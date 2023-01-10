Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alabama Peanut Co. 2016 Morris Avenue

2016 Morris Avenue

Birmingham, AL 35203

Order Again

Popular Items

Salt Roast
Bronnie's Brittle Peanut
1907 Cloth Event

Craft Boiled Peanuts

Alabama Cajun Boiled

$6.00+

Our famous house made cajun seasoning topped with jalapeños for an extra kick.

Classic Salt Boiled

$6.00+

Perfectly southern, salted boiled peanuts. The OG boiled peanut flavor. If it ain't broke, don't fix it!

Tabasco Ranch Boiled

$6.00+

Tabasco lovers REJOICE! Not too spicy, it's just right! Buffalo Ranch's second cousin, that you only see a couple times out of the year!

Roasted Peanuts

Original Roast

$3.00+
Salt Roast

$3.00+
Cajun Roast

$3.00+
Dark Roast

$3.00+

Shell Pan

$8.00

Small silver galvenized tub (10 x 12) perfect for tossing your shells and reusing for next time!

Craft Boiled Peanuts

Alabama Cajun Boiled

Roasted Peanuts

Salt Roast

Cajun Roast

Dark Roast

Craft Boiled Peanuts

Alabama Cajun Boiled

Roasted Peanuts

Salt Roast

Cajun Roast

Dark Roast

Craft Boiled Peanuts

Alabama Cajun Boiled

Roasted Peanuts

Salt Roast

Cajun Roast

Dark Roast

Craft Boiled Peanuts

Alabama Cajun Boiled

Classic Salt Boiled

Pineapple Lava Boiled

Dill Pickle Ranch Boiled

Lemon Pepper Boiled

Salt & Vinegar Boiled

Roasted Peanuts

Salt Roast

Cajun Roast

Dark Roast

Shell Pan

Bronnie's Brittle

Bronnie's Brittle Peanut

$10.00
Bronnie's Brittle Butterscotch

$10.00
Bronnie's Brittle Chocolate

$10.00
Bronnie's Brittle Cajun

$10.00

T-shirts

Sale Shirt

$15.00

Nut Hugger

APCo Hugger - Blue

Circle Peanut Man Hugger

Stickers

APCo Sticker - Blue/Gold

APCo Sticker - Red/Gold

Southern Crafted Sticker - Black

Since 1907 Sticker - Red

Birmingnut Sticker

Circle Peanut Man Sticker

Shell Yeah Sticker

Southern as a Boiled Peanut Sticker

Southern and Salty Sticker

Coffee Mugs

I'm Nuts Without My Coffee Mug

Beer and Peanuts Pint Glass

Tote Bags

Peanut Man Canvas Tote Bag

1907 Depot Canvas Tote Bag

Shell Pan

Shell Pan

Gift Sets

Boiled Peanut Kit–Classic Salt

"1907 Depot" Bag (1lb)

1 lb gift Bag Y'all Nuts

Burlap

3 lb Gift Set APCo

3 lb Gift Set Southern Crafted

3 lb Gift Set Circle Peanut Man

3 lb Gift Set Southern and Salty

3 lb Gift Set Y'all Nuts

Holiday Gift Sets

3 lb Gift Set 'Tis the Season

3 lb Gift Set Jingle Shells

3 lb Gift Set The Original Nutcracker

1 lb Gift Bag 'Tis the Season

1 lb Gift Bag The Original Nutcracker

Event Bags

1907 Cloth Event

Event Favor Roasted Peanuts (Cloth)

Event Favor Roasted Peanuts (paper)

