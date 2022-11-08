- Home
Aladdin Pita
4,190 Reviews
$
3750 W 80th Lane
Merrillville, IN 46410
Popular Items
Appetizers
Hummos
Pureed chick pea, tahini, lemon juice and garlic topped with garnish and olive oil.
Hummos with Meat
Topped with your choice of shawarma meat or your choice of tender cubes of lamb or beef.
Baba Ghannoug
Roasted eggplant mixed with tahini, parsley and lemon juice topped with olive oil.
Muhammara
Roasted red bell pepper and walnut dip
Labna
Traditional soft cheese mixed with mint. Served with olive oil.
Labna Spicy
Traditional soft cheese mixed with mint. Served with olive oil.
Falafel Plate
Fried patties made from ground chickpea, cilantro, parsley and onion served with tahini sauce.
Kibbeh
Crispy croquette made of cracked wheat, stuffed with sautéed beef, onion and nuts served with tahini sauce.
Stuffed Grape Leaves
Grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice, tomato, parsley and olive oil.
Foule Mudammas
Pureed fava beans cooked with fresh garlic and lemon juice seasoned with cumin and black pepper.
Maqaali
Mezza Spread
combination of hummos, baba ghannoug, tabbouleh, arabian salad, and mixed pickles
Musabaha
Foule Mudammas Large
Salads & Soups
Arabian
Chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, parsley and fresh mint mixed with lemon juice and olive oil.
Aladdin
Fresh tossed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese and olive oil.
Fattoush
Toasted pieces of pita bread, chopped parsley, tomatoes and cucumbers mixed with lemon juice and olive oil.
Tabbouleh
Fine crushed wheat, tomatoes, parsley, mint and lemon juice. Served with olive oil.
Jerusalem
Yogurt & Cucumber
Cucumbers and yogurt topped with olive oil, garlic, mint and fresh parsley.
Turkish
Finely chopped onions, tomatoes, garlic and cilantro mixed with tomato puree seasoned with salt, pepper and cumin.
Jerusalem Large
Lentil Soup
Soup Of The Day
Sandwiches
Chicken Shawerma Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato and onion with your choice of garlic or tahini sauce.
Beef Shawerma Sandwich
With lettuce, onion and tomato, served with tahini sauce.
Falafel Sandwich
With chopped tomato and cucumber. Served with tahini sauce.
Falafel and Eggplant Sandwich
Falafel and fried eggplant. Served with tahini sauce.
Falafel and Cauliflower Sandwich
Falafel and fried cauliflower. Served with tahini sauce.
Eggplant and Cauliflower Sandwich
Eggplant and cauliflower. Served with tahini sauce.
Eggplant Sandwich
Cauliflower Sandwich
Potato And Cauliflower Sandwich
Meat Combination Sandwich
Combination of shish kebab, kefta kebab and beef shawarma with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with tahini sauce.
Chicken Kabab Sandwich
Cooked on open flame served in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with tahini sauce.
Lamb Kabab Sandwich
Cooked on open flame served in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with tahini sauce.
Kefta Kabab Sandwich
Cooked on open flame served in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with tahini sauce.
Shish Kabab Sandwich
Cooked on open flame served in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with tahini sauce.
Chicken Shawerma Wrap
With lettuce, tomato, pickle and gariic or tahini sauce.
Beef Shawerma Wrap
With lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle served with tahini on the side.
Falafel Wrap
Vegan. With tomato, cucumber, red hot sauce and tahini sauce.
Entrees
Create Your Own Platter
Pick one or a combination
Chicken Kabab (Shish Tawook)
Marinated skewers of tender chicken seasoned just right cooked on open flame to perfection. Served with grilled vegetables and rice.
Shish Kabab Plate
Tender beef kebab served with grilled vegetables and rice.
Lamb Kabab Plate
Locally raised spring lamb cooked on open flame and served with grilled vegetables and rice.
Mixed Kabab Plate
Combination of shish kebab, chicken kebab and kefta kebab served with grilled vegetable and rice.
Kefta Kabab Plate
Seasoned minced beef, lamb, parsley and onion. Served with grilled vegetables and rice.
Shawerma Plate
Grilled thin slices of marinated beef or chicken served with rice and tahini sauce, garnished with sliced tomato and onion.
Sultan Platter
Serves 4-6. Shish kabab, kefta kabab, chicken kabab, beef shawarma, rice and grilled vegetables. Served with hummus, baba ghannoug, fattoush salad and mixed pickles.
Aladdin Platter
Serves 8-10. Shish kabab, kefta kabab, chicken kabab, beef shawarma, rice and grilled vegetables. Served with hummus, baba ghannoug, fattoush salad and mixed pickles.
Shrimp Kabab
Marinated jumbo shrimp cooked on an open flame served with rice and grilled vegetables.
Grilled Salmon
Marinated salmon cooked on an open flame served with rice and grilled vegetables.
Lamb Shanks
Tender shanks oven-roasted with a delicious tomato sauce. Served with rice.
Lamb Chops
Tender marinated lamb chops chops grilled and served with grilled vegetables and rice.
Kallaya
Choice of lamb, beef or chicken sautéed with fresh tomatoes, garlic, onions, green pepper, parsley and special seasoning. Served with rice.
Chicken Biryani
Mixture of chicken and basmati rice flavored with a special blend of Indian spices and served with yogurt and red chili hot sauce.
Vegetarian Platter
Combination of hummus, baba ghannoug, tabbouleh, falafel and stuffed grape leaves.
Vegetarian Shish Kabab
Skewers of char-grilled green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice.
Bamyah
Baby okra, tomato and garlic stew served with rice.
Specials
Bowl
Sides
Hummos Side
Baba Ghanough Side
Muhammara Side
Labna Side
Arabian Salad Side
Tabbouleh Side
Yogurt Salad Side
Fried Round Potatoes
French Fries
Pickles & Olives
Yogurt
Appetizer Sampler
Feta cheese
Yellow Rice
Basmati Rice
Tahini Sauce
Garlic Sauce
Red Hot Sauce
Green Hot Sauce
Side Pita
Turkish Salad Side
Onions And Tomato
Jerusalem Side
Kids Menu
Desserts
Turkish Baklava
Served with layers of very flaky, thin pastry leaves and pistachio nuts.
Hareesah
Cake made with farina flour topped with almonds.
Muhallabia
Vanilla and coconut custard flavored with orange blossom water.
Rice Pudding
Creamy egyptian rice with cinnamon and orange zest.
Crème Brûlée
French custard with a caramelized sugar crust.
Assorted Baklava
Beverages
Juices
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
SERVING THE BEST IN FLAVOR AND TRADITION FROM THE MIDDLE EAST
3750 W 80th Lane, Merrillville, IN 46410