  • Home
  • /
  • Round Rock
  • /
  • Alamo Coffee Cafe - Sendero Springs / Round Rock - 1021 Sendero Springs
Main picView gallery

Alamo Coffee Cafe - Sendero Springs / Round Rock 1021 Sendero Springs

review star

No reviews yet

1021 Sendero Springs

Round Rock, TX 78681

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Alamo Cold Brew
Iced Latte
Iced Caramel Macchiato

Signature Hot Drinks

Tres Leches Latte

Tres Leches Latte

$5.25+

Espresso with house made Tres Leches Sweet Cream

Mayan Mocha Latte

Mayan Mocha Latte

$5.25+

Mexican style hot chocolate, Espresso, and whole milk.

Desperado Decaf Latte

Desperado Decaf Latte

$5.25+

Our Desperado Decaf roast and whole milk.

Hot Coffee & Espresso

Black Eye

Black Eye

$2.75+

Espresso shots and our Specialty Drip Coffee of your choice.

Cafe Con Leche

Cafe Con Leche

$2.50+

Choice of drip coffee and steamed milk.

Latte

Latte

$5.00+

Espresso and steamed milk with layer of micro-foam.

Flat White

Flat White

$5.00+

Espresso and Steamed Milk with a small layer of micro-foam.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Double shot of Espresso, Vanilla, Caramel Sauce and dollop of micro-foam.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Espresso with steamed milk and a thick layer of micro-foam

Victory or Death

Victory or Death

$2.50+

Pure shots of our Victory or Death Espresso Roast.

Americano

Americano

$2.50+

Victory or Death Espresso Roast and Hot Water.

Macchiato

$5.00+

Specialty Drip Coffee

Brazos Breakfast Blend

Brazos Breakfast Blend

$2.00+

This deliciously well balanced light-medium roast coffee is expertly blended for its light, fruity acidity, and is full-bodied, featuring notes of sweet pralines and toffee. It has a velvety smooth mouthfeel and milk chocolate finish.

Gonzales Garrison Dark Roast

Gonzales Garrison Dark Roast

$2.00+

Alamo Coffee Company’s dark roast coffee features mellow, neutral acidity with notes of toasted almonds, sweet caramel, and rich dark chocolate. This bean is classically bold in flavor, yet complex with a heavy body and a lingering smoky oak finish.

Hot Tea & Hot Chocolate

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$3.00+
London Fog Latte

London Fog Latte

$3.00+
Traditional Hot Chocolate

Traditional Hot Chocolate

$2.75+
Alamo Style Mexican Hot Chocolate

Alamo Style Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Earl Grey

$2.50+

Signature Cold Drinks

Iced Tres Leches Macchiato

Iced Tres Leches Macchiato

$5.25+

Iced Espresso with Tres Leches Sweet Cream and Cinnamon.

Asian Cowboy

Asian Cowboy

$6.75+

Alamo Style "Vietnamese Coffee" made with Espresso, Cold Brew, and Sweetened Condensed Milk over ice.

Tres Leches Frappe

Tres Leches Frappe

$5.25+

Frio Frappe with a Tres Leches Blend. With notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg. Topped with Whip Cream and Cinnamon.

Irish Coffee Bomb Frappe

Irish Coffee Bomb Frappe

$6.75+

Frio Frappe with notes of Vanilla & Irish Cream. Topped with Whip Cream and Espresso Shots Affogato Style.

Leprechaun Frappe

$5.25+

Leprechaun Frappe

$5.25+

Iced Tres Leches Latte

$5.25+

Iced Myan Mocha Latte

$5.25+

Frio Frappes

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$5.25+
Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$5.25+
Pralines & Cream Frappe

Pralines & Cream Frappe

$5.25+
Mexican Vanilla Bean Frappe

Mexican Vanilla Bean Frappe

$5.25+
Mint Chocolate Chip Frappe

Mint Chocolate Chip Frappe

$5.25+
Pumpkin Spice Frappe

Pumpkin Spice Frappe

$5.25+

Cookies & Cream

$5.25+

Iced Drinks

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.25+
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25+
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.25+
Alamo Cold Brew

Alamo Cold Brew

$4.00+
Mission Nitro Cold Brew

Mission Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00+
White Chocolate Nitro W/ Lavender Cold Foam

White Chocolate Nitro W/ Lavender Cold Foam

$5.00+

Iced Americano

$2.50+

Texas Refrescas

Texas Sunrise

Texas Sunrise

$4.75+

The Bluebonnet

$4.75+

Luling Watermelon

$4.75+

Port "A" Passion Fruit

$4.75+
Fredericksburg Peach

Fredericksburg Peach

$4.75+