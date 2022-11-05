Restaurant header imageView gallery

alaMar Seafood Kitchen and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111

Oakland, CA 94612

Order Again

Popular Items

The Original Fall Off the Bone Wings
Peel n Eat Shrimp Boil
Braised Oxtail Rice Bowl

Specials of the Day

Dominican "Fried Rice"

$20.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, Island rice, bacon, swiss chard, sweet corn, shaved Brussels sprout, garbanzo beans, fried farm egg

Ceviche

Ceviche

$13.00

Cured salmon and mahi mahi, pineapple, heirloom tomato, green plantain, passion fruit many aguachile

Tangerine BBQ wings

Tangerine BBQ wings

$10.00
Oyster Po boy Tacos

Oyster Po boy Tacos

$12.00

Fried Oysters, Salsa Verde, queso fresco, pickled onions, marinated cabbage.

Starters

Roasted Island Pork Ribs

Roasted Island Pork Ribs

$15.00Out of stock

Warm garbanzo bean salad, pickled Brussels sprout, plantain bacon "crumble", prickly pear BBQ glaze

The Original Fall Off the Bone Wings

The Original Fall Off the Bone Wings

$12.00

Cumin ranch rub, rosemary maple honey mustard (our original recipe!)

Crab Poppers

Crab Poppers

$14.00

(2 in an order) old bay, African peppadew pepper, BBQ aioli, panko

Shrimp Remoulade

Shrimp Remoulade

$13.00

Bay shrimp remoulade, brokah plums, peach, early girl heirloom tomato, parmesan, sofrito vinaigrette

Andouille Mini Dogs

$8.00Out of stock

Seasonal Fruit Salad

$14.00

Seasonal fruit, baby kale, pickled onion, balsamic sofrito vinaigrette

Dominicano

$14.00Out of stock

Tostone, Pork Pernil, Oaxaca cheese, peppadew peppers, and Sofrito Aioli

GAME DAY SPECIAL- Half Sheet Pan of Original Fall Off the Bone Wings

GAME DAY SPECIAL- Half Sheet Pan of Original Fall Off the Bone Wings

$75.00

ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP ON SUNDAYS! Pre-order our famous wings for the game day spread now. Cumin ranch rub, rosemary maple honey mustard (our original recipe!) If any issues placing pre-order, text us (510) 907-7555.

Oxtail Tacos

$10.00
Oxtail Tacos "Quesa Style" (3)

Oxtail Tacos "Quesa Style" (3)

$14.00Out of stock

Oaxaca cheese, pickled brussel sprout slaw, corn masa, jus

Mains

Alaskan Snow Crab Boil

Alaskan Snow Crab Boil

$37.00

Our signature crab boil submerged in our house sauce! Make your own custom boil by adding all the fixins.

Braised Oxtail Rice Bowl

Braised Oxtail Rice Bowl

$27.00

Braised Dominican style Angus oxtail (on the bone), island yellow rice, red bean stew, marinated cabbage, green plantain tostones

Caribbean Lobster Tail

Caribbean Lobster Tail

$40.00

Our signature seafood boil submerged in our house sauce! Make your own custom boil by adding all the fixins.

Caribbean Veggie Stew

Caribbean Veggie Stew

$21.00

Yellow island rice, okra, mushroom, sweet potato, seasonal vegetable, Red bean stew, Coleslaw, green plantain

Garlic Udon Noodles

Garlic Udon Noodles

$16.00

garlic xo sauce, garlic butter, fried farm egg

Make Your Own Mussel Boil

Make Your Own Mussel Boil

$23.00

Customize your own seafood boil with Salt Spring Mussels!

Peel n Eat Shrimp Boil

Peel n Eat Shrimp Boil

$25.00

Our signature seafood boil submerged in our house sauce! Make your own custom boil by adding all the fixins.

Seafood Family Feast

Seafood Family Feast

$190.00

(Feeds 4 to 6 guests) A Seafood feast like no other alaMar Style! Includes 1 Whole Dungeness crab, 2 whole Caribbean lobster tails, 1lb head-on shrimp, 1lb Mussels, 2 snow crab legs, Yukon gold potatoes, Brentwood corn, andouillie pork sausage & your choice of delicious sauce.

Whole Dungeness Crab Boil

Whole Dungeness Crab Boil

$50.00

Our signature crab boil! Extremely limited availability! Make your own crab boil by customizing your sauce, your desired spice level and throw in corn, sausage or potatoes.

Whole Fried Rockfish

Whole Fried Rockfish

$32.00Out of stock

Mixed greens salad, frog hollow plum, Peppadew peppers, pickled Red onions, grilled lemon, and a Coriander yogurt sauce

Dominican "Fried Rice"

$20.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, Island rice, bacon, swiss chard, sweet corn, shaved Brussels sprout, garbanzo beans, fried farm egg

Braised Chicken Rice Bowl

$19.00Out of stock

Polio guisado, island rice, pickled cabbage, sweet plantain, stewed black bean

Sides

Caramelized Sweet Plantain (Maduros)

Caramelized Sweet Plantain (Maduros)

$6.00

Tostones

$6.00

Crispy Green Plantain, honey BBQ aioli

Grilled Sourdough Bread

Grilled Sourdough Bread

$6.00

Fresh grilled bread

Steamed Yellow Rice

Steamed Yellow Rice

$6.00

Yellow Caribbean Rice cooked with turmeric, garlic, onion and oregano

Mesquite Fries

Mesquite Fries

$8.00

Curly fries garlic butter, Mesquite spice mix, bbq aioli

Side of Beans

$6.00

Dominican style black beans. Stewed for 3 hours with sofrito and afro Latin spices.

Side of Corn

$8.00

Fried White Corn with garlic butter, citrus spice blend

Side of Potatoes

Side of Potatoes

$5.00
Side of Sausage

Side of Sausage

$6.00

Side of Tortillas

$4.00

Desserts

Double Chocolate Lovers Cake

$11.00

Wild cherry couli with seasonal stone fruit

Maple sweet potato cheese cake

Maple sweet potato cheese cake

$10.00

Sweet potato maple cheese cake Carmel drizzle and seasonal stone fruit

Passionfruit Mango Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

Cheese cake, passion fruit whip cream

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Oakland's Neighborhood Seafood Eatery that makes you feel at home with friendly vibes and fun ambiance. The food represents Top Chef season 18 alumni Chef Nelson German's roots and journey as a Chef. Started in 2014 this place still represents the best of Oakland!!!

100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland, CA 94612

Alamar Kitchen & Bar image

