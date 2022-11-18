Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe

630 Reviews

$$

4377 Northlake Blvd

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Order Again

NA Beverage

Unsweet Iced Tea

Unsweet Iced Tea

$4.25
Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

$4.25
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.25
Passion Palmer

Passion Palmer

$4.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.25
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$3.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00
Milk

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

House Brewed Coffee

House Brewed Coffee

$4.00

Oceana Coffee

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Oceana Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Oceana Coffee

Kids Lunch

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Small Burger Your Choice of Cheddar Cheese or American Cheese

Cripsy Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Three tasty fried chicken tenders made from hormone free white chicken breast. Served with our hand cut fries Choice of honey mustard sauce or ketchup

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Roasted Tomato Soup

$7.00

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$8.00

Oven Roasted Turkey with your choice of cheese. Cheddar | American | Mozzarella | Or Provolone pressed on slice white bread

Kids Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Bistro Ham with Cheese served on white bread

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Comes with American Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Elbow Macaroni with your choice or Our homemade red sauce or Butter with a side of Grated Parmesan Cheese

Kids PB&J

$7.00

Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam served on White Bread

Kids Grilled Nutella

$7.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
NEW SUMMER HOURS: Lunch Monday-Saturday 11am-3pm Sunday Brunch 10am-3pm

4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

