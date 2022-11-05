alaMar Seafood Kitchen and Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Oakland's Neighborhood Seafood Eatery that makes you feel at home with friendly vibes and fun ambiance. The food represents Top Chef season 18 alumni Chef Nelson German's roots and journey as a Chef. Started in 2014 this place still represents the best of Oakland!!!
100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland, CA 94612
