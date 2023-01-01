Al’s Bar & Grille 8321 Magnolia Estates Dr
8321 Magnolia Estates Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Food
Appetizers & Al's Lite Bites
Basket Tortilla Chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Our new tangy dip that tastes just like our traditional buffalo wings served with chips.
Buffalo Fried Shrimp
lightly breaded fried tiger shrimp served with veggies, & dip: mild, medium, hot or plain, grilled or fried.
Chicken Bites
Bite sized hand breaded chicken. Served with choice of sauce and side.
Chicken Fingers
grilled, or fried chicken strips served with a side of veggies, & choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese.
Chips & Salsa
French Fries Basket
large basket of tasty golden fries.
Grilled Shrimp
grilled shrimp in lemon butter sauce with garlic bread for dipping.
Large Fried Mushroom
Large Fried Pickle
Meatball Appetizer
meatballs smothered in tomato sauce with melted mozzarella and garlic bread for dipping. Enough to share.
Medium Fried Mushrooms
generous basket of fresh hand breaded mushrooms with ranch dressing.
Medium Fried Pickles
a real southern treat. A generous basket of hand breaded fried pickles, served with ranch dressing, & our spicy ketchup.
Mozzarella Sticks
breaded mozzarella deep fried & served with a side of marinara.
Nachos Delight
pile of chips with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapeno, onions, salsa, & sour cream.
Onion Rings Basket
large basket of tasty golden browned onion rings.
Quesadilla
large toasted tortilla topped with melted cheese with a side of lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, & sour cream.
Sausage Dip
a zesty cheese and sausage dip served with tortilla chips.
Soft Pretzel Sticks
A basket of hot soft pretzel sticks served with spicy brown mustard.
Tater Tots Basket
large basket of tasty golden taters.
Soups & Salads
Cobb Salad
fresh salad topped with chicken (fried or grilled) bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, carrots, & egg slices.
Chicken Salad
fresh salad with choice of fried or grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, & carrots.
Caesar Salad
great healthy alternative.
Chef Salad
large portion of salad mix topped with tomato, cucumber, carrots, ham, turkey, cheddar cheese & egg.
Nacho Salad
with nachos, tomatoes, jalapeños, black olives, cheddar cheese, sour cream, & salsa.
Greek Salad
Salad bed of romaine lettuce with feta, black olives & banana peppers with Greek dressing on the side.
Bacon Cheeseburger Salad
salad topped with tomato, onions, pickles, cheddar cheese, bacon, & burger.
CUP - Soup of the Day
our soups are made from scratch every day!
BOWL - Soup of the Day
CUP - Al's Chili
enjoy our delicious homemade chili, topped with shredded cheese, & crackers.
BOWL - Al's Chili
Soup & 1/2 Sandwich
ham or turkey sandwich with lettuce, tomato, mayo, & a cup of our soup or chili
Side Salad
House Salad
Side Greek Salad
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken & romaine lettuce sprinkled with parmesan cheese rolled in a tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried or grilled with lettuce & tomato. Make it mild, medium, hot.
Turkey Bacn Chedd Wrap
bacon, turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & ranch dressing rolled in a large tortilla.
Veggie Wrap
cold wrap with cucumbers, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, feta & balsamic.
Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap
hamburger with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion.
Fajita Wrap
beef or chicken with grilled onions, peppers, & pepper jack cheese in a tortilla with salsa, & sour cream.
Burgers
Classic Burger
A classic burger topped with lettuce, Tomato & onion.
Huevos Burger
Burger topped with egg, grilled onions, american cheese, & mayo.
Dumpster Burger
Burger (2 patties) topped with chili, cheese, cole slaw, mustard, onion, lettuce, & tomato.
Cheeseburger Sub
Burger on a hoagie with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & Italian dressing.
Veggie Burger
Burger a spicy black bean burger topped with cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream, lettuce, & tomato.
Dog Burger
yep, it's a hot dog on top of a burger. A split grilled hot dog with american cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, tomato, ketchup & mustard.
Carolina Burger
it’s a classic southern burger with chili, cheese, slaw, mustard, & onions.
Cowboy Burger
Burger with grilled onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, & topped with BBQ sauce.
Patty Melt Burger
Burger with grilled onions, cheddar cheese & pepper jack cheese on grilled rye bread.
Inferno Burger
It’s HOT... Burger with jalapeños, vesuvius sauce, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onions.
Grilled Cheese Burger
Burger wedged between two grilled cheese sandwiches topped with lettuce, tomato, & onions.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, bacon, & swiss.
Mac N' Cheeseburger
Burger topped with mac n’ cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & onions. It’s messy, but delicious for the true mac n” cheese lover.
Reuben Burger
Burger with 1,000 island dressing, kraut, & Swiss on rye bread.
Sandwiches, DOGS & More
Beef Cheddar Sandwich
sliced roast beef cooked in house with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, fried onions, & horseradish sauce served on a bun.
BLT Sandwich
you won’t be disappointed with this classic. lettuce, tomato, mayo, & bacon on toast.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken dipped in your choice of sauce with provolone, lettuce, & tomato.
Chicken Club
grilled or fried chicken topped with bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato topped with our in house made special Al’s sauce.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
breaded chicken with mozzarella & marinara sauce on a hoagie.
Chicken Sandwich
grilled or fried chicken breast topped with lettuce & tomato.
Doggie
two individual grilled dogs plain or topped how you would like.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
on a Kaiser bun served with lettuce, tomato, & tartar sauce.
French Dip
sliced in house cooked roast beef with melted provolone on a hoagie with au jus.
Fried Bologna Sandwich
large slab of bologna on toasted roll, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & mustard.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
a classic grilled cheese sandwich.
Italian Sub
hot roast beef, ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese & italian aioli.
Meatball Sub
home made meatballs topped with marinara & melted mozzarella on a hoagie.
Philly Sub
roast beef, turkey, or chicken grilled with onions & peppers topped with provolone.
Pizza Sub
Large hoagie roll oven baked with pizza sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni.
Triple Decker Club
three levels of toast with ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo.
Turkey Jack Sandwich
sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, & pepperjack cheese on a bun.
Turkey Reuben Sandwich
turkey with kraut, swiss & 1000 island dressing.
Pizzas & Calzones
Al's Pizza
Once you try our pizza, you won’t go anywhere else. Our pizza is hand made & cooked the way you like it.
Calzone
it’s like a pizza folded over & stuffed with one choice of any topping you like & a side of marinara...it’s big so make sure you are hungry.
Veggie Pizza
green peppers, tomato, onions, mushrooms, & black olives.
Bronx Bomber Pizza
Pesto sauce with sausage, roasted red peppers, feta, mozzarella, & onions.
Personal Pizza
if you’re eating alone. Comes with one topping of your choice.
The Works Pizza
loaded with pepperoni, beef, ham, sausage, mushrooms ,onions, green pepper, tomato, & black olives.
Brooklyn Pizza
garlic & olive oil basted dough with chicken, onion, tomato, mozzarella , parmesan, & oregano.
Chicken Bacon Alfredo Pizza
topped with alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, & bacon.
Flat Bread Pizza
lightly toasted & crispy flatbread with choice of 2 toppings.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
blue cheese or ranch, cheddar & mozzarella topped with chicken, smothered in hot sauce.
Al's Home Cooked Dinners
Cajun Chicken
grilled chicken, onions, tomato, & roasted red peppers with a Cajun cream sauce served over penne pasta. With garlic bread.
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
penne pasta topped with grilled chicken, broccoli & served with garlic bread.
Chicken Cordon Blue
breaded chicken topped with ham & melted Swiss cheese served over a bed of pasta with garlic bread.
Chicken Parmigiana
freshly breaded chicken smothered with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella & parmesan, on a bed of pasta with garlic bread.
Creamy Chicken Pesto Pasta
Penne pasta & chicken, fresh basil, & pesto cream sauce served with toasted garlic bread.
Fish & Chips Dinner
Dinner large portion of lightly breaded golden fried fish with fries & coleslaw. “best fish fry on the lake” Add vinegar to top off your fish & fries.
Fried Shrimp
large basket of tasty fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw.
Pierogies
half moon pasta pockets filled with potato, & cheese slowly sautéed in blended garlic butter, topped with mushrooms & onions.
Roast Beef Over Rice
half moon pasta pockets filled with potato, & cheese slowly sautéed in blended garlic butter, topped with mushrooms & onions.
Shrimp Scampi Pasta
shrimp with diced tomato sautéed in garlic butter sauce topped with parmesan cheese served over penne pasta with garlic bread.
Southwest Chicken
grilled chicken breast smothered with a blend of tomato, peppers, onions, & pepper jack cheese & your choice of a side.
Spaghetti Dinner
pasta meatballs, topped with marinara, & served with toasted garlic bread.
Corned Beef Cabbage
Desserts
Sides & Sauces
Add Celery & Carrots
Fries
Tots
Slaw
Pasta Salad
Spaghetti
Rice
Broccoli
Side Salad
Caesar Salad
Mac N Cheese
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Tortilla Chips
Garlic Bread
Premium Toppings
Ranch
Bleu Cheese
1000 Island
Honey Mustard
Side Basalmic
Italian
Ceasar Dress
Greek
Als Sauce
Salsa
Sour Cream
Mayo
Cocktail Sauce
Tartar Sauce
Gravy
Horseradish
Horsey Sauce
Marinara
Au Jus
Buffalo Mild
Buffalo Medium
Buffalo Hot
Buffalo Garlic
Vesuvius
Sweet Chili
Honey Habanero
Habanero
Lemon Pepper
Garlic Parmesan
Maryland Old Bay
Sweet Honey Mustard
Barbalo
BBQ
Sriracha
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8321 Magnolia Estates Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031