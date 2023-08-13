- Home
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches
Al Posto Italian Ristorante
No reviews yet
2710 Erie Ave.
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Welcome to Dear Butchery's online ordering page.
Beverage Main Bar
Archer Roose Gls
$11.00
Archer Roose Caraffe
$55.00
La Morandina 375ml
$24.00
Scarpetta Rosé Gls
$11.00
Scarpetta Rose Caraffe
$55.00
Prosecco Toast
J Lohr Gls
$12.00
J Lohr Caraffe
$60.00
Iovine Gls
$11.00
William Hill Gls
$13.00
Gls Vermentino
$11.00
Ol Mission Gls
$11.00
Caposaldo Glass
$10.00
Caposaldo Carafe
$50.00
Erne Btl
$44.00
Vernaccia Gls
$13.00
Verdicchio Gls
$12.00
Verdicchio Carafe
$60.00
Frico Rosso Gls
$11.00
Santa Tresa Gls
$12.00
Macmurray Ranch Gls
$14.00
Gotham Project Gls
$14.00
Podoruccio Gls
$17.00
Frico Rosso Carafe
$55.00
Macmurray Ranch Carafe
$70.00
Sean Minor Glass
$14.00
Sean Minor Carafe
$70.00
Gotham Carafe
$70.00
Silvio Nardi Rosso
$16.00
Silvio Nardi Rosso Btl
$64.00
La Cigarerra Manzanilla Gls
$9.00
Valdepino 'Innocente' Gls
$8.00
Valdespino 'Cream' Gls
$12.00
Ramos Pinto Tawny Gls
$18.00
Ramos LBV Port
$9.00
d'Olivera 1908 (oz.)
$95.00
Historic Series 'Rainwater' Gls
$13.00
Historic Series 'Sercial' Gls
$13.00
Historic Series 'Verdelho' Gls
$13.00
Historic Series 'Bual' Gls
$13.00
Historic Series 'Malmsey' Gls
$13.00
Vin de Constance Gls
$18.00
Seppeltsfield Tawny Gls
$14.00Out of stock
Carmes Rieussec Sauternes Gls
$12.00
Schröck Spätlese Gls
$10.00
Schröck Beerenauslese Gls
$17.00
Donhoff Gls
$21.00
Isole Vin Santo Gls
$13.00
Banyuls
$8.00
Chinato
$13.00
Royal Tokaji Red Label Gls
$18.00
Royal Tokaji 'Essencia' Spoon
$38.00
Rolet Vin Jaun
$30.00
Recioto
$13.00
Corkage Fee
$30.00
Pira e Figli Dolcetto
$45.00
Scarpetta Barbera
$45.00
Antoniolo Gattinara
$50.00
Travaglini Gattinara
$95.00
Luigi Voghera Barbaresco
$85.00
Prodduttori Asili
$210.00
Prodduttori Montefico
$210.00
Prodduttori Muncagota
$210.00
Prodduttori Rabaja
$210.00
S&B Borgogno Barolo
$80.00
La Spinetta Garetti
$160.00
Azelia Bricco Fiasco
$180.00
Chiara Boschis Cannubi
$255.00
La Spinetta Campe
$255.00
Luigi Voghera Nebbiolo
$52.00
Camigliano Poderuccio
$68.00
Ciacci Piccolomini Ateo
$60.00
Ampeleia
$90.00
Rocca Di Montegrossi
$60.00
Tenuta Carleone
$80.00
Montevertine Pian Del Ciampolo
$120.00
Ciacci Piccolomini Brunello
$130.00
Vigna Soccorso
$130.00
Podere Scopetone
$135.00
Casanuova Delle Cerbaie
$190.00
Biondi Santi Rosso Di Montalcino
$255.00
Gianni Brunelli
$200.00
Bibi Graetz Testamatta Anniversario
$215.00
Pian Dell'Orino
$300.00
Mocali Rosso
$45.00
Tignanello
$330.00
Ciacci Piccolomini Pianrosso
$250.00
Bibi Graetz Casamatta
$60.00
Argiolas Costera
$50.00
Corash Riserva
$65.00
Santa Tresa Rina Russa
$48.00
Annamaria Sala
$45.00
Feudo Montoni
$60.00
Tenuta Delle Terre Nere
$60.00
Girolamo Russo a Rina
$75.00
Benanti Contrada Cavaliere
$120.00
Tenuta Delle Terre Nere Calderara Sottana
$130.00
Lu Cori Nero D'Avola
$48.00
Outward Wines Gamay
$100.00
Tyler Winery
$75.00
The Withers Peters Vineyard
$110.00
Bedrock Old Vine
$70.00
Scar Of The Sea Old Vine
$85.00
Ridge Geyserville
$125.00
Guthrie Family Electric
$80.00
The Withers Mr. Burgess
$95.00
Raft Wines Cole Ranch Vineyard
$70.00
Gibbs Vineyards Merlot
$75.00
Larkmead Firebelle
$250.00
Knuttel Family
$65.00Out of stock
McNab Family Reserve
$80.00
My Favorite Neighbor
$130.00
Stonestreet Bear Point
$200.00
Overture by Opus One
$350.00
Quintessa
$350.00
Corison
$230.00
Corison Kronos Vineyard
$474.00
Opus One
$585.00
Colin Cellars Jubilation
$600.00
Promontory
$1,250.00
Failla
$65.00
Cristom Jessie Vineyard
$165.00
Revelry
$45.00
Long Shadows Pedestal
$160.00
Leonetti Cellar
$360.00
Woodward Canyon Artist Series
$130.00
Betz Pere de Famille
$170.00
Presqu'ile Pinot Noir
$65.00
Pinson Montmain
$105.00
Costal 'Truffieres'
$105.00
Dm Defaix 'Lechet'
$150.00
Domaine Servin Blanchot
$165.00
Pinson Charlene Laurent Chablis
$65.00
Dom Barraud Macon
$47.00
Joseph Drouhin 'Les Crays'
$60.00
Leflaive Macon Verzé
$200.00
Dujac 'Morey St. Denis'
$260.00
De Villaine 'Les Champs Cloux'
$260.00
Thevenet "Terrain Rouge" Beaujolais Blanc
$105.00
Silvain Pataille 'Aligote''
$70.00
Sarrazin "Charnailles" Aligote
$105.00
Fichet Bourgogne Blanc
$95.00
Chantal Lescure "Clos de Topes"
$105.00
PYCM Le Banc
$140.00
Pierre Girardin 'Murgers des Dents'
$155.00
Vincent Girardin VV
$195.00
Bitouzet-Prieur "Les Corbins"
$200.00
J.M. Pillot 'Les Masures'
$215.00
PYCM Hommage 1er Cru
$230.00
Boyer Martenot 'Perrieres'
$230.00
J.M. Pillot "Les Noyers Bret"
$235.00
Pillot 'Clos St. Jean'
$245.00
PYCM 'Mersault'
$305.00
Chandon de Briailles 'Corton Char'
$600.00
Domaine Rolet Arbois
$60.00
Benedicte et Stephane 'Les Bruyeres'
$165.00
Pierre Girardin "Les Narvau"
$450.00
Pierre Girardin "Les Engegieres"
$350.00
Bachelet-Monnot Puligney-Montrachet
$215.00
Bachelet-Monnot "Chassagne-Montrachet"
$200.00
Dom Lafon
$140.00
Borne Of Fire
$50.00
Kumeu Chardonnay Btl
$56.00
Twenty Rows
$62.00
Lioco Soco
$70.00
Scar of the Sea Chardonnay
$75.00
Patrick Sullivan 'Baw Baw Shire'
$130.00
Ceritas 'Trout Gulch'
$160.00
Ceritas 'Peter Martin Ray'
$160.00
Ceritas 'Charles Heintz'
$160.00
William Hill Btl
$52.00
C&P Breton 'La Dilettante'
$72.00
Plaissance 'Ronceray' Anjou-Blanc
$88.00
Dom Huet 'Haut Lieu'
$94.00
Dom Huet 'Le Mont Sec'
$94.00
Plaissance Savennieres
$124.00
Brundlmayer 'Terrassen'
$60.00
Salomon 'Wieden'
$65.00
Gobelsburg 'Ried Steinsetz'
$82.00
Alzinger 'Ried Loibenberg'
$125.00
Dear 'Ol' Mission'
$48.00
Meulenhof 'Erdener Treppchen GG'
$115.00
Goldatzel 'Hasensprung Trocken'
$120.00
Spretizer 'Wisselbrunnen GG'
$120.00
Schlosshut Diel 'Goldloch GG'
$135.00
Maximin Grunhauser 'Herrenberg GG'
$145.00
Von Winning 'Ungeheuer GG'
$145.00
Selbach-Oster Sonnenuhr GG
$105.00
Selbach-Oster Graben GG
$105.00
Merkelbach Kinheimer Rosenburg
$80.00
Donnhoff Felsenberg GG
$185.00
Donnhoff Hermannshohle GG
$225.00
Dr Burklin-Wolf Wachenheim
$85.00
Deiss Pinot Gris
$62.00
Marcel Deiss "1er Cru Burg'
$120.00
Domaine Sigalas Assyrtiko
$55.00
The Hermit Crab Btl
$48.00
Chalmers Vermentino
$49.00
Chave 'Hermitage Blanc'
$210.00
Bott Freres "Edelzwicker"
$52.00
Mosse 'Magic of Juju'
$57.00
Cuna de Maras Malvasia
$60.00
Faury St. Joseph Blanc
$63.00
Little Frances 'Luchsinger'
$60.00
Berenguer 'Blanc de Botes'
$64.00
Alain Graillot 'Crozes Hermitage Blanc'
$79.00
Lopez 'Gravonia Blanco'
$120.00
Heidi Shrock Furmint
$70.00
Vinea Domini Roma Bianco
$45.00
Venica Malvasia
$79.00
Tenuta Maccan Pinot Grigio
$52.00
Tenuta Maccan Friulano
$52.00
Antonori Chardonnay
$48.00
La Lastra Vernaccia
$42.00
Terre Nere Etna Bianco
$55.00
Planeta Chardonnay
$48.00
Feudo Montoni Grillo
$60.00
COS Zibiboinpithos
$75.00
Quintarelli Bianco
$110.00
Inama Soave
$56.00
Iovine Falanghina
$44.00
Mezzacorona Bottle
$60.00
AIX
$46.00
Ch de Campuget
$44.00
Le Fraghe 'Rodon' Bordolino
$45.00
Gobelsburg 'Cistercian'
$48.00
Prieler 'Rose vom Stein'
$50.00
Chateau De Pibarnon
$70.00
Withers El Dorado Rose
$52.00
Railsback Freres 'Les Rascasses'
$53.00
La Spinetta 'Il Rose'
$56.00
Antoniolo 'Bricco Lorella'
$40.00
Corzano 'Il Corzanello'
$50.00
Chidaine Touraine Rose
$50.00
Land Of Saints
$53.00
Domaine Lafond 'Roc-Epine' Rose
$55.00
Pierre Martin Chavignol
$58.00
A Tribute to Grace
$60.00
Boudignon 'Rose De Loire'
$60.00
Guthrie Family Wines "Kisses" Pink Viognier
$65.00
Lioco Indica
$50.00
Can Sumoi 'La Rosa'
$50.00
Terre Nere Etna Rosato
$60.00
Pierre Peters 'Cuvee Reserve'
$300.00
Laherte Freres Blanc De Blanc
$120.00
Laherte Freres 'Les 7'
$290.00
Laherte Frères Brut Nature Mag
$175.00
Gaston Chiquet "Tradition" 375 ml
$80.00
Paul Laurent 'Cuvee De Fondateur'
$85.00
Mousse Fils Mon Village
$129.00
Cristophe Mignon 'ADN De Meunier'
$130.00
Marc Hebrart 'Selection'
$130.00
Bollinger Grand Annee
$260.00
Jacques Selosse 'Initial'
$490.00
Jean Vesselle 'Oeil de Perdrix'
$130.00Out of stock
Jean Vesselle 'Rose de Saignee'
$125.00
Pehu Simonet 'Face Nord'
$105.00
Vilmart Grand Cellier
$135.00
Chartogne-Taillet 'Cuvee St Anne'
$140.00
Pierre Paillard "Les Parcelles"
$160.00
Pierre Gimmonnet
$85.00
Bertha Ivette
$42.00
Scarpetta Prosecco
$52.00
Bertha Cardus
$55.00
Carboniste Albarino
$59.00
Rolet Cremant du Jura
$65.00
Rolet Cremant du Jura Rose
$65.00
Raventos 'Textures de Pedra'
$66.00
Outward Pet-Nat
$100.00
Raventos Manuel Raventos
$210.00
Seasmoke Sea Spray
$180.00
Elio Perrone Bigaro Rose
$36.00
Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco
$45.00
Bervini Prosecco Rose
$45.00
I Suoli Sparkling Etna Rosato
$80.00
Terres Dorées FRV 100
$50.00
Can Sumoi Ancestral
$55.00
Nicolas Idiart "Blanc de Blancs"
$40.00
Sokol Blosser Bluebird
$70.00
Von Winning Riesling Extra Brut
$80.00
I Suoli Piripiccio
$80.00
La Collina Lambrusco
$52.00
Scarpetta Rose
$42.00
La Cigarerra Manzanilla
$25.00
Valdespino 'Innocente'
$23.00
Valdespino 'Cream'
$55.00
Ramos Pinto
$110.00
d'Olivera 1908 (oz.)
$95.00
Rare Wine Co
$95.00
Carmes de Rieussec
$55.00
Schrock Spätlese
$50.00
Schrock Beerenauslese
$90.00
Donhoff 'Oberhauser Brucke' Auslese
$110.00Out of stock
Isole 'Vin Santo'
$95.00Out of stock
GD Vajra Chinato
$120.00
GD Vajra Moscato
$35.00
Mousse 'Ratafia' 375 ml
$85.00
Vilmart Ratafia 375 ml
$95.00
Royal Tokaj 'Red Label'
$95.00
Chateau Bel-Air Mag
$175.00
Schaefer Mag
$185.00
Laherte Freres BN Mag
$195.00
Casanuova delle Cerbaie 1.5L
$210.00Out of stock
Dom Lionnet 'Terre Brulee' 1.5L
$300.00
Produttori Rabaja Mag
$350.00
Montevertine 'Pergola Torte' 1.5L
$600.00
Aperol Spritz
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$13.00
House Mocktail
$9.00
Negroni
$13.00
Nero Manhattan
$13.00
Amaro Old Fashioned
$14.00
Ap Margarita
$12.00
Sicilian Martini Gin
$12.00
Sicilian Martini Vodka
$12.00
Italian Coffee
$14.00
Dora
$1.25
Negroni Bianco
$13.00
Dora
$1.25
Amaro Nonino
$14.00
Aperol
$7.00
Averna
$9.00
Braulio
$11.00
Campari
$8.00
Cappelletti
$7.00
Cynar
$7.00
Fernet
$9.00
Limoncello
$9.00
Meletti
$8.00
Montenegro
$11.00
Rabarbaro Zucca
$9.00
Rosemary Limoncello
$9.00
Sambuca
$8.00Out of stock
Select
$8.00
Suze
$7.00
Courvosier VS
$12.00
Martell XO
$50.00
Baileys
$7.00
Benedictine B&B
$10.00
Bumbu Creme
$8.00
Chambord
$10.00
Chartreuse Green
$18.00
Cherry Heering
$7.00
Cointreau
$10.00
Disaronno
$9.00
Drambuie
$11.00
Ferrand Dry Orange Curacao
$7.00
Giffard Cassis Noir de Bourgnone
$12.00
Grand Marnier
$11.00
Italicus
$9.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Liquor 43
$7.00
Luxardo Maraschino
$11.00
Pama
$7.00
Rothman Creme de Violette
$8.00
St. George Absinthe
$15.00
Velvet Falernum
$7.00
Beefeater
$7.00
Bombay Sapphire
$9.00
Hendricks Gin
$10.00
Nolets
$11.00
Plymouth Gin
$9.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Watershed Bourbon Gin
$10.00
Altos Plata
$8.00
Altos Reposado
$9.00
Casamigos Anejo
$17.00
Casamigos Blanco
$14.00
Casamigos Reposado
$15.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$37.00
Codigo 1530 Rosa
$18.00
Corazon Single Blanco
$7.00
Del Maguey Tobala
$38.00
Del Maguey Vida
$11.00
Don Julio 1942
$40.00
El Jimador
$7.00
El Tesoro Blanco
$14.00
El Tesoro Repo
$19.00
Patron Silver
$14.00
Belvedere
$11.00
Grey Goose
$11.00
Ketel One
$10.00
Northside Vodka
$8.00
Stoli Elite
$14.00
Titos
$9.00
Angels Envy Bourbon
$14.00
Angels Envy Rye
$26.00
Basil Hayden
$13.00
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
$12.00
Booker's
$30.00
Bushmills
$7.00
Bushmills Black Bush
$10.00
Calumet Small Batch
$17.00
Canadian Club
$7.00
Chivas
$10.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Dewars
$8.00
Four Roses
$9.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$12.00
George Dickel Rye
$8.00
Glenlivet 12
$14.00
High West Bourbon
$12.00
High West Manhattan
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jameson 18yr
$34.00
Jameson Cold Brew
$9.00
Jefferson's Ocean
$24.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$11.00
Kentucky Ace
$20.00
Laphroaig 10 Yr.
$19.00
Macallan 12 yr.
$28.00
Makers Mark
$8.00
Midleton Barry Crockett
$55.00
Monkey Shoulder
$11.00
Knob Creek
$10.00
Nobushi
$14.00
Northside Single Barrel
$8.00
Old Overholt Rye
$9.00
Powers Johns Lane
$21.00
Rabbit Hole Boxergrail
$15.00
Rabbit Hole Cavehill
$18.00
Redbreast 12yr
$19.00
Redbreast 21yr
$65.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$9.00
Smooth Ambler Old Scout
$10.00
Talisker Storm
$19.00
Tullamore Caribbean
$10.00
Uncle Nearest
$15.00
Whistlepig 12 Yr
$35.00
Wild Turkey Masters Keep
$40.00
Woodford Dbl Oaked
$16.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Woodford Rye
$12.00
Bacardi Silver
$8.00
Bumbu Creme
$8.00
Diplomatico Montuano
$9.00
Leblon Cachaca
$8.00
Plantation 3 Stars
$7.00
Plantation 5yr
$8.00
Ron Zacapa 23
$14.00
Sailor Jerrys
$8.00
Smith & Cross
$10.00
Michelob Ultra
$6.00
Stella Artois
$7.00
Sierra Nevada
$8.00
Dora
$1.25
Zombie Dust Btl
$7.00
Lefthand Milk Stout Btl
$7.00
Einbecker
$6.00
Stella Artois Btl
$7.00
Peroni Azurro
$7.00
Aperol Spritz
$11.00
Aviation
$12.00
Bee's Knees
$11.00
Boulevardier
$12.00
Caipirinha
$11.00
Champagne Cocktail
$11.00
Collins-Gin
$10.00
Collins-Vodka
$10.00
Corpse Reviver #2
$12.00
Cosmopolitan
$10.00
Daiquiri
$12.00
French 75
$11.00
Gimlet
$11.00
Hot Toddy
$10.00
Irish coffee
$10.00
Kir Royale
$11.00
Last Word
$12.00
Lemon Drop
$10.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$11.00
House Manhattan
$12.00
Margarita
$10.00
House Martini
$12.00
Mimosa
$13.00
Mint Julep
$11.00
Mojito
$11.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Negroni
$12.00
House Old Fashioned
$10.00
Old Pal
$12.00
Paper Plane
$14.00
Pisco Sour
$12.00
Rob Roy
$12.00
Sazerac
$12.00
Sidecar
$11.00
Vesper
$12.00
Whiskey Sour-EW
$11.00
Whiskey Sour-Non EW
$10.00
White Russian
$10.00
Blue Blazer
$18.00
Clover Club
$13.00
Hemingway Daiquiri
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Americano
$4.00
Cappucino
$5.00
Latte
$5.00
Espresso
$3.00
San Pellegrino Small
$3.50
San Pellegrino
$7.00
Hot Tea
$3.50
Iced Tea
$3.50
Hot Chocolate
$5.00
San Pellegrino Lemon
$5.00
San Pellegrino Orange
$5.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Club Soda
$2.00
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Cranberry
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Pom Juice
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
Income Tax
$200.00
Luxury Tax
$75.00
Get Out of Jail
$10.00
Prisoner Hat
$10.00
Game Piece
$10.00
Food
Allergy
Special Occasion
Olives
$8.00
Focaccia
$9.00
Burrata
$16.00
Arancini
$12.00
Mushrooms
$14.00
Coppa
$16.00
Extra Arancini
$4.00
Pattate Frite
$7.00
Meatballs
$12.00
Extra Bread
$5.00
Extra Meatball
$5.00
Panzanella Salad
$13.00
Chickpea Salad
$12.00
House Salad
$10.00
Cacio e Pepe
$19.00
Orecchiette
$24.00
Spaghetti Scoglio
$32.00
Gnocchi
$24.00
Linguini
$26.00
Tableside Linguini
$62.00
Spaghetti and Meatballs
$24.00
Eggplant Parmesan
$21.00
Modified Pasta
$21.00
Carbonara
$23.00Out of stock
Branzino
$34.00
Shrimp Diavolo
$25.00Out of stock
Swordfish
$35.00
Salmon
$33.00
Mortadella Sandwich
$18.00
Bistecca
$84.00
Braciole
$39.00
Chicken
$34.00
Burger
$19.00
Ossobucco
$47.00Out of stock
Kidz Buttered Noodle
$9.00
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
$14.00
Kids Cheeseburger
$15.00
Tiramisu
$9.00
Cannoli
$9.00
Cutting Fee
$5.00
Affogato
$9.00
Affogato Corretto
$16.00
Scoop Gelato
$6.00
Choc Boudino
$9.00
Cheesecake
$9.00
Panna Cotta Limone
$11.00Out of stock
Fire Course 2
Fire Course 3
Fire Course 4
Fire Course 5
Fire Course 6
Marked Tableside
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
2710 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208
Gallery
