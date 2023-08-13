Beverage Main Bar

Archer Roose Gls

$11.00

Archer Roose Caraffe

$55.00

La Morandina 375ml

$24.00

Scarpetta Rosé Gls

$11.00

Scarpetta Rose Caraffe

$55.00

Prosecco Toast

J Lohr Gls

$12.00

J Lohr Caraffe

$60.00

Iovine Gls

$11.00

William Hill Gls

$13.00

Gls Vermentino

$11.00

Ol Mission Gls

$11.00

Caposaldo Glass

$10.00

Caposaldo Carafe

$50.00

Erne Btl

$44.00

Vernaccia Gls

$13.00

Verdicchio Gls

$12.00

Verdicchio Carafe

$60.00

Frico Rosso Gls

$11.00

Santa Tresa Gls

$12.00

Macmurray Ranch Gls

$14.00

Gotham Project Gls

$14.00

Podoruccio Gls

$17.00

Frico Rosso Carafe

$55.00

Macmurray Ranch Carafe

$70.00

Sean Minor Glass

$14.00

Sean Minor Carafe

$70.00

Gotham Carafe

$70.00

Silvio Nardi Rosso

$16.00

Silvio Nardi Rosso Btl

$64.00

La Cigarerra Manzanilla Gls

$9.00

Valdepino 'Innocente' Gls

$8.00

Valdespino 'Cream' Gls

$12.00

Ramos Pinto Tawny Gls

$18.00

Ramos LBV Port

$9.00

d'Olivera 1908 (oz.)

$95.00

Historic Series 'Rainwater' Gls

$13.00

Historic Series 'Sercial' Gls

$13.00

Historic Series 'Verdelho' Gls

$13.00

Historic Series 'Bual' Gls

$13.00

Historic Series 'Malmsey' Gls

$13.00

Vin de Constance Gls

$18.00

Seppeltsfield Tawny Gls

$14.00Out of stock

Carmes Rieussec Sauternes Gls

$12.00

Schröck Spätlese Gls

$10.00

Schröck Beerenauslese Gls

$17.00

Donhoff Gls

$21.00

Isole Vin Santo Gls

$13.00

Banyuls

$8.00

Chinato

$13.00

Royal Tokaji Red Label Gls

$18.00

Royal Tokaji 'Essencia' Spoon

$38.00

Rolet Vin Jaun

$30.00

Recioto

$13.00

Corkage Fee

$30.00

Pira e Figli Dolcetto

$45.00

Scarpetta Barbera

$45.00

Antoniolo Gattinara

$50.00

Travaglini Gattinara

$95.00

Luigi Voghera Barbaresco

$85.00

Prodduttori Asili

$210.00

Prodduttori Montefico

$210.00

Prodduttori Muncagota

$210.00

Prodduttori Rabaja

$210.00

S&B Borgogno Barolo

$80.00

La Spinetta Garetti

$160.00

Azelia Bricco Fiasco

$180.00

Chiara Boschis Cannubi

$255.00

La Spinetta Campe

$255.00

Luigi Voghera Nebbiolo

$52.00

Camigliano Poderuccio

$68.00

Ciacci Piccolomini Ateo

$60.00

Ampeleia

$90.00

Rocca Di Montegrossi

$60.00

Tenuta Carleone

$80.00

Montevertine Pian Del Ciampolo

$120.00

Ciacci Piccolomini Brunello

$130.00

Vigna Soccorso

$130.00

Podere Scopetone

$135.00

Casanuova Delle Cerbaie

$190.00

Biondi Santi Rosso Di Montalcino

$255.00

Gianni Brunelli

$200.00

Bibi Graetz Testamatta Anniversario

$215.00

Pian Dell'Orino

$300.00

Mocali Rosso

$45.00

Tignanello

$330.00

Ciacci Piccolomini Pianrosso

$250.00

Bibi Graetz Casamatta

$60.00

Argiolas Costera

$50.00

Corash Riserva

$65.00

Santa Tresa Rina Russa

$48.00

Annamaria Sala

$45.00

Feudo Montoni

$60.00

Tenuta Delle Terre Nere

$60.00

Girolamo Russo a Rina

$75.00

Benanti Contrada Cavaliere

$120.00

Tenuta Delle Terre Nere Calderara Sottana

$130.00

Lu Cori Nero D'Avola

$48.00

Outward Wines Gamay

$100.00

Tyler Winery

$75.00

The Withers Peters Vineyard

$110.00

Bedrock Old Vine

$70.00

Scar Of The Sea Old Vine

$85.00

Ridge Geyserville

$125.00

Guthrie Family Electric

$80.00

The Withers Mr. Burgess

$95.00

Raft Wines Cole Ranch Vineyard

$70.00

Gibbs Vineyards Merlot

$75.00

Larkmead Firebelle

$250.00

Knuttel Family

$65.00Out of stock

McNab Family Reserve

$80.00

My Favorite Neighbor

$130.00

Stonestreet Bear Point

$200.00

Overture by Opus One

$350.00

Quintessa

$350.00

Corison

$230.00

Corison Kronos Vineyard

$474.00

Opus One

$585.00

Colin Cellars Jubilation

$600.00

Promontory

$1,250.00

Failla

$65.00

Cristom Jessie Vineyard

$165.00

Revelry

$45.00

Long Shadows Pedestal

$160.00

Leonetti Cellar

$360.00

Woodward Canyon Artist Series

$130.00

Betz Pere de Famille

$170.00

Presqu'ile Pinot Noir

$65.00

Pinson Montmain

$105.00

Costal 'Truffieres'

$105.00

Dm Defaix 'Lechet'

$150.00

Domaine Servin Blanchot

$165.00

Pinson Charlene Laurent Chablis

$65.00

Dom Barraud Macon

$47.00

Joseph Drouhin 'Les Crays'

$60.00

Leflaive Macon Verzé

$200.00

Dujac 'Morey St. Denis'

$260.00

De Villaine 'Les Champs Cloux'

$260.00

Thevenet "Terrain Rouge" Beaujolais Blanc

$105.00

Silvain Pataille 'Aligote''

$70.00

Sarrazin "Charnailles" Aligote

$105.00

Fichet Bourgogne Blanc

$95.00

Chantal Lescure "Clos de Topes"

$105.00

PYCM Le Banc

$140.00

Pierre Girardin 'Murgers des Dents'

$155.00

Vincent Girardin VV

$195.00

Bitouzet-Prieur "Les Corbins"

$200.00

J.M. Pillot 'Les Masures'

$215.00

PYCM Hommage 1er Cru

$230.00

Boyer Martenot 'Perrieres'

$230.00

J.M. Pillot "Les Noyers Bret"

$235.00

Pillot 'Clos St. Jean'

$245.00

PYCM 'Mersault'

$305.00

Chandon de Briailles 'Corton Char'

$600.00

Domaine Rolet Arbois

$60.00

Benedicte et Stephane 'Les Bruyeres'

$165.00

Pierre Girardin "Les Narvau"

$450.00

Pierre Girardin "Les Engegieres"

$350.00

Bachelet-Monnot Puligney-Montrachet

$215.00

Bachelet-Monnot "Chassagne-Montrachet"

$200.00

Dom Lafon

$140.00

Borne Of Fire

$50.00

Kumeu Chardonnay Btl

$56.00

Twenty Rows

$62.00

Lioco Soco

$70.00

Scar of the Sea Chardonnay

$75.00

Patrick Sullivan 'Baw Baw Shire'

$130.00

Ceritas 'Trout Gulch'

$160.00

Ceritas 'Peter Martin Ray'

$160.00

Ceritas 'Charles Heintz'

$160.00

William Hill Btl

$52.00

C&P Breton 'La Dilettante'

$72.00

Plaissance 'Ronceray' Anjou-Blanc

$88.00

Dom Huet 'Haut Lieu'

$94.00

Dom Huet 'Le Mont Sec'

$94.00

Plaissance Savennieres

$124.00

Brundlmayer 'Terrassen'

$60.00

Salomon 'Wieden'

$65.00

Gobelsburg 'Ried Steinsetz'

$82.00

Alzinger 'Ried Loibenberg'

$125.00

Dear 'Ol' Mission'

$48.00

Meulenhof 'Erdener Treppchen GG'

$115.00

Goldatzel 'Hasensprung Trocken'

$120.00

Spretizer 'Wisselbrunnen GG'

$120.00

Schlosshut Diel 'Goldloch GG'

$135.00

Maximin Grunhauser 'Herrenberg GG'

$145.00

Von Winning 'Ungeheuer GG'

$145.00

Selbach-Oster Sonnenuhr GG

$105.00

Selbach-Oster Graben GG

$105.00

Merkelbach Kinheimer Rosenburg

$80.00

Donnhoff Felsenberg GG

$185.00

Donnhoff Hermannshohle GG

$225.00

Dr Burklin-Wolf Wachenheim

$85.00

Deiss Pinot Gris

$62.00

Marcel Deiss "1er Cru Burg'

$120.00

Domaine Sigalas Assyrtiko

$55.00

The Hermit Crab Btl

$48.00

Chalmers Vermentino

$49.00

Chave 'Hermitage Blanc'

$210.00

Bott Freres "Edelzwicker"

$52.00

Mosse 'Magic of Juju'

$57.00

Cuna de Maras Malvasia

$60.00

Faury St. Joseph Blanc

$63.00

Little Frances 'Luchsinger'

$60.00

Berenguer 'Blanc de Botes'

$64.00

Alain Graillot 'Crozes Hermitage Blanc'

$79.00

Lopez 'Gravonia Blanco'

$120.00

Heidi Shrock Furmint

$70.00

Vinea Domini Roma Bianco

$45.00

Venica Malvasia

$79.00

Tenuta Maccan Pinot Grigio

$52.00

Tenuta Maccan Friulano

$52.00

Antonori Chardonnay

$48.00

La Lastra Vernaccia

$42.00

Terre Nere Etna Bianco

$55.00

Planeta Chardonnay

$48.00

Feudo Montoni Grillo

$60.00

COS Zibiboinpithos

$75.00

Quintarelli Bianco

$110.00

Inama Soave

$56.00

Iovine Falanghina

$44.00

Mezzacorona Bottle

$60.00

AIX

$46.00

Ch de Campuget

$44.00

Le Fraghe 'Rodon' Bordolino

$45.00

Gobelsburg 'Cistercian'

$48.00

Prieler 'Rose vom Stein'

$50.00

Chateau De Pibarnon

$70.00

Withers El Dorado Rose

$52.00

Railsback Freres 'Les Rascasses'

$53.00

La Spinetta 'Il Rose'

$56.00

Antoniolo 'Bricco Lorella'

$40.00

Corzano 'Il Corzanello'

$50.00

Chidaine Touraine Rose

$50.00

Land Of Saints

$53.00

Domaine Lafond 'Roc-Epine' Rose

$55.00

Pierre Martin Chavignol

$58.00

A Tribute to Grace

$60.00

Boudignon 'Rose De Loire'

$60.00

Guthrie Family Wines "Kisses" Pink Viognier

$65.00

Lioco Indica

$50.00

Can Sumoi 'La Rosa'

$50.00

Terre Nere Etna Rosato

$60.00

Pierre Peters 'Cuvee Reserve'

$300.00

Laherte Freres Blanc De Blanc

$120.00

Laherte Freres 'Les 7'

$290.00

Laherte Frères Brut Nature Mag

$175.00

Gaston Chiquet "Tradition" 375 ml

$80.00

Paul Laurent 'Cuvee De Fondateur'

$85.00

Mousse Fils Mon Village

$129.00

Cristophe Mignon 'ADN De Meunier'

$130.00

Marc Hebrart 'Selection'

$130.00

Bollinger Grand Annee

$260.00

Jacques Selosse 'Initial'

$490.00

Jean Vesselle 'Oeil de Perdrix'

$130.00Out of stock

Jean Vesselle 'Rose de Saignee'

$125.00

Pehu Simonet 'Face Nord'

$105.00

Vilmart Grand Cellier

$135.00

Chartogne-Taillet 'Cuvee St Anne'

$140.00

Pierre Paillard "Les Parcelles"

$160.00

Pierre Gimmonnet

$85.00

Bertha Ivette

$42.00

Scarpetta Prosecco

$52.00

Bertha Cardus

$55.00

Carboniste Albarino

$59.00

Rolet Cremant du Jura

$65.00

Rolet Cremant du Jura Rose

$65.00

Raventos 'Textures de Pedra'

$66.00

Outward Pet-Nat

$100.00

Raventos Manuel Raventos

$210.00

Seasmoke Sea Spray

$180.00

Elio Perrone Bigaro Rose

$36.00

Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco

$45.00

Bervini Prosecco Rose

$45.00

I Suoli Sparkling Etna Rosato

$80.00

Terres Dorées FRV 100

$50.00

Can Sumoi Ancestral

$55.00

Nicolas Idiart "Blanc de Blancs"

$40.00

Sokol Blosser Bluebird

$70.00

Von Winning Riesling Extra Brut

$80.00

I Suoli Piripiccio

$80.00

La Collina Lambrusco

$52.00

Scarpetta Rose

$42.00

La Cigarerra Manzanilla

$25.00

Valdespino 'Innocente'

$23.00

Valdespino 'Cream'

$55.00

Ramos Pinto

$110.00

d'Olivera 1908 (oz.)

$95.00

Rare Wine Co

$95.00

Carmes de Rieussec

$55.00

Schrock Spätlese

$50.00

Schrock Beerenauslese

$90.00

Donhoff 'Oberhauser Brucke' Auslese

$110.00Out of stock

Isole 'Vin Santo'

$95.00Out of stock

GD Vajra Chinato

$120.00

GD Vajra Moscato

$35.00

Mousse 'Ratafia' 375 ml

$85.00

Vilmart Ratafia 375 ml

$95.00

Royal Tokaj 'Red Label'

$95.00

Chateau Bel-Air Mag

$175.00

Schaefer Mag

$185.00

Laherte Freres BN Mag

$195.00

Casanuova delle Cerbaie 1.5L

$210.00Out of stock

Dom Lionnet 'Terre Brulee' 1.5L

$300.00

Produttori Rabaja Mag

$350.00

Montevertine 'Pergola Torte' 1.5L

$600.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

House Mocktail

$9.00

Negroni

$13.00

Nero Manhattan

$13.00

Amaro Old Fashioned

$14.00

Ap Margarita

$12.00

Sicilian Martini Gin

$12.00

Sicilian Martini Vodka

$12.00

Italian Coffee

$14.00

Negroni Bianco

$13.00

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Aperol

$7.00

Averna

$9.00

Braulio

$11.00

Campari

$8.00

Cappelletti

$7.00

Cynar

$7.00

Fernet

$9.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Meletti

$8.00

Montenegro

$11.00

Rabarbaro Zucca

$9.00

Rosemary Limoncello

$9.00

Sambuca

$8.00Out of stock

Select

$8.00

Suze

$7.00

Courvosier VS

$12.00

Martell XO

$50.00

Baileys

$7.00

Benedictine B&B

$10.00

Bumbu Creme

$8.00

Chambord

$10.00

Chartreuse Green

$18.00

Cherry Heering

$7.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Ferrand Dry Orange Curacao

$7.00

Giffard Cassis Noir de Bourgnone

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Italicus

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Liquor 43

$7.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$11.00

Pama

$7.00

Rothman Creme de Violette

$8.00

St. George Absinthe

$15.00

Velvet Falernum

$7.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks Gin

$10.00

Nolets

$11.00

Plymouth Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Watershed Bourbon Gin

$10.00

Altos Plata

$8.00

Altos Reposado

$9.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$37.00

Codigo 1530 Rosa

$18.00

Corazon Single Blanco

$7.00

Del Maguey Tobala

$38.00

Del Maguey Vida

$11.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

El Jimador

$7.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$14.00

El Tesoro Repo

$19.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Northside Vodka

$8.00

Stoli Elite

$14.00

Titos

$9.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$14.00

Angels Envy Rye

$26.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$12.00

Booker's

$30.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Bushmills Black Bush

$10.00

Calumet Small Batch

$17.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Chivas

$10.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

George Dickel Rye

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

High West Bourbon

$12.00

High West Manhattan

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson 18yr

$34.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$24.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Kentucky Ace

$20.00

Laphroaig 10 Yr.

$19.00

Macallan 12 yr.

$28.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Midleton Barry Crockett

$55.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Nobushi

$14.00

Northside Single Barrel

$8.00

Old Overholt Rye

$9.00

Powers Johns Lane

$21.00

Rabbit Hole Boxergrail

$15.00

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$18.00

Redbreast 12yr

$19.00

Redbreast 21yr

$65.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Smooth Ambler Old Scout

$10.00

Talisker Storm

$19.00

Tullamore Caribbean

$10.00

Uncle Nearest

$15.00

Whistlepig 12 Yr

$35.00

Wild Turkey Masters Keep

$40.00

Woodford Dbl Oaked

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Bumbu Creme

$8.00

Diplomatico Montuano

$9.00

Leblon Cachaca

$8.00

Plantation 3 Stars

$7.00

Plantation 5yr

$8.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$14.00

Sailor Jerrys

$8.00

Smith & Cross

$10.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$8.00

Zombie Dust Btl

$7.00

Lefthand Milk Stout Btl

$7.00

Einbecker

$6.00

Stella Artois Btl

$7.00

Peroni Azurro

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bee's Knees

$11.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Caipirinha

$11.00

Champagne Cocktail

$11.00

Collins-Gin

$10.00

Collins-Vodka

$10.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

French 75

$11.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish coffee

$10.00

Kir Royale

$11.00

Last Word

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

House Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

House Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

House Old Fashioned

$10.00

Old Pal

$12.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Vesper

$12.00

Whiskey Sour-EW

$11.00

Whiskey Sour-Non EW

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Blue Blazer

$18.00

Clover Club

$13.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

San Pellegrino Small

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

San Pellegrino Lemon

$5.00

San Pellegrino Orange

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pom Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

Food

Allergy

Special Occasion

Olives

$8.00

Focaccia

$9.00

Burrata

$16.00

Arancini

$12.00

Mushrooms

$14.00

Coppa

$16.00

Extra Arancini

$4.00

Pattate Frite

$7.00

Meatballs

$12.00

Extra Bread

$5.00

Extra Meatball

$5.00

Panzanella Salad

$13.00

Chickpea Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$10.00

Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

Orecchiette

$24.00

Spaghetti Scoglio

$32.00

Gnocchi

$24.00

Linguini

$26.00

Tableside Linguini

$62.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$24.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$21.00

Modified Pasta

$21.00

Carbonara

$23.00Out of stock

Branzino

$34.00

Shrimp Diavolo

$25.00Out of stock

Swordfish

$35.00

Salmon

$33.00

Mortadella Sandwich

$18.00

Bistecca

$84.00

Braciole

$39.00

Chicken

$34.00

Burger

$19.00

Ossobucco

$47.00Out of stock

Kidz Buttered Noodle

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$14.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$15.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Cannoli

$9.00

Cutting Fee

$5.00

Affogato

$9.00

Affogato Corretto

$16.00

Scoop Gelato

$6.00

Choc Boudino

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Panna Cotta Limone

$11.00Out of stock

$8.00

DORA Aperol Spritz

$12.00

DORA Empty Cup

$1.25