Fresh shrimp, mussels and scallops sautéed in white wine sauce with fresh marinara
- Shrimp Taverna$15.99
Fresh shrimp sautéed in garlic, marinara sauce, and a touch of cream
- Shrimp Primavera$17.99
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes with white cream sauce
- Shrimp Fettucine Alfredo$15.99
Sautéed with garlic and shrimp over fettuccine pasta in a creamy sauce
- Smoked Salmon$16.99
Sautéed with garlic, smoked salmon with peas, onions, and sun-dried tomatoes with penne pasta covered with a mixture of marinara sauce and a touch of cream
- Shrimp Divolo$18.99
Shrimp, sundried tomatoes, cayenne pepper, crushed red pepper, basil served with tortellini pasta with a blend of cream, marinara, and white wine sauce
- Tilapia and Shrimp$18.99
Blackened grilled tilapia, cooked with cream and grilled shrimp over fettuccine pasta with basil and alfredo sauce
- Tuscany Tilapia$13.99
Tilapla, peas, and sundried tomatoes over fettuccine pasta smothered in a blend of Marsala wine and cream
Sides
Kids Menu
Tuscany Specialties
- Grilled Chicken Alforno$14.99
Chicken, pine nuts, feta cheese, spinach and chopped tomatoes tossed with penne pasta and cherry wine with cream and melted mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Portabella$14.50
Chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, cayenne peppers, onions and chopped tomatoes served over fettucine pasta with cream sauce
- Cajun Alfredo$15.50
Kielbasa sausage, three shrimp, peas and cayenne peppers served over fettucine pasta with cream sauce
- Spinach Stuffed Shells$13.95
Sautéed portabella mushrooms with white wine and a touch of cream, baked to perfection!
- Shrimp Casserole$15.95
Shrimp, Italian sausage and broccoli in a cream cheese sauce
- Pescatori Alforno$25.00
Hot Subs
- Steak Subs$11.99
Philly steak with sautéed mushrooms and onion with. Marsala wine sauce. Served with french fries
- Turkey Cheese Club$10.99
Turkey, ham and salami with provolone cheese lettuce, onions, and mayonnaise. Served with potato chips
- Ham Sub$8.50
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with potato chips
- Turkey Sub$8.50
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with potato chips
- Veggie Sub$8.50
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with potato chips
- Meatball Sub$8.99
Meatballs, Parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$9.99
Chicken breast, breaded with marinara sauce and then baked with mozzarella cheese choose to perfection
- Italian Napolentano$10.99
Ham, salami, piccola and mortadella with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise
- Tuna with Cheese$8.25
Mayo, onion and cheese
- polish sausage sub$10.99
Calzones
- Stromboli$9.95
Sausage, pizza sauce, and cheese
- Cheese Calzone$8.99
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese
- Hawaiian Calzone$10.50
Ham, pineapple and double cheese
- Mexican Calzone$10.95
Beef, pepperoni, jalapeños, crushed red peppers and topped with cheese
- Ham Calzone$8.99
Ham, mozzarella and ricotta cheese
- Spinach Calzone$9.95
Spinach, fresh garlic, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
- Combo Calzone$11.95
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives and onions
- Pepperoni Calzone$9.95
Pepperoni and cheese
- Garden Calzone$8.99
Mushroom, green peppers, onions, cheese and black olives
- Sausage Roll Calzone$10.95
Sausage, cheese, green peppers, onions and mushrooms
- Italian Meatball Calzone$9.95
Meatballs, cheese and marinara sauce
Drinks
- (GLS) Sweet Red Roscato - Rosso Dolce, Italy$8.00
- (GLS) Pinot Noir - Meiomi, California$10.50
- (GLS) Merlot - Beringer, California$8.50
- (GLS) Red Blend - Porta Vita, Italy$8.00
- (GLS) Chianti Classico - Rocca delle Macie, Italy$9.50
- (GLS) Caberbnet - Robert Mondavi Private Selection, California$9.00
- (BTL) Sweet Red Roscato - Rosso Dolce, Italy$20.00
- (BTL) Pinot Noir - Meiomi, California$29.00
- (BTL) Merlot - Beringer, California$28.50
- (BTL) Red Blend - Porta Vita, Italy$20.00
- (BTL) Chianti Classico - Rocca delle Macie, Italy$29.00
- (BTL) Caberbnet - Robert Mondavi Private Selection, California$29.00
- (GLS) Riesling - Chateau Ste. Michelle, Washington$8.50
- (GLS) Moscato - Prima Amore, Italy$8.00
- (GLS) Moscato - Castello del Poggio, Italy$9.00
- (GLS) Sweet Pink Moscato Blend - Confetti, Italy$8.00
- (GLS) White Zinfandel - Sutter Home, California$8.00
- (GLS) Sparkling Italian Wine - Zonin Prosecco, Italy$8.25
- (GLS) Pinot Grigio - Cavit, Italy$8.00
- (GLS) Sauvignon Blanc- Starborough, New Zealand$9.25
- (GLS) Chardonnay - Chateau Ste. Michelle, Washington$8.50
- (BTL) Riesling - Chateau Ste. Michelle, Washington$28.50
- (BTL) Moscato - Prima Amore, Italy$20.00
- (BTL) Moscato - Castello del Poggio, Italy$29.00
- (BTL) Sweet Pink Moscato Blend - Confetti, Italy$20.00
- (BTL) White Zinfandel - Sutter Home, California$24.00
- (BTL) Sparkling Italian Wine - Zonin Prosecco, Italy$28.00
- (BTL) Pinot Grigio - Cavit, Italy$25.00
- (BTL) Sauvignon Blanc- Starborough, New Zealand$29.00
- (BTL) Chardonnay - Chateau Ste. Michelle, Washington$28.50
- Pepsi$2.99
- Diet Pepsi$2.99
- Pepsi Zero Sugar$2.99
- Mountain Dew$2.99
- Starry Lemon Lime$2.99
- Tropicana Lemonade$2.99
- Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Big Red$2.99
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Unsweet Tea$2.99
- Ice Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
8610 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40258
Photos coming soon!