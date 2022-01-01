A map showing the location of Al Forno Pizzeria Suffolk VA - 1523 Holland RdView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Al Forno Pizzeria Suffolk VA - 1523 Holland Rd

870 Reviews

$$

2114 Holland Rd

Suffolk, VA 23434

Order Again

Starters

GARLIC BREAD WITH CHEESE

$5.75

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.75

Fried Mozzarella Sticks (6)

BUFFALO WINGS

$8.95Out of stock

Buffalo Wings (6)

ONION RINGS

$6.25

FOCACCIA

$7.25

FRENCH FRIES

$4.95

BASKET OF FRIES

$7.25

BRUSCHETTA

$8.25

CLAM CHOWDER

$5.75

MINESTRONE

$5.75

TORTELLINI IN BRODO

$5.75

Salads

ANTIPASTO

$16.50

CHEF SALAD

$11.75

TOSSED SALAD

$5.10

TUNA ON LETTUCE

$11.75

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$14.95

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$16.95

LARGE TOSSED SALAD

$7.50

Pizza

PERSONAL CHEESE

$6.60

8'' Pizza

SMALL CHEESE

$9.00

12'' Pizza

MEDIUM CHEESE

$12.00

14'' Pizza

LARGE CHEESE

$14.85

16'' Pizza

EXTRA LARGE CHEESE

$16.75

18' Pizza

12" CHEESE STROMBOLI

$11.55

12" DELUXE STROMBOLI

$21.45

12" VEGGIE STROMBOLI

$21.45

12" MEAT LOVER'S STROMBOLI

$22.55

16" CHEESE STROMBOLI

$17.00

16" DELUXE STROMBOLI

$30.20

16" VEGGIE STROMBOLI

$30.20

16" MEAT LOVER'S STROMBOLI

$31.35

12" Inch Specialty Pizzas

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$12.30

12'' Pineapple & Ham

MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$19.20

12'' Shrimp, Broccoli, Kalamata Olives & Fresh Tomato

PIZZA DELISH

$16.50

12'' Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Feta and Caramelized Onion

PHILLY STEAK PIZZA

$13.80

12'' Philly Steak, Onion & Mozzarella

PIZZA FIORENTINA

$14.40

12'' Ricotta, Spinach, Mushroom & Mozzarella

QUATTRO FORMAGGI PIZZA

$13.95

12'' Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano & Feta

ALL FORNO PIZZA

$16.05

12'' Broccoli, Red Onion, Garlic, Tomato & Mozzarella

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$12.30

Stromboli

12" CHEESE STROMBOLI

$11.55

12" DELUXE STROMBOLI

$21.45

12" VEGGIE STROMBOLI

$21.45

12" MEAT LOVER'S STROMBOLI

$22.55

16" CHEESE STROMBOLI

$17.00

16" DELUXE STROMBOLI

$30.20

16" VEGGIE STROMBOLI

$30.20

16" MEAT LOVER'S STROMBOLI

$31.35

Sandwiches

HAMBURGER

$10.50

Hamburger served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.

CHEESEBURGER

$11.50

Cheeseburger served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.25

Grilled Chicken served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.

BREADED CHICKEN FILLET

$11.25

Breaded Chicken Fillet served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.

TURKEY BREAST

$10.50

Turkey Breast served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.

Subs

ITALIAN SUB

$8.75

Ham, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.

TUNA SUB

$8.75

Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.

TURKEY SUB

$8.75

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.

TURKEY & HAM SUB

$8.75

Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.

HAM & CHEESE SUB

$8.75

Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.

COMBINATION SUB

$9.45

Ham, Salami, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.

CHICKEN PHILLY SUB

$9.45

Grilled onion and mushroom, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers & Italian dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.

PHILLY STEAK SUB

$9.45

Grilled onion and mushroom, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers & Italian dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.

VEGGIE SUB

$9.45

Grilled onion, mushroom and green peppers, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers & Italian dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.

SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA

$9.45

Sausage Parmigiana subs served with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on an 8'' homemade roll. Includes Chips.

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA

$9.45

Meatball Parmigiana subs served with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on an 8'' homemade roll. Includes Chips.

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$9.45

Chicken Parmigiana subs served with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on an 8'' homemade roll. Includes Chips.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB

$9.45

Eggplant Parmigiana subs served with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on an 8'' homemade roll. Includes Chips.

Kids

KID'S SPAGHETTI TOMATO SAUCE

$7.25

Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce. 12 and Under only please.

KID'S SPAGHETTI MEAT SAUCE

$7.80

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. 12 and Under only please.

KID'S SPAGHETTI MEAT BALL

$7.80

Spaghetti with Meat Ball. 12 and Under only please.

KID'S CHEESE RAVIOLI

$7.80

Cheese Ravioli. 12 and Under only please.

CHICKEN FINGERS WITH FRENCH FRIES

$9.30

Chicken Fingers with French Fries. 12 and Under only please.

KID'S SPAGHETTI WITH BUTTER

$7.25

Spaghetti with Butter. 12 and Under only please.

Sides

2 MEAT BALLS WITH SAUCE

$6.00

Meat Balls (2) with tomato sauce.

3 SAUSAGE PIECES

$6.00

Sausage (3 links) with tomato sauce.

1.5 PIECES SAUSAGE

$3.00

DRESSING

$0.50

FULL SIDE OF MEAT SAUCE

$6.00

HALF SIDE MEAT SAUCE

$3.00

LARGE ALFREDO

$7.00

SMALL ALFREDO

$3.50

LARGE MARINARA

$3.00

SMALL MARINARA

$2.00

LARGE TOMATO SAUCE

$3.00

SMALL TOMATO SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE OF BROCCOLI

$5.95

SIDE OF SPINACH

$5.95

SIDE OF MUSHROOMS

$5.95

Desserts

CREME BRULEE CHEESECAKE

$5.25Out of stock

CHOCOLATE LAYERED CAKE

$7.25Out of stock

ITALIAN LEMON CAKE

$5.25

CHOCOLATE DIPPED CANNOLI

$5.25Out of stock

Homemade cannoli with choice of plain or chocolate covered shell

CANNOLI

$5.25Out of stock

Homemade cannoli with choice of plain or chocolate covered shell

Panettone

$12.00

Entrees

CHICKEN PARM ENTREE

$20.95

Breaded chicken lightly fried topped w/tomato sauce & mozzarella. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and tossed salad.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA ENTREE

$21.95

Eggplant slices topped w/ tomato sauce, parmigiano & mozzarella. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and tossed salad.

SAUSAGE PLATTER

$21.95

Italian sausage smothered in mushrooms, green peppers, onions & marinara sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and tossed salad.

CHICKEN MARSALA

$25.95

Chicken Marsala, Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and tossed salad.

LEMON CHICKEN

$25.95

Pasta

BUTTER

$13.00

Your Choice of Pasta with butter sauce. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.

GARLIC & OIL

$13.00

Your Choice of Pasta with garlic & oil. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.

MARINARA SAUCE

$13.00

Your Choice of Pasta with marinara sauce. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.

TOMATO SAUCE

$13.00

Your Choice of Pasta with tomato sauce. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.

MEAT BALLS

$16.00

Your Choice of Pasta with meatballs. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.

MEAT SAUCE

$16.00

Your Choice of Pasta with meat sauce. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.

MUSHROOMS

$16.00

Your Choice of Pasta with mushrooms. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.

SAUSAGE

$16.00

Your Choice of Pasta with sausage. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.

Italian Favorites

LASAGNA

$17.50

Fresh pasta layered with ricotta cheese, meat sauce & mozzarella. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

BAKED ZITI

$17.00

Pasta tossed with meat sauce & ham topped with mozzarella & Ricotta. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$17.00

Tossed in a cream sauce with parmigiano, ham & sweet butter. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

CANNELLONI

$17.00Out of stock

Pasta filled with ground beef & spinach topped with tomato sauce & cheese. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$15.75

Pasta stuffed with assorted cheeses & topped with tomato sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

MANICOTTI

$16.25

Pasta filled with a blend of cheeses & topped with mozzarella & tomato sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$21.50

Tender shrimp & fettuccine pasta tossed with creamy alfredo sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

LINGUINE W/SHRIMP

$21.00

Succulent shrimp in marinara or white wine sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

LINGUINE W/CLAMS

$20.50

Tender clams in marinara or white wine sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

PENNE MARIE MONTI

$21.95

Shrimp & chicken in marinara, heavy cream, basil & brandy. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$21.50

Grilled chicken breast tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

SPAGHETTI AL FORNO

$15.95

Spaghetti with tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella and baked in a gratin dish. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

MEAT RAVIOLI

$17.50

Pasta filled with beef topped with tomato sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

TORTELLINI ALFREDO

$18.95

Cheese filled tortellini and our own Alfredo sauce, ham and parmigiano cheese. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

CHICKEN CANNELLONI

$20.95Out of stock

Fresh pasta encasing a filling of braised chicken, spinach, sun dried tomato, parmigiano and ricotta cheese. Topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$20.95

TORTELLINI TOMATO SAUCE

$115.75

Ravioli Boscaiola

$21.50

Carbonara

$18.95

Tortellini Meat Sauce

$17.25

Penne alla Vodka

$20.75

Linguine with seafood

$25.00

Beer

MILLER LITE

$4.75

YUENGLING

$4.75

COORS LITE

$4.75

PERONI

$5.25

Wine

BTL- CHARDONNAY

$27.95

BTL- MERLOT

$27.95

BTL- MOSCATO

$27.95

Beverage

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

PEPSI

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

APPLE JUICE (BOTTLE)

$1.25

HOT TEA

$1.50

COFFEE

$1.50

PINK LEMONADE

$2.50

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.50

SIERRA MIST

$2.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

2 liter

$3.50

Milk

$1.75

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.75
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2114 Holland Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434

