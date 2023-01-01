Main picView gallery

Al’s Bar & Grille 8321 Magnolia Estates Dr

review star

No reviews yet

8321 Magnolia Estates Dr

Cornelius, NC 28031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers & Al's Lite Bites

Basket Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

Our new tangy dip that tastes just like our traditional buffalo wings served with chips.

Buffalo Fried Shrimp

$10.99

lightly breaded fried tiger shrimp served with veggies, & dip: mild, medium, hot or plain, grilled or fried.

Chicken Bites

$11.99

Bite sized hand breaded chicken. Served with choice of sauce and side.

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

grilled, or fried chicken strips served with a side of veggies, & choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese.

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

French Fries Basket

$5.99

large basket of tasty golden fries.

Grilled Shrimp

$10.99

grilled shrimp in lemon butter sauce with garlic bread for dipping.

Large Fried Mushroom

$7.99

Large Fried Pickle

$7.99

Meatball Appetizer

$11.99

meatballs smothered in tomato sauce with melted mozzarella and garlic bread for dipping. Enough to share.

Medium Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

generous basket of fresh hand breaded mushrooms with ranch dressing.

Medium Fried Pickles

$5.99

a real southern treat. A generous basket of hand breaded fried pickles, served with ranch dressing, & our spicy ketchup.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

breaded mozzarella deep fried & served with a side of marinara.

Nachos Delight

$9.99

pile of chips with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapeno, onions, salsa, & sour cream.

Onion Rings Basket

$7.99

large basket of tasty golden browned onion rings.

Quesadilla

$9.49

large toasted tortilla topped with melted cheese with a side of lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, & sour cream.

Sausage Dip

$9.99

a zesty cheese and sausage dip served with tortilla chips.

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

A basket of hot soft pretzel sticks served with spicy brown mustard.

Tater Tots Basket

$7.99

large basket of tasty golden taters.

Wings

Wing Basket

$11.99

six wings with your choice of side.

12 Wings

$17.99

24 Wings

$35.98

Soups & Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.99

fresh salad topped with chicken (fried or grilled) bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, carrots, & egg slices.

Chicken Salad

$10.99

fresh salad with choice of fried or grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, & carrots.

Caesar Salad

$7.99

great healthy alternative.

Chef Salad

$12.49

large portion of salad mix topped with tomato, cucumber, carrots, ham, turkey, cheddar cheese & egg.

Nacho Salad

$8.99

with nachos, tomatoes, jalapeños, black olives, cheddar cheese, sour cream, & salsa.

Greek Salad

$7.99

Salad bed of romaine lettuce with feta, black olives & banana peppers with Greek dressing on the side.

Bacon Cheeseburger Salad

$12.99

salad topped with tomato, onions, pickles, cheddar cheese, bacon, & burger.

CUP - Soup of the Day

$3.99

our soups are made from scratch every day!

BOWL - Soup of the Day

$5.99

CUP - Al's Chili

$3.99

enjoy our delicious homemade chili, topped with shredded cheese, & crackers.

BOWL - Al's Chili

$5.99

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$10.49

ham or turkey sandwich with lettuce, tomato, mayo, & a cup of our soup or chili

Side Salad

$3.75

House Salad

$7.99

Side Greek Salad

$5.00

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

grilled chicken & romaine lettuce sprinkled with parmesan cheese rolled in a tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Fried or grilled with lettuce & tomato. Make it mild, medium, hot.

Turkey Bacn Chedd Wrap

$12.99

bacon, turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & ranch dressing rolled in a large tortilla.

Veggie Wrap

$10.49

cold wrap with cucumbers, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, feta & balsamic.

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$12.99

hamburger with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion.

Fajita Wrap

$10.99

beef or chicken with grilled onions, peppers, & pepper jack cheese in a tortilla with salsa, & sour cream.

Burgers

Classic Burger

$10.99

A classic burger topped with lettuce, Tomato & onion.

Huevos Burger

$12.99

Burger topped with egg, grilled onions, american cheese, & mayo.

Dumpster Burger

$14.99

Burger (2 patties) topped with chili, cheese, cole slaw, mustard, onion, lettuce, & tomato.

Cheeseburger Sub

$11.99

Burger on a hoagie with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & Italian dressing.

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Burger a spicy black bean burger topped with cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream, lettuce, & tomato.

Dog Burger

$12.99

yep, it's a hot dog on top of a burger. A split grilled hot dog with american cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, tomato, ketchup & mustard.

Carolina Burger

$12.99

it’s a classic southern burger with chili, cheese, slaw, mustard, & onions.

Cowboy Burger

$12.99

Burger with grilled onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, & topped with BBQ sauce.

Patty Melt Burger

$12.99

Burger with grilled onions, cheddar cheese & pepper jack cheese on grilled rye bread.

Inferno Burger

$11.99

It’s HOT... Burger with jalapeños, vesuvius sauce, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onions.

Grilled Cheese Burger

$14.99

Burger wedged between two grilled cheese sandwiches topped with lettuce, tomato, & onions.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, bacon, & swiss.

Mac N' Cheeseburger

$13.49

Burger topped with mac n’ cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & onions. It’s messy, but delicious for the true mac n” cheese lover.

Reuben Burger

$11.99

Burger with 1,000 island dressing, kraut, & Swiss on rye bread.

Sandwiches, DOGS & More

Beef Cheddar Sandwich

$13.99

sliced roast beef cooked in house with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, fried onions, & horseradish sauce served on a bun.

BLT Sandwich

$11.99

you won’t be disappointed with this classic. lettuce, tomato, mayo, & bacon on toast.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled or fried chicken dipped in your choice of sauce with provolone, lettuce, & tomato.

Chicken Club

$12.49

grilled or fried chicken topped with bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato topped with our in house made special Al’s sauce.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.99

breaded chicken with mozzarella & marinara sauce on a hoagie.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

grilled or fried chicken breast topped with lettuce & tomato.

Doggie

$8.99

two individual grilled dogs plain or topped how you would like.

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

on a Kaiser bun served with lettuce, tomato, & tartar sauce.

French Dip

$12.99

sliced in house cooked roast beef with melted provolone on a hoagie with au jus.

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$9.99

large slab of bologna on toasted roll, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & mustard.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

a classic grilled cheese sandwich.

Italian Sub

$13.99

hot roast beef, ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese & italian aioli.

Meatball Sub

$11.99

home made meatballs topped with marinara & melted mozzarella on a hoagie.

Philly Sub

$12.99

roast beef, turkey, or chicken grilled with onions & peppers topped with provolone.

Pizza Sub

$10.99

Large hoagie roll oven baked with pizza sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni.

Triple Decker Club

$13.99

three levels of toast with ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo.

Turkey Jack Sandwich

$12.99

sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, & pepperjack cheese on a bun.

Turkey Reuben Sandwich

$12.99

turkey with kraut, swiss & 1000 island dressing.

Pizzas & Calzones

Al's Pizza

$12.99+

Once you try our pizza, you won’t go anywhere else. Our pizza is hand made & cooked the way you like it.

Calzone

$8.99

it’s like a pizza folded over & stuffed with one choice of any topping you like & a side of marinara...it’s big so make sure you are hungry.

Veggie Pizza

$15.99+

green peppers, tomato, onions, mushrooms, & black olives.

Bronx Bomber Pizza

$18.99+

Pesto sauce with sausage, roasted red peppers, feta, mozzarella, & onions.

Personal Pizza

$9.99

if you’re eating alone. Comes with one topping of your choice.

The Works Pizza

$17.99+

loaded with pepperoni, beef, ham, sausage, mushrooms ,onions, green pepper, tomato, & black olives.

Brooklyn Pizza

$17.99+

garlic & olive oil basted dough with chicken, onion, tomato, mozzarella , parmesan, & oregano.

Chicken Bacon Alfredo Pizza

$17.99+

topped with alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, & bacon.

Flat Bread Pizza

$9.99

lightly toasted & crispy flatbread with choice of 2 toppings.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99+

blue cheese or ranch, cheddar & mozzarella topped with chicken, smothered in hot sauce.

Al's Home Cooked Dinners

Cajun Chicken

$14.99

grilled chicken, onions, tomato, & roasted red peppers with a Cajun cream sauce served over penne pasta. With garlic bread.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$14.99

penne pasta topped with grilled chicken, broccoli & served with garlic bread.

Chicken Cordon Blue

$14.49

breaded chicken topped with ham & melted Swiss cheese served over a bed of pasta with garlic bread.

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.99

freshly breaded chicken smothered with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella & parmesan, on a bed of pasta with garlic bread.

Creamy Chicken Pesto Pasta

$14.99

Penne pasta & chicken, fresh basil, & pesto cream sauce served with toasted garlic bread.

Fish & Chips Dinner

$19.99

Dinner large portion of lightly breaded golden fried fish with fries & coleslaw. “best fish fry on the lake” Add vinegar to top off your fish & fries.

Fried Shrimp

$14.99

large basket of tasty fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw.

Pierogies

$12.99Out of stock

half moon pasta pockets filled with potato, & cheese slowly sautéed in blended garlic butter, topped with mushrooms & onions.

Roast Beef Over Rice

$14.99

half moon pasta pockets filled with potato, & cheese slowly sautéed in blended garlic butter, topped with mushrooms & onions.

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$14.99

shrimp with diced tomato sautéed in garlic butter sauce topped with parmesan cheese served over penne pasta with garlic bread.

Southwest Chicken

$14.99

grilled chicken breast smothered with a blend of tomato, peppers, onions, & pepper jack cheese & your choice of a side.

Spaghetti Dinner

$10.99

pasta meatballs, topped with marinara, & served with toasted garlic bread.

Corned Beef Cabbage

$13.99

Desserts

Deep Fried Oreo's

$6.99

deep fried & topped with chocolate syrup, ice cream and whipped cream.

Brownie Bites

$6.99

deep fried & topped with chocolate syrup, ice cream and whipped cream.

Ice Cream

$3.00

Sides & Sauces

Add Celery & Carrots

$0.50

Fries

$3.00

Tots

$3.50

Slaw

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Spaghetti

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.75

Caesar Salad

$3.75

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$0.50

Premium Toppings

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

1000 Island

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Basalmic

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Ceasar Dress

$0.75

Greek

$0.75

Als Sauce

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Mayo

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Gravy

$1.00

Horseradish

$0.75

Horsey Sauce

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Au Jus

$0.75

Buffalo Mild

$0.75

Buffalo Medium

$0.75

Buffalo Hot

$0.75

Buffalo Garlic

$0.75

Vesuvius

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Honey Habanero

$0.75

Habanero

$0.75

Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Maryland Old Bay

$0.75

Sweet Honey Mustard

$0.75

Barbalo

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Sriracha

$0.75

Beverages

1/2 & 1/2

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Unsweet

$2.75

Water

Specials

Fajitas

$11.99

Tacos

$3.00

BBQ Sandwich

$9.99

BBQ Plate

$10.99

Wing Special

Fish Fryday

$18.99

Lunch Fingers

$9.99

SW Eggrolls

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8321 Magnolia Estates Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Juan Loco - Cornelius
orange starNo Reviews
8301-3 Magnolia Estates Dr Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Lake Norman
orange starNo Reviews
19601 liverpool parkway cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Hello, Sailor
orange star4.3 • 4,855
20210 Henderson Rd. Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Big Bite'z Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,127
20430 W Catawba Ave Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Sangam Indian Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
20910 Torrence Chapel Rd Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Waterman Fishbar Lake Norman
orange starNo Reviews
9615 Bailey Rd Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cornelius

Hello, Sailor
orange star4.3 • 4,855
20210 Henderson Rd. Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Big Bite'z Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,127
20430 W Catawba Ave Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
DanielSan
orange star4.3 • 57
20822 North Main Street Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cornelius
Davidson
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Mooresville
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Kannapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.5 (423 restaurants)
Statesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston