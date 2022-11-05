Al pastor imageView gallery

Al pastor 560 Wellington Square

560 Wellington Square

Exton, PA 19341

Popular Items

Nachos
Cauliflower Taco
Enchiladas

Football Takeout Menu

15pc Wings

$21.00

Choice of Buffalo, Pineapple glaze, Chef's choice

30pc Wings

$42.00

Choice of Buffalo, Pineapple glaze, Chef's choice

Touchdown Special

$46.00

Large Cheese Pizza, Nachos, 15 Wings

Linebacker Special

$55.00

Large Cheese Pizza, 12pc 6" Flour Quesadillas, Large Fries

Shareables

Harvest Guacamole

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Empanadas

$10.00

grilled chicken, corn, black beans, monterey jack cheese, pickled cabbage, chipotle aioi

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Salsa Roja & Verde

Dragon Queso

$10.00

dragon fire sauce, pico de gallo, monterey cheese

Guacamole

$13.00

Avocado, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, red onion, lime juice

Mexican Fried Rice

$10.00

fried egg, peppers, chilis, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, micro cilantro

Wed Nachos

$9.00Out of stock

Nachos

$14.00

jack cheese, charred corn, beans, jalapenos, cilantro, pickled onions, sour cream, chipotle aioli

Papa Dragon Fries

$10.00

french fries, queso sauce, dragon fire sauce, pico de gallo, corn, beans, cilantro

Queso and Chips

$10.00

garnished with salsa roja, jack cheese, cilantro

Spicy Tuna Guacamole

$18.00

spicy tuna tartar, passion fruit, cilantro

Street Corn

$10.00

tajin lime aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro

Wings

$7.00

5pcs with choice of buffalo, pineapple glaze, chef's choice

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

monterey jack cheese.

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo

Mushroom Quesadilla

$13.00

kennett square mushrooms, scallions, cheese, pico de gallo

Pork Quesadilla

$13.00

pineapple, cheese, pickled chilis

Chorizo Quesadilla

$13.00

poblano peppers, cheese

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup

$12.00

mexican chiles, bell pepper, onion, garlic, tomato, paprika, chipotle aioli, sour cream, tortilla strips

Mexican Chili

$14.00

beef, chorizo, tomato, beans, jalapenos, chipotle, onion. served with chips

Southwestern Chopped Salad

$13.00

Romaine, red cabbage, corn, black beans, smoked tomatoes, orange segments, crispy tortilla strips, avocado slices, ranchero dressing

Taco Bowl

$13.00

Fried tortilla bowl, romaine, red cabbage, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, guacamole, micro cilantro, lime vinagrette

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$16.00

Fresh avocado, steamed shrimp, orange pinwheels, radish, scallion, cilantro yogurt dressing

Tacos

Smoky Chicken Taco

$12.00

grilled chicken, smoky jalapeno relish, cilantro crema, radish

Pork Belly Taco

$12.00

pineapple salsa, cilantro, lime

Blackened Shrimp Taco

$12.00

blackened shrimp, lettuce, corn & bean salsa, avocado crema, chipotle aioli

Chorizo Taco

$12.00

spanish ground chorizo, jalapeno, onion, cilantro crema, cilantro

Cauliflower Taco

$12.00

avocado crema, chipotle aioli, shredded cabbage, chili tequila glaze

Sweet Potato Taco

$12.00

roasted sweet potato, avocado, corn, beans, cilantro crema, ghost pepper apple glaze

Mexico City Carnitas Taco

$12.00

slow roasted pork, salsa verde, onion, cilantro

Fish Taco

$12.00

Beer battered Mahi Mahi, chipotle aioli, avocado crema, pickled cabbage

Valentina Tacos

$12.00

Choice of chicken or Short rib, jack cheese, pico de gallo, valentina aioli,

Fryin' Hawaiian

$7.00

Chicken Birria

$13.00

2 corn tortilla mini quesadillas, smoky tomato chili broth

Carnitas Birria

$13.00

2 corn tortilla mini quesadillas, smoky tomato chili broth

Beef Birria

$13.00

2 corn tortilla mini quesadillas, smoky tomato chili broth

Chorizo Birria

$13.00

2 corn tortilla mini quesadillas, smoky tomato chili broth

Mushroom Birria

$13.00

2 corn tortilla mini quesadillas, smoky tomato chili broth

Burritos

Big Kahuna

$15.00

Smoked chicken, pickled cabbage, pineapple salsa, monterey jack cheese, rice, pineapple glaze, sour cream, mango muerte hot sauce

Old School

$15.00

Adobe ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, black beans, rice

Crispy Cauliflower Burrito

$15.00

Beer battered cauliflower tossed in chili tequila glaze, avocado, sour cream, pickled cabbage, jack cheese, rice

Carnitas Burrito

$15.00

Slow roasted pork, queso, rice, cabbage, pickled onion, smoky jalapeno relish, sour cream

Spicy Veggie Burrito

$15.00

pico de gallo, rice, corn, beans, smoky jalapeno relish, avocado, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, dragon fire sauce, sour cream

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$13.00

2 corn tortillas with choice of protein, choice of sauce, garnished with sour cream, pickled onions, radish, jack cheese, cotija cheese, cilantro

Pizza

BYO Pizza

$14.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Sliced Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato sauce

Fajita Pizza

$19.00

short rib, onions, peppers, red chimichurri, cilantro crema

Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

white pie, kennet square mushrooms, arugula, truffle oil

AP Pizza

$18.00

White Pizza, red chimichurri, pork belly, pineapple salsa, pickled onion, pickled jalapeno, chipotle aioli, micro cilantro

Taco Pizza

$18.00

taco beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

Chorizo Pizza

$18.00

peppers, onions, fresh tomato sauce, micro cilantro

Brussels Sprout Pizza

$18.00

white pie, shaved brussel sprouts, crispy pork belly, red onion, rosemary balsamic glaze

Pizza Special

$18.00

Kids

Kids Pizza

$9.00

fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Kids Nachos

$9.00

melted jack cheese

Kids Fingers & Fries

$9.00

3 chicken fingers, french fries, side ketchup

Kids Quesadillas

$9.00

Monterey jack cheese

Kids Burrito & Fries

$9.00

Choice of Chicken, Ground beef, Carnitas. Served with meat, jack cheese, rice

Kids Tacos

$9.00

Choice of chicken or ground beef, rice, jack cheese

Dessert

Churros

$8.00

served with chocolate sauce

Mexican Flan

$8.00

hints of vanilla and almond custard, whipped cream , cherry

Choco Taco

$8.00

6" crispy flour tortilla, cinnamon sugar, vanilla ice cream, chocolate ganache, whipped cream, jimmies

Pumpkin Choco Taco

$8.00

Sides

Side Papas Fritas

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Guac

$6.00

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Mexican yellow rice and black refried beans

Side Queso

$5.00

Side Rice

$4.00

mexican yellow rice

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Protein

Side Salsa Verde

$2.00

Side Salsa Roja

$2.00

Shirt

$20.00

Sticker

$2.00

Magnet

$5.00

Button

$1.00

Hoodie

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Mexican cuisine made from scratch in the Eagleview Town Center of Exton. Enjoy al fresco dining and fresh margaritas!

Location

560 Wellington Square, Exton, PA 19341

Directions

