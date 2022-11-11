- Home
Aladdin's Eatery Mishawaka
317 W. University Dr.
Mishawaka, IN 46530
Popular Items
Appetizers
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Tabouli
Vegan. A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, sweet onions, diced tomatoes, bulgur, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and fine herbs
Baba Gannouj
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fire-roasted eggplant puréed with tahini, fresh garlic, and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Spicy Cauliflower
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
Loubie Bzeit
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Italian green beans sautéed with onions, whole cloves of garlic, fresh tomatoes, and extra virgin olive oil
Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
Kibbie
Contains Nuts. Handcrafted, fried croquettes of seasoned ground lean beef and bulgur filled with seasoned beef, onions, and pine nuts; served with plain non-fat yogurt and Lebanese Salata
Chicken Sambusek
Curried chicken mixed with onions, sweet peas, fine herbs and spices, folded into a pita pie and topped with diced tomatoes and scallions
Fatayer
Vegetarian. A zesty combination of spinach, onions, and feta folded into a pita pie and topped with feta and scallions
Sfiha
Contains Nuts. A sautéed mixture of lean ground beef, lightly fried pine nuts, onions, tomatoes, and herbs folded into a pita pie and topped with cheddar and scallions
Vegetarian Combo
Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita
Veggie Plate
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
Soups
V-Nine
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Homemade with carrots, celery, tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, potatoes, green peppers, onions, and sweet peas
Lentil
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic
Chili
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
Len-Chili
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
Quart Size Soups
Rolled Pitas
Arayiss Rolled
Contains Nuts. A sautéed mixture of lean ground beef, lightly fried pine nuts, onions, tomatoes, and herbs with cheddar, turnips, pickles, and tomatoes
Chicken Curry Rolled
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Shish Tawook Rolled
Grilled chicken tenders, sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and our famous Garlic Sauce
Beef Shawarma Rolled
Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Chicken Shawarma Rolled
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Chicken Dijon Rolled
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Honey Dijon dressing
Chicken Salad Rolled
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
Turkey Rolled
Grilled, oven-roasted turkey breast, greens, sliced tomatoes, and cheddar
Tuna Steak Rolled
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce
Tuna Shawarma Rolled
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Beef Kafta Rolled
Grilled links of lean ground beef mixed with onions, parsley, herbs, and spices, topped with tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Spicy Kafta Rolled
Beef Kafta Rolled with our homemade Hot Sauce
Aladdin's Kabob Rolled
Grilled beef tenderloin, grilled tomatoes, green peppers, onions, greens, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Shish Kabob Rolled
Grilled beef tenderloin, greens, tomatoes, onions, feta, and Aladdin’s dressing
Aladdin's Lamb Rolled
Grilled lamb seasoned with herbs and spices, topped with tomatoes, onions, greens, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Vegetarian Rolled Pitas
Cauliflower Rolled
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried and seasoned, tomatoes, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing
Aladdins Falafel Rolled
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel, greens, tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Hummus Garden Rolled
Vegan. Our award-winning Hummus with greens and Lebanese Salata
Hummus Tabouli Rolled
Vegan. Our award-winning Hummus with Tabouli, greens, and tomatoes
Dawali Rolled
Vegetarian. Stuffed grape leaves topped with feta, tomatoes, onions, and Aladdin’s dressing
Hummus Falafel Rolled
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles
Baba Falafel Rolled
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and Baba Gannouj with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles
Pita Pitzas
Ali Baba Pitza
Vegetarian. Baba Gannouj topped with roasted eggplant, feta, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, and oregano
Greek Pitza
Vegetarian. Feta, za’atar, diced cucumbers, green peppers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, and flakes of sweet basil
Sultan's Shawarma Pitza
Tahini Lemon dressing topped with beef shawarma, onions, sliced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, and flakes of sweet basil
Aladdin's Chicken Pitza
Honey Dijon dressing and our homemade Garlic Sauce topped with chopped grilled chicken tenders, green peppers, and diced scallions
Arayiss Pitza
Contains Nuts. Our award-winning hummus topped with a sautéed mixture of lean ground beef, lightly fried pine nuts, onions, tomatoes, herbs, and chopped parsley
Farrouk's Falafel Pitza
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Tahini Lemon dressing topped with Falafel, banana peppers, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley
Farmer's Pitza
Vegetarian. Our homemade Garlic Sauce and Hot Sauce topped with baby spinach, diced yellow squash and zucchini, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, peas, banana peppers, cheddar and herbs
Chicken Curry Pitza
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
Garlic, Spinach, and Feta Pitza
Vegetarian. Homemade Garlic Sauce topped with cooked seasoned spinach, diced tomatoes, scallions, and banana peppers, sprinkled with parsley
Salads
Aladdin's Salad
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, calamata olives, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, feta, scallions, and Aladdin’s dressing
Spinach Salad
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Lebanese Salata
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, scallions, onions, and parsley tossed with extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice on a bed of mixed greens
Fattoush
Vegan. Mixed greens, lebanese salata and pita chips seasoned with za’atar, tossed with lemon juice, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs
Falafel Salad
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Falafel patties over mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions served with Tahini Lemon dressing; choice of cheddar or feta
Chicken Salad
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Turkey Salad
Gluten-Free. Grilled, oven-roasted turkey breast over mixed greens, calamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Grilled Tuna Salad
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Superfood Salad
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Mujadara, Lebanese Salata, red quinoa, diced squash and zucchini, peas, seasoned pita chips, walnuts, cranberries, and special seasoning tossed in Aladdin’s dressing and sprinkled with parsley
Taza Chicken Salad
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Mixed greens, yellow squash, zucchini, grapes, tomatoes, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with honey dijon dressing and topped with feta, dried cranberries, and lightly fried pine nuts
Greek Chicken Salad
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
Cranberry Walnut Salad
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, and quinoa tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta, dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts
Mujadara Power Salad
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Lentils and brown rice over mixed greens topped with our award-winning Hummus and fried onions, served with Aladdin’s dressing
Side Salad
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Mixed greens topped with lebanese salata, Aladdin’s dressing, and feta
Entrée Salads
Shawarma Salad
Gluten-Free. Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
Chicken Mishwi Salad
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
Shish Kabob Salad
Gluten-Free. Grilled beef tenderloin over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
Lamb Salad
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned lamb over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
Tawook Salad
Gluten-Free. Grilled chicken tenders over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
Specialties
Genie's Combo Plate
Contains Nuts. Chicken mishwi on a bed of seasoned brown rice with vermicelli; served with lebanese salata, hummus, lightly fried cauliflower florets drizzled with tahini lemon dressing, and turnips
Mujadara Plate
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Lentils and brown rice topped with Lebanese Salata and fried onions
Loubie Plate
Vegan. Italian green beans sautéed with onions, fresh tomatoes, and whole cloves of garlic, served with brown rice with vermicelli
Kibbie Plate
Contains Nuts. Handcrafted fried croquettes of lean beef and bulgur filled with seasoned lean beef, onions, and pine nuts; served with greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, calamata olives, and choice of dressing
Mediterranean Beef Kafta Plate
Contains Nuts. Beef Kafta served with seasoned brown rice with vermicelli, lightly fried pine nuts and almonds, and a hint of cinnamon; choice of Garlic Sauce or Tahini Lemon dressing
Mediterranean Lamb Plate
Contains Nuts. Grilled seasoned lamb served with brown rice with vermicelli, lightly fried pine nuts and almonds, and a hint of cinnamon; choice of Garlic Sauce or Tahini Lemon dressing
Mediterranean Shish Kabob Plate
Contains Nuts. Grilled beef tenders served with brown rice with vermicelli, lightly fried pine nuts and almonds, and a hint of cinnamon; choice of Garlic Sauce or Tahini Lemon dressing
Flavor Savor Special
Contains Nuts. Chicken Mishwi and Beef Kafta on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, Hummus, and Falafel
Aladdin Favorite Combo
Beef Kafta, Shish Kabob, and Shish Tawook on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and choice of dressing
Hummus Shawarma Plate
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Our award-winning Hummus topped with grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, lightly fried pine nuts, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley
Hummus Chicken Plate
Gluten-Free. Our award-winning Hummus topped with chopped grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley
Jasmine's Favorite
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A medley of cooked beans, vegetables, and brown rice, seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices; side of Tahini Lemon or Hot Sauce
Chicken Sambusek Plate
Curried chicken, onions, sweet peas, herbs, and spices folded into a pita pie and topped with tomatoes and scallions; served with greens, tomatoes, mushrooms, calamata olives, and choice of dressing
Sfiha Plate
Contains Nuts. A sautéed mixture of lean ground beef, lightly fried pine nuts, onions, tomatoes, and herbs folded into a pita pie and topped with cheddar and scallions; served with mixed greens, tomatoes, mushrooms, calamata olives, and choice of dressing
Fatayer Plate
Vegetarian. A zesty combination of spinach, onions, and feta folded into a pita pie and topped with feta and scallions; served with greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, calamata olives, and choice of dressing
Kids Menu
Sides
Side of Pita
Bag of Pita
Side of Hot Sauce
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Side of Garlic Sauce
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free.
Side of Dressing
Side of Cheddar
Side of Feta
Dressing Container 12 oz.
Garlic Sauce Container 12 oz.
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free.
Hot Sauce Container 12oz.
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Side of Almonds
Side of Brown Rice
Contains Nuts. Brown rice mixed with vermicelli noodles topped with cinnamon, pine nuts, and almonds.
Side of Chicken Salad
Contains Nuts.
Side of Jasmine Rice
Gluten-Free. A medley of cooked beans, vegetables, and brown rice, seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices
Side of Kafta
Side of Lamb
Side of Mishwi
Side of Pine Nuts
Side of Pita Chips
Side of Shawarma
Side of Shish Kabob
Side of Tawook
Side of Tuna
Side of Walnuts
Terranean Herbs Zaatar
Terranean Herbs Spicy Zaatar
Beverages
Black Iced Tea
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Pomegranate Green Iced Tea
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Honest Tea
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Hot Mint Tea
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Hot Tea Pot
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Soft Drinks
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Bottled Water
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Coffee
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Sparkling Water
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Tea Gallon
Smoothies and Raw Juices
Fresh Fruit Smoothie
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Cantaloupe, honeydew, grape, pineapple, banana, strawberry, orange juice, and honey
Mango Smoothie
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Mango, cantaloupe, honeydew, banana, strawberry, and honey
Carrot Smoothie
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Freshly squeezed carrot juice, banana, and honey
Tropical Storm Smoothie
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Mango, guava, pineapple, banana, plain non-fat yogurt, and honey
Orange Raw Juice
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Apple Raw Juice
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Carrot Raw Juice
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Celery Raw Juice
Vegan, Gluten-Free.
Carrot Apple Raw Juice
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Rich in zinc and cobalt
Natural Energy Raw Juice
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Carrot, celery, spinach, and parsley; rich in potassium
Honeymooner Raw Juice
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Carrot, grape, and cucumber
Desserts
Tiramisu
Carrot Cake
Contains Nuts.
Baklava Cheesecake
Contains Nuts.
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Gluten-Free.
Diamond
Contains Nuts. Chopped walnuts layered in filo dough and sweetened with sugar syrup.
Lady Fingers
Contains Nuts. Crushed cashews rolled into filo dough and sweetened with sugar syrup.
Small Assortment
Contains Nuts. 4 pieces of our baklava variety.
Large Assortment
Contains Nuts. 8 pieces of our baklava variety.
Caramel Pecan Cookie
Contains Nuts. Homemade chocolate chip cookie with pecan pieces and swirls of caramel.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Mini
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts
Orange Mini
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Aladdin's Eatery
317 W. University Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46530