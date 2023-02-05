Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe

630 Reviews

$$

4377 Northlake Blvd

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Order Again

NA Beverage

Unsweet Iced Tea

$4.25

$4.25
Passion Fruit

$4.25

$4.25
Arnold Palmer

$4.25

$4.25
Passion Palmer

$4.50

$4.50
Lemonade

$4.25

$4.25
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

Bottle Water

$3.00

$3.00
Hot Tea

$3.00

$3.00
Apple Juice

$3.00

$3.00
Orange Juice

$3.00

$3.00
Chocolate Milk

$3.00

$3.00
Milk

$3.00

$3.00

Coffee

House Brewed Coffee

$4.00

$4.00

Oceana Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00

$4.00

Oceana Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.00

$5.00

Oceana Coffee

Brunch Small Bites

House Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00Out of stock
White Bean Hummus Platter

$13.00

$13.00

white bean hummus served with english cucumbers, heirloom rainbow carrots, sweet red peppers and grilled pita bread

Mini Muffins

$6.00

Brunch

Crispy Chicken and Biscuit

$17.00

$17.00

crispy, hormone free, boneless, skinless chicken thigh, house pepper jelly, large scratch buttermilk biscuit choice of side

Eggcellent Panini

$16.00

Choice of bread, two cage free eggs cooked your way, applewood smoked bacon, spicy aioli, avocado, pickled red onion, organic arugula

Eggsquisite Panini

$16.00

choice of bread, two cage free eggs cooked your way, Applewood smoked bacon, melted brie cheese, organic fig jam, balsamic glaze, organic arugula

Simply Done

$14.50

$14.50

two cage free eggs cooked your way, sliced tomato, roasted potatoes, multigrain toast, choice of meat: bacon, canadian bacon or house turkey sausage add avocado +$2.00

Avocado Toast

$18.00

$18.00

rustic toasted multigrain bread, two cage free eggs cooked your way, mashed avocado, bacon, whipped goat cheese, sliced tomato, arugula, garlic aioli

French Toast

$16.00

$16.00

two thick slices of brioche, house bing cherry compote, oat streusel, fresh whipped cream, warm maple syrup

Omelette Of The Day

$15.00

two cage free eggs, bacon, mixed cheddar & colby jack cheese, tomato, Spinach, grilled red onion, served with Multigrain toast choice of side

CORNED BEEF HASH

$18.00

Two eggs cooked your way on top pork belly, sweet potatoes, Brussels Sprouts & caramelized onions with house hollandaise sauce. choice of side

Eggs Benny

$18.00

$18.00

english muffin, two cage free poached eggs, Canadian Bacon, sliced tomato, sautéed organic spinach, house hollandaise

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$18.00

two cage free eggs cooked your way, two grilled flour tortillas, black bean puree, chorizo & sweet potato hash, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, house pico de gallo, lime crema, cilantro

Brunch Favorites

Roasted Tomato Soup

$7.50

$7.50

Quiche Of The Day

$12.00

asiago, spinach, tomato

Caprese (Brunch)

$16.50

Freshly sliced Mozzarella and Tomatoes with Basil Pesto, Olive Oil, Arugula and Drizzle of Balsamic Glaze. Upgrade by adding your choice of Protein.

Roasted Veggie (Brunch)

$17.50

Baked Breaded Eggplant, Roasted Zucchini, Portobello Mushroom, with Soft Herbed Cheese, Arugula and Drizzle of Balsamic Glaze

What the Cluck (Brunch)

$17.50

$17.50

Our Signature Oven Roasted Chicken Salad with Chopped Pecans, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Diced Green Apple smothered high between your choice of bread and finished with Arugula, Mayo and Dijon.

Chicken Pesto (Brunch)

$17.50

$17.50

Chopped Roasted Chicken Breast tossed in Basil Pesto, layered with Fresh Sliced Tomato and Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, and Balsamic Glaze.

Crispy Cauliflower Taco (2)

$16.50

two grilled flour tortillas, crispy chickpeas, black bean puree, pickled red cabbage & red onion, queso fresco, basil aioli, fresh cilantro add avocado..++$2.00

The Americano Burger

$21.50

$21.50

Our Special Burger Blend, layered with American Cheese, Sliced Red onion, Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, and topped with Bs Homemade Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun. Feeling Adventurous? Try it with Bacon, Avocado, and a Fried Egg.

Blackened Mahi Mahi Sammie

$19.50

pan seared wild caught mahi mahi, house remoulade, sliced tomato, bibb lettuce on a toasted brioche bun served with Old Bay fries or choice of side

Garden Salad

$14.50

Mixed Organic Mixed Greens, Asiago Cheese, Chopped Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Dried Cranberries. Served with side of Multi Grain Toast Pick your Choice of Dressing

Clucker Salad

$19.50

$19.50

Our Signature Chicken Salad on top of organic mixed greens with sliced pears and asiago cheese, with Balsamic glaze drizzle on top. Served side of multi grain toast. Add Avocado $2 *Note Chicken Salad contains Walnuts and Pecans Nuts and Dried Cranberries*

Power Clean

$18.50

$18.50

Designed for Cross Fit Mixed Organic Greens, Sliced Avocado, Roasted sweet Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Chopped Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pecans and Walnuts Pick 2 Proteins: Grilled Chicken, Oven Roasted Turkey, Beef, Bacon, Bistro Ham, Scoop of Cluck, Tuna Salad, Chicken Pesto, Hummas, Quinoa and Ferro

Kids Brunch

Kids French Toast

$8.00

one piece of thick cut brioche, strawberries, warm maple syrup, two strips of bacon

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$8.00

one scrambled egg, toast, two strips of bacon choice of breakfast potatoes or fresh fruit

Kids Egg Sammie

$8.00

one scrambles egg, American cheese, bacon white loaf bread, choice of breakfast potatoes or fresh fruit

Kids Crispy Chicken Fingers

$8.00

3 large all white tenders, made in house, served with ketchup and honey mustard choice of fries or fresh fruit

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Alaina's creamy cheese blend, tossed with elbow macaroni choice of fresh fruit or fries

KIds Bowl Of Pasta

$7.00

tossed in your choice of house red sauce or butter, topped with grated parmesean choice of fresh fruit or fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

choice of cheddar, American, or provolone add ham or turkey for ..++$ 1.00 choice of fresh fruit or hand cut fries

Qt & Pt

Clucker Quart or Pint

Tuna Salad Quart or Pint

Pesto Chicken Quart or Pint

Coleslaw Quart or Pint

Spicy Pickles Quart or Pint

Soup Quart or Pint

Breakfast Sandwich

Build Your Own Breakfast Panini

$12.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

NEW HOURS: Lunch Monday-Saturday 11am-3pm Sunday Brunch 10am-3pm

Website

Location

4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Directions

Map
