Alaea at Renesas 6024 Silver Creek Valley Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Your private chef and caterer!
Location
6024 Silver Creek Valley Road, San Jose, CA 95138
