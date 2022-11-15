Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alamo Coffee Company - Lampasas

review star

No reviews yet

301 U.S. 281

Lampasas, TX 76550

Order Again

Popular Items

Americano
Tres Leches Latte
Bourbon Bagel

Signature Hot Drinks

Tres Leches Latte

Tres Leches Latte

$5.00+

Espresso with house made Tres Leches Sweet Cream

Mayan Mocha Latte

Mayan Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Mexican style hot chocolate, Espresso, and whole milk.

Desperado Decaf Latte

Desperado Decaf Latte

$5.00+

Our Desperado Decaf roast and whole milk.

Hot Coffee & Espresso

Black Eye

Black Eye

$2.50+

Espresso shots and our Specialty Drip Coffee of your choice.

Cafe Con Leche

Cafe Con Leche

$2.50+

Choice of drip coffee and steamed milk.

Latte

Latte

$5.00+

Espresso and steamed milk with layer of micro-foam.

Flat White

Flat White

$5.00+

Espresso and Steamed Milk with a small layer of micro-foam.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Double shot of Espresso, Vanilla, Caramel Sauce and dollop of micro-foam.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Espresso with steamed milk and a thick layer of micro-foam

Victory or Death

Victory or Death

$2.50+

Pure shots of our Victory or Death Espresso Roast.

Americano

Americano

$2.50+

Victory or Death Espresso Roast and Hot Water.

Macchiato

$5.00+

Specialty Drip Coffee

Brazos Breakfast Blend

Brazos Breakfast Blend

$2.00+

This deliciously well balanced light-medium roast coffee is expertly blended for its light, fruity acidity, and is full-bodied, featuring notes of sweet pralines and toffee. It has a velvety smooth mouthfeel and milk chocolate finish.

Gonzales Garrison Dark Roast

Gonzales Garrison Dark Roast

$2.00+

Alamo Coffee Company’s dark roast coffee features mellow, neutral acidity with notes of toasted almonds, sweet caramel, and rich dark chocolate. This bean is classically bold in flavor, yet complex with a heavy body and a lingering smoky oak finish.

Hot Tea & Hot Chocolate

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$3.00+
London Fog Latte

London Fog Latte

$3.00+
Traditional Hot Chocolate

Traditional Hot Chocolate

$2.75+
Alamo Style Mexican Hot Chocolate

Alamo Style Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Earl Grey

$2.50+

Signature Cold Drinks

Iced Tres Leches Macchiato

Iced Tres Leches Macchiato

$5.25+

Iced Espresso with Tres Leches Sweet Cream and Cinnamon.

Asian Cowboy

Asian Cowboy

$5.25+

Alamo Style "Vietnamese Coffee" made with Espresso, Cold Brew, and Sweetened Condensed Milk over ice.

Tres Leches Frappe

Tres Leches Frappe

$5.25+

Frio Frappe with a Tres Leches Blend. With notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg. Topped with Whip Cream and Cinnamon.

Irish Coffee Bomb Frappe

Irish Coffee Bomb Frappe

$6.75+

Frio Frappe with notes of Vanilla & Irish Cream. Topped with Whip Cream and Espresso Shots Affogato Style.

Leprechaun Frappe

$5.25+

Leprechaun Frappe

$5.25+

Tres Leches Latte

$5.25+

Frio Frappes

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$5.25+
Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$5.25+
Pralines & Cream Frappe

Pralines & Cream Frappe

$5.25+
Mexican Vanilla Bean Frappe

Mexican Vanilla Bean Frappe

$5.25+
Mint Chocolate Chip Frappe

Mint Chocolate Chip Frappe

$5.25+
Pumpkin Spice Frappe

Pumpkin Spice Frappe

$5.25+

Cookies & Cream

$5.25+

Iced Drinks

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.25+
Iced Chia Latte

Iced Chia Latte

$5.25+
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.25+
Alamo Cold Brew

Alamo Cold Brew

$4.00+
Mission Nitro Cold Brew

Mission Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00+
White Chocolate Nitro W/ Lavender Cold Foam

White Chocolate Nitro W/ Lavender Cold Foam

$5.00+

Iced Americano

$2.50+

Iced Tres Leches Latte

$5.25+

Iced Myan Mocha

$5.25+

Texas Refrescas

Texas Sunrise

Texas Sunrise

$4.75+

The Bluebonnet

$4.75+

Luling Watermelon

$4.75+

Port "A" Passion Fruit

$4.75+
Fredericksburg Peach

Fredericksburg Peach

$4.75+

Poteet Berry

$4.75+

Star Spangled Lemonade

$4.00+

April Special

$4.75+

Avocado Toast

Original Avocado Toast

Original Avocado Toast

$5.50

Texas Toast, Avocado Mash, Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper.

Everything Avocado Toast

Everything Avocado Toast

$6.00

Texas Toast, Cream Cheese, Avocado Mash, Everything Bagel Seasoning.

Texas Avocado Toast

Texas Avocado Toast

$6.50

Texas Toast, Avocado Mash, thin sliced radish, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Red Onion, Crema, & Hot Sauce

Bagel Paninis

Ham Houston

Ham Houston

$6.75

Ham, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese on a Plain Bagel.

Bourbon Bagel

Bourbon Bagel

$7.50

House made Bourbon Bacon Jam, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Mixed Greens, on an Everything Bagel

Breakfast Quesadilla

Bacon and Egg Quesadilla

Bacon and Egg Quesadilla

$6.50

Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar

Ham and Egg Quesadilla

Ham and Egg Quesadilla

$6.50

Ham, Egg, and Cheddar

Sausage and Egg Quesadilla

Sausage and Egg Quesadilla

$6.50

Sausage, Egg, Cheddar

Oatmeal

Maple

$4.00

Plain oatmeal with choice of butter and sweetener.

Coconut Almond

Coconut Almond

$4.00

Mixed with Cinnamon Apple Butter & garnished with sliced apples, cinnamon, and whipped cream.

5 Berry

$4.00

Oatmeal mixed with Alamo Cold Brew, Tres Leches Sweet Cream, and topped with Coffee Grounds.

Nuts and Seeds

$4.00

SANDWICHES

Tejano 2.0

$7.75

Toasted Sourdough, Dijon Mustard, Tajin Mayo, Pickled Red Onion, Coffee Braised Pulled Pork, Shredded Chicken, & Swiss Cheese.

Chipotle Club

Chipotle Club

$7.55

Toasted Sourdough, Chipotle Mayo, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese.

BLT-A

BLT-A

$7.25

Toasted Sourdough, Avocado Mash, Bacon, Tomato, Mixed Greens

Turkey & Swiss

$6.75

Come & Take It! Salads

Fiesta

$6.95

Country Cobb

$5.95

Caesar

$5.25

Muffins

Lemon Blueberry

$3.25

Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Seasonal Muffin ( Snicker Doodle)

$3.25

Sopapilla Cheesecake

Sopapilla Cheesecake

Sopapilla Cheesecake

$3.25
Pumpkin Sopapilla Cheesecake

Pumpkin Sopapilla Cheesecake

$3.00

Scones

Apple Pie

$3.00

White Chocolate Blueberry

$3.00

White Chocolate Raspberry

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

Texas Sized Cinnamon Roll

Texas Sized Cinnamon Roll

$3.25
6 Texas Sized Cinnamon Rolls

6 Texas Sized Cinnamon Rolls

$17.50

PLEASE ALLOW ONE HOUR TO BAKE FRESH!

Danish

Texas Peach

Texas Peach

$3.25
Raspberry

Raspberry

$3.25

Seasonal

$3.25

Croissants

Butter Croissant (2 CT)

$3.25

Ham And Swiss

$3.25

Bagel or Toast

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.50
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.50
Toast

Toast

$3.50

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.50

1 Dozen Pastries

Mixed variety of From Scratch Pastries

Dozen Pastries

$33.00

Bobo's Oat Bars

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.00

Almond Butter

$3.00

Cranberry Orange

$3.00

Stroopwafel

Stroopwafel

$3.00

Big-Tex Cookie

Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Oatmeal

$3.25

Brownie

Brownie

$3.25

Empanadas

Chicken (2ct)

$3.25

Beef (2ct)

$3.25

Kids Drinks

Coffee Free Frappe

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Sandwiches

Kids Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Teas - Lemonades - Water

Arnold Palmer (Half Tea / Half Lemonade)

Arnold Palmer (Half Tea / Half Lemonade)

$3.00+

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00+

Sweet Tea / Unsweet Tea

$2.50+

Apple Juice

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Water

$0.25+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Milk

Strawberry Lemon\tea Bulk

$15.00

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.50

Pup Ccup

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$4.00

Chip Options

Jalapenos Zapp's Chips

$2.75

Salt & Vinegar

$2.75

Voodoo

$2.75

Regular

$2.75

Bagged Coffee

Brazos Breakfast Blend 12 oz Bag

Brazos Breakfast Blend 12 oz Bag

$14.00
San Antonio Mission Medium Roast 12 oz Bag

San Antonio Mission Medium Roast 12 oz Bag

$14.00
San Jacinto Light Roast 12 oz Bag

San Jacinto Light Roast 12 oz Bag

$14.00

Desperado Decaf Roast 12 oz Bag

$14.00

Green Coffee

$8.00

Mistake Beans

$2.00

Travel Carafe (96 oz)

96 oz. Travel Carafe. Comes with 12 Cups, Lids, and Cup Sleeves. Half and Half and sugar also provided
Brazos Breakfast Blend

Brazos Breakfast Blend

$25.00

Gonzales Garrison Dark Roast

$25.00

Hot Chocolate

$25.00

Fruit Smoothies

Super Fruit

$6.00+

Harvest Green

$6.00+

Lemon Berry

$6.00+

Tropical

$6.00+
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
We are a Local Coffee Roasting company specializing in Great Coffee and Great Food! LOCAL AND VETERAN OWNED

301 U.S. 281, Lampasas, TX 76550

