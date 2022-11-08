- Home
Alamo Coffee Cafe - Sendero Springs / Round Rock 1021 Sendero Springs
No reviews yet
1021 Sendero Springs
Round Rock, TX 78681
Popular Items
Signature Hot Drinks
Hot Coffee & Espresso
Black Eye
Espresso shots and our Specialty Drip Coffee of your choice.
Cafe Con Leche
Choice of drip coffee and steamed milk.
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk with layer of micro-foam.
Flat White
Espresso and Steamed Milk with a small layer of micro-foam.
Caramel Macchiato
Double shot of Espresso, Vanilla, Caramel Sauce and dollop of micro-foam.
Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and a thick layer of micro-foam
Victory or Death
Pure shots of our Victory or Death Espresso Roast.
Americano
Victory or Death Espresso Roast and Hot Water.
Macchiato
Specialty Drip Coffee
Brazos Breakfast Blend
This deliciously well balanced light-medium roast coffee is expertly blended for its light, fruity acidity, and is full-bodied, featuring notes of sweet pralines and toffee. It has a velvety smooth mouthfeel and milk chocolate finish.
Gonzales Garrison Dark Roast
Alamo Coffee Company’s dark roast coffee features mellow, neutral acidity with notes of toasted almonds, sweet caramel, and rich dark chocolate. This bean is classically bold in flavor, yet complex with a heavy body and a lingering smoky oak finish.
Hot Tea & Hot Chocolate
Signature Cold Drinks
Iced Tres Leches Macchiato
Iced Espresso with Tres Leches Sweet Cream and Cinnamon.
Asian Cowboy
Alamo Style "Vietnamese Coffee" made with Espresso, Cold Brew, and Sweetened Condensed Milk over ice.
Tres Leches Frappe
Frio Frappe with a Tres Leches Blend. With notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg. Topped with Whip Cream and Cinnamon.
Irish Coffee Bomb Frappe
Frio Frappe with notes of Vanilla & Irish Cream. Topped with Whip Cream and Espresso Shots Affogato Style.