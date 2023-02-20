Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe

4377 North Lake Blvd

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Clucker Salad
Pesto Chick
Fig'n Delicious

LUNCH

TODAY'S SPECIALS

SOUP OF THE DAY: Manhattan fish chowder

$8.50

fresh cracked pepper & parsley

Southwest beef panini

$18.00

hormone free, top round roast beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch dressing, black bean puree, avocado, sliced tomato, pickled red onion, tortilla strips, shredded romaine

Smoked Salmon & Avocado toast

$18.00

smoked salmon, toasted rustic multigrain loaf bread, herbed goat cheese, avocado mash, sliced tomato, pickled red onion, arugula, garlic aioli

Chicken Milanese salad

$20.00

hormone free, all white chicken breast, lightly breaded & crispy, basil aioli, arugula, avocado, marinated cherry tomatoes, pickled fennel, cucumber, parmesan,

PANINI

Pesto Melt

Pesto Melt

$18.50

Your choice of: oven roasted chicken, turkey or beef, with roasted portobello mushrooms, and zucchini, caramelized onion, sun dried tomatoes, basil pesto, asiago, soft herbed cheese, arugula and balsamic glaze.

Pesto Chick

Pesto Chick

$17.50

Chopped roasted chicken breast tossed in basil pesto, layered with sliced tomato, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, arugula, and balsamic glaze.

Fig'n Delicious

Fig'n Delicious

$17.50

Oven roasted turkey breast topped with brie, organic fig spread, arugula and balsamic glaze.

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$17.50

Oven roasted turkey breast, brie, sliced strawberries, avocado, mayo and arugula tossed in citrus vinaigrette

Two Pigs & A Birdie

Two Pigs & A Birdie

$17.50

Oven roasted turkey breast, ham, bacon, Swiss and brie cheese, sliced green apples, coleslaw, finished with Dijon mustard and mayo.

What the Cluck

What the Cluck

$17.50

Our signature oven roasted chicken salad with chopped pecans, walnuts, dried cranberries, diced green apple, arugula and mayo and Dijon.

The TBA

The TBA

$17.50

Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, avocado, cheddar, ranch sauce, sliced tomato and arugula.

Roasted Veggie

$17.50

Baked breaded eggplant, roasted zucchini, portobello mushroom, with soft herbed cheese, arugula and balsamic glaze

Spartan Panini

$17.50

Chopped oven roasted chicken breast, house made hummus, tzatziki, chopped tomato, cucumber, romaine, feta cheese, and red wine Vinaigrette. Served on a Pita.

The Big KaTuna

The Big KaTuna

$17.50

White albacore tuna tossed in mayo, Dijon, shallots, celery, sliced provolone and Swiss cheese, tomato and arugula

Simple Sammie

Simple Sammie

$15.50

Build your own: Your choice of Protein, Cheese, and Additions atop your Favorite bread.

Caprese

Caprese

$16.50

Freshly sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto, olive oil, arugula and balsamic glaze. Upgrade by adding grilled chicken or avocado

B's RB

B's RB

$17.50

Oven roasted beef, cheddar cheese, horseradish mayo and crispy onions.

Our Shoppe Grilled Cheese

Our Shoppe Grilled Cheese

$14.50

Your choice of cheese layered with sliced tomatoes and mayo

HANDHELDS

BLACKENED MAHI-MAHI SANDWICH

$19.50

pan seared wild caught mahi mahi, house made remoulade, sliced tomato & bibb lettuce on a toasted brioche bun

RANCHER

RANCHER

$18.50

Our signature ranch-marinated chicken thigh, fried to perfection and layered with basil aioli, pickled red onion, bibb lettuce, sliced tomato piled high on our toasted brioche bun. Kick it up a notch with Bacon or Avocado, or both!

THE AMERICANO BURGER

THE AMERICANO BURGER

$21.50

Our special burger blend, layered with American cheese, sliced red onion, tomato, Bibb lettuce, and topped with Bs homemade sauce. Served on a brioche bun. Feeling Adventurous? Try it with bacon, avocado, and a fried egg.

TURKEY REUBEN

TURKEY REUBEN

$18.50

fresh sliced turkey breast stacked high with pickled cabbage, house made remoulade & melted swiss on rustic multigrain loaf

CRISPY CHICKEN TACOS

CRISPY CHICKEN TACOS

$16.50

two grilled flour tortillas, light and crispy fried chicken breast strips, pickled red onion & cabbage, fresno chile peppers, basil aioli, spicy mayo, queso fresco & fresh cilantro garnish (not served with side)

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER TACOS

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER TACOS

$15.50

two grilled flour tortillas, crispy fried cauliflower, chickpeas, black bean puree, pickled red onion, red cabbage, basil aioli, queso fresco & fresh cilantro garnish (not served with side)

B.E.L.T

B.E.L.T

$18.50

Applewood smoked bacon, Boston bibb lettuce, organic yellow tomato, free range over easy egg, avocado, roasted garlic aioli, on sliced rustic multigrain loaf bread ,

BFL (BREAKFAST FOR LUNCH)

BFL (BREAKFAST FOR LUNCH)

$16.50

two free range eggs any style with choice of bacon or ham and choice of cheese on a toasted brioche bun

SALADS & BOWLS

Power Clean

Power Clean

$18.50

Designed for Cross Fit Mixed Organic Greens, Sliced Avocado, Roasted sweet Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Chopped Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pecans and Walnuts Add Protein: Grilled Chicken, Oven Roasted Turkey, Beef, Bacon, Bistro Ham, Scoop of Cluck, Tuna Salad, Chicken Pesto, Hummus, Quinoa and Farro

Clucker Salad

Clucker Salad

$18.50

Our Signature Chicken Salad on top of organic mixed greens with sliced pears and asiago cheese, with Balsamic glaze drizzle on top. Served side of multi grain toast. Add Avocado $2 *Note Chicken Salad contains Walnuts and Pecans Nuts and Dried Cranberries*

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon Salad

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon Salad

$19.50Out of stock

fresh tri- berry salad, artisan mixed greens, herbed goat cheese, candied pecans, avocado, raspberry- jalapeno vinaigrette

Tuna salad

Tuna salad

$17.50

White Albacore Salad on top of organic mixed greens, Asiago Cheese, Chopped tomatoes and cucumbers, shredded Carrots, Dried Cranberries. Served Multi Grain Bread

Spartan Salad

Spartan Salad

$19.50

Oven Roasted Chicken Breast with Feta Cheese, Chopped Tomatoes, Cucumbers on your choice of Organic Greens or Romaine Lettuce with a side of Hummus and Tzatziki. Served with Pita Toast Points

Organic Quinoa & Farro Bowl

Organic Quinoa & Farro Bowl

$18.50

Roasted Broccoli, Cauliflower, Sweet Potatoes, Dried Cranberries, Avocado, Fresh Cherry Tomatoes, English Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Chickpeas and Pickled Red Onions. With Toasted Almonds Fresh Parsley and Chives to garnish the top. Served with Yogurt Maple Dijon Dressing or Your Choice of Dressing

Caesar

Caesar

$16.50

Romaine Lettuce tossed in our shoppe made caesar dressing, Parmesan and Asiago Cheese, Herbed Focaccia croutons. Served with a side Multigrain Toast points Add Chicken $3

Organic Garden Salad

$14.50

Mixed Organic Mixed Greens, Asiago Cheese, Chopped Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Dried Cranberries. Served with side of Multi Grain Toast Pick your Choice of Dressing

Chicken Pesto Salad

Chicken Pesto Salad

$17.50

Our Chicken Pesto on top of Organic Mixed Greens, with Sliced Tomatoes and Sweet Roasted Red Peppers, Sliced fresh mozzarella and a drizzle of Balsamic glaze

Caprese Salad

$16.50

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Olive Oil, Drizzle Of Balsamic Glaze. Served with a side of multi grain toast Add Protein $3

SHAREABLE PLATES

White Bean Hummus Platter

White Bean Hummus Platter

$13.00

white bean hummus served with english cucumbers, heirloom rainbow carrots, sweet red peppers and grilled pita bread

Classic Florida Smoked Fish Dip

Classic Florida Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

served with pickled veggies and grilled pita bread

SIDES

BASKET OF HAND CUT FRIES

BASKET OF HAND CUT FRIES

hand cut fries made to order * Best enjoyed in the cafe *

Side House Salad

$7.00

Mixed Organic Mixed Greens, Asiago Cheese, Chopped Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Dried Cranberries. Pick your Choice of Dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce with sliced Tomatoes, Parmesan and Asiago Cheese, Herbed Focaccia croutons

Scoop Of Cluck

$5.50

Scoop Chx Pesto

$5.50

Scoop Tuna Salad

$5.50
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$8.00
Side Of Chips

Side Of Chips

$5.00
Side of Pickles

Side of Pickles

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00
Toast Points

Toast Points

$2.00

Extra Dressing

$1.50

Hummus

$4.00
Avocado

Avocado

$5.00
Focaccia Roll

Focaccia Roll

$2.50
Onion Focaccia Roll

Onion Focaccia Roll

$2.50

SOUPS, QUICHES, AND COMBOS

Soups, Combos & More

Roasted Tomato Soup

Roasted Tomato Soup

$8.00

Seasonal Soup

$8.50

Please Check Today's Specials

Soup & 1/2 Panini Combo

$16.00

Side Salad & 1/2 Panini

$15.00

Soup & Side Salad

$14.00
Quiche With Sliced Tomatoes

Quiche With Sliced Tomatoes

$8.00

MEAT: asiago, bacon, tomato, caramelized onion VEGGIE: feta, roasted zucchini, red pepper

Quiche And Soup Combo

$15.00

Quiche & Side Salad

$14.00

Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup

$15.00

Alaina's Mac and Cheese

$15.50

BEVERAGES

NA Beverage

Unsweet Iced Tea

Unsweet Iced Tea

$4.25
Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

$4.25
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.25
Passion Palmer

Passion Palmer

$4.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.25
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$3.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00
Milk

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

House Brewed Coffee

House Brewed Coffee

$4.00

Oceana Coffee

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Oceana Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Oceana Coffee

Cocktail

Mimosa by the glass

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

KID'S MENU

Kids Lunch

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Small Burger Your Choice of Cheddar Cheese or American Cheese

Kids Crispy Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Three tasty fried chicken tenders made from hormone free white chicken breast. Served with our hand cut fries Choice of honey mustard sauce or ketchup

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kids Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$8.00

Oven Roasted Turkey with your choice of cheese. Cheddar | American | Mozzarella | Or Provolone pressed on slice white bread

Kids Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Bistro Ham with Cheese served on white bread

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Comes with American Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Elbow Macaroni with your choice or Our homemade red sauce or Butter with a side of Grated Parmesan Cheese

Kids PB&J

$7.00

Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam served on White Bread

Kids Grilled Nutella

$7.00

SWEET TREATS

Sweet Treats

Mini Cupcake

Mini Cupcake

Cookie

Cookie

Gooey Butter Bar

Gooey Butter Bar

Daily Breakfast Bread (Slice)

Daily Breakfast Bread (Slice)

Apple Bread

Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$4.25

Grab and Go Cakes (Serves 10 Guests)

Chocolate

Chocolate

$50.00

This Chocolate lovers cakes is filled with fudge and finished with a chocolate fudge ganache.

Vanilla

Vanilla

$50.00

Delicious Vanilla cake, filed with American vanilla buttercream filling

Oreo

Oreo

$50.00

Not just kids favorite but adults too. Our Oreo cake and cookies and cream filling is a great party cake for all.

Chocolate Vanilla

Chocolate Vanilla

$50.00

Chocolate Cake filled with Vanilla buttercream

Funfetti

Funfetti

$50.00

Childhood favorite Funfetti Cake , filled with Funfetti buttercream

Reese's Peanut Butter Cake

Reese's Peanut Butter Cake

$60.00

PRE- ORDER ITEM!! Please allow 4 business days. You order is not confirmed unless you receive a call from our bakery manager. Reese’s peanut butter cake. Chocolate cake Reese’s peanut butter filling.

Vanilla Fudge

Vanilla Fudge

$50.00

Delicious Vanilla cake, layered with Chocolate fudge filling

PT & QT

Qt & Pt

Clucker Quart or Pint

Tuna Salad Quart or Pint

Pesto Chicken Quart or Pint

Coleslaw Quart or Pint

Spicy Pickles Quart or Pint

Soup Quart or Pint

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Sandwich

Build Your Own Breakfast Panini

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

NEW HOURS: Lunch Monday-Saturday 11am-3pm Sunday Brunch 10am-3pm

Website

Location

4377 North Lake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Directions

