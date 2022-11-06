Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aladdin Mediterranean Grill Garden Oaks

review star

No reviews yet

1737 W 34th Street

Houston, TX 77018

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Entrée & 3 Sides
1 Entrée & 2 Sides
Chicken Kabob

Combo Plates

All Combo Platters come with 2 Complementary Pita Breads!
1 Entrée & 3 Sides

1 Entrée & 3 Sides
$15.99

$15.99
1 Entrée & 2 Sides

1 Entrée & 2 Sides
$13.99

$13.99
4 Veggie Sides

4 Veggie Sides
$13.99

$13.99
Steak Kabob Platter

Steak Kabob Platter
$16.99

$16.99
Lamb Kabob Platter

Lamb Kabob Platter
$17.99

$17.99
Lamb Shank Platter

Lamb Shank Platter
$19.99

$19.99

Fish Platter

$16.99

Add-Ons

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$0.85

Per Piece

Garlic Sauce

Garlic Sauce
$0.85

$0.85
Tzatziki Sauce

Tzatziki Sauce
$0.85

$0.85

Family Style A la Carte - Dips

Pita Bread is Sold Separately
Traditional Hummus

Traditional Hummus

Spicy Hummus

Spicy Hummus

Caramelized Onion Hummus

Caramelized Onion Hummus

Baba Ghannouj

Baba Ghannouj

Garlic Dip

Garlic Dip

Tzatziki Dip

Tzatziki Dip

Family Style - A La Carte - Cold Sides

Tabbouli

Tabbouli

Lebanese Salad (Cucumber)

Lebanese Salad (Cucumber)

House Greek Salad

House Greek Salad

Cabbage Salad

Cabbage Salad

Chickpea Salad

Chickpea Salad

Lentil Salad

Lentil Salad

Spinach Feta Salad

Spinach Feta Salad

Beets & Jicama Salad

Beets & Jicama Salad

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

Chargrilled Veggies

Chargrilled Veggies

Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$4.99

Serving Size: 4 Pieces

Orzo Salad

$4.99+
Mushroom & Artichoke Salad

Mushroom & Artichoke Salad

Family Style - A La Carte - Hot Sides

Vermicelli Almond Rice

Vermicelli Almond Rice

Saffron Rice

Saffron Rice

Pomegranate Eggplant Stew

Pomegranate Eggplant Stew

Lemon Cilantro Roasted Potatoes

Lemon Cilantro Roasted Potatoes

Baked Mashed Potato Ball

Baked Mashed Potato Ball

$4.49

Sold Per Piece

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

Family Style - A La Carte - Entrees

Rice & Pita Sold Separately
Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob
$7.99

$7.99
Saffron Chicken Kabob

Saffron Chicken Kabob
$7.99

$7.99
Spicy Chipotle Chicken Kabob

Spicy Chipotle Chicken Kabob
$7.99

$7.99
Kafta Kabob

Kafta Kabob

$7.99

Ground Beef

Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$7.99

Not a Sandwich

Lamb Kabob

Lamb Kabob

$9.99
Baked Chicken

Baked Chicken
$6.99

$6.99
Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$12.99

Sold Per Piece

Steak Kabob

Steak Kabob

$8.99
Kibbi

Kibbi

$6.99

Serving Size: 2 Pieces

Falafel

Falafel

$6.99

Serving Size: 4 Pieces

Dessert

Chocolate Baklava ( 1 pc )

Chocolate Baklava ( 1 pc )
$2.99

$2.99
Walnut Baklava ( 1 pc )

Walnut Baklava ( 1 pc )
$2.59

$2.59
Pistachio Turkish Baclawa

Pistachio Turkish Baclawa
$4.99

$4.99

Drinks

Topo Chico Lime

Topo Chico Lime
$3.29

$3.29
Fresh Mango Juice

Fresh Mango Juice
$4.99

$4.99
Fresh Strawberry Juice

Fresh Strawberry Juice
$4.99

$4.99
Fresh Papaya Pineapple Juice

Fresh Papaya Pineapple Juice

$4.99Out of stock
Fresh Watermelon Juice

Fresh Watermelon Juice

$4.99Out of stock

Fresh House Blend Juice
$4.99

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1737 W 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018

Directions

Gallery
Aladdin Mediterranean Grill image
Aladdin Mediterranean Grill image
Aladdin Mediterranean Grill image

