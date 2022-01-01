- Home
Alamo Coffee Company - Lampasas
No reviews yet
301 South HWY 281
lampasas, TX 76550
Travel Carafe (96 oz)
Signature Hot Drinks
Hot Coffee & Espresso
Black Eye
Espresso shots and our Specialty Drip Coffee of your choice.
Cafe Con Leche
Choice of drip coffee and steamed milk.
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk with layer of micro-foam.
Flat White
Espresso and Steamed Milk with a small layer of micro-foam.
Caramel Macchiato
Double shot of Espresso, Vanilla, Caramel Sauce and dollop of micro-foam.
Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and a thick layer of micro-foam
Victory or Death
Pure shots of our Victory or Death Espresso Roast.
Americano
Victory or Death Espresso Roast and Hot Water.
Macchiato
Specialty Drip Coffee
Brazos Breakfast Blend
This deliciously well balanced light-medium roast coffee is expertly blended for its light, fruity acidity, and is full-bodied, featuring notes of sweet pralines and toffee. It has a velvety smooth mouthfeel and milk chocolate finish.
Gonzales Garrison Dark Roast
Alamo Coffee Company’s dark roast coffee features mellow, neutral acidity with notes of toasted almonds, sweet caramel, and rich dark chocolate. This bean is classically bold in flavor, yet complex with a heavy body and a lingering smoky oak finish.
Hot Tea & Hot Chocolate
Signature Cold Drinks
Iced Tres Leches Macchiato
Iced Espresso with Tres Leches Sweet Cream and Cinnamon.
Asian Cowboy
Alamo Style "Vietnamese Coffee" made with Espresso, Cold Brew, and Sweetened Condensed Milk over ice.
Tres Leches Frappe
Frio Frappe with a Tres Leches Blend. With notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg. Topped with Whip Cream and Cinnamon.
Irish Coffee Bomb Frappe
Frio Frappe with notes of Vanilla & Irish Cream. Topped with Whip Cream and Espresso Shots Affogato Style.
Leprechaun Frappe
Leprechaun Frappe
Frio Frappes
Iced Drinks
Avocado Toast
Original Avocado Toast
Texas Toast, Avocado Mash, Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper.
Everything Avocado Toast
Texas Toast, Cream Cheese, Avocado Mash, Everything Bagel Seasoning.
Texas Avocado Toast
Texas Toast, Avocado Mash, thin sliced radish, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Red Onion, Crema, & Hot Sauce
Oatmeal
Traditional Oatmeal
Plain oatmeal with choice of butter and sweetener.
Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal
Mixed with Cinnamon Apple Butter & garnished with sliced apples, cinnamon, and whipped cream.
Alamo Style Oatmeal
Oatmeal mixed with Alamo Cold Brew, Tres Leches Sweet Cream, and topped with Coffee Grounds.
Paninis
Tejano
Hoagie Roll, Dijon Mustard, Tajin Mayo, Pickled Red Onion, Coffee Braised Pulled Pork, Ham, & Swiss Cheese.
Chipotle Club
Texas Toast, Chipotle Mayo, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese.
BLT-A
Texas Toast, Avocado Mash, Bacon, Tomato, Mixed Greens
Smokin Grilled Cheese
Hoagie Roll, Chipotle Aioli, Smoked Cheddar, Pepper Jack, and Smoked Gouda
Muffins
Sopapilla Cheesecake
Cinnamon Roll
Danish
Bagel or Toast
1 Dozen Pastries
Stroopwafel
Chocolate Chip Cookies (Set Of 2)
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
We are a Local Coffee Roasting company specializing in Great Coffee and Great Food! LOCAL AND VETERAN OWNED
301 South HWY 281, lampasas, TX 76550