Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

ala | Elegant Levantine cuisine with mezze from the southeast corner of the Mediterranean

3,542 Reviews

$$

1320 19th St NW

Washington, DC 20036

When you join us at ala, we want you to feel the overwhelming sense of being one with a variety of colors. From the colors of the ingredients you are enjoying or the cocktails you are sipping to the colorful expressions of each of our team members & guests who surround you, ala provides an experience for everyone who enters. We focus on cooking & mixology from the Levant, an area of the world that has a long history and a colorful past. Over 10,000 years ago, it was in the Levant that humans began their first trial with agriculture - where cities, irrigation, and civilization later followed. What came next were the first diners, table settings, and menus. It was then that the first members of our human race settled in excitedly for their very first served meals. At ala, we remember this journey as we take a path of new flavors and scents all while in an environment of bringing the human race together - through color, food, drinks, and love.

