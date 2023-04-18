Alfresco Tap and Grill

Restaurant header imageView gallery



APPETIZERS

Tuna Crudo

$13.00

Fritura Mixta

$13.00

Zucchini and Eggplant Chips

$11.00

Proscuitto Involtino

$12.00

Crab Cake Croquettes

$15.00
Eggplant Parm Minis

$9.00

Duck Rolls

$15.00

Shared Caprese

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Shrimp Scampi

$13.00

S Rib Slider

$13.00

PASTAS

Spaghetti Polpette

$19.00

Linguine Frutti di Mare

$26.00

Pasta Primavera

$23.00

Baked Rigatoni

$24.00

Pasta primavera

$23.00

SANDWICHES

Alfresco Burger

$15.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Salmon Po' Boy

$16.00

Grilled Chicken BLT

$16.00

Spinach Turkey Wrap

$16.00

Pub Burger

$15.00

Sriracha Burger

$16.00

SALADS + SOUP

Alfresco Caesar

$14.00

Classic Cobb

$15.00

House Salad

$12.00

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

PIZZA

Margarita Pizza

$16.00

Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

Veggie PIZZA

$17.00

Arrabiata Pizza

$18.00

MAIN DISHES

Short Rib

$28.00

Herb Crusted Salmon

$26.00

Shrimp and Grits

$24.00

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$26.00

Steak Frites

$39.00

Surf and Turf

$45.00

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

$9.00

Italian Cheesecake

$9.00

Red Velvet Pavlova with Strawberries

$9.00

Brownie (Gluten Free)

$9.00

Milk N Berries Cake

SIDES

Cheddar Jalapeño Fries

$10.00

Classic French Fries

$7.00

Classic Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Seasonal Vegetables

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Pommes Aligot

$9.00

Short Rib Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Shrimp Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoez

$11.00

Beverages

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

7-Up

$3.50

Soda Water

$1.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

San Pellegrino - BTL

$7.00

Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Alfresco House Cocktails

Limoncello Martini

$14.00

Blackberry G&T

$16.00

Neapolitan Vermouth Spritz

$14.00

Frozen Negroni

$17.00

Frozen Marg

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

An American style taproom located in the foothills of Adams Morgan.

Website

Location

2009 18th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
