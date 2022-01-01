  • Home
  Aladdin
  Aladdin Cowboy Cafe - 3989 State Highway 24
Aladdin Cowboy Cafe 3989 State Highway 24

3989 State Highway 24

Aladdin, WY 82710

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! This is a Historic Unique little hole in the wall you do not want to miss this hidden Gem of the Black Hills. We have an award-winning chef that puts out eats you just wouldn't expect from a little cafe in a populated town of 15, that's right population of Aladdin Wy. is 15. This quaint little place has been around for some time and has become a destination spot for many who love the food and atmosphere. you can come in and get a cold drink, beer, or even something stronger as we have a full bar and don't forget the great food as well. As you hang out in our newly built fireplace room or hang out on the outside 4000 square foot deck and enjoy the music and people watch as we are located on highway 24 on the way to Devils Tower in the Beautiful Black Hills of Wyoming. You can also check in to our beautiful 15 room Motel which is at the same location, if there is a vacancy available

3989 State Highway 24, Aladdin, WY 82710

