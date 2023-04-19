Restaurant header imageView gallery

Al and Joe's Foods & Liquors

10348 Addison Ave

Franklin Park, IL 60131

Popular Items

Tuna Sub
Slice of Cake
American Sub

Tuesday Specials

Italian Beef

$7.00

Italian Beef Topped with sweet peppers

Combo Beef and Sausage

$7.75

Grilled Italian Sausage topped with Italian Beef and Sweet Peppers

Grilled Italian Sausage

$5.50

Grilled Italian sausage topped with sweet pepper

FOOD MENU

Deli Sandwich

One Meat Sub

$7.14+

Two Meat Sub

$7.45+

Three Meat Sub

$8.00+

Italian Sub

$7.45+

Mortadella, Capicola , Genoa Salami And Provolone Cheese. Topped with V/O, lettuce and Tomatoes.

American Sub

$7.04+

Krakus Ham, Hard Salami And Swiss Cheese Topped with Mayo Lettuce And Tomato

Joey R Sub

$7.04+

Capicola and Provolone served on French Bread topped with V/o Lettuce and Tomatoes.

Herbie Sub

$7.45+

Krakus Ham, Hard Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni and Provolone cheese Served on French Bread and topped with V/o, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Red Onions.

Meatball Sub

$7.25+

Homemade Meatballs smothered in our Sunday Sauce served on French Bread

Veggie

$5.25+

Comes with American, Swiss and Provolone

Chicken Salad Sub

$8.00+

Tuna Sub

$8.00+

Sm Diparma

$9.00

Lg Diparma

$15.00

Small Tray

$44.50

Large Tray

$83.00

3ft Sub

$38.50

Small Chip

$2.49

BBQ, PLAIN, KETTLE COOKED,

Large Chip

$5.99

BBQ, PLAIN, KETTLE COOKED,

HOT PEPPERS

$0.65

Xtra Topping

$0.30+

Desserts

Cannoli

$2.99

Mini Cannoli 3 Pack

$4.25

Cookies

$2.40

Slice of Cake

$4.99

Please give us a call for cake slice options.

Brownies

$4.99

TIRAMISU

$4.99

Rainbow Carlos

$5.99

Carlos Choc

$5.99

Carlos Carrot

$5.99
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Home of the Submarine Sandwich

10348 Addison Ave, Franklin Park, IL 60131

