Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
NEW HOURS: Lunch Monday-Saturday 11am-3pm Sunday Brunch 10am-3pm
Location
4377 North Lake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bagel Boyz - Palm Beach Gardens
4.7 • 101
4258 northlake blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurant
C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd.
No Reviews
4234 Northlake Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Palm Beach Gardens
Hayashi Japanese Restaurant
4.3 • 512
4204 Northlale Blvd. Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurant
Lola's Seafood Eatery - PBG
4.5 • 427
4595 Northlake Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurant
More near Palm Beach Gardens