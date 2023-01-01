Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saltbreaker 2350 Saratoga Street, #K11

review star

No reviews yet

2350 Saratoga Street, #K11

alameda, CA 94501

Littles

Trout Rillette

$15.00

Focaccia

$11.00

Burrata

$16.00

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Clam Chowder

$14.00

Olives and Nuts

$6.00

Tartar

$16.00

Leaves

Greens

$14.00

Caesar

$16.00

Bigs

Roast Chicken

$27.00

Salmon

$29.00

Steak Frites

$30.00

Pasta

$24.00Out of stock

Kids

Butter Noodles

$10.00

Burger

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Sides

Brassicas

$9.00

Brocolini

$9.00

Frys

$7.00

Crispy Potato

$8.00

Buns

Burger

$16.00

Sando

$18.00

Veggie Sando

$17.00

Sweets

Lemon tart

$10.00

Chocolate

$10.00Out of stock

Vodka

Drake's (well)

$9.00

Hangar 1

$11.00

St. George Chile

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Tito's

$11.00

Gin

Ford's (well)

$9.00

St. George Botanivore

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

St. George Terroir

$11.00

Gray Whale

$11.00

Rum

Moss/Salt (well)

$9.00

Moss/Sequoia

$11.00

St Ben 5 yr

$13.00

St Ben Clairin

Copalli Cacao

$11.00

Santa Teresa

$11.00

Mount Gay 1703

Mount Gay Black Barrel

Rhum JM VSOP

Rhum JM Blanc

Cruzan Black Strap

Kasama

$11.00

Tequila

Destilador Blanco (well)

$9.00

Siete Leguas Repo

$16.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Tapatio Blanco 110

$18.00

Casa Noble Repo

$19.00

Rooster Pineapple Anejo

$14.00

Well Tequila DBL

Mezcal

El Silencio (well)

$9.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

Madre Ensamble

$16.00

Metiche 40

$14.00

American Whiskey

Evan Williams Bourbon (well)

$9.00

Old Forester 1897 Bourbon

$16.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$10.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$16.00

St. George Baller

$13.00

George Dickel Rye

Wright and Brown Rye

Rittenhouse Rye (well)

$9.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$16.00

Imported Whiskies

Jameson (Irish)

$11.00

Aberfeldy (Scotch)

$13.00

Bruichladdich (Scotch)

$25.00

Monkey Shoulder (Scotch)

$11.00

Brandy

Hidalgo Fabuloso

$30.00

Hennessy Privilege

$22.50

Remy Martin 1738

$21.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

La Gitana Manzanilla

Comoz Vermouth Blanc

Dolin Dry Vermouth

John Taylor Falernum

Elizabeth's Allspice

Mommenpop Orange

Carpano Antica

Chareau

Cointreau

Fernet Branca

St. George Absinthe

St. George Basil Eau de Vie

Primo Sweet Vermouth

Aperol

Averna

Bailey's

Campari

Green Chartreuse

Lillet Blanc

Luxardo Maraschino

House Cocktails

The lolo

$14.00

Delilah

$14.00

Scarlet

$14.00

Molten Hot Guava

$14.00

Alameda Old Fashioned

$14.00

Frozen Manhattan

$14.00

Frozen Martini

$14.00

HeyThere, Delilah!

$14.00Out of stock

Lolo's Wish

$14.00

Scarlett, Spice and Everything Nice

$14.00

The J Show!

$14.00

Common Cocktails

Americano

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aviation

$13.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$13.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Daquiri

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$12.00

Gibson

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Jungle Bird

$13.00

Kir

$13.00

Kir Royal

$12.00

Last Word

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mule (choose the booze!)

$12.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Vesper

$13.00

Sodas and More

Abita Root Beer

$5.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Coffee (large)

$4.00

Coffee (small)

$3.00

Cola

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

Dream In Orange

$6.00

Fanta

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Grapeful Rosie

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice (large)

$6.00

Orange Juice (small)

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$5.00

Seasonal Shrub

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$4.00

The Cran-ed Passion

$6.00

Beer

Faction Lager (can)

$8.00

Faction IPA

$9.00

Alameda Island Sarap

$8.00

Alameda Island Neptune (can)

$9.00

Almanac Sour (can)

$9.00

Almanac Pale Ale

$8.00

Wine by the glass

Biutiful Cava

$10.00

Bloom Red Blend

$17.00

Broadbent Madeira

$12.00

Broadbent Port White

$13.00

Broc Red (can)

$8.00

Coppola Blanc de Blanc (can)

$9.00

Coppola Cans Brut Rose

$9.00

Coppola Diamond Cab

$14.00

Frank Family Chardonnay

$20.00

Hobo White Blend (draft)

$11.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$13.00

Nouveau Red

$15.00

Queen/Sierra Rose

$10.00

Scribe (cans)

$12.00

Seghesio Vermentino

$11.00

Sheffield Marsala

$9.00

Tintype Sauv Blanc (draft)

$9.00

Una Lou Rose (can)

$12.00

Sideshow

Potato

$8.00

Bacon

$12.00

Sausage

$12.00

Eggs

$4.00

Toast

$4.00

Sweets

Pancakes

$15.00

French Toast

$16.00

Buns

E&C

$14.00

Burger

$16.00

Sando

$18.00

Sando 2

$18.00

Eggs

Bene

$18.00

Hash

$18.00

Scram

$15.00

Leaves

Greens

$14.00

Caesar

$16.00

Seasonal

$16.00

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
2350 Saratoga Street, #K11, alameda, CA 94501

