Restaurant info

Our specialized cuisine offers a unique culinary experience that combines rich, authentic and diverse flavors. Our catering services bring this fusion of tastes to your event creating a memorable dining experience for our guests. Our appetizing menu features a delightful blend from many regions of Asia showcasing a variety of dishes that cater to diverse palates. From mouthwatering Kebabs and Biryanis to delectable Curries, Flavorful street food and Arabic cuisines as well upon order. Our offerings are a gastronomic journey that captures the essence of food from different regions of the world. Experience the magic of Al Madinah Fusion cuisine. Dine-in, Catering and party orders where tradition meets innovation. Here at Al Madinah every morsel narrates a delicious story. Located in Marshfield, WI Zabiha Halal is available.