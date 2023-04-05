  • Home
  • /
  • San Jose
  • /
  • Alaea at Renesas - 6024 Silver Creek Valley Rd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alaea at Renesas 6024 Silver Creek Valley Rd

review star

No reviews yet

6024 Silver Creek Valley Road

San Jose, CA 95138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Bundaberg Ginger Beer (375ml)

BREAKFAST

Stuff w/ Eggs

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, pork chorizo, pinto beans, asadero, jack, cheddar

Soy Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, soy chorizo, pinto beans, asadero, jack, cheddar

Sausage Muffin

Sausage Muffin

$5.00

english muffin, sausage patty, scrambled eggs, cheddar

Egg Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

english muffin, scrambled eggs, cheddar

Other Stuff People Eat in the Morning

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia Seed Pudding

$6.50

chia seeds, coconut milk, fresh fruit, toasted coconut, honey, brown sugar, vanilla

Hard Boiled Egg

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50

free-range egg, hard-boiled and individually wrapped

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.00

crispy grated potatoes formed into small cylinders

BEVERAGES

Soda

Coke Hecho en Mexico (500ml)

Coke Hecho en Mexico (500ml)

$4.00
Coke Zero (12oz)

Coke Zero (12oz)

$1.50
Sprite Hecho en Mexico (500ml)

Sprite Hecho en Mexico (500ml)

$4.00
Bundaberg Ginger Beer (375ml)

Bundaberg Ginger Beer (375ml)

$4.00
IBC Root Beer (12oz)

IBC Root Beer (12oz)

$3.00

Water

La Croix Tangerine (12oz)

La Croix Tangerine (12oz)

$1.25
La Croix Pear/Peach (12oz)

La Croix Pear/Peach (12oz)

$1.25
La Croix Cran/Rasp (12oz)

La Croix Cran/Rasp (12oz)

$1.25

Bottled water (16.9oz)

$1.25

ASSORTED MINI SWEETS

Pies

Chocolate Haupia Pie

Chocolate Haupia Pie

$5.00

pie crust, dark chocolate, coconut, chantilly, toasted coconut (individual 5" pie)

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$5.00

pie crust, fresh bananas in vanilla pastry cream, chantilly (individual 5" pie)

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your private chef and caterer!

Location

6024 Silver Creek Valley Road, San Jose, CA 95138

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Holder Country Inn - Monterey
orange starNo Reviews
5512 Monterey Road San Jose, CA 95138
View restaurantnext
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,521
5639 cottle rd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Bill's Cafe - Cottle
orange star4.0 • 1,863
5631 Cottle Rd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Tacomania - Monterey
orange starNo Reviews
5292 Monterey Highway San Jose, CA 95111
View restaurantnext
OROS THAI RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 8,002
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard San Jose, CA 95139
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Jose

Pizza Antica, Santana Row
orange star4.4 • 8,620
334 Santana Row San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
orange star4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext
OROS THAI RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 8,002
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
orange star4.7 • 7,819
1115 Willow St San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
orange star4.0 • 6,871
1144 N 4th St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
orange star4.7 • 6,596
1401 Kooser rd San Jose, CA 95118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston