Al Forno Pizzeria Suffolk VA - 1523 Holland Rd
870 Reviews
$$
2114 Holland Rd
Suffolk, VA 23434
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Salads
Pizza
PERSONAL CHEESE
8'' Pizza
SMALL CHEESE
12'' Pizza
MEDIUM CHEESE
14'' Pizza
LARGE CHEESE
16'' Pizza
EXTRA LARGE CHEESE
18' Pizza
12" CHEESE STROMBOLI
12" DELUXE STROMBOLI
12" VEGGIE STROMBOLI
12" MEAT LOVER'S STROMBOLI
16" CHEESE STROMBOLI
16" DELUXE STROMBOLI
16" VEGGIE STROMBOLI
16" MEAT LOVER'S STROMBOLI
12" Inch Specialty Pizzas
HAWAIIAN PIZZA
12'' Pineapple & Ham
MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA
12'' Shrimp, Broccoli, Kalamata Olives & Fresh Tomato
PIZZA DELISH
12'' Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Feta and Caramelized Onion
PHILLY STEAK PIZZA
12'' Philly Steak, Onion & Mozzarella
PIZZA FIORENTINA
12'' Ricotta, Spinach, Mushroom & Mozzarella
QUATTRO FORMAGGI PIZZA
12'' Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano & Feta
ALL FORNO PIZZA
12'' Broccoli, Red Onion, Garlic, Tomato & Mozzarella
MARGHERITA PIZZA
Stromboli
Sandwiches
HAMBURGER
Hamburger served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.
CHEESEBURGER
Cheeseburger served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled Chicken served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.
BREADED CHICKEN FILLET
Breaded Chicken Fillet served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.
TURKEY BREAST
Turkey Breast served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.
Subs
ITALIAN SUB
Ham, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.
TUNA SUB
Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.
TURKEY SUB
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.
TURKEY & HAM SUB
Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.
HAM & CHEESE SUB
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.
COMBINATION SUB
Ham, Salami, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.
CHICKEN PHILLY SUB
Grilled onion and mushroom, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers & Italian dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.
PHILLY STEAK SUB
Grilled onion and mushroom, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers & Italian dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.
VEGGIE SUB
Grilled onion, mushroom and green peppers, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers & Italian dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.
SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA
Sausage Parmigiana subs served with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on an 8'' homemade roll. Includes Chips.
MEATBALL PARMIGIANA
Meatball Parmigiana subs served with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on an 8'' homemade roll. Includes Chips.
CHICKEN PARM SUB
Chicken Parmigiana subs served with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on an 8'' homemade roll. Includes Chips.
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB
Eggplant Parmigiana subs served with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on an 8'' homemade roll. Includes Chips.
Kids
KID'S SPAGHETTI TOMATO SAUCE
Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce. 12 and Under only please.
KID'S SPAGHETTI MEAT SAUCE
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. 12 and Under only please.
KID'S SPAGHETTI MEAT BALL
Spaghetti with Meat Ball. 12 and Under only please.
KID'S CHEESE RAVIOLI
Cheese Ravioli. 12 and Under only please.
CHICKEN FINGERS WITH FRENCH FRIES
Chicken Fingers with French Fries. 12 and Under only please.
KID'S SPAGHETTI WITH BUTTER
Spaghetti with Butter. 12 and Under only please.
Sides
2 MEAT BALLS WITH SAUCE
Meat Balls (2) with tomato sauce.
3 SAUSAGE PIECES
Sausage (3 links) with tomato sauce.
1.5 PIECES SAUSAGE
DRESSING
FULL SIDE OF MEAT SAUCE
HALF SIDE MEAT SAUCE
LARGE ALFREDO
SMALL ALFREDO
LARGE MARINARA
SMALL MARINARA
LARGE TOMATO SAUCE
SMALL TOMATO SAUCE
SIDE OF BROCCOLI
SIDE OF SPINACH
SIDE OF MUSHROOMS
Desserts
CREME BRULEE CHEESECAKE
CHOCOLATE LAYERED CAKE
ITALIAN LEMON CAKE
CHOCOLATE DIPPED CANNOLI
Homemade cannoli with choice of plain or chocolate covered shell
CANNOLI
Homemade cannoli with choice of plain or chocolate covered shell
Panettone
Entrees
CHICKEN PARM ENTREE
Breaded chicken lightly fried topped w/tomato sauce & mozzarella. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and tossed salad.
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA ENTREE
Eggplant slices topped w/ tomato sauce, parmigiano & mozzarella. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and tossed salad.
SAUSAGE PLATTER
Italian sausage smothered in mushrooms, green peppers, onions & marinara sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and tossed salad.
CHICKEN MARSALA
Chicken Marsala, Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and tossed salad.
LEMON CHICKEN
Pasta
BUTTER
Your Choice of Pasta with butter sauce. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.
GARLIC & OIL
Your Choice of Pasta with garlic & oil. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.
MARINARA SAUCE
Your Choice of Pasta with marinara sauce. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.
TOMATO SAUCE
Your Choice of Pasta with tomato sauce. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.
MEAT BALLS
Your Choice of Pasta with meatballs. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.
MEAT SAUCE
Your Choice of Pasta with meat sauce. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.
MUSHROOMS
Your Choice of Pasta with mushrooms. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.
SAUSAGE
Your Choice of Pasta with sausage. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.
Italian Favorites
LASAGNA
Fresh pasta layered with ricotta cheese, meat sauce & mozzarella. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
BAKED ZITI
Pasta tossed with meat sauce & ham topped with mozzarella & Ricotta. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Tossed in a cream sauce with parmigiano, ham & sweet butter. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
CANNELLONI
Pasta filled with ground beef & spinach topped with tomato sauce & cheese. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Pasta stuffed with assorted cheeses & topped with tomato sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
MANICOTTI
Pasta filled with a blend of cheeses & topped with mozzarella & tomato sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
SHRIMP ALFREDO
Tender shrimp & fettuccine pasta tossed with creamy alfredo sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
LINGUINE W/SHRIMP
Succulent shrimp in marinara or white wine sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
LINGUINE W/CLAMS
Tender clams in marinara or white wine sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
PENNE MARIE MONTI
Shrimp & chicken in marinara, heavy cream, basil & brandy. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
CHICKEN ALFREDO
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
SPAGHETTI AL FORNO
Spaghetti with tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella and baked in a gratin dish. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
MEAT RAVIOLI
Pasta filled with beef topped with tomato sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
TORTELLINI ALFREDO
Cheese filled tortellini and our own Alfredo sauce, ham and parmigiano cheese. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
CHICKEN CANNELLONI
Fresh pasta encasing a filling of braised chicken, spinach, sun dried tomato, parmigiano and ricotta cheese. Topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
LOBSTER RAVIOLI
TORTELLINI TOMATO SAUCE
Ravioli Boscaiola
Carbonara
Tortellini Meat Sauce
Penne alla Vodka
Linguine with seafood
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2114 Holland Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434
Photos coming soon!