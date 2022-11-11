Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aladdin Cafe - 39th Street

905 Reviews

$$

3903 Wyoming St

Kansas City, MO 64111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Agrabah Appetizer Combo
Hummus App
Shawarmah Sandwich

Appetizers

Agrabah Appetizer Combo

$13.99

Baba Ghanouj App

$7.49

Cauliflower App

$7.49

Extra Pita Bread

$1.99

Falafel App

$6.99

Shrimp App

$9.99

Gyro Hummus App

$11.99

Halum App

$7.49

Hummus App

$7.49

Spanakopita App

$6.49

Raja App

$7.49

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$6.49

Zaateer App

$4.99

Large party Gyro meat

$200.00

Large party salad

$125.00

Large party saffron rice

$80.00

Large party pita

$40.00

Soup & Salads

Aladdin Greek Salad

$3.99+

Aladdin Lentil Soup

$4.99+

Fattoush Salad

$7.49

Gallon of soup

$45.00

Tabouli Salad

$7.49

Vegetarian Entree

Falafel & Hummus Combo

$14.99

Koshary

$13.99

Spanakopita platter

$14.99

Veggie Biryani

$15.99

Veggie Combo

$15.99

Cauliflower platter

$14.99

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Caulif & Fala Sandwich

$12.99

Eggplant Sandwich

$12.99

Falafel & Baba Sandwich

$12.99

Falafel & Hummus Sandwich

$12.99

Falafel Sandwich

$12.99

Jaffar

$12.99

Shish Kabobs

Beef Kabob

$16.99

Chicken Kabob

$15.99

Kifka Kabob

$16.99

Meat Kabob Combo

$24.99

Seafood Kabob

$19.99

Shrimp Kabob

$15.99

Meat Entrees

Aladdin's Gyro Platter

$15.99

Biryani

$15.99+

Chicken Shawarmah Platter

$15.99

Curry Chicken

$16.99

Lamb Chops

$32.99

Petra Platter

$14.99

Shish Taouk

$15.99

Sumac Chicken

$14.99

Mashroom Chicken

$15.99

Meat Sandwiches

Gyro Sandwich

$12.99

Humm&Gyro Sandwich

$12.99

Kifta & Hummus

$12.99

Shawarmah Sandwich

$12.99

Souviaki Chicken

$12.99

Daily Specials

Lamb Shank

$19.99

Seafood

$19.99

Stuffed Salamon

$16.99

Mousaka

$16.99

Kids Menu

Pita Pizza

$6.49

Gyro Basket

$7.49

Chicken Basket

$7.49

French Fries

$3.99

Dessert

Baklava

$3.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Rice Pudding

$5.99

Tiramisu

$6.49

Galajobovreko

$6.49

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Mr. Pib

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.49

Orange Fanta

$2.49

Water

$1.50

Hot Drinks

Black Hot Tea

$2.99

Sage Hot Tea

$2.99

Green Hot Tea

$2.99

Mint Hot Tea

$2.99

Cinnamon Ginger Tea

$2.99

Turkish Coffee

$2.99

Special Drinks

Rose Lemonade

$2.99

Vimto

$2.99

Yogurt Drink

$2.99

Sides

Side Rice

$3.99

Side Gyro

$7.99

Side chicken skewer

$9.99

Side fries

$4.99

Side pita

$1.99

Side cucumber sauce

$1.00

Side Tahinna

$0.99

Side red hot

$0.99

Side green hot

$0.99

Side Taouk

$0.99

Side shrimp kabob

$10.99

Side beef kabob

$10.99

Side chicken kabob

$9.99

Side chicken

$7.99

Side grilled veggies

$4.99

Side raw veggies

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!! Great food, great service

Website

Location

3903 Wyoming St, Kansas City, MO 64111

Directions

