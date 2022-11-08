Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Aladdin Pita

4,190 Reviews

$

3750 W 80th Lane

Merrillville, IN 46410

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawerma Bowl
Hummos
Falafel Plate

Appetizers

Hummos

Hummos

$8.00

Pureed chick pea, tahini, lemon juice and garlic topped with garnish and olive oil.

Hummos with Meat

$12.00

Topped with your choice of shawarma meat or your choice of tender cubes of lamb or beef.

Baba Ghannoug

$8.50

Roasted eggplant mixed with tahini, parsley and lemon juice topped with olive oil.

Muhammara

$8.00

Roasted red bell pepper and walnut dip

Labna

$8.00

Traditional soft cheese mixed with mint. Served with olive oil.

Labna Spicy

$8.50

Traditional soft cheese mixed with mint. Served with olive oil.

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$7.00

Fried patties made from ground chickpea, cilantro, parsley and onion served with tahini sauce.

Kibbeh

Kibbeh

$10.00Out of stock

Crispy croquette made of cracked wheat, stuffed with sautéed beef, onion and nuts served with tahini sauce.

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$9.00Out of stock

Grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice, tomato, parsley and olive oil.

Foule Mudammas

$8.00

Pureed fava beans cooked with fresh garlic and lemon juice seasoned with cumin and black pepper.

Maqaali

$10.00

Mezza Spread

$12.00

combination of hummos, baba ghannoug, tabbouleh, arabian salad, and mixed pickles

Musabaha

$8.00

Foule Mudammas Large

$14.00

Salads & Soups

Arabian

$7.00

Chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, parsley and fresh mint mixed with lemon juice and olive oil.

Aladdin

Aladdin

$9.00

Fresh tossed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese and olive oil.

Fattoush

Fattoush

$8.00

Toasted pieces of pita bread, chopped parsley, tomatoes and cucumbers mixed with lemon juice and olive oil.

Tabbouleh

Tabbouleh

$8.00

Fine crushed wheat, tomatoes, parsley, mint and lemon juice. Served with olive oil.

Jerusalem

$8.00

Yogurt & Cucumber

$8.00

Cucumbers and yogurt topped with olive oil, garlic, mint and fresh parsley.

Turkish

$8.00Out of stock

Finely chopped onions, tomatoes, garlic and cilantro mixed with tomato puree seasoned with salt, pepper and cumin.

Jerusalem Large

$14.00
Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$4.00

Soup Of The Day

$4.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Shawerma Sandwich

$8.50

Served with lettuce, tomato and onion with your choice of garlic or tahini sauce.

Beef Shawerma Sandwich

$8.50

With lettuce, onion and tomato, served with tahini sauce.

Falafel Sandwich

$7.50

With chopped tomato and cucumber. Served with tahini sauce.

Falafel and Eggplant Sandwich

$8.00

Falafel and fried eggplant. Served with tahini sauce.

Falafel and Cauliflower Sandwich

$8.00

Falafel and fried cauliflower. Served with tahini sauce.

Eggplant and Cauliflower Sandwich

$7.50

Eggplant and cauliflower. Served with tahini sauce.

Eggplant Sandwich

$7.00

Cauliflower Sandwich

$7.00

Potato And Cauliflower Sandwich

$7.50

Meat Combination Sandwich

$12.00

Combination of shish kebab, kefta kebab and beef shawarma with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with tahini sauce.

Chicken Kabab Sandwich

$9.00

Cooked on open flame served in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with tahini sauce.

Lamb Kabab Sandwich

$10.00

Cooked on open flame served in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with tahini sauce.

Kefta Kabab Sandwich

$9.00

Cooked on open flame served in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with tahini sauce.

Shish Kabab Sandwich

$10.00

Cooked on open flame served in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with tahini sauce.

Chicken Shawerma Wrap

Chicken Shawerma Wrap

$9.00

With lettuce, tomato, pickle and gariic or tahini sauce.

Beef Shawerma Wrap

$10.00

With lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle served with tahini on the side.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$8.00

Vegan. With tomato, cucumber, red hot sauce and tahini sauce.

Entrees

Create Your Own Platter

Pick one or a combination

Chicken Kabab (Shish Tawook)

$15.00

Marinated skewers of tender chicken seasoned just right cooked on open flame to perfection. Served with grilled vegetables and rice.

Shish Kabab Plate

$20.00

Tender beef kebab served with grilled vegetables and rice.

Lamb Kabab Plate

$18.00

Locally raised spring lamb cooked on open flame and served with grilled vegetables and rice.

Mixed Kabab Plate

Mixed Kabab Plate

$21.00

Combination of shish kebab, chicken kebab and kefta kebab served with grilled vegetable and rice.

Kefta Kabab Plate

$15.00

Seasoned minced beef, lamb, parsley and onion. Served with grilled vegetables and rice.

Shawerma Plate

$15.00

Grilled thin slices of marinated beef or chicken served with rice and tahini sauce, garnished with sliced tomato and onion.

Sultan Platter

$80.00

Serves 4-6. Shish kabab, kefta kabab, chicken kabab, beef shawarma, rice and grilled vegetables. Served with hummus, baba ghannoug, fattoush salad and mixed pickles.

Aladdin Platter

$120.00

Serves 8-10. Shish kabab, kefta kabab, chicken kabab, beef shawarma, rice and grilled vegetables. Served with hummus, baba ghannoug, fattoush salad and mixed pickles.

Shrimp Kabab

$22.00

Marinated jumbo shrimp cooked on an open flame served with rice and grilled vegetables.

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Marinated salmon cooked on an open flame served with rice and grilled vegetables.

Lamb Shanks

$20.00

Tender shanks oven-roasted with a delicious tomato sauce. Served with rice.

Lamb Chops

$25.00

Tender marinated lamb chops chops grilled and served with grilled vegetables and rice.

Kallaya

$16.00

Choice of lamb, beef or chicken sautéed with fresh tomatoes, garlic, onions, green pepper, parsley and special seasoning. Served with rice.

Chicken Biryani

$16.00Out of stock

Mixture of chicken and basmati rice flavored with a special blend of Indian spices and served with yogurt and red chili hot sauce.

Vegetarian Platter

$13.00

Combination of hummus, baba ghannoug, tabbouleh, falafel and stuffed grape leaves.

Vegetarian Shish Kabab

$12.00

Skewers of char-grilled green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice.

Bamyah

$12.00Out of stock

Baby okra, tomato and garlic stew served with rice.

Specials

Lunch Special

$8.00

Two pieces of chicken kabab, half skewer of kefta, side of beef shawerma, and one piece of falafel served with rice.

Bowl

Chicken Shawerma Bowl

Chicken Shawerma Bowl

$13.00

Create your own chicken shawarma bowl.

Beef Shawerma Bowl

$13.00

Create your own beef shawarma bowl.

Falafel Bowl

$10.00

Create your own falafel bowl.

Sides

Hummos Side

$3.00

Baba Ghanough Side

$3.00

Muhammara Side

$3.00

Labna Side

$3.00

Arabian Salad Side

$2.50

Tabbouleh Side

$3.00

Yogurt Salad Side

$2.50

Fried Round Potatoes

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Pickles & Olives

$3.00

Yogurt

$1.50

Appetizer Sampler

$5.00

Feta cheese

$4.00

Yellow Rice

$3.00

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Tahini Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.25

Red Hot Sauce

$1.00

Green Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side Pita

$0.45

Turkish Salad Side

$2.50

Onions And Tomato

$2.50

Jerusalem Side

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chkn Nuggts & Fries

$4.99

Kids Chez Stix & Fries

$4.99

Kids Chkn Kbab & Rice

$4.99

Kids Shish Kbab & Rice

$5.99

Desserts

Turkish Baklava

$5.50

Served with layers of very flaky, thin pastry leaves and pistachio nuts.

Hareesah

$5.00

Cake made with farina flour topped with almonds.

Muhallabia

$5.00

Vanilla and coconut custard flavored with orange blossom water.

Rice Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Creamy egyptian rice with cinnamon and orange zest.

Crème Brûlée

$6.00

French custard with a caramelized sugar crust.

Assorted Baklava

$5.50Out of stock

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Iced Tea Sweetened

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Juices

Fresh Orange Juice

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh Lemonade

$6.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Mixed Fruit Cocktail

$4.00

Guava Juice

$4.00

Coffee & Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Sage Tea

$2.50

Mint Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Turkish Coffee

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

SERVING THE BEST IN FLAVOR AND TRADITION FROM THE MIDDLE EAST

Website

Location

3750 W 80th Lane, Merrillville, IN 46410

Directions

Gallery
Aladdin Pita image
Aladdin Pita image
Aladdin Pita image
Aladdin Pita image

Similar restaurants in your area

Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
606 South Wabash Avenue Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
BenjYehuda - Madison
orange star4.5 • 487
500 W Madison Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
BenjYehuda - LaSalle
orange star4.3 • 459
10 S Lasalle Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Merrillville
Crown Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Dyer
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston