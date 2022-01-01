Mediterranean
Alani’s Mediterranean Bistro 74 Rolfe Square
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
74 Rolfe Square, Cranston, RI 02910
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Seekonk
No Reviews
545 Central Avenue Seekonk, MA 02771
View restaurant
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren - 50 Miller Street
No Reviews
50 Miller Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurant