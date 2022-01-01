Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Alani’s Mediterranean Bistro 74 Rolfe Square

review star

No reviews yet

74 Rolfe Square

Cranston, RI 02910

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Panini
Beef Shawarma Panini
Spicy Chicken Panini

Sides

Hummus

$8.99

Baba Ghanouj

$9.99

Tzatziki Sauce

$5.99

Muhammara

$7.99

Garlic Sauce

$5.99
Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$8.99

Basmati Rice

$6.99

Mujadara

$6.99

Fries

$6.49

Small Fries

$3.99

Tenders Side

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Kibbeh

$3.50
Falafel Side

Falafel Side

$8.99

Chicken Skewer

$3.99

Beef Skewer

$4.99

Lamb Skewer

$4.99Out of stock

Kabab

$3.99

Pita

$1.99

Lentil soup

$4.99Out of stock

Panini

Spicy Chicken Panini

$11.99

Chicken Taza Panini

$11.99
Chicken Shawarma Panini

Chicken Shawarma Panini

$11.99
Beef Shawarma Panini

Beef Shawarma Panini

$13.99

Falafel Panini

$9.99

Chicken Shawrma Syrian

$11.99

Beef Shawrma Syrian

$13.99

Falafel Syrian

$9.99

Pita

Chicken Pita

$8.99

Beef Pita

$9.99
Gyro Pita

Gyro Pita

$9.99
Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$9.75

Pita Burger

$8.99

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$10.99

Beef Shawarma Pita

$12.99

Chicken Gyro

$8.99

Platters

Alanis Platter

$19.99
Taza Platter

Taza Platter

$19.99

Mazaj Platter

$19.99

Mediterranean Platter

$19.99

Gyro Platter

$16.99

Tender Platter

$14.99

Vegetarian Platter

$17.99

Arabic Meal Chicken

$18.99

Arabic Meal Beef

$19.99

Kabab Platter

$19.99

Mix Grill

$27.99

Salad

House Salad

$8.99
Tabouli Salad

Tabouli Salad

$11.99

Greek Salad

$12.99

Mediterranean Salad

$10.99

Cozy Alanis Salad

$15.99
Sizzling Chicken Salad

Sizzling Chicken Salad

$15.99

Vegetarian

Spinach Taza

Spinach Taza

$9.99

Eggplant Taza

$9.99
Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$15.99

Kids Menu

Cheesy Pita Bread

$6.99

Tenders Kids

$8.99

Chicken skewer Kids

$7.99

Desserts

Baklava (Walnut)

$4.99

Baklava (Pistachio)

$5.99

Lady Fingers

$4.99

Mix Baklava

$10.99

6 pieces Pistachio Baklava

$10.99Out of stock

Pistachio Baklava

$7.99Out of stock

Walnuts Baklava

$7.99Out of stock

6 Pieces {Walnut} Baklava

$9.99Out of stock

Lady Fingers(9.99)

$9.99Out of stock

Catering

36 Mix Kabob Tray

$149.99

24 Kufta Kabob

$99.99

24 Chicken Skewers

$99.99

24 Beef Skewers

$99.99

24 Lamb Skewers

$99.99

9 Wraps Platters

$99.99

Beverages

Soda

$2.99

Energy Drink

$3.49

Juice

$2.99

Water

$1.99

Yogurt Drink

$2.99

Soda Can

$1.99

Vimto

$2.99

Laziza

$2.99

Mango Yogurt

$3.99

Perrier

$2.99

Bubly

$2.99

Pure Leaf

$2.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

74 Rolfe Square, Cranston, RI 02910

Directions

Gallery
Alani’s Mediterranean Bistro image
Alani’s Mediterranean Bistro image

