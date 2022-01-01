Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Alamo Coffee Company - Lampasas

review star

No reviews yet

301 South HWY 281

lampasas, TX 76550

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Caramel Macchiato
Everything Avocado Toast
Mission Nitro Cold Brew

Travel Carafe (96 oz)

96 oz. Travel Carafe. Comes with 12 Cups, Lids, and Cup Sleeves. Half and Half and sugar also provided
Brazos Breakfast Blend

Brazos Breakfast Blend

$25.00

Gonzales Garrison Dark Roast

$25.00

Hot Chocolate

$25.00

Signature Hot Drinks

Tres Leches Latte

Tres Leches Latte

$5.00+

Espresso with house made Tres Leches Sweet Cream

Mayan Mocha Latte

Mayan Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Mexican style hot chocolate, Espresso, and whole milk.

Desperado Decaf Latte

Desperado Decaf Latte

$5.00+

Our Desperado Decaf roast and whole milk.

Hot Coffee & Espresso

Black Eye

Black Eye

$5.00+

Espresso shots and our Specialty Drip Coffee of your choice.

Cafe Con Leche

Cafe Con Leche

$5.00+

Choice of drip coffee and steamed milk.

Latte

Latte

$5.00+

Espresso and steamed milk with layer of micro-foam.

Flat White

Flat White

$5.00+

Espresso and Steamed Milk with a small layer of micro-foam.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Double shot of Espresso, Vanilla, Caramel Sauce and dollop of micro-foam.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Espresso with steamed milk and a thick layer of micro-foam

Victory or Death

Victory or Death

$2.50+

Pure shots of our Victory or Death Espresso Roast.

Americano

Americano

$2.50+

Victory or Death Espresso Roast and Hot Water.

Macchiato

$5.00+

Specialty Drip Coffee

Brazos Breakfast Blend

Brazos Breakfast Blend

$2.00+

This deliciously well balanced light-medium roast coffee is expertly blended for its light, fruity acidity, and is full-bodied, featuring notes of sweet pralines and toffee. It has a velvety smooth mouthfeel and milk chocolate finish.

Gonzales Garrison Dark Roast

Gonzales Garrison Dark Roast

$2.00+

Alamo Coffee Company’s dark roast coffee features mellow, neutral acidity with notes of toasted almonds, sweet caramel, and rich dark chocolate. This bean is classically bold in flavor, yet complex with a heavy body and a lingering smoky oak finish.

Hot Tea & Hot Chocolate

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$3.00+
London Fog Latte

London Fog Latte

$3.00+
Traditional Hot Chocolate

Traditional Hot Chocolate

$2.75+
Alamo Style Mexican Hot Chocolate

Alamo Style Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Earl Grey

$2.50+

Signature Cold Drinks

Iced Tres Leches Macchiato

Iced Tres Leches Macchiato

$5.25+

Iced Espresso with Tres Leches Sweet Cream and Cinnamon.

Asian Cowboy

Asian Cowboy

$5.25+

Alamo Style "Vietnamese Coffee" made with Espresso, Cold Brew, and Sweetened Condensed Milk over ice.

Tres Leches Frappe

Tres Leches Frappe

$5.25+

Frio Frappe with a Tres Leches Blend. With notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg. Topped with Whip Cream and Cinnamon.

Irish Coffee Bomb Frappe

Irish Coffee Bomb Frappe

$6.75+

Frio Frappe with notes of Vanilla & Irish Cream. Topped with Whip Cream and Espresso Shots Affogato Style.

Leprechaun Frappe

$5.25+

Leprechaun Frappe

$5.25+

Frio Frappes

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$5.25+
Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$5.25+
Pralines & Cream Frappe

Pralines & Cream Frappe

$5.25+
Mexican Vanilla Bean Frappe

Mexican Vanilla Bean Frappe

$5.25+
Mint Chocolate Chip Frappe

Mint Chocolate Chip Frappe

$5.25+
Pumpkin Spice Frappe

Pumpkin Spice Frappe

$5.25+Out of stock

Cookies & Cream

$5.25+

Iced Drinks

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.25+
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25+
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.25+
Alamo Cold Brew

Alamo Cold Brew

$4.00+
Mission Nitro Cold Brew

Mission Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00+
White Chocolate Nitro W/ Lavender Cold Foam

White Chocolate Nitro W/ Lavender Cold Foam

$5.00+

Iced London Fog

$5.25+

Iced Americano

$5.25+

Texas Refrescas

Texas Sunrise

Texas Sunrise

$4.50+

South Padre Punch

$4.50+

Coco Loco

$4.50+

Blood Orange & Cream

$4.50+
Peach & Honey

Peach & Honey

$4.50+

Watermelon Cucumber Mint

$4.50+
Wild Berry Hibiscus

Wild Berry Hibiscus

$4.50+

Strawberry Acai

$4.50+

Dragon Fruit Lychee

$4.50+

Avocado Toast

Original Avocado Toast

Original Avocado Toast

$5.00

Texas Toast, Avocado Mash, Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper.

Everything Avocado Toast

Everything Avocado Toast

$5.00

Texas Toast, Cream Cheese, Avocado Mash, Everything Bagel Seasoning.

Texas Avocado Toast

Texas Avocado Toast

$5.00

Texas Toast, Avocado Mash, thin sliced radish, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Red Onion, Crema, & Hot Sauce

Bagel Paninis

Ham Houston

Ham Houston

$5.50

Ham, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese on a Plain Bagel.

Bourbon Bagel

Bourbon Bagel

$6.50

House made Bourbon Bacon Jam, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Mixed Greens, on an Everything Bagel

Breakfast Quesadilla

Bacon and Egg Quesadilla

Bacon and Egg Quesadilla

$5.00

Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar

Ham and Egg Quesadilla

Ham and Egg Quesadilla

$5.00

Ham, Egg, and Cheddar

Sausage and Egg Quesadilla

Sausage and Egg Quesadilla

$5.00

Sausage, Egg, Cheddar

Oatmeal

Traditional Oatmeal

$3.50

Plain oatmeal with choice of butter and sweetener.

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

$3.50

Mixed with Cinnamon Apple Butter & garnished with sliced apples, cinnamon, and whipped cream.

Alamo Style Oatmeal

$3.50

Oatmeal mixed with Alamo Cold Brew, Tres Leches Sweet Cream, and topped with Coffee Grounds.

Paninis

Make and Panini a Salad for only $1.00 more!
Tejano

Tejano

$6.25

Hoagie Roll, Dijon Mustard, Tajin Mayo, Pickled Red Onion, Coffee Braised Pulled Pork, Ham, & Swiss Cheese.

Chipotle Club

Chipotle Club

$6.25

Texas Toast, Chipotle Mayo, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese.

BLT-A

BLT-A

$6.25

Texas Toast, Avocado Mash, Bacon, Tomato, Mixed Greens

Smokin Grilled Cheese

Smokin Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Hoagie Roll, Chipotle Aioli, Smoked Cheddar, Pepper Jack, and Smoked Gouda

Salads

Tejano Salad

$7.25

Chipotle Club Salad

$7.25

Republic Reuben Salad

$7.25Out of stock

BLT-A Salad

$7.25

Muffins

Lemon Blueberry

$3.00

Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Seasonal Muffin ( Strawberry Creamcheese)

$3.00Out of stock

Sopapilla Cheesecake

Sopapilla Cheesecake

Sopapilla Cheesecake

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

Texas Sized Cinnamon Roll

Texas Sized Cinnamon Roll

$3.00
6 Texas Sized Cinnamon Rolls

6 Texas Sized Cinnamon Rolls

$15.00Out of stock

PLEASE ALLOW ONE HOUR TO BAKE FRESH!

Danish

Texas Peach

Texas Peach

$3.00
Raspberry with White Chocolate

Raspberry with White Chocolate

$3.00

Seasonal (Strawberry)

$3.00

Seasonal (Blueberry

$3.00

Croissants

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Bacon Cheddar

$3.00Out of stock

Ham And Swiss

$3.00

Bagel or Toast

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.00
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.00
Toast

Toast

$3.00

1 Dozen Pastries

Mixed variety of From Scratch Pastries

Dozen Pastries

$25.00

Bobo's Oat Bars

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.00

Almond Butter

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry Orange

$3.00

Stroopwafel

Stroopwafel

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies (Set Of 2)

Chocolate Chips Cookies

Chocolate Chips Cookies

$3.00

Lemon Bluberry Cake Balls (2)

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll Cake Balls (2)

$3.00

Choco Chip Cake Balls (2)

$3.00

Strawberry Cakeball Seasonal

$3.00

Bread Pudding

$3.00

Scones

Apple Cinnamon

$3.00

blueberry

$3.00

white chocolate raspberry

$3.00

Kids Drinks

Coffee Free Frappe

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Sandwiches

Kids Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

Teas - Lemonades - Water

Arnold Palmer (Half Tea / Half Lemonade)

Arnold Palmer (Half Tea / Half Lemonade)

$3.00+

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00+

Sweet Tea / Unsweet Tea

$2.50+

Apple Juice

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Water

$0.25+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Milk

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.50

Pup Ccup

Refresher Bulk

$114.80

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$3.00

Chip Options

Classic Lays

$2.50

Wavy Lays

$2.50

Sour Cream & Onion Lays

$2.50

Barbecue Lays

$2.50

Jalapenos Zapp's Chips

$2.50

Salt & Vinegar

$2.50

Voodoo

$2.50

Bagged Coffee

Brazos Breakfast Blend 12 oz Bag

Brazos Breakfast Blend 12 oz Bag

$15.00
San Antonio Mission Medium Roast 12 oz Bag

San Antonio Mission Medium Roast 12 oz Bag

$15.00
San Jacinto Light Roast 12 oz Bag

San Jacinto Light Roast 12 oz Bag

$15.00

Desperado Decaf Roast 12 oz Bag

$15.00

Green Coffee

$8.50
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
We are a Local Coffee Roasting company specializing in Great Coffee and Great Food! LOCAL AND VETERAN OWNED

301 South HWY 281, lampasas, TX 76550

