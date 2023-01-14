Restaurant header imageView gallery

Al Forno Pizza

1282 SW Gatlin Blvd

Port St. Lucie, FL 34987

Popular Items

18'' Cheese Pizza
16'' Cheese Pizza
Garlic Knots 6

14" Pizza

14'' Cheese Pizza

14'' Cheese Pizza

$12.95
14'' Meat Lovers Pizza

14'' Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Ham, Bacon

14'' Supreme Pizza

$17.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives

14'' Aloha Hawaiian Pizza

14'' Aloha Hawaiian Pizza

$17.95

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ham, Pineapple

14'' Margarita Pizza

$17.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil

14'' Anacona Pizza

$17.95

No Sauce, Mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic

14'' Veggie Lovers Pizza

14'' Veggie Lovers Pizza

$17.95

Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, garlic, black olives

14'' Hog Wild Pizza

$17.95

Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Cherry Peppers, Banana Peppers

14'' White Pizza

$17.95

No Sauce, Mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, fresh garlic

16" Pizza

16'' Cheese Pizza

16'' Cheese Pizza

$14.95
16'' Meat Lovers Pizza

16'' Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Ham, Bacon

16'' Supreme Pizza

$19.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

16'' Aloha Hawaiian Pizza

16'' Aloha Hawaiian Pizza

$19.95

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ham, Pineapple

16'' Margarita Pizza

$19.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil

16'' Anacona Pizza

$19.95

No Sauce, Mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic

16'' Veggie Lovers Pizza

16'' Veggie Lovers Pizza

$19.95

Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, garlic, black olives

16'' Hog Wild Pizza

$19.95

Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Cherry Peppers, Banana Peppers

16'' White Pizza

$19.95

No Sauce, Mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, fresh garlic

2 Large Pizza $27.95

$27.95

18" Pizza

18'' Cheese Pizza

18'' Cheese Pizza

$16.95
18'' Meat Lovers Pizza

18'' Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Ham, Bacon

18'' Supreme Pizza

$21.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

18'' Aloha Hawaiian Pizza

18'' Aloha Hawaiian Pizza

$21.95

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ham, Pineapple

18'' Margarita Pizza

$21.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil

18'' Anacona Pizza

$21.95

No Sauce, Mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic

18'' Veggie Lovers Pizza

18'' Veggie Lovers Pizza

$21.95

Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, garlic, black olives

18'' Hog Wild Pizza

$21.95

Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Cherry Peppers, Banana Peppers

18'' White Pizza

$21.95

No Sauce, Mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, fresh garlic

Grandma Pizza

Grandma Pizza Small

$15.95

Square Italian Style, Cheese over thick crust, dollops of Red Sauce

Grandma Pizza Large

$19.95

Square Italian Style, Cheese over thick crust, dollops of Red Sauce

Calzone

Small Cheese Calzone

$11.95

Classic Cheese Calzone with special marinara served on the side

Large Cheese Calzone

$14.95

Classic Cheese Calzone with special marinara served on the side

Small Cheese and Pepperoni Calzone

$13.95

Cheese and Pepperoni Calzone served with special marinara on the side

Large Cheese and Pepperoni Calzone

$16.95

Cheese and Pepperoni Calzone served with special marinara on the side

Small Meat Lovers Calzone

$14.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Ham, Bacon, served as a Calzone with special marinara on the side

Large Meat Lovers Calzone

$17.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Ham, Bacon, served as a Calzone with special marinara on the side

Small Veggie Lovers Calzone

$14.99

Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, garlic, black olives, Served as Calzone with special marinara on the side

Large Veggie Lovers Calzone

$17.99

Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, garlic, black olives, Served as Calzone with special marinara on the side

Stromboli

Small Cheese Stromboli

$11.95

Classic Cheese Stromboli served with Special Marinara on the side

Large Cheese Stromboli

$14.95

Classic Cheese Stromboli served with Special Marinara on the side

Small Cheese and Pepperoni Stromboli

$13.95

Cheese and Pepperoni Stromboli served with special marinara on the side

Large Cheese and Pepperoni Stromboli

$16.95

Cheese and Pepperoni Stromboli served with special marinara on the side

Small Meat Lovers Stromboli

$14.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Ham, Bacon, served as a stromboli with special marinara on the side

Large Meat Lovers Stromboli

$17.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Ham, Bacon, served as a stromboli with special marinara on the side

Small Veggie Lovers Stromboli

$14.99

Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, garlic, black olives, Served as stromboli with special marinara on the side

Large Veggie Lovers Stromboli

$17.99

Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, garlic, black olives, Served as stromboli with special marinara on the side

Small Supreme Stromboli

$14.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green peppers, black olives, and special marinara on the side

Large Supreme Stromboli

$17.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green peppers, black olives, and special marinara on the side

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95
Handbreaded Chicken Tenders

Handbreaded Chicken Tenders

$9.95
Meatballs Al Forno

Meatballs Al Forno

$10.95
Garlic Bread Loaf

Garlic Bread Loaf

$6.95Out of stock
Garlic Knots 6

Garlic Knots 6

$3.95
Garlic Knots 12

Garlic Knots 12

$6.95
Broccoli with Garlic

Broccoli with Garlic

$5.95Out of stock
French Fries

French Fries

$5.95
French Fries with Cheese Sauce

French Fries with Cheese Sauce

$7.95Out of stock

Side Marinara 8 oz

$2.99

Side Marinara 16 oz

$4.99

Side of Dressing 2 oz

$1.99

Side of Dressing 3.25 oz

$2.25

Wings

Buffalo Garlic, Mango Habanero, Honey Garlic, Classic Buffalo, Hot, Tears of Fire, Plain
10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.95
20 Wings

20 Wings

$25.95
50 Wings

50 Wings

$62.95

10 free wings special

Subs

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.49

Ham, Salami, Cappicola, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, sliced tomato, red onions, oil and Vinegar

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.95

Freshly toasted hoggie roll with our homemade chicken parm

Meatball Parm

$11.95

Freshly toasted hoaggie roll with our homemade meatball parm

Eggplant Parm

$11.95Out of stock

Freshly toasted hoaggie roll with our homemade Eggplant Parm

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.95

Cheese Steak with shaved ribeye and melted cheeses

Philly Cheese Steak with Peppers and Onions

Philly Cheese Steak with Peppers and Onions

$12.95

Cheese Steak with shaved ribeye, sauteed onion and peppers, melted cheeses

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.95

Fried Chicken Cutlet layered with Mozzarella cheese and marina and a sprinkle of parmesan

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$17.95

Pan Seared Chicken Cutlet sauteed with mushrooms in marsala wine

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$17.95

Pan seared Chicken breast sauteed in a creamy garlic butter alfredo sauce

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$17.95

Pan seared chicken breast served with capers in a lemon butter white wine sauce

Chicken Francese

$17.95

Chicken breast egg battered, served in a lemon butter white wine sauce

Eggplant

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95Out of stock

Fried eggplant layered with Mozzarella cheese and marina with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.95Out of stock

Stuffed eggplant with ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$15.95

Ziti pasta baked with homemade marinara topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Pasta with Meat Meat Sauce

Pasta with Meat Meat Sauce

$16.95

Homemade meat sauce and pasta

Pasta with Marinara Sauce

Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$15.95

homemade marinara sauce and pasta

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$15.95

Penna pasta served with Alla Vodka sauce

Pasta Aglio E Olio

Pasta Aglio E Olio

$15.95

Sauteed Garlic in Italain

Pasta Bolongnese

$16.95

Pasta Served with our homemade Bolongese sauce

Pasta and Meatballs

Pasta and Meatballs

$18.95

Pasta served with meatballs and marinara

Al Forno Lasagna

Al Forno Lasagna

$17.95

Homemade Lasgna

Salad

Small Italian Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, peperoncino

Family Size Italian Salad (4ppl)

$14.95Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, peperoncino

Small Caesar Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh grated parmesan cheese

Family Size Caesar Salad (4ppl)

$14.95Out of stock

Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh grated parmesan cheese

Small Greek

$10.95Out of stock

Mixed greens, feta cheese, onion, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, peperoncino

Family size Greek (4 ppl)

$14.95Out of stock

Mixed greens, feta cheese, onion, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, peperoncino

Antipasto Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Mixed greens, ham, salami, onions, provolone, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, peperoncino

Family Size Antipasto Salad (4 ppl)

$15.95Out of stock

Mixed greens, ham, salami, onions, provolone, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, peperoncino

Side Italian Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Desserts

Single Cannoli

Single Cannoli

$3.99

Homemade Cannoli

Double Cannoli

Double Cannoli

$6.49

Two homemade Cannoli's

NY Cheese Cake

NY Cheese Cake

$6.25

Handcrafted NY Cheesecake

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.25

Freshly Baked Tiramisu

Beverages

Coke can

$1.35

Sprite can

$1.35

Diet Coke can

$1.35

Coke zero can

$1.35

Coke 20 oz bottle

$2.85

Diet Coke 20 oz Bottle

$2.85

Cherry Coke 20 oz Bottle

$2.85

Coke Zero 20 oz Bottle

$2.85

Sprite 20oz Bottle

$2.85

Sprite zero 20 oz bottle

$2.85

Fanta 20 oz Botlte

$2.85

Fanta Pineapple 20 Oz Bottle

$2.85

Barqs Rootbeer 20 oz Bottle

$2.85

Dasani Water 20 oz Bottle

$1.65

Smart Water 20 oz Bottle

$2.85

2 Liter Coke

$3.95

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.95

2 Liter Sprite

$3.95

2 Liter Cherry Coke

$3.95Out of stock

2 Liter Fanta

$3.95Out of stock

Monster Zero

$3.99

Body Armour Orange Mango

$3.49

Body Armour Straw banna

$3.49

Body Armour LYTE

$3.49

PowerAid MTW berry blast

$2.95

PowerAid Lemon Lime

$2.95

PowerAid Fruit Punch

$2.95

Golden Point Sweet Blk Tea

$2.95

Alcohol-Bev

Craft Beer

$6.95

Bud Light

$5.95

Peroni

$5.95

White Wine spilt

$10.95

Red wine split

$10.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Al Forno Pizza was established in 2013 in Jupiter, Florida. Since that time, we’ve become the number-one rated pizzeria in Jupiter and we are expanding! Our philosophy is simple: First, we treat our customers like family. We work hard to give our customers an unmatched experience each and every time they order from us. Second, we use only the freshest, highest quality ingredients to serve the best tasting New York style pizza, mouth watering wings, and classic Italian dishes money can buy.

Location

1282 SW Gatlin Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987

Directions

